NFL Week 7 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 41, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry have the Baltimore Ravens on a five-game win streak.

The Ravens overcame an early 10-0 deficit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and built a 34-10 lead before late-game antics ballooned the final score to 41-31. Overshadowing the game result for Tampa Bay are potentially serious injuries to star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Jackson tossed five touchdowns and made two big-time throws, pending reviews, while Henry racked up 169 yards on the ground — including an 81-yard scamper.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Who else but Lamar? Jackson is furthering his early MVP case with each passing week, this time throwing five touchdowns, making two big-time throws and breaking a game-high six tackles on the ground, pending final reviews. Jackson has not made a turnover-worthy play since Week 1 against the Chiefs, and he is on track for his second straight 80.0-plus PFF passing game grade.

BOX SCORE

Ravens Buccaneers Total points 41 31 Total offensive plays 54 78 Average EPA per play 0.418 0.125 Total net yards 494 481 Avg yards per play 9.2 6.2 Total first downs 22 27 Rushing first downs 5 6 Passing first downs 14 19 Penalty first downs 3 2 Third-own efficiency 38% 61% Fourth-down efficiency 20% 20% Possessions 10 12 Avg plays per drive 6.5 6.9 Avg yards per drive 44.9 37 Avg points per drive 3.7 2.4 Red-zone possessions 5 5 Red-zone plays 15 13 Red-zone TDs 4 2 Red-zone FGs 1 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 60%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION