NFL scores and recaps for every Week 7 game

The Denver Broncos kicked off Week 7 with a dominant 33-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Thursday night.

The Broncos won the battles on both sides of the ball throughout the contest, as Bo Nix and Denver's offense finished with over 350 total yards while posting 0.124 EPA per play, while the defense held a Derek Carr-less Saints offense to -0.355 EPA per play and less than 275 yards.

The Jacksonville Jaguars climbed out of a 10-point hole to defeat the New England Patriots 32-16 in Week 7.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence delivered his best performance of the season, guiding an offense that produced an impressive 0.431 EPA per pass play. The New England defense struggled to disrupt his rhythm, managing to pressure him only twice throughout the game.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 26 of his 37 passes for 276 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. However, he also recorded three turnover-worthy plays and had five passes broken up by Jaguars defenders.

The Seahawks got back on track with a critical NFC road win by downing the Falcons, 34-14.

Seattle's defense kept Kirk Cousins and the high-powered Falcons in check, holding Atlanta to -0.046 EPA per play and securing three turnovers. Another strong performance from Kenneth Walker III propelled the Seahawks' offense.

The Bills overcame an early slow start, throttling the Titans 34-10.

New trade acquisition Amari Cooper made a positive impact in his first game in Buffalo, hauling in a touchdown and recording 66 receiving yards. On the other end, the Bills' defense hemmed in Mason Rudolph, holding the Titans to -0.249 EPA per play.

The Cincinnati Bengals played lockdown defense for the second straight game, and the Cleveland Browns looked listless once more. Cincinnati claimed a 21-14 win in Week 7 — ending a six-year streak of losing in Cleveland.

At the forefront of the game's headlines is Deshaun Watson‘s potentially season-ending Achilles injury. The Browns' starting signal-caller went down on a non-contact play late in the first half and did not return, potentially pushing Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Jameis Winston into a starting role for the rest of the year.

In his first game with Green Bay, veteran kicker Brandon McManus nailed a 45-yard field goal as time expired, leading the Packers to a 24-22 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 25 of his 34 attempts for 224 yards and three touchdowns, but the offense was far from perfect, as he also threw two interceptions and had two other passes dropped by his receivers.

Texans signal-caller C.J. Stroud struggled in this matchup, finishing 10-of-21 for just 87 passing yards. His 60.6 passing grade marked his lowest since Week 14 of his rookie season.

The Texans' offense generated a disappointing -0.430 EPA per passing play, the second-worst single-game mark of Stroud's career.

The Colts notched their third straight win at home, fending off the Dolphins, 16-10, in a low-scoring affair.

Anthony Richardson didn't perform well in his return, going 11-for-25 with 157 yards and no big-time throws, pending final review. A missed 54-yard field goal by Jason Sanders loomed large in a hard-fought affair, while three converted attempts from Matt Gay vaulted Indy.

Jake Bates converted a 44-yard field goal with just 15 seconds remaining, leading the Detroit Lions to a 31-29 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings.

Jared Goff delivered another outstanding performance, completing 22 of his 25 pass attempts for 279 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also recorded two big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play, positioning himself to earn his fifth consecutive passing grade of 70.0 or higher.

On the other side, Sam Darnold finished 22-for-27 for 259 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He also tallied three big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play.

Saquon Barkley sends his regards.

The former New York Giants running back, whom the team opted not to re-sign this offseason, torched his former team for 176 rushing yards and a score, now as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia won the divisional battle as a result, 28-3.

The Eagles moved to 4-2 behind Barkley's efforts, while the Giants fell to 2-5.

In a battle between West Coast teams in search mode, the Rams eked out a 20-15 victory over the Raiders.

Despite struggles for Matthew Stafford (53.8 PFF passing grade, pending final review), Los Angeles' maligned defense played maybe its best game of the year, limiting the Raiders to -0.296 EPA per play and 284 net yards.

The Raiders' passing attack continued to flounder, especially due to an injury to Aidan O'Connell. O'Connell and Gardner Minshew combined to go 22-for-46 for 222 yards and two turnover-worthy plays. With the clock under 3 minutes, Antonio Pierce elected to kick a short field goal after a goal-to-go stop by the Rams, and it wound up costing Las Vegas.

The Washington Commanders continued their dominant start to the 2024 season, defeating the Carolina Panthers 40-7 at home to improve to 5-2.

However, it will be a bittersweet victory for fans in the nation’s capital, as starting quarterback and Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner Jayden Daniels left the game with a rib injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Marcus Mariota stepped in for Daniels, finishing the game 18-of-23 for 205 yards, two passing touchdowns and no interceptions. He recorded two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays, leading the offense to an impressive 0.448 EPA per pass play, the second-best single-game mark of Washington's season so far. Fans will be hoping Mariota can maintain this level of play if Daniels is sidelined.

For Panthers fans, there wasn’t much to celebrate. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton opened the game with a fairly bad pick-six, and he threw another interception at the end of the first quarter, which appeared to be the result of a miscommunication with his receiver. Dalton finished 12-of-17 for 93 scoreless yards before Bryce Young took over to complete the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to bully their opponents in myriad ways, and the San Francisco 49ers are the latest victims. It's not dominant, and it's not pretty. But it has led the Chiefs to a 6-0 record.

The Chiefs picked off Brock Purdy three times and held him to a 54.8% completion rate in a 28-18 win in Week 7. Despite Patrick Mahomes‘ two interceptions and few passing yards, Kansas City leaned on his legs and other runners to render San Francisco irrelevant.

The Chiefs are now the NFL's lone unbeaten, while the 49ers move below .500 at 3-4.

It took Russell Wilson a couple of drives to shake off the rust, but he played a key role as the Pittsburgh Steelers scored 31 unanswered points to secure a 37-15 victory over the New York Jets in Week 7.

In Wilson's first game since Christmas Eve 2023, the veteran quarterback finished 16-of-29 for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and he led a Steelers offense that generated a season-high 0.296 EPA per passing play.

For the New York Jets, it was another loss snatched from the jaws of victory as Aaron Rodgers and company let a 15-6 lead slip away. Rodgers was solid, finishing 24-of-39 for 276 yards and one touchdown, but his two interceptions shifted the momentum of the game.

