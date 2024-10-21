NFL Week 7 Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 37, New York Jets 15

It took Russell Wilson a couple of drives to shake off the rust, but he played a key role as the Pittsburgh Steelers scored 31 unanswered points to secure a 37-15 victory over the New York Jets in Week 7.
In Wilson's first game since Christmas Eve 2023, the veteran quarterback finished 16-of-29 for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and he led a Steelers offense that generated a season-high 0.296 EPA per passing play.
For the New York Jets, it was another loss snatched from the jaws of victory as Aaron Rodgers and company let a 15-6 lead slip away. Rodgers was solid, finishing 24-of-39 for 276 yards and one touchdown, but his two interceptions shifted the momentum of the game.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
George Pickens was targeted a game-high nine times against the Jets, finishing with five receptions for 111 yards, one touchdown and three first downs. Notably, only 19 of his yards came after the catch, as Pickens primarily made his impact downfield.
He successfully converted three of his six contested catch opportunities and caught all three of his downfield targets (10 or more yards) for a total of 92 yards and his touchdown, generating an impressive 143.8 passer rating on those throws.
BOX SCORE
|Jets
|Steelers
|Total points
|15
|37
|Total offensive plays
|55
|66
|Average EPA per play
|-0.059
|0.140
|Total net yards
|338
|399
|Avg yards per play
|6.2
|6
|Total first downs
|17
|21
|Rushing first downs
|3
|8
|Passing first downs
|13
|12
|Penalty first downs
|1
|1
|Third-down efficiency
|30%
|36%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|14%
|22%
|Possessions
|12
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|4.9
|7.1
|Avg yards per drive
|26
|33.3
|Avg points per drive
|1.1
|3.1
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|6
|Red-zone plays
|7
|20
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|4
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|2
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|67%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
