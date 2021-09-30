NFL Week 4 Injury Report: All 16 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY

DNP: Did not participate in practice

LP: Limited participation in practice

FP: Full participation

(-): Not listed

OUT: Player will not play

D: Player is unlikely to play

Q: Player is not certain to play

NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

JAX @ CIN | CAR @ DAL | CLE @ MIN | HOU @ BUF | NYG @ NO |

TEN @ NYJ | IND @ MIA | KC @ PHI | WFT @ ATL | DET @ CHI |

ARZ @ LAR | SEA @ SF | BAL @ DEN | PIT @ GB |

TB @ NE | LV @ LAC

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Thurs. Status Fri. Status Game Status Tee Higgins WR CIN Shoulder WR106 0.0 DNP DNP DNP OUT Josh Lambo K JAX NIR – Rest K33 0.0 0 DNP DNP OUT

The Over/Under for this game is currently 46. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Terrace Marshall Jr. WR CAR Thumb WR59 9.5 FP Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Hamstring 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 50.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Dalvin Cook RB MIN Ankle RB48 19.9 LP Odell Beckham Jr. WR CLV Shoulder WR24 15.4 LP Adam Thielen WR MIN NIR – Rest WR18 15.0 DNP Greg Joseph K MIN Right Hip K10 9.5 FP Tyler Conklin TE MIN Glute/Elbow TE13 8.6 DNP Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR MIN Toe WR113 0.4 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 52. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Cole Beasley WR BUF NIR – Rest WR33 13.3 DNP Taiwan Jones RB BUF NIR – Rest 0.0 DNP Scottie Phillips RB HST Illness 0.0 DNP Danny Amendola WR HST Thigh 0.0 DNP Deshaun Watson QB HST NIR – Rest 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Jameis Winston QB NO Knee QB25 18.6 FP Saquon Barkley RB NYG Knee RB9 14.2 LP Kenny Golladay WR NYG Hip WR34 12.8 LP Sterling Shepard WR NYG Hamstring WR71 12.4 DNP Darius Slayton WR NYG Hamstring WR84 7.0 DNP Kaden Smith TE NYG Knee 1.4 LP Cullen Gillaspia RB NYG Ankle 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Julio Jones WR TEN Hamstring WR21 15.0 DNP Elijah Moore WR NYJ Concussion WR57 9.7 DNP Jamison Crowder WR NYJ Groin WR107 6.6 LP Tyler Kroft TE NYJ Rib TE39 4.8 LP Anthony Firkser TE TEN Knee TE37 4.5 FP Jeff Smith WR NYJ Concussion 1.6 DNP A.J. Brown WR TEN Hamstring 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Carson Wentz QB IND Ankles QB31 16.0 LP Jonathan Taylor RB IND Kne RB10 14.2 LP DeVante Parker WR MIA Shoulder WR47 11.5 FP Jack Doyle TE IND Back TE22 7.6 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Tyreek Hill WR KC Rib WR2 18.9 FP Mecole Hardman WR KC Hip WR55 10.2 FP Demarcus Robinson WR KC Knee WR89 6.3 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 54.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Russell Gage WR ATL Ankle WR88 8.2 DNP Frank Darby WR ATL Calf 0.2 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status D'Andre Swift RB DET Groin RB8 15.0 LP Darnell Mooney WR CHI Groin WR42 12.7 LP Justin Fields QB CHI Right thumb QB22 12.0 FP Andy Dalton QB CHI Knee QB35 5.1 LP Jimmy Graham TE CHI NIR – Rest TE45 2.8 DNP Jesse James TE CHI Personal 0.3 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status DeAndre Hopkins WR ARZ Ribs WR17 12.6 DNP A.J. Green WR ARZ NIR – Rest WR54 10.1 LP Tutu Atwell WR LA Illness WR118 0.2 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 54.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Tyler Lockett WR SEA Hip WR13 15.9 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 52. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Lamar Jackson QB BLT Back QB4 24.9 DNP Sammy Watkins WR BLT NIR – Rest WR51 10.5 DNP Melvin Gordon III RB DEN Ribs RB27 9.3 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Aaron Jones RB GB Ankle RB5 17.6 LP Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Hamstring WR64 10.1 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Chris Godwin WR TB Thumb WR16 14.7 FP Rob Gronkowski TE TB Ribs TE7 11.4 DNP Nick Folk K NE Left Knee K21 8.1 LP Giovani Bernard RB TB Knee RB62 6.0 DNP James White RB NE Hip 0.0 DNP Jaydon Mickens WR TB Abdomen 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Injury report not yet posted…

The Over/Under for this game is currently 52.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.