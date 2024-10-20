All
NFL Week 7 Recap: Cincinnati Bengals 21, Cleveland Browns 14

2YBY848 Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

By Ben Cooper
Cincinnati Bengals Cleveland Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals played lockdown defense for the second straight game, and the Cleveland Browns looked listless once more. Cincinnati claimed a 21-14 win in Week 7 — ending a six-year streak of losing in Cleveland.

At the forefront of the game's headlines is Deshaun Watson‘s potentially season-ending Achilles injury. The Browns' starting signal-caller went down on a non-contact play late in the first half and did not return, potentially pushing Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Jameis Winston into a starting role for the rest of the year.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Trey Hendrickson not only recorded nine quarterback pressures, but he also beat his blocker another five times on plays where the ball came out before he could get to the quarterback. He finished the game with two sacks and a 23.4% pass-rush win rate, pending reviews.

BOX SCORE

Bengals Browns
Total points 21 14
Total offensive plays 53 77
Average EPA per play -0.288 -0.286
Total net yards 213 321
Avg yards per play 4 4.2
Total first downs 12 18
Rushing first downs 3 5
Passing first downs 8 12
Penalty first downs 1 1
Third-down efficiency 15% 47%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 10%
Possessions 12 14
Avg plays per drive 5.3 5.9
Avg yards per drive 16.4 21.4
Avg points per drive 1.1 0.9
Red-zone possessions 1 2
Red-zone plays 2 11
Red-zone TDs 1 2
Red-zone FGs 0 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

