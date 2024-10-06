NFL International Games 2024: New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings — live updates from PFF's in-game grading

London, U.K. — The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, kicking off the first of the NFL’s three games in the English capital this season.

Stay tuned as we provide you with real-time insights and analysis from PFF's in-game grading.

THIRD QUARTER

Key overall grades

New York Jets Offense

Minnesota Vikings Defense

Minnesota Vikings Offense

New York Jets Defense

Story of the quarter

The Vikings continue to dominate at the line of scrimmage, with right tackle Brian O'Neill on track to be their highest-graded offensive player. Despite allowing two hurries in pass protection, O'Neill has been a force in the run game, earning a stellar 95.3 PFF run-blocking grade.

Andrew Van Ginkel‘s pick-six keeps him as the top-graded defensive player in the game, while Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is performing well on offense. After a disastrous first quarter, Aaron Rodgers’ PFF grade has steadily climbed to 53.9 through three quarters.

SECOND QUARTER

Key overall grades

New York Jets Offense

G Alijah Vera-Tucker 89.3

G John Simpson 84.0

C Joe Tippmann 67.6

Minnesota Vikings Defense

EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel 94.7

LB Ivan Pace Jr. 86.0

LB Blake Cashman 76.6

Minnesota Vikings Offense

T Brian O'Neill 83.1

RB Aaron Jones 78.2

C Garrett Bradbury 77.7

New York Jets Defense

LB Jamien Sherwood 81.5

S Isaiah Oliver 76.8

CB D.J. Reed 75.9

Halftime update

Andrew Van Ginkel‘s pick-six has boosted his grade to 94.7, which leads all players in the game.

The Vikings defense has performed well. All seven players who logged 10 or more snaps over the first half earned grades above 65.0.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has struggled and managed just a 46.7 PFF grade at the half.

The Vikings dominated the trenches in the first half, with all five starting offensive linemen earning a PFF grade of 65.0 or higher.

On the Jets' side, cornerback Sauce Gardner’s three penalties have contributed to a 40.2 PFF grade at halftime. D.J. Reed posted a 74.9 PFF coverage grade, allowing just one reception and breaking up two of the five passes thrown his way.

FIRST QUARTER

Key overall grades

New York Jets Offense

G Alijah Vera-Tucker 75.0

G John Simpson 70.2

T Olumuyiwa Fashanu 65.7

Minnesota Vikings Defense

EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel 98.9

DI Jerry Tillery 80.3

S Camryn Bynum 77.2

Minnesota Vikings Offense

T Christian Darrisaw 84.9

HB Aaron Jones 78.2

G Blake Brandel 76.2

New York Jets Defense

LB Jamien Sherwood 83.5

LB Chazz Surratt 82.9

EDGE Will McDonald IV 74.8

Story of the quarter

Aaron Rodgers‘ two interceptions defined the Jets' struggles in the first quarter. The future Hall of Famer earned a low PFF grade of 28.2 over the first 15 minutes of play, with the two Vikings defenders who intercepted him securing the top and third-best grades of the quarter.

On the Vikings' side, Christian Darrisaw had a flawless performance in pass protection, allowing zero pressures on nine pass-blocking snaps and earning positive marks as a run blocker. Meanwhile, Aaron Jones boosted his grade with an impressive acrobatic catch on the lone pass thrown by Nick Mullens, who briefly filled in for Sam Darnold as he momentarily left the field due to injury.

