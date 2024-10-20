All
NFL Week 7 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 28, New York Giants 3

2YBYEFD Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By Ben Cooper
New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley sends his regards.

The former New York Giants running back, whom the team opted not to re-sign this offseason, torched his former team for 176 rushing yards and a score, now as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia won the divisional battle as a result, 28-3.

The Eagles moved to 4-2 behind Barkley's efforts, while the Giants fell to 2-5.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

In a sack-filled game, Dexter Lawrence notched two of them — and five pressures overall, pending reviews. He added two run stops and wasn't downgraded on any of his 22 run-defense snaps.

BOX SCORE

Eagles Giants
Total points 28 3
Total offensive plays 65 55
Average EPA per play 0.073 -0.461
Total net yards 340 115
Avg yards per play 5.2 2.1
Total first downs 19 10
Rushing first downs 11 3
Passing first downs 8 7
Penalty first downs 0 0
Third-down efficiency 8% 20%
Fourth-down efficiency 27% 0%
Possessions 13 13
Avg plays per drive 5.9 4.9
Avg yards per drive 24.3 8.2
Avg points per drive 2 0.2
Red-zone possessions 3 1
Red-zone plays 15 3
Red-zone TDs 3 0
Red-zone FGs 0 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

