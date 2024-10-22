NFL Week 7 Recap: Arizona Cardinals 17, Los Angeles Chargers 15

Kicking five field goals is generally not a recipe for success, nor is fumbling a near-touchdown at the goal line. The Los Angeles Chargers found out the hard way, although it took a game-winning drive and stout defense from the Arizona Cardinals to fulfill that fate. The Cardinals won the contest by a 17-15 score on Monday Night Football.
While Justin Herbert played his best game of the season, his receivers let him down at times via drops and the aforementioned fumble. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray and James Conner propelled the Cardinals' offense, and the team's defense limited Los Angeles to only 59 rushing yards on 22 carries.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
It came in a losing effort, but Justin Herbert made five big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays in, by far, his best showing of the season. He completed four of his six passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield, and one of the incompletions was a drop.
BOX SCORE
|Chargers
|Cardinals
|Total points
|15
|17
|Total offensive plays
|64
|55
|Average EPA per play
|0.051
|-0.02
|Total net yards
|394
|333
|Avg yards per play
|6.2
|6
|Total first downs
|20
|22
|Rushing first downs
|5
|8
|Passing first downs
|14
|12
|Penalty first downs
|1
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|43%
|38%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|13%
|0%
|Possessions
|8
|9
|Avg plays per drive
|8.4
|6.5
|Avg yards per drive
|43.8
|33.3
|Avg points per drive
|1.7
|1.7
|Red-zone possessions
|1
|2
|Red-zone plays
|3
|8
|Red-zone TDs
|0
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In