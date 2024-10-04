PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Week 5

PFF grades are now live for Week 5's Thursday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.

Each week, we will highlight an interesting grade or stat from every game in the NFL.

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins had a huge performance on Thursday Night Football, throwing for 509 yards despite seeing four of his passes dropped by receivers. He earned an 84.5 PFF passing grade, and while he did make three turnover-worthy plays, it was a high-volume showing that saw the five leading receivers in the game come from the Falcons’ offense.

