NFL Week 7 Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 37, New York Jets 15

It took Russell Wilson a couple of drives to shake off the rust, but he played a key role as the Pittsburgh Steelers scored 31 unanswered points to secure a 37-15 victory over the New York Jets in Week 7.

In Wilson's first game since Christmas Eve 2023, the veteran quarterback finished 16-of-29 for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and he led a Steelers offense that generated a season-high 0.296 EPA per passing play.

For the New York Jets, it was another loss snatched from the jaws of victory as Aaron Rodgers and company let a 15-6 lead slip away. Rodgers was solid, finishing 24-of-39 for 276 yards and one touchdown, but his two interceptions shifted the momentum of the game.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

George Pickens was targeted a game-high nine times against the Jets, finishing with five receptions for 111 yards, one touchdown and three first downs. Notably, only 19 of his yards came after the catch, as Pickens primarily made his impact downfield.

He successfully converted three of his six contested catch opportunities and caught all three of his downfield targets (10 or more yards) for a total of 92 yards and his touchdown, generating an impressive 143.8 passer rating on those throws.

BOX SCORE

Jets Steelers Total points 15 37 Total offensive plays 55 66 Average EPA per play -0.059 0.140 Total net yards 338 399 Avg yards per play 6.2 6 Total first downs 17 21 Rushing first downs 3 8 Passing first downs 13 12 Penalty first downs 1 1 Third-down efficiency 30% 36% Fourth-down efficiency 14% 22% Possessions 12 11 Avg plays per drive 4.9 7.1 Avg yards per drive 26 33.3 Avg points per drive 1.1 3.1 Red-zone possessions 3 6 Red-zone plays 7 20 Red-zone TDs 2 4 Red-zone FGs 0 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION