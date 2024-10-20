NFL Week 7 Recap: Detroit Lions 31, Minnesota Vikings 29

Jake Bates converted a 44-yard field goal with just 15 seconds remaining, leading the Detroit Lions to a 31-29 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings.
Jared Goff delivered another outstanding performance, completing 22 of his 25 pass attempts for 279 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also recorded two big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play, positioning himself to earn his fifth consecutive passing grade of 70.0 or higher.
On the other side, Sam Darnold finished 22-for-27 for 259 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He also tallied three big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Lions safety Brian Branch was all over the field against the Vikings. He may have allowed three catches for 71 yards in coverage, but he also came away with an interception and a pass breakup. He also added a defensive stop against the run.
BOX SCORE
|Lions
|Vikings
|Total points
|31
|29
|Total offensive plays
|56
|52
|Average EPA per play
|0.111
|0.149
|Total net yards
|371
|393
|Avg yards per play
|6.6
|7.6
|Total first downs
|18
|16
|Rushing first downs
|3
|3
|Passing first downs
|14
|11
|Penalty first downs
|1
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|40%
|40%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|0%
|Possessions
|11
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|5.9
|5.6
|Avg yards per drive
|30.9
|32.8
|Avg points per drive
|2.6
|1.9
|Red-zone possessions
|1
|0
|Red-zone plays
|3
|0
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|0
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
