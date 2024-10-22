All
NFL Week 7 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 41, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31

2YC8BJC Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

By Ben Cooper
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry have the Baltimore Ravens on a five-game win streak.

The Ravens overcame an early 10-0 deficit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and built a 34-10 lead before late-game antics ballooned the final score to 41-31. Overshadowing the game result for Tampa Bay are potentially serious injuries to star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Jackson tossed five touchdowns and made two big-time throws, pending reviews, while Henry racked up 169 yards on the ground — including an 81-yard scamper.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Who else but Lamar? Jackson is furthering his early MVP case with each passing week, this time throwing five touchdowns, making two big-time throws and breaking a game-high six tackles on the ground, pending final reviews. Jackson has not made a turnover-worthy play since Week 1 against the Chiefs, and he is on track for his second straight 80.0-plus PFF passing game grade.

BOX SCORE

Ravens Buccaneers
Total points 41 31
Total offensive plays 54 78
Average EPA per play 0.418 0.125
Total net yards 494 481
Avg yards per play 9.2 6.2
Total first downs 22 27
Rushing first downs 5 6
Passing first downs 14 19
Penalty first downs 3 2
Third-own efficiency 38% 61%
Fourth-down efficiency 20% 20%
Possessions 10 12
Avg plays per drive 6.5 6.9
Avg yards per drive 44.9 37
Avg points per drive 3.7 2.4
Red-zone possessions 5 5
Red-zone plays 15 13
Red-zone TDs 4 2
Red-zone FGs 1 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 60%

