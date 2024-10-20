NFL Week 7 Recap: Green Bay Packers 24, Houston Texans 22

In his first game with Green Bay, veteran kicker Brandon McManus nailed a 45-yard field goal as time expired, leading the Packers to a 24-22 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 25 of his 34 attempts for 224 yards and three touchdowns, but the offense was far from perfect, as he also threw two interceptions and had two other passes dropped by his receivers.
Texans signal-caller C.J. Stroud struggled in this matchup, finishing 10-of-21 for just 87 passing yards. His 60.6 passing grade marked his lowest since Week 14 of his rookie season.
The Texans' offense generated a disappointing -0.430 EPA per passing play, the second-worst single-game mark of Stroud's career.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Texans running back Joe Mixon had a nice day on the ground, tallying 114 yards and two rushing touchdowns on his 25 carries. He moved the chains four times with explosive rushes of 10-plus yards and forced nine missed tackles on the afternoon.
Mixon averaged 3.3 yards after contact per carry and converted 24.0% of his carries into a first down or touchdown.
BOX SCORE
|Texans
|Packers
|Total points
|22
|24
|Total offensive plays
|58
|56
|Average EPA per play
|-0.172
|-0.123
|Total net yards
|197
|282
|Avg yards per play
|3.4
|5
|Total first downs
|15
|18
|Rushing first downs
|7
|3
|Passing first downs
|8
|13
|Penalty first downs
|0
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|31%
|40%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|0%
|Possessions
|12
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|5.7
|5.8
|Avg yards per drive
|15.2
|23.5
|Avg points per drive
|1.7
|2
|Red-zone possessions
|4
|2
|Red-zone plays
|13
|7
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|2
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
