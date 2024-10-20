NFL Week 7 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 28, San Francisco 49ers 18

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to bully their opponents in myriad ways, and the San Francisco 49ers are the latest victims. It's not dominant, and it's not pretty. But it has led the Chiefs to a 6-0 record.

The Chiefs picked off Brock Purdy three times and held him to a 54.8% completion rate in a 28-18 win in Week 7. Despite Patrick Mahomes‘ two interceptions and few passing yards, Kansas City leaned on his legs and other runners to render San Francisco irrelevant.

The Chiefs are now the NFL's lone unbeaten, while the 49ers move below .500 at 3-4.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

George Kittle, despite his team's shortcomings, earns Player of the Game honors for his two contested catches — one of which was negated by an accepted defensive penalty — and his 92 receiving yards on six catches. Kittle hauled in all six of his catchable targets and earned an 89.9 PFF receiving grade, pending reviews.

BOX SCORE

Chiefs 49ers Total points 28 18 Total offensive plays 68 56 Average EPA per play 0.006 -0.216 Total net yards 330 324 Avg yards per play 4.8 5.8 Total first downs 22 18 Rushing first downs 8 6 Passing first downs 14 8 Penalty first downs 0 4 Third-down efficiency 57% 27% Fourth-down efficiency 20% 14% Possessions 11 11 Avg plays per drive 6.7 5.6 Avg yards per drive 27.5 27 Avg points per drive 2.3 1.5 Red-zone possessions 5 4 Red-zone plays 17 13 Red-zone TDs 4 2 Red-zone FGs 0 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 80% 75%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION