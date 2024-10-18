All
NFL Week 7 Recap: Denver Broncos 33, New Orleans Saints 10

2YBA84W New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in New Orleans. The Broncos recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

By PFF Editorial Team
Denver Broncos New Orleans Saints

The Denver Broncos kicked off Week 7 with a dominant 33-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Thursday night. 

The Broncos won the battles on both sides of the ball throughout the contest, as Bo Nix and Denver's offense finished with over 350 total yards while posting 0.124 EPA per play while the defense held a Derek Carr-less Saints offense to -0.355 EPA per play and less than 275 yards.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we've gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Linebacker Cody Barton had a banner day in Denver's dominant defensive performance, as he finished with four total stops (two in coverage and two defending the run), a forced interception, a forced fumble, a sack and a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown in an all-around fantastic showing. Against the run, his average depth of tackle was just 4.5 yards while in coverage, he was targeted three times but yielded just one completion for five yards. 

BOX SCORE

Broncos Saints
Total points 33 10
Total offensive plays 61 66
Average EPA per play 0.124 -0.355
Total net yards 389 224
Avg yards per play 6.4 3.4
Total first downs 22 15
Rushing first downs 12 5
Passing first downs 9 8
Penalty first downs 1 2
Third-down efficiency 36% 35%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 27%
Possessions 11 12
Avg plays per drive 6.6 5.9
Avg yards per drive 32.4 17.2
Avg points per drive 2.3 0.8
Red-zone possessions 4 1
Red-zone plays 9 1
Red-zone TDs 2 1
Red-zone FGs 2 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 200%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

