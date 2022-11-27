NFL Week 12 Fantasy Football Recap: Immediate takeaways from Sunday's games

• Mike White enables the Jets' top receivers: Garrett Wilson scored his first and second touchdowns since Week 2, while Elijah Moore scored his first touchdown of the season.

• Brian Robinson Jr.’s best game yet: The Commanders' rookie running back either tied or broke his career highs in rushing yards, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns all before the start of the fourth quarter.

• The Dolphins dominate: Miami’s offense and defense helped build a 30-0 lead by halftime, and backups entered in the fourth quarter.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.

• Jordan Akins: 5 receptions, 61 yards, 1 touchdown

• Tyreek Hill: 6 receptions, 85 yards, 1 carry, 5 rushing yards

The Dolphins’ backfield without Raheem Mostert: Mostert missed this game with a knee injury, leading Jeff Wilson Jr. to see an even larger role than usual.

Wilson played 35 of a possible 45 snaps in the first half.

This seemed like it would be a great matchup for Wilson, but he averaged only 3.0 yards per carry. He averaged a decent 1.5 yards before contact per carry but wasn’t doing much after contact.

Luckily, he scored a rushing touchdown to give the fantasy managers who started him some value.

He suffered an injury that kept him out for most of the third quarter, but he returned by the end of the period.

Myles Gaskin was the clear backup over Salvon Ahmed . He took a few snaps in the first half and took over for Wilson during his injury.

Gaskin also played the majority of the fourth quarter, as Miami mostly used backups throughout the frame. That’s why all of the starting wide receivers saw fewer snaps than usual.

Wilson can remain a fantasy starter depending on the matchup. He has some favorable matchups but also plays the 49ers next week and the Patriots during the fantasy championship week — the two best teams at stopping fantasy production from running backs.

Dameon Pierce’s poor performances: Pierce has gained 16 yards on 15 carries over the past two weeks.

His playing time was worse than usual this week due to the blowout. He typically doesn’t play as much in clear passing situations, and Houston faced a lot of those.

Pierce typically sees over 90% of snaps on early downs, but Dare Ogunbowale was taking most of those snaps in the fourth quarter while Houston attempted a comeback.

Pierce has received no help from his offensive line the past two weeks. He has minus-six yards before contact and 22 yards after contact in that span.

He hasn’t been tackled for a loss despite constantly getting hit in the backfield.

The Texans play the Browns next week, the only team to allow more fantasy points to running backs than Houston. This will be a great opportunity for Pierce to bounce back as long as it’s not another 30-point deficit by halftime.

• D.J. Moore: 4 receptions, 103 yards, 1 touchdown

• D’Onta Foreman: 24 carries, 113 yards

The Broncos' new backfield: Latavius Murray dominated playing time for the Broncos after they released Melvin Gordon III and Chase Edmonds landed on injured reserve.

Murray handled a clear majority of snaps in all situations. This wasn’t a surprise on early downs but was less expected on passing downs.

He gained 75 receiving yards receiving last season and has 70 this season, including his six-yard reception today, which is why the receiving role was noteworthy.

Murray on the ground was the Broncos' primary source of offense. He gained 92 yards on 13 carries, including a 52-yard run.

Marlon Mack served as his backup on early downs, while Devine Ozigbo was the backup on third downs.

Mike Boone had been the Broncos' third-down back earlier in the season before landing on injured reserve. Boone is eligible to return from injured reserve this upcoming week and could take a lot of the passing-down work going forward.

Denver has the fourth-most-difficult schedule for running backs going forward, with only bad or average matchups remaining. Murray might be only a borderline starter once Boone returns.

Panthers relying on the run: Carolina ran the ball 41 times with its top two running backs, and Sam Darnold threw only 19 times in his first start of the season.

D’Onta Foreman unsurprisingly led the Panthers with a 100-yard performance, but Chuba Hubbard also contributed with a season-high 17 carries.

Hubbard’s playing time was partially due to Foreman missing a little time in the second quarter. It was also because Carolina wanted to stick with the run game.

Raheem Blackshear had been making this a three-man backfield in recent weeks, but he played just three snaps in this game. That definitely helps the fantasy value of the other two backs.

The Panthers have a bye next week, but then their next three opponents are among the top half of teams at allowing fantasy points to running backs. Two of those three teams are outside of playoff contention, so there is a chance Carolina will be able to stick with this strategy for most of the remaining fantasy season.

It’s unlikely Hubbard can be trusted in fantasy starting lineups because a lot could go wrong for him, but he could be a cheap DFS play in those games.

Foreman should remain a starter for that three-game stretch.

• Garrett Wilson: 5 receptions, 95 yards, 2 touchdowns

• Ty Johnson: 5 carries, 62 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception, 16 receiving yards

Monitor Michael Carter’s health: Carter left the game early in the third quarter. Head coach Robert Saleh said after the game Carter sprained his ankle, but the severity of the sprain is unclear.

James Robinson was a surprise healthy inactive, as he apparently fell to fourth on the depth chart.

Robinson’s absence didn’t lead to any increased playing time for Carter or receiving back Ty Johnson . Instead, undrafted rookie Zonovan Knight took the snaps that typically had gone to Robinson.

Knight took over for Carter after he left with injury. He played 18 of a possible 22 snaps on first or second down once Carter exited.

Knight put together a solid performance, with 14 carries for 69 yards.

Johnson might seem like a good waiver target after he scored a touchdown, but his role remained unchanged throughout the past few weeks. He played only on third downs and a very occasional early down.

Knight should be the popular waiver wire target, regardless of Carter’s health.

Keep Robinson on rosters just in case the Carter injury is serious.

Three of the Jets’ next five opponents are among the 10 best teams when it comes to allowing fantasy points to running backs.

Corey Davis’ return: Davis regained his role in the Jets' starting lineup after getting injured in Week 7.

He returned to playing over 50% of offensive snaps but didn’t play quite as often as normal.

Davis played 24 of a possible 28 snaps in 11 personnel but shared time with both Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios in two-tight end sets.

The Jets' offense primarily focused on Garrett Wilson . Davis was tied with three other players for the second-most targets (three).

New York has the sixth-easiest schedule for wide receivers over the next five weeks, so there is a chance Davis could put up some good numbers moving forward.

Davis was a top-30 fantasy wide receiver in three of his first six games this season.

Monitor the health of the Bears’ wide receivers: Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown all suffered injuries and didn’t finish out the game.

Mooney and Claypool both played all 11 snaps from 11 personnel in the first half, while St. Brown played eight such snaps.

Claypool played 5-of-13 snaps in other personnel groups, while Mooney played in 4-of-13.

Mooney already saw his playing time decrease slightly in those situations last week, but this marks a more dramatic change in playing time prior to his injury.

Mooney suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter and was quickly ruled doubtful to return.

Dante Pettis took over as the primary slot receiver for the rest of the game.

St. Brown was getting his ankle or foot checked out between quarters. He tried to play early in the fourth quarter but didn’t last long.

Claypool went to the medical tent for an undisclosed reason early in the fourth quarter and didn’t return.

Byron Pringle was the primary backup on the outside, followed by Velus Jones Jr.

This is all a situation to avoid, as the Bears finished with just 179 passing yards and have the seventh-worst schedule for wide receivers over the next five weeks, which includes a bye week.

The Bears’ new backup running back: Darrynton Evans surpassed rookie Trestan Ebner on the depth chart and served as the primary backup against the Jets.

Evans ran the ball nine times for 34 yards and caught a 33-yard pass.

Ebner’s only offensive snap happened in a two-back set on a pass play.

Evans doesn’t have any standalone value, as David Montgomery is still playing the clear majority of snaps in every situation. But Evans is the new handcuff in the short term.

Khalil Herbert is the usual backup. Herbert will miss at least two more games while on injured reserve.

• Brian Robinson Jr.: 18 carries, 105 yards, 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

• Olamide Zaccheaus: 5 receptions, 91 yards

Drop Curtis Samuel: The Commanders wide receiver has slowly but surely been phased out of the passing game.

He was held without a target against the Falcons, although he did have four carries for 13 yards.

Samuel averaged 9.3 targets per game in September, 6.0 per game in October and 2.2 per game in November.

Washington was largely staying in 11 personnel early in the season with multiple tight ends injured, but they’ve been more comfortable using 12 personnel in recent weeks. Samuel typically isn’t on the field in this personnel group.

The Commanders face the Giants in two of the next three games. New York has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Washington also has its bye week in Week 14.

A committee replaces Kyle Pitts: The Falcons had three tight ends see significant playing time in their first game without Pitts.

Parker Hesse continued to see his usual playing time in two-tight end sets, which was enough time for him to run a number of routes but not see a target.

MyCole Pruitt was the primary player to take over for Pitts last week. He was on the end of a touchdown pass in the red zone but ran the fewest routes of the three. He largely just played in two-tight end sets with Hesse.

Anthony Firkser hadn’t played since Week 5, but he became the primary receiving tight end. He barely played in two-tight end sets but was typically the player on the field in 11 personnel. This led to only a 16-yard catch.

Pitts was a hard player to trust despite his talent and a large role in the offense. Since his role was split between two players who aren’t as talented, this is clearly a situation to avoid.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.