Fantasy Football ADP Battle: Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Ashton Jeanty

Jahmyr Gibbs remains one of fantasy football’s most efficient backs: While Gibbs continues to share touches more than most top-tier running backs, Gibbs offsets the volume concerns with elite efficiency and explosive playmaking ability.

Ashton Jeanty enters the NFL with RB1 expectations from Day 1: The rookie faces no significant barriers to immediate production, and his all-around skill set positions him to deliver top-tier fantasy value right out of the gate.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

This fantasy football article series breaks down the toughest draft-day decisions facing fantasy managers, using Underdog’s average draft position (ADP) as a guide. Each installment compares similarly ranked players at the same position, using key stats from previous seasons and contextual factors — including team situation — to identify the better pick.

Today’s matchup will highlight Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty to determine the best option in the middle of the first round of 2025 fantasy drafts.

While Gibbs enters the season with an NFL role already in place, Jeanty has yet to play a professional snap, so all of his data in this comparison, including three-year metrics, comes from his college career at Boise State. Only Gibbs’ NFL statistics are used in this analysis.

Gibbs is coming off an RB2 finish in both total points and points per game in 2024, and had Week 18 counted in more leagues, his case would’ve been even stronger. Across all 18 weeks, Gibbs posted 10 top-10 weekly finishes at the position, surpassing even Saquon Barkley in that span (who also didn’t play in Week 18).

Jeanty enters the league with immense expectations, both in the fantasy world and at the NFL level, after being selected inside the top 10 of the draft. As the consensus 1.01 in rookie drafts, Jeanty is positioned for immediate success and could realistically finish inside the top five at the position in Year 1. His workload outlook, draft capital, and skill set all point to a player capable of delivering high-end fantasy production right out of the gate.

UTILIZATION IN THE RUNNING GAME

It’s uncommon for a running back being drafted in the top five of fantasy leagues to share touches as much as Jahmyr Gibbs does with David Montgomery, yet Gibbs remains a premier fantasy option thanks to what he does with his opportunities. He led all running backs with at least 100 carries in fantasy points per touch (1.16) and ranked third in fantasy points per snap, with Montgomery actually leading in that category. The efficiency of Detroit’s backfield is unmatched, and Gibbs is the spark that makes it so explosive. That elite per-touch production is exactly why he’s still worth a premium draft slot despite the timeshare.

Jeanty enters the NFL with a college résumé that suggests immediate fantasy success. He racked up 5,637 scrimmage yards over three seasons and earned a 99.9 career rushing grade. With little meaningful competition in the backfield, Jeanty is expected to step in as the primary option in all situations. His advanced rushing metrics and three-down skill set position him as a top-tier fantasy asset from Day 1.

UTILIZATION IN THE PASSING GAME

While Gibbs often split early-down work with David Montgomery, he was clearly the Lions’ primary option in the passing game. He ran nearly twice as many routes as Montgomery and finished the season with 63 targets, the sixth-most among running backs, along with the third-most receiving yards at the position (517). With top-five efficiency in yards per route run and a strong track record of reliable hands, Gibbs is poised to continue thriving in this role, adding significant value in PPR formats.

Jeanty doesn’t profile as an elite receiving back based on college production, but like Saquon Barkley in 2024, his heavy rushing workload is expected to anchor his fantasy value. That said, Jeanty should still handle the bulk of passing-down work in his backfield. And with his skill set, simply getting the ball in his hands in space should result in plenty of yardage. Even modest receiving volume could be enough to keep Jeanty firmly in the top-tier fantasy conversation, given his projected three-down role.

UTILIZATION IN SCORING RANGE

While Gibbs was Detroit’s primary option on passing downs, it was David Montgomery who dominated goal-to-go situations. Montgomery logged 29 goal-to-go carries during the regular season, compared to Gibbs’ 22, despite playing three fewer games. This trend has been a consistent element of the Lions’ backfield usage over the past two seasons, and while Gibbs could close the gap, Montgomery remains the preferred option near the goal line for now.

In Las Vegas, it would be a surprise to see anyone other than Ashton Jeanty handle goal-line duties, just as it would be surprising to see him cede work in any other backfield situation. The Raiders ranked 23rd in red-zone plays and 29th in red-zone run rate last season, highlighting a clear area for improvement. The hope for 2025 is that Jeanty’s impact can both increase the team's scoring opportunities and encourage a more run-heavy approach inside the 20. With his profile and lack of competition, Jeanty should be a focal point when the Raiders get into scoring position.

TEAM-LEVEL SITUATION

The Lions leaned heavily on the run in 2024, ranking top five in run rate, run-blocking grade and rushing yards created before contact — all indicators of a team whose offensive identity is firmly rooted in the ground game. Unsurprisingly, Detroit faced the fifth-most stacked box run plays last season, yet that didn’t deter them. With the dynamic duo of Gibbs and Montgomery operating behind one of the league’s best offensive lines, the run game continued to thrive — a trend unlikely to change heading into 2025.

Jeanty’s environment in Las Vegas isn’t quite as favorable, particularly when it comes to offensive line strength and overall team efficiency. However, volume can often trump situation, especially in fantasy, and Jeanty is expected to handle a workload substantial enough to overcome those concerns. This mirrors Josh Jacobs’ 2022 season, when he thrived in a similar setup and finished as the PPR RB3. Jeanty could follow that same blueprint — high volume, every-down usage and elite fantasy output, even as a rookie stepping into the NFL for the first time.

POTENTIAL 2025 BACKFIELD COMPETITION

As discussed throughout, Montgomery does have a real impact on Gibbs’ overall volume when both are healthy. That said, Gibbs has still proven he can deliver elite production even in a shared role. But should Montgomery miss time again — as he did late last season — the ceiling for Gibbs is sky-high. In the three games Montgomery missed, Gibbs was the overall top fantasy skill position player, showing what he can do with a true workhorse workload.

In Las Vegas, Raheem Mostert currently profiles as the RB2 behind Jeanty, but at 33 years old and entering his 11th NFL season, expectations for him are modest, especially considering he couldn’t hold onto a lead role in Miami last season. Other backfield options like Sincere McCormick, Zamir White and Dylan Laube shouldn’t pose any real threat to Jeanty’s workload either. As it stands, Jeanty is positioned to dominate touches in Vegas with little meaningful competition behind him.

While the final decision is yours, don’t go into your draft blind. Check out PFF’s latest fantasy football rankings to see exactly where Jahmyr Gibbs, Ashton Jeanty and the rest of your targets stack up heading into 2025.