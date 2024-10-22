NFL Week 7 Recap: Arizona Cardinals 17, Los Angeles Chargers 15

Kicking five field goals is generally not a recipe for success, nor is fumbling a near-touchdown at the goal line. The Los Angeles Chargers found out the hard way, although it took a game-winning drive and stout defense from the Arizona Cardinals to fulfill that fate. The Cardinals won the contest by a 17-15 score on Monday Night Football.

While Justin Herbert played his best game of the season, his receivers let him down at times via drops and the aforementioned fumble. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray and James Conner propelled the Cardinals' offense, and the team's defense limited Los Angeles to only 59 rushing yards on 22 carries.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

It came in a losing effort, but Justin Herbert made five big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays in, by far, his best showing of the season. He completed four of his six passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield, and one of the incompletions was a drop.

BOX SCORE

Chargers Cardinals Total points 15 17 Total offensive plays 64 55 Average EPA per play 0.051 -0.02 Total net yards 394 333 Avg yards per play 6.2 6 Total first downs 20 22 Rushing first downs 5 8 Passing first downs 14 12 Penalty first downs 1 2 Third-down efficiency 43% 38% Fourth-down efficiency 13% 0% Possessions 8 9 Avg plays per drive 8.4 6.5 Avg yards per drive 43.8 33.3 Avg points per drive 1.7 1.7 Red-zone possessions 1 2 Red-zone plays 3 8 Red-zone TDs 0 1 Red-zone FGs 1 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION