NFL Week 7 Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 32, New England Patriots 16

The Jacksonville Jaguars climbed out of a 10-point hole to defeat the New England Patriots 32-16 in Week 7.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence delivered his best performance of the season, guiding an offense that produced an impressive 0.431 EPA per pass play. The New England defense struggled to disrupt his rhythm, managing to pressure him only twice throughout the game.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 26 of his 37 passes for 276 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. However, he also recorded three turnover-worthy plays and had five passes broken up by Jaguars defenders.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was excellent against the Patriots, finishing 15-of-20 for 193 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He recorded one big-time throw and zero turnover-worthy plays.

That stat line would look even better if not for the two passes that were dropped by his receivers.

Lawrence was almost completely unbothered in the pocket on Sunday morning, as New England's defense managed to pressure him just twice all game. He finished 14-of-19 for 180 yards and a touchdown from a clean pocket, and he earned a 90.4 passing grade on those plays.

BOX SCORE

Patriots Jaguars Total points 16 32 Total offensive plays 54 59 Average EPA per play 0.116 0.208 Total net yards 295 364 Avg yards per play 5.5 6.2 Total first downs 17 23 Rushing first downs 1 12 Passing first downs 14 10 Penalty first downs 2 1 Third-down efficiency 50% 60% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 9 8 Avg plays per drive 6.4 7.9 Avg yards per drive 29.5 40.4 Avg points per drive 1.6 2.9 Red-zone possessions 2 5 Red-zone plays 5 20 Red-zone TDs 1 3 Red-zone FGs 0 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 80%

