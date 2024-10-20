All
NFL Week 7 Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 32, New England Patriots 16

2YBXE82 Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

By Mark Chichester
Jacksonville Jaguars New England Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars climbed out of a 10-point hole to defeat the New England Patriots 32-16 in Week 7.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence delivered his best performance of the season, guiding an offense that produced an impressive 0.431 EPA per pass play. The New England defense struggled to disrupt his rhythm, managing to pressure him only twice throughout the game.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 26 of his 37 passes for 276 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. However, he also recorded three turnover-worthy plays and had five passes broken up by Jaguars defenders.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was excellent against the Patriots, finishing 15-of-20 for 193 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He recorded one big-time throw and zero turnover-worthy plays.

That stat line would look even better if not for the two passes that were dropped by his receivers.

Lawrence was almost completely unbothered in the pocket on Sunday morning, as New England's defense managed to pressure him just twice all game. He finished 14-of-19 for 180 yards and a touchdown from a clean pocket, and he earned a 90.4 passing grade on those plays.

BOX SCORE

Patriots Jaguars
Total points 16 32
Total offensive plays 54 59
Average EPA per play 0.116 0.208
Total net yards 295 364
Avg yards per play 5.5 6.2
Total first downs 17 23
Rushing first downs 1 12
Passing first downs 14 10
Penalty first downs 2 1
Third-down efficiency 50% 60%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 9 8
Avg plays per drive 6.4 7.9
Avg yards per drive 29.5 40.4
Avg points per drive 1.6 2.9
Red-zone possessions 2 5
Red-zone plays 5 20
Red-zone TDs 1 3
Red-zone FGs 0 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 80%

