NFL Week 7 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 41, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry have the Baltimore Ravens on a five-game win streak.
The Ravens overcame an early 10-0 deficit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and built a 34-10 lead before late-game antics ballooned the final score to 41-31. Overshadowing the game result for Tampa Bay are potentially serious injuries to star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Jackson tossed five touchdowns and made two big-time throws, pending reviews, while Henry racked up 169 yards on the ground — including an 81-yard scamper.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Who else but Lamar? Jackson is furthering his early MVP case with each passing week, this time throwing five touchdowns, making two big-time throws and breaking a game-high six tackles on the ground, pending final reviews. Jackson has not made a turnover-worthy play since Week 1 against the Chiefs, and he is on track for his second straight 80.0-plus PFF passing game grade.
BOX SCORE
|Ravens
|Buccaneers
|Total points
|41
|31
|Total offensive plays
|54
|78
|Average EPA per play
|0.418
|0.125
|Total net yards
|494
|481
|Avg yards per play
|9.2
|6.2
|Total first downs
|22
|27
|Rushing first downs
|5
|6
|Passing first downs
|14
|19
|Penalty first downs
|3
|2
|Third-own efficiency
|38%
|61%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|20%
|20%
|Possessions
|10
|12
|Avg plays per drive
|6.5
|6.9
|Avg yards per drive
|44.9
|37
|Avg points per drive
|3.7
|2.4
|Red-zone possessions
|5
|5
|Red-zone plays
|15
|13
|Red-zone TDs
|4
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|60%
