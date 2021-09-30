NFL Week 4 Injury Report: All 16 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
JAX @ CIN | CAR @ DAL | CLE @ MIN | HOU @ BUF | NYG @ NO |
TEN @ NYJ | IND @ MIA | KC @ PHI | WFT @ ATL | DET @ CHI |
ARZ @ LAR | SEA @ SF | BAL @ DEN | PIT @ GB |
TB @ NE | LV @ LAC
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Thurs. Status
|Fri. Status
|Game Status
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|CIN
|Shoulder
|WR106
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Josh Lambo
|K
|JAX
|NIR – Rest
|K33
|0.0
|0
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
The Over/Under for this game is currently 46. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Carolina Panthers @ Dallas Cowboys (-5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|CAR
|Thumb
|WR59
|9.5
|FP
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|CAR
|Hamstring
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 50.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings (+2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|MIN
|Ankle
|RB48
|19.9
|LP
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|CLV
|Shoulder
|WR24
|15.4
|LP
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|MIN
|NIR – Rest
|WR18
|15.0
|DNP
|Greg Joseph
|K
|MIN
|Right Hip
|K10
|9.5
|FP
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|MIN
|Glute/Elbow
|TE13
|8.6
|DNP
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|WR
|MIN
|Toe
|WR113
|0.4
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 52. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Houston Texans @ Buffalo Bills (-16.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|BUF
|NIR – Rest
|WR33
|13.3
|DNP
|Taiwan Jones
|RB
|BUF
|NIR – Rest
|0.0
|DNP
|Scottie Phillips
|RB
|HST
|Illness
|0.0
|DNP
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|HST
|Thigh
|0.0
|DNP
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|HST
|NIR – Rest
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints (-8)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|NO
|Knee
|QB25
|18.6
|FP
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|Knee
|RB9
|14.2
|LP
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|NYG
|Hip
|WR34
|12.8
|LP
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|NYG
|Hamstring
|WR71
|12.4
|DNP
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|NYG
|Hamstring
|WR84
|7.0
|DNP
|Kaden Smith
|TE
|NYG
|Knee
|1.4
|LP
|Cullen Gillaspia
|RB
|NYG
|Ankle
|0.0
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 43.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Tennessee Titans @ New York Jets (+7.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Julio Jones
|WR
|TEN
|Hamstring
|WR21
|15.0
|DNP
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|NYJ
|Concussion
|WR57
|9.7
|DNP
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|NYJ
|Groin
|WR107
|6.6
|LP
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|NYJ
|Rib
|TE39
|4.8
|LP
|Anthony Firkser
|TE
|TEN
|Knee
|TE37
|4.5
|FP
|Jeff Smith
|WR
|NYJ
|Concussion
|1.6
|DNP
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|TEN
|Hamstring
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Indianapolis Colts @ Miami Dolphins (-2)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|IND
|Ankles
|QB31
|16.0
|LP
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|IND
|Kne
|RB10
|14.2
|LP
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|MIA
|Shoulder
|WR47
|11.5
|FP
|Jack Doyle
|TE
|IND
|Back
|TE22
|7.6
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 43. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles (+7)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|KC
|Rib
|WR2
|18.9
|FP
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|KC
|Hip
|WR55
|10.2
|FP
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|KC
|Knee
|WR89
|6.3
|FP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 54.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Washington Football Team @ Atlanta Falcons (+1.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Russell Gage
|WR
|ATL
|Ankle
|WR88
|8.2
|DNP
|Frank Darby
|WR
|ATL
|Calf
|0.2
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears (-3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|DET
|Groin
|RB8
|15.0
|LP
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|CHI
|Groin
|WR42
|12.7
|LP
|Justin Fields
|QB
|CHI
|Right thumb
|QB22
|12.0
|FP
|Andy Dalton
|QB
|CHI
|Knee
|QB35
|5.1
|LP
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|CHI
|NIR – Rest
|TE45
|2.8
|DNP
|Jesse James
|TE
|CHI
|Personal
|0.3
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (-4.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|ARZ
|Ribs
|WR17
|12.6
|DNP
|A.J. Green
|WR
|ARZ
|NIR – Rest
|WR54
|10.1
|LP
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|LA
|Illness
|WR118
|0.2
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 54.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (-3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|SEA
|Hip
|WR13
|15.9
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 52. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos (-1)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BLT
|Back
|QB4
|24.9
|DNP
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|BLT
|NIR – Rest
|WR51
|10.5
|DNP
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|DEN
|Ribs
|RB27
|9.3
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Green Bay Packers (-6.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|GB
|Ankle
|RB5
|17.6
|LP
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|GB
|Hamstring
|WR64
|10.1
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots (+6.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|TB
|Thumb
|WR16
|14.7
|FP
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|TB
|Ribs
|TE7
|11.4
|DNP
|Nick Folk
|K
|NE
|Left Knee
|K21
|8.1
|LP
|Giovani Bernard
|RB
|TB
|Knee
|RB62
|6.0
|DNP
|James White
|RB
|NE
|Hip
|0.0
|DNP
|Jaydon Mickens
|WR
|TB
|Abdomen
|0.0
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 49. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5)
Injury report not yet posted…
The Over/Under for this game is currently 52.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.