NFL Week 5 Fantasy Football Recap: Immediate takeaways from Sunday's games

• Gabriel Davis makes multiple big plays: Davis caught two deep passes for touchdowns in the first 21 minutes of the Bills game, a pleasant sight for any fantasy manager who stuck with him.

• Taysom Hill wins for the Saints: The tight end scored three touchdowns rushing and one passing to lead New Orleans to victory despite several injuries on offense.

• Browns and Chargers in the battle of the backs: Both Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb gained over 100 yards and two touchdowns as the two battle it out to be the top running back in fantasy points this season.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.

Click to jump to a recap:

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

Saquon Barkley : 13 carries, 70 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 receptions, 36 receiving yards

Randall Cobb : 7 receptions, 99 yards

Add Romeo Doubs: Doubs remained a starter for the Packers, and there are still clear signs he could be a star in later weeks.

He caught three passes for 29 yards. He could have been on the end of another deep pass had it not been for illegal contact by the defender, and he had two other incomplete targets. Doubs didn’t receive quite as much playing time as last week, but the Packers typically ran the ball when he wasn’t on the field. He remains the team leader in routes, targets and receptions among the wide receivers this season. Christian Watson suffered a hamstring injury late in the third quarter and didn’t return. This allowed both Doubs and Cobb to see an increase in playing time. Doubs would become an even safer play if Watson missed significant time, but he is still someone worth adding even if Watson is fine.



Drop Robert Tonyan: The Packers haven’t changed how they use Tonyan all season, and he isn’t seeing enough playing time for managers trust him in fantasy leagues.

He is the most likely Packers tight end to be on the field in one-tight end sets but the least likely of the four in two-tight end sets. Green Bay trusts all of its tight ends as receivers in some capacity. All four had at least one catch against the Giants. Marcedes Lewis is the one who saw a goal-line target, catching the Packers’ second touchdown while Tonyan wasn’t on the field. He caught a touchdown in Week 4, but he’s yet to gain over 40 receiving yards in his five games this season.



Monitor the Giants' health at wide receiver: The Giants didn’t have any of their top four wide receivers from this summer, leaving them very thin at the position.

Sterling Shepard is out for the year, while Kadarius Toney , Kenny Golladay and Wan’Dale Robinson were all ruled out earlier in the week. Marcus Johnson went from the practice squad to the top of the Giants' depth chart. He played only one offensive snap in the four previous games. David Sills V had led the Giants’ wide receivers in offensive snaps over the first four weeks but seems to have fallen out of favor in the offense. He split time with Darius Slayton for the other outside receiver spot. The fact that Sills fell below Johnson makes it even more likely that Golladay and Toney can return to being full-time starters once they are healthy. Richie James remained the team's slot receiver but will likely lose his job to Robinson once he’s healthy. All of the players who were active should be left on the waiver wire, but one of Toney, Golladay or Robinson will likely be the team’s leading receiver for the rest of the season, and they all should be on rosters.



Monitor the health of Chris Myarick: The Giants tight end/fullback hybrid suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter but was able to return late in the game.

The Giants have typically used Myarick and Daniel Bellinger in two-tight end sets, Bellinger in one-tight end sets on early downs and Tanner Hudson in one-tight end sets on third downs. This was true today prior to the Myarick injury. This led Hudson to see slightly more playing time in two-tight end sets, but the game script already shifted to the Giants using 11 personnel in that time. If the Myarick injury is more serious than expected, then rookie Austin Allen would probably be called up from the practice squad, with no increase in playing time for either Bellinger or Hudson. Bellinger may seem like a waiver wire target after scoring for the Giants, but it is very difficult for someone to be a fantasy starter at tight end when they aren’t playing on third downs. He would be a waiver wire target if he ever takes over those third-down snaps.



Stay tuned for fantasy football stats and analysis…

Stay tuned for fantasy football stats and analysis…

Stay tuned for fantasy football stats and analysis…

Stay tuned for fantasy football stats and analysis…

Rhamondre Stevenson : 25 carries, 161 yards, 2 receptions, 14 receiving yards

Jakobi Meyers : 7 receptions, 111 yards, 1 touchdown

Monitor the Damien Harris injury: Harris suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter and was ruled out by the start of the second half.

The Patriots started the game with a similar running back rotation as last week, with Harris starting and Rhamondre Stevenson going second while also taking third downs. Stevenson took every snap over the rest of the game, as he was the only other active running back on the roster. He achieved career highs in both carries and rushing yards. In all likelihood, some combination of rookie Pierre Strong and practice squad veteran J.J. Taylor would be active and seeing some playing time if Harris misses time. Stevenson would still be a must-start in fantasy football even if he’s not playing 100% of offensive snaps. He would lead any kind of rotation and see more playing time than usual.



The return of Tyquan Thornton: The New England rookie wide receiver made his regular season debut after a pre-season injury landed him on injured reserve.

Nelson Agholor started the game but oddly didn’t see another snap in the first quarter. Kendrick Bourne took all of the snaps in three-receiver sets for the rest of the quarter. Agholor played four snaps in the second quarter, suffered a hamstring injury and didn’t return. Thornton saw his first action of the game in the second quarter before the Agholor injury. The rookie played significantly in the second half, largely because the game was a blowout victory for New England. His snaps all came in place of DeVante Parker , so we can likely expect Parker to see some decline in playing time going forward. We are likely back to the point of Jakobi Meyers being the only wide receiver on this team to trust. He gained over 100 yards while everyone else was held to single digits.



Don’t add Hunter Henry: The veteran tight end had by far his best game of the season with Jonnu Smith out of the lineup.

Henry played nearly every offensive snap and caught four passes for 54 yards. Smith was limited in practice late in the week and was doubtful as of Friday. There is a chance he misses more time due to his limited practice time this week. Expect this to become a rotation again once Smith is healthy, so his window of being a fantasy starter is limited. The Patriots play the Browns next week — a team that has been relatively good at preventing fantasy points to tight ends.



Monitor the health of the Lions: The Lions were not at 100% at running back or wide receiver, with the team’s bye week coming at a perfect time.

Stay tuned for fantasy football stats and analysis…

Stay tuned for fantasy football stats and analysis…

Stay tuned for fantasy football stats and analysis…

Stay tuned for fantasy football stats and analysis…

Stay tuned for fantasy football stats and analysis…

Stay tuned for fantasy football stats and analysis…

Stay tuned for fantasy football stats and analysis…

Stay tuned for fantasy football stats and analysis…

Table Notes