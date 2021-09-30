Erickson: NFL Week 4 fantasy football start 'em or sit 'em

Stop second-guessing yourself with start/sit decisions, and let PFF’s fantasy football rankings, projections and tools do the heavy lifting.

So, without further ado, let's dig into the 2021 PFF fantasy football start ‘em or sit ‘em for Week 4 of the NFL season.

Jump to a position group:

QB | RB | WR | TE | D/ST

QUARTERBACKS

START

Any guesses on which quarterback will take advantage of an opponent’s soft Cover 3 coverage? Be sure to tune in Thursday night because it should be a laser show for Burrow against a Jacksonville Jaguars secondary that ranks third in the NFL in Cover 3 coverage rate.

The second-year quarterback shredded the Pittsburgh Steelers when they lined up in Cover 3 to the tune of a 90.8 PFF passing grade, 100% completion rate and 11.4 yards per attempt.

Expect Burrow to shine versus the Jags on Thursday night. They rank 30th in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1) and 32nd in PFF pass-rush grade.

The undefeated Las Vegas Raiders look like the real deal with Carr at the helm.