NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Week 4 Injury Report: All 16 games

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) comes on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Sep 30, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

JAX @ CIN | CAR @ DAL | CLE @ MIN | HOU @ BUF | NYG @ NO |
TEN @ NYJ | IND @ MIA | KC @ PHI | WFT @ ATL | DET @ CHI |
ARZ @ LAR | SEA @ SF | BAL @ DEN | PIT @ GB |
TB @ NE | LV @ LAC

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Thurs. Status Fri. Status Game Status
Tee Higgins WR CIN Shoulder WR106 0.0 DNP DNP DNP OUT
Josh Lambo K JAX NIR – Rest K33 0.0 0 DNP DNP OUT

The Over/Under for this game is currently 46. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Carolina Panthers @ Dallas Cowboys (-5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Terrace Marshall Jr. WR CAR Thumb WR59 9.5 FP
Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Hamstring 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 50.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings (+2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Dalvin Cook RB MIN Ankle RB48 19.9 LP
Odell Beckham Jr. WR CLV Shoulder WR24 15.4 LP
Adam Thielen WR MIN NIR – Rest WR18 15.0 DNP
Greg Joseph K MIN Right Hip K10 9.5 FP
Tyler Conklin TE MIN Glute/Elbow TE13 8.6 DNP
Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR MIN Toe WR113 0.4 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 52. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Houston Texans @ Buffalo Bills (-16.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Cole Beasley WR BUF NIR – Rest WR33 13.3 DNP
Taiwan Jones RB BUF NIR – Rest 0.0 DNP
Scottie Phillips RB HST Illness 0.0 DNP
Danny Amendola WR HST Thigh 0.0 DNP
Deshaun Watson QB HST NIR – Rest 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints (-8)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Jameis Winston QB NO Knee QB25 18.6 FP
Saquon Barkley RB NYG Knee RB9 14.2 LP
Kenny Golladay WR NYG Hip WR34 12.8 LP
Sterling Shepard WR NYG Hamstring WR71 12.4 DNP
Darius Slayton WR NYG Hamstring WR84 7.0 DNP
Kaden Smith TE NYG Knee 1.4 LP
Cullen Gillaspia RB NYG Ankle 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Tennessee Titans @ New York Jets (+7.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Julio Jones WR TEN Hamstring WR21 15.0 DNP
Elijah Moore WR NYJ Concussion WR57 9.7 DNP
Jamison Crowder WR NYJ Groin WR107 6.6 LP
Tyler Kroft TE NYJ Rib TE39 4.8 LP
Anthony Firkser TE TEN Knee TE37 4.5 FP
Jeff Smith WR NYJ Concussion 1.6 DNP
A.J. Brown WR TEN Hamstring 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Indianapolis Colts @ Miami Dolphins (-2)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Carson Wentz QB IND Ankles QB31 16.0 LP
Jonathan Taylor RB IND Kne RB10 14.2 LP
DeVante Parker WR MIA Shoulder WR47 11.5 FP
Jack Doyle TE IND Back TE22 7.6 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles (+7)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Tyreek Hill WR KC Rib WR2 18.9 FP
Mecole Hardman WR KC Hip WR55 10.2 FP
Demarcus Robinson WR KC Knee WR89 6.3 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 54.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Washington Football Team @ Atlanta Falcons (+1.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Russell Gage WR ATL Ankle WR88 8.2 DNP
Frank Darby WR ATL Calf 0.2 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears (-3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
D'Andre Swift RB DET Groin RB8 15.0 LP
Darnell Mooney WR CHI Groin WR42 12.7 LP
Justin Fields QB CHI Right thumb QB22 12.0 FP
Andy Dalton QB CHI Knee QB35 5.1 LP
Jimmy Graham TE CHI NIR – Rest TE45 2.8 DNP
Jesse James TE CHI Personal 0.3 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (-4.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
DeAndre Hopkins WR ARZ Ribs WR17 12.6 DNP
A.J. Green WR ARZ NIR – Rest WR54 10.1 LP
Tutu Atwell WR LA Illness WR118 0.2 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 54.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (-3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Tyler Lockett WR SEA Hip WR13 15.9 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 52. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos (-1)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Lamar Jackson QB BLT Back QB4 24.9 DNP
Sammy Watkins WR BLT NIR – Rest WR51 10.5 DNP
Melvin Gordon III RB DEN Ribs RB27 9.3 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Green Bay Packers (-6.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Aaron Jones RB GB Ankle RB5 17.6 LP
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Hamstring WR64 10.1 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots (+6.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Chris Godwin WR TB Thumb WR16 14.7 FP
Rob Gronkowski TE TB Ribs TE7 11.4 DNP
Nick Folk K NE Left Knee K21 8.1 LP
Giovani Bernard RB TB Knee RB62 6.0 DNP
James White RB NE Hip 0.0 DNP
Jaydon Mickens WR TB Abdomen 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5)

Injury report not yet posted…

The Over/Under for this game is currently 52.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Scores
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 4 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.