NFL Week 7 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 28, New York Giants 3

Saquon Barkley sends his regards.
The former New York Giants running back, whom the team opted not to re-sign this offseason, torched his former team for 176 rushing yards and a score, now as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia won the divisional battle as a result, 28-3.
The Eagles moved to 4-2 behind Barkley's efforts, while the Giants fell to 2-5.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
In a sack-filled game, Dexter Lawrence notched two of them — and five pressures overall, pending reviews. He added two run stops and wasn't downgraded on any of his 22 run-defense snaps.
BOX SCORE
|Eagles
|Giants
|Total points
|28
|3
|Total offensive plays
|65
|55
|Average EPA per play
|0.073
|-0.461
|Total net yards
|340
|115
|Avg yards per play
|5.2
|2.1
|Total first downs
|19
|10
|Rushing first downs
|11
|3
|Passing first downs
|8
|7
|Penalty first downs
|0
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|8%
|20%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|27%
|0%
|Possessions
|13
|13
|Avg plays per drive
|5.9
|4.9
|Avg yards per drive
|24.3
|8.2
|Avg points per drive
|2
|0.2
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|1
|Red-zone plays
|15
|3
|Red-zone TDs
|3
|0
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In