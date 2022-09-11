NFL Week 1 Fantasy Football Recap: Immediate takeaways from Sunday's games

• Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown made his debut with the Eagles and helped them to victory with 155 yards on 10 catches.

• Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill also found success with his new home, catching eight passes for 94 yards on his way to a Dolphins victory.

• New Orleans Saints QB-turned-TE turned runner Taysom Hill gained 81 yards on four carries and scored a touchdown in one of the most surprising performances of the day.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.

D’Andre Swift : 15 carries, 144 yards, one touchdown, three receptions, 31 receiving yards

A.J. Brown : 10 receptions, 155 yards

Add Kenneth Gainwell: Gainwell served as the No. 2 back behind Miles Sanders and saw more playing time against the Lions than in any game last season when all of the Eagles' backs were healthy.

Gainwell ran five times for 20 yards and a touchdown and was tied for the second-most targets on the team (4). He saw more than half of the snaps on typical third downs while also playing significant time on early downs. He would be a fantasy starter if Sanders gets hurt, but he could also gain more playing time from Sanders as the season progresses. He’s available on over 70% of leagues at ESPN.



Add Jamaal Williams: The Lions continued to use a two-back committee, similar to last season, with Williams seeing the majority of the goal-line work en route to two touchdowns.

Both Detroit running backs saw double-digit carries, with Williams gaining 28 yards on 11 attempts. If the Lions can continue to remain competitive in games, Williams could be a flex play in larger leagues, and one of the top running back handcuffs. While Swift dominated in snaps due to pass routes, the Lions continued to de-prioritize targets to running backs. They were thrown at on just 13.5% of pass routes. Detroit stopped throwing to their backs as much once Dan Campbell took over as the play-caller mid-last season. With this usage, the value of the two Lions' backs isn’t as far apart as perceived based on their ADP.



Tyreek Hill : 8 receptions, 94 yards

Jaylen Waddle : 4 receptions, 69 yards, 1 touchdown

Start Chase Edmonds: The former Cardinal split offensive snaps with Raheem Mostert while dominating snaps on third down, giving him a large enough role to be a must-start player.

He gained 25 yards on 12 carries and 40 yards on four catches. This was only a two-man backfield despite Miami keeping four halfbacks on the roster, so Edmonds is competing with only one player for snaps. The Dolphins didn’t have any goal-line opportunities, but the fact that Edmonds was used just as much as Mostert in short-yardage situations is good for his touchdown potential. Edmonds historically has been an inconsistent big-play runner with big-play potential. He gained an explosive run on 13% of his carries in 2020-2021, ranking seventh-best among running backs.



The Patriots’ Same-Old Backfield: There was much talk of the Patriots potentially using Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson more on third downs compared to seasons past. Instead, Ty Montgomery handled the vast majority of third downs.

Montgomery played eight of nine snaps on third down, with Harris taking a snap on third-and-2. He also played five snaps on early downs, mostly in passing situations. Montgomery caught three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown. Harris and Stevenson were both held to single-digit carries, and each caught two passes. Harris saw most of the early down-receiving work, but that may not stay consistent. Both Harris and Stevenson can be borderline fantasy starters in the right matchup.



Monitor the Patriots’ receiving usage: The Patriots used significantly more two-tight end sets in passing situations compared to last season.

Third wide receiver Nelson Agholor saw just barely more routes run than second tight end Jonnu Smith . Smith was largely used as a blocker last season. Both players were big parts of the Patriots’ pass game, hauling in three catches each while finishing second and third in targets. Kendrick Bourne , who was once a clear top-three receiver on the Patriots' depth chart, ran only two routes but still finished second on the team in receiving yards (41). It’s possible the Patriots return to more three-receiver sets if they regain trust in Bourne, or once Tyquan Thornton is healthy. When that happens, we could see fewer routes from Hunter Henry compared to this game. Jakobi Meyers is the only Patriots receiver who should be trusted on a weekly basis.



Don’t start Mike Gesicki: The once-consistent fantasy starter has moved fully to tight end and ran a route on less than half of the Dolphins' pass plays.

The Dolphins ran 25 snaps from 21 or 22 personnel, and Gesicki was never on the field in those situations. He was almost always on the field in 12 personnel, but only 62.5% of the time in three-receiver sets. The best-case scenario for Gesicki at this point is for the Dolphins to trade him.



Monitor the Mac Jones injury: Jones played every snap but was said to be dealing with a back injury. It’s unclear if it is serious.

If he misses any time, this will make it even harder to start any Patriots receiver. It would likely lead them to rely even more on running backs, which could give a boost to the team’s two lead rushers.



Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.