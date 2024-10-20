NFL Week 7 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 28, New York Giants 3

Saquon Barkley sends his regards.

The former New York Giants running back, whom the team opted not to re-sign this offseason, torched his former team for 176 rushing yards and a score, now as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia won the divisional battle as a result, 28-3.

The Eagles moved to 4-2 behind Barkley's efforts, while the Giants fell to 2-5.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

In a sack-filled game, Dexter Lawrence notched two of them — and five pressures overall, pending reviews. He added two run stops and wasn't downgraded on any of his 22 run-defense snaps.

BOX SCORE

Eagles Giants Total points 28 3 Total offensive plays 65 55 Average EPA per play 0.073 -0.461 Total net yards 340 115 Avg yards per play 5.2 2.1 Total first downs 19 10 Rushing first downs 11 3 Passing first downs 8 7 Penalty first downs 0 0 Third-down efficiency 8% 20% Fourth-down efficiency 27% 0% Possessions 13 13 Avg plays per drive 5.9 4.9 Avg yards per drive 24.3 8.2 Avg points per drive 2 0.2 Red-zone possessions 3 1 Red-zone plays 15 3 Red-zone TDs 3 0 Red-zone FGs 0 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

