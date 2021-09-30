Fantasy News & Analysis

Erickson: NFL Week 4 fantasy football start 'em or sit 'em

Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By Andrew Erickson
Sep 30, 2021

Stop second-guessing yourself with start/sit decisions, and let PFF’s fantasy football rankings, projections and tools do the heavy lifting.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

PFF Edge subscribers are always one step ahead of their fantasy football competition, with knowledge such as quarterback Kirk Cousins being uber-efficient against Cover 3 coverage and subsequently torching a Seattle Seahawks Cover 3 scheme for 323 passing yards and three touchdown passes in Week 3. Or how Brandin Cooks’ third-ranked 33% target share makes him quarterback proof.

So, without further ado, let's dig into the 2021 PFF fantasy football start ‘em or sit ‘em for Week 4 of the NFL season.

Jump to a position group:

QB | RB | WR | TE | D/ST

QUARTERBACKS

START

JOE BURROW, CINCINNATI BENGALS

Any guesses on which quarterback will take advantage of an opponent’s soft Cover 3 coverage? Be sure to tune in Thursday night because it should be a laser show for Burrow against a Jacksonville Jaguars secondary that ranks third in the NFL in Cover 3 coverage rate.

The second-year quarterback shredded the Pittsburgh Steelers when they lined up in Cover 3 to the tune of a 90.8 PFF passing grade, 100% completion rate and 11.4 yards per attempt. 

Expect Burrow to shine versus the Jags on Thursday night. They rank 30th in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1) and 32nd in PFF pass-rush grade

Related: NFL Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings via Andrew Erickson

DEREK CARR, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

The undefeated Las Vegas Raiders look like the real deal with Carr at the helm.

