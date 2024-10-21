All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 7 Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 37, New York Jets 15

2YC1A21 Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) catches a touchdown in front of New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

By Mark Chichester

It took Russell Wilson a couple of drives to shake off the rust, but he played a key role as the Pittsburgh Steelers scored 31 unanswered points to secure a 37-15 victory over the New York Jets in Week 7.

In Wilson's first game since Christmas Eve 2023, the veteran quarterback finished 16-of-29 for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and he led a Steelers offense that generated a season-high 0.296 EPA per passing play.

For the New York Jets, it was another loss snatched from the jaws of victory as  Aaron Rodgers and company let a 15-6 lead slip away. Rodgers was solid, finishing 24-of-39 for 276 yards and one touchdown, but his two interceptions shifted the momentum of the game.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

George Pickens was targeted a game-high nine times against the Jets, finishing with five receptions for 111 yards, one touchdown and three first downs. Notably, only 19 of his yards came after the catch, as Pickens primarily made his impact downfield.

He successfully converted three of his six contested catch opportunities and caught all three of his downfield targets (10 or more yards) for a total of 92 yards and his touchdown, generating an impressive 143.8 passer rating on those throws.

BOX SCORE

Jets Steelers
Total points 15 37
Total offensive plays 55 66
Average EPA per play -0.059 0.140
Total net yards 338 399
Avg yards per play 6.2 6
Total first downs 17 21
Rushing first downs 3 8
Passing first downs 13 12
Penalty first downs 1 1
Third-down efficiency 30% 36%
Fourth-down efficiency 14% 22%
Possessions 12 11
Avg plays per drive 4.9 7.1
Avg yards per drive 26 33.3
Avg points per drive 1.1 3.1
Red-zone possessions 3 6
Red-zone plays 7 20
Red-zone TDs 2 4
Red-zone FGs 0 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.