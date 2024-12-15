NFL Week 15 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday's games

• Rookie wide receivers shine in the early slate: The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ Brian Thomas Jr., the New York Giants‘ Malik Nabers and Carolina Panthers‘ Jalen Coker all achieved over 20 PPR points.

• Chaos for fantasy running backs: Tyjae Spears, Jerome Ford and Justice Hill were some of the top fantasy running backs from the early slate, while most typical fantasy starters underperformed.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2024.

CeeDee Lamb : 9 receptions, 116 yards, 1 touchdown

Jalen Coker : 4 receptions, 110 yards, 1 touchdown

Chuba Hubbard dominates snaps without backups: Hubbard played over 94% of Carolina's offensive snaps for the second straight week.

Miles Sanders started the season as the Panthers' backup running back, but Sanders landed on injured reserve three weeks ago due to a high ankle sprain. That was around the time that Jonathon Brooks was activated off the injured list, but Brooks suffered a second ACL tear, landing him on injured reserve.

Raheem Blackshear has spent all season as the Panthers’ third running back, but he was questionable due to a chest injury and ultimately inactive. The Panthers claimed Velus Jones and elevated Mike Boone from the practice squad, but this ultimately meant Hubbard was on the field for as much as he could handle.

The game script led the Panthers to abandon the run and lose the time of possession battle, but Hubbard will be a must-start running back over the rest of the season regardless of potential game scripts.

Panthers gain a wide receiver and lose a wide receiver: Jalen Coker was active for the first time in a few weeks while Xavier Legette left early due to a groin injury.

Coker made his NFL debut in Week 4, caught four passes for 68 yards in Week 5, and was the Panthers' slot receiver for the following month. The undrafted rookie wide receiver missed the last three weeks due to a quadriceps injury. His injury coincided with Adam Thielen returning from injury, so Thielen took over in the slot. This was the first week where both Coker and Thielen were active.

Instead of the two competing with each other for snaps, the Panthers simply benched David Moore, who had been playing at least 80% of Carolina's offensive snaps in every game since Week 8.

Legette started the season as a Z receiver but has recently transitioned to an X receiver. This week, he played an even higher percentage of Carolina's offensive snaps as the X receiver than usual with Moore on the bench, as Moore had been an X receiver for most of his time starting. This left Coker and Thielen splitting time as both the Z receiver and in the slot. As the game progressed, Coker spent more time at Z while Thielen played more in the slot.

All three played at least 20 of 26 snaps in the first half and at least 12 of the 16 pass plays. Legette’s groin injury was on the first play of the second half, and he didn’t return. This moved Moore right back to the starting lineup and in the X role he was used to. All three played 27 or more of the 29 snaps in the second half.

Coker earned an 83-yard touchdown, leading to his best-receiving performance of the year, but Thielen had more targets for more receptions. Carolina’s passing game hasn’t been explosive enough for two fantasy-relevant receivers in the same week. Thielen is likely to be the top fantasy option over the last few weeks, but there is certainly a chance Coker can take over as the leader in targets.

Brandin Cooks regains the second wide receiver spot: Cooks has seen a significant increase in snaps in each of his games back.

Cooks consistently played over 75% of Dallas’ offensive snaps to end last season and begin this season before a knee strain cost him half of this season. He returned in Week 13 in a rotational role and played over 50% of Dallas’ offensive snaps last week.

This week, he played in 41 of 55 snaps over the first three quarters,running a route on 25 of 28 pass plays, just behind CeeDee Lamb in playing time. Jalen Tolbert was a clear third, playing 30 snaps and running 14 routes. While Cooks was second on the team in routes, targets, receptions and receiving yards, Lamb, Tolbert and Jalen Brooks ended up scoring touchdowns this week.

The Cowboys entered the fourth quarter with a three-score lead, so they mostly used backups. Cooks and Lamb played four snaps each in the quarter.

The Cowboys have a favorable matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week. It might be too little too late to trust Cooks in your fantasy starting lineup, but there is a chance he will put up his best numbers of the season next week.

Jake Ferguson’s snap count declines: Ferguson remained the clear receiving tight end but was often off the field in run situations.

Ferguson had recently missed time due to injury, and Luke Schoonmaker played well in Ferguson’s absence. Last week, Ferguson was the clear tight end in 11 personnel, but he rotated out in 12 personnel a little more than usual. Out of 18 plays in 12 personnel, Schoonmaker played 17, Ferguson played 11 and Brevyn Spann-Ford played eight.

This week, Ferguson again played the vast majority of snap out of 11 personnel but rarely played in other personnel groupings. He played four of 10 snaps in 12 personnel. The Cowboys also used more 22 personnel than usual, and Ferguson didn’t take any of those snaps.

This kind of role shouldn’t have a major impact on Ferguson’s fantasy production. In some cases, it can hurt their touchdown total, but the Cowboys have used 11 personnel on 21 of 24 plays within five yards of scoring this season. However, it will mean a couple fewer routes run per game if this playing time split continues.

Miscellaneous Notes

Rico Dowdle failed to hit 100 rushing yards in each of his 46 career games, but he’s reached 100 in each of his last three. His rushing yards have increased in each of those three games, and he’s averaged over 5.0 yards per carry in all three.

Tommy Tremble continued to lead a two-man rotation at tight end with Ja’Tavion Sanders . This is a situation to avoid for the rest of the fantasy season. It will also be a reason to be concerned about Sanders' fantasy value next season if Tremble remains on the team.

Jerry Jeudy : 11 receptions, 108 yards

Xavier Worthy : 6 receptions, 46 yards, 3 carries, 30 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Jonnu Smith : 9 receptions, 48 yards, 1 touchdown

Nico Collins : 4 receptions, 17 yards, 2 touchdowns

Raheem Mostert returns to the Dolphins: Mostert missed last week’s game due to a hip injury.

Mostert returned to being the Dolphins' clear backup running back, seeing a similar role to Week 13. He ran six times and caught three passes but wasn’t able to do much on his touches.

For most of November, Mostert was restricted to a third-down role while Jaylen Wright emerged as the primary backup on early downs. However, he averaged less than 3.0 yards per carry from Weeks 10-12, leading Mostert to re-gain the backup job in Week 13.

Even in Week 14, the Dolphins only trusted Wright with two carries. It’s clear Mostert is the backup running back at the moment. If Achane suffered an injury at some point in these last few weeks, we could expect Mostert to be used in a feature role. Mostert is under contract for 2025 at a $4 million cap hit. While the Dolphins might not want the 33-year-old running back at that price, there is still a chance he returns despite his age.

Monitor Jaylen Waddle and Grant DuBose’s health: Waddle suffered a leg injury, while DuBose was down on the field for several minutes after a helmet-to-helmet hit.

The Dolphins were already down multiple receivers leading into this game. The team mutually agreed to release Odell Beckham Jr., while Dee Eskridge was inactive due to a knee injury. Braxton Berrios has been on injured reserve for several weeks, leaving River Cracraft and DuBose as the fourth and fifth wide receivers. DuBose was activated off injured reserve from a shoulder injury earlier in the week.

DuBose initially took over as the starter rather than Malik Washington, who has been the third wide receiver for most of the season. DuBose played eight of 10 snaps in the final five minutes of the second quarter while Washington took three snaps.

DuBose suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the third quarter that left him on the field for several minutes, requiring a stretcher and neck brace to leave the field. The Dolphins reported he is in stable condition. We hope for the best for DuBose and his recovery.

The Dolphins played behind for the entire second half, so they mostly stayed in three-receiver sets. This meant Tyreek Hill, Washington and Cracraft closed out the game. If the Waddle injury is serious, then Washington could be a fine waiver-wire target in deeper leagues. He was fourth on the team in targets this week, but they have a relatively favorable matchup against the Cleveland Browns during fantasy championship weekend.

Miscellaneous Notes

Both Joe Mixon and Dalton Schultz appeared injured during points of the second quarter, but their playing time remained relatively normal throughout the rest of the game.

Texans backup tight end Cade Stover underwent emergency appendectomy surgery Saturday night and was out. This left Irv Smith Jr. as the Texans' only backup tight end with Teagan Quitoriano , Brevin Jordan and Dalton Keene all on injured reserve.

Jonnu Smith scored the most fantasy points for a tight end between Weeks 7-14, and that will likely stay true for Weeks 7-15 after 19.8 PPR points in this game.

Davante Adams : 9 receptions, 198 yards, 2 touchdowns

Brian Thomas Jr. : 10 receptions, 105 yards, 2 touchdowns

Terry McLaurin : 7 receptions, 73 yards, 2 touchdowns

Alvin Kamara : 5 carries, 12 yards, 4 receptions, 58 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Malik Nabers : 10 receptions, 82 yards, 1 touchdown

Rashod Bateman : 3 receptions, 80 yards, 2 touchdowns

Add Rashod Bateman: The Ravens wide receiver made two long receptions for touchdowns.

Bateman has been the Ravens' clear lead X receiver all season. He has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 13, which left him with no receptions in their last game, but after the bye week, he was a full participant in practice all week.

His fantasy value has been very inconsistent all season thanks to his 16.1-yard average depth of target mixed with a 14.6% target rate. His 80 receiving yards in this game were his second-most in a game this season, and this was the first multi-touchdown game of his career.

Despite the low target rate, he should be one of the top waiver wire options at wide receiver this week. The Ravens have a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers next week but face the Houston Texans in Week 17. The Texans have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. This should be a competitive matchup where the Ravens throw a lot. The Texans have allowed a relatively low completion percentage on deep passes, but they’ve also allowed the most deep touchdowns with nine. While Bateman would be a very risky start for fantasy championship weekend, he also has the potential for another big game.

Giants embrace a rotation of players: Multiple backups for the Giants played more than usual.

At running back, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary received a relatively normal split in snaps, but their rushing attempts were closer than usual. Tracy ran 10 times compared to eight by Singletary, with both averaging 3.1 yards per carry. Singletary had both more receptions and the goal line rushing touchdown, leading to much more fantasy production.

At wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt was rotated in more often for Darius Slayton. Slayton consistently played at least 84% of New York's offensive snaps for most of the season. He missed Week 10 but was eased back into action and played 85% of the team's snaps last week. This week, he was down to 67% of the snaps. Slayton is an unrestricted free agent after the season, and he’s been one of the most productive wide receivers who is hitting free agency and under the age of 30. The fact that the Giants got Hyatt more involved could be another sign Slayton might not be back next season.

At tight end, Greg Dulcich made his debut with the team. He spent most of the season as a healthy inactive for the Denver Broncos. He was recently waived, and the Giants claimed him off waivers. Bellinger caught three passes for 35 yards, but there is a chance Dulcich continues to get more involved over these last few weeks.

Miscellaneous Notes

Tyjae Spears : 4 carries, 5 yards, 1 touchdown, 6 receptions, 87 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Tee Higgins : 5 receptions, 88 yards, 1 touchdown

