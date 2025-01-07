NFL Lockdown Report: Best defenders at preventing separation in coverage

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

This season, we presented a new metric we coined “Lockdown Percentage,” which identifies The NFL's best defenders at preventing separation in coverage.

Here is how the league's defenders fared after 18 weeks of action.

What is Lockdown Percentage?

This metric focuses on coverage, measuring how well a defender prevents a receiver from getting open. It excludes plays where the defender intentionally gives up space to protect the first-down marker or limit yards after the catch.

Week 18 lockdown report (min. 7 opportunities)