2025 NFL defensive line rankings: T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward propel Steelers to No. 1

Pittsburgh’s defensive line is the NFL's gold standard: With T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward still dominating and first-round pick Derrick Harmon joining the mix, the unit is in a strong position to dominate in 2025.

The Eagles' pass rush is deep and disruptive: The Eagles generated pressure without blitzing at a top-five rate in 2024, and even after offseason departures, they are fueled by rising interior defenders Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo.

The past NFL season once served as a reminder that games and championships are won in the trenches, with the Philadelphia Eagles being crowned champions after fielding an elite defensive line.

We're ranking the best defensive fronts in the NFL heading into the 2025 NFL season

Led by edge defender T.J. Watt and interior defender Cameron Heyward, the Steelers' defensive line continues to be the best in the NFL. Two Pittsburgh players were among the 30 highest-graded interior defenders, and three ranked in the top 20 among edge defenders last season.

Heyward’s 90.1 PFF overall grade ranked second at his position, while Watt’s 91.7 mark was the third highest among edge defenders. The Steelers even selected interior defender Derrick Harmon with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, further bolstering an elite unit.

Philadelphia's defensive line was arguably the deepest in the league last season. As a result, even after the departures of Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency, the unit remains one of the best in the NFL.

On plays without a blitz in 2024, the Eagles generated pressure 36% of the time, which was the fifth-highest rate in the NFL. Jalen Carter’s 84.4 PFF pass-rush grade ranked fourth among interior defenders, and Moro Ojomo’s 82.4 figure placed sixth at the position.

Arguably no team has done more in the NFL to strengthen its defensive line and pass rush over the past couple of seasons than the Giants. They drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter with top-five picks in 2022 and 2025, respectively, and also traded for former first-rounder Brian Burns.

The team's edge defender trio is complemented by perhaps the best nose tackle in the league, Dexter Lawrence. Although Lawrence’s 2024 season was cut short due to an injury, his 89.9 PFF overall grade still ranked third among interior defenders.

The Texans might have the best edge defender duo in the NFL in veteran Danielle Hunter and third-year player Will Anderson Jr. Hunter’s 84.6 PFF overall grade ranked 12th among edge defenders last season, and Anderson's 87.8 mark slotted him in 10th. However, the Texans struggled on the interior, which may continue to be a problem area in 2025. Tim Settle was the team's highest-graded interior defender in 2024, yet his 58.6 PFF overall grade ranked just 58th at the position.

The Bills' unit might lack a true star — none of their defensive linemen ranked among the top 10 players at their positions in PFF overall grade in 2024 — but there are no obvious weak links and it is one of the NFL's deeper defensive lines.

Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones have formed a reliable interior defender duo for the past couple of years, and the Bills added veteran Larry Ogunjobi to the mix this offseason. Similarly, the team signed veteran edge defender Joey Bosa, who could be a significant addition if he can stay on the field. Opposite of him is Greg Rousseau, who ranked as a top-20 edge defender in PFF overall grade in each of the past three seasons.

The Detroit Lions' defensive line may deserve a higher ranking based on on-paper talent, but there are quite a few question marks surrounding the health of its top players. While Aidan Hutchinson was on track to have a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season in 2024 and led all edge defenders with a 94.9 PFF overall grade, it remains to be seen how quickly he can get back to his top form.

Similarly, even though Alim McNeill is considered to be one of the best young interior defenders in the league and ranked ninth in 2024 with a 79.6 PFF overall grade, it remains to be seen when he'll make his season debut in 2025. Once that pair is back to full health, this unit could still very well be one of the best in the NFL.

Cleveland is home to arguably the best defensive lineman in the entire NFL. Edge defender Myles Garrett earned a 92.0-plus PFF overall grade for the fourth straight season in 2024, and while his streak of posting the highest mark at his position was broken, he still ranked second among edge defenders last season.

While the Browns gave Garrett plenty of defensive-line help in previous years, that does not seem to be the case in 2025. Regardless, if top-five draft pick Mason Graham can get up to speed quickly, Cleveland's defensive line could find itself among the top five once again.

The Broncos' defensive line might be the deepest in the league, with seven players ranking among the top 50 at their respective positions in PFF overall grade in 2024. Denver's defense generated pressure on a league-leading 40.7% of plays without blitzing, showing what the defensive line is capable of.

The unit is led by interior defenders John Franklin-Myers and Zach Allen. The former generated pressure on 14.7% of pass plays, which ranked second among interior defenders, while the latter's 13.2% clip ranked seventh at the position.

Many expected the Rams' defensive line to fall off following Aaron Donald‘s retirement, but the unit has remained above average thanks to its young players, including a pair of impactful rookies. First-year interior defender Braden Fiske generated pressure on 13.2% of pass plays in 2024, which ranked fifth at the position, while fellow rookie Jared Verse’s 89.3 PFF overall grade placed seventh among edge defenders.

Los Angeles added interior defender Poona Ford in the offseason, and he brings an 85.3 PFF overall grade that ranked fifth among interior defenders this past season.

Rams' Highest-Graded Defensive Linemen in 2024

Although the Ravens spent early draft picks in 2021 and 2022 to acquire edge defenders Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, neither has developed into an elite pass rusher alongside 34-year-old Kyle Van Noy.

Second-round draft pick Mike Green is a dark-horse candidate to lead the unit in 2025. Michael Pierce‘s retirement will dull the team's interior impact, but Baltimore is still in a solid position there with Nnamdi Madubuike and Travis Jones, who both ranked among the top 30 interior defenders in PFF overall grade last season.

A healthy edge unit could push Miami into the top five, although the unit is also capable of dropping into the 20s. Even though Jaelan Phillips ranked sixth among edge defenders in 2022 with an 88.8 PFF overall grade, he has logged only 500 snaps over the past two seasons. Bradley Chubb missed the entire 2024 campaign. If healthy, that pair and 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson could spearhead one of the league's most fearsome edge defender rooms.

On the interior, Zach Sieler remains underrated. He is coming off a 78.6 PFF overall grade in 2024, which ranked 11th among 118 interior defenders.

Dallas' defensive line was one of the worst units against the run in 2024 but still boasted elite edge defender Micah Parsons, whose 91.6 PFF pass-rushing grade ranked third in the NFL last season. Similarly, interior defender Osa Odighizuwa brought the heat from inside, placing 12th at his position with a 78.5 PFF pass-rushing grade.

The Cowboys' unit could rank significantly higher by being just average against the run in 2025, which would be an improvement from last season.

If this list featured interior defenders only, the Patriots would rank much higher. They enter 2025 with Milton Williams and Christian Barmore on the interior. Barmore missed most of the 2024 season due to blood clots but ranked eighth at the position with an 83.8 PFF overall grade in 2023. Williams led all interior defenders with a 91.7 PFF pass-rushing grade amid the Eagles' run to a Super Bowl victory this past season.

New England has a couple of reliable veterans at edge defender in K'Lavon Chaisson and Harold Landry III, but they are most likely hoping that third-year player Keion White can take the next step and become an above-average presence.

The Titans feature one of the best interior defender units in the NFL. Jeffery Simmons has been among the best at the position throughout his career, so it is no surprise that he ranked eighth with an 80.0 PFF overall grade in 2024. Rookie T'Vondre Sweat (76.1 PFF overall grade) and Sebastian Joseph-Day (70.2 PFF overall grade) also ranked in the top 25 at the position.

Tennessee's situation on the edge is less promising, with Arden Key‘s 69.7 PFF overall grade leading the group in 2024 but ranking only 40th across the league.

Chris Jones is arguably the NFL's premier interior defender, furthering a prolific career by earning a position-leading 90.2 PFF overall grade last season. But despite Kansas City's continuous investments in the defensive line, there is not much talent around him.

While former first-round pick George Karlaftis earned a career-high 69.8 PFF overall grade in 2024, it ranked only 38th among edge defenders. On the other hand, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who was also a first-round pick, barely got any playing time last season and ranked 70th among edge defenders in PFF overall grade.

If edge defender Dallas Turner can develop further in his second season, the Vikings could own a top edge defender group. Turner, Minnesota’s first-round pick last year, ranked 63rd with a 64.1 PFF overall grade in 2024. It might not be easy for him to get on the field, though, as Jonathan Greenard (81.1 PFF overall grade) and Andrew Van Ginkel (71.4 PFF overall grade) were among the 33 highest-graded edge defenders last season.

On the interior, the Vikings will look for veteran additions Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen to find their old form.

There is a case to be made that the Colts have the best interior defender duo in the league. Although both are over 31 years old, Grover Stewart (76.0 PFF overall grade) and DeForest Buckner (81.9 PFF overall grade) were among the 15 highest-graded interior defenders last season.

Former first-round edge defenders Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu will need to step up in 2025 to vault this unit up the rankings.

The Bears added veteran interior defender Grady Jarrett to a unit that lacks star power but has plenty of starting-caliber players. In 2024, Chicago's defense generated pressure on 34.2% of pass plays without blitzing, which ranked sixth in the NFL.

The 2024 defensive line was led by second-year interior defender Gervon Dexter Sr., whose 70.3 PFF overall grade ranked 23rd at the position.

Edge defender Joey Bosa and interior defender Poona Ford will no longer be fixtures of the Chargers' defensive line, and the front office has done little to replace them.

Despite being 34 years old, edge defender Khalil Mack still leads the unit. He ranked fifth at the position in 2024 with a 90.2 PFF overall grade. His presence may be the lone reason the group is not ranked outside the top 25.

The Cardinals' defensive line might be the most improved unit over the past eight months — including the mid-season acquisition of edge defender Baron Browning. Arizona added edge defender Josh Sweat and interior defenders Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell in free agency and selected interior defender Walter Nolen with their first-round pick.

The Cardinals ranked only 26th in the NFL in pressure rate without blitzing last season (28.0%), but that should improve in 2025 with the new pieces along the defensive line.

Once considered to be the best defensive line in football, the 49ers’ unit now relies mainly on star edge rusher Nick Bosa. The Ohio State product earned a 91.0 PFF overall grade in 2024, which ranked fourth among edge defenders. The rest of the group leaves a lot to be desired. The 49ers must hope that Bryce Huff can find his old form as he reunites with Robert Saleh. Huff was among the best situational pass rushers in the league during his time with the Jets.

There is not much continuity on the Raiders' defensive line, as edge defender Maxx Crosby and interior defender Adam Butler are the only players to have logged more than 550 snaps in 2024. Even under the assumption that Crosby gets back to full strength and elite play after undergoing surgery on his ankle, Las Vegas' defensive line is mediocre at best. That is especially true if interior defender Christian Wilkins is forced to miss time in 2025 while he continues to recover from a season-ending injury, as reports suggest.

Despite missing some time with injury in 2024, veteran interior defender Leonard Williams earned the highest PFF overall grade of his career in his 10th NFL season. The USC product’s 87.1 mark ranked fourth among 118 interior defenders.

While there is some potential along the defensive line around Williams, if the Seahawks are to be considered an average unit in 2025, they need 32-year-old Jarran Reed to continue to play at a high level and fourth-year edge defender Boye Mafe to take the next step and become an above-average pass rusher.

None of the Packers' four former first-round picks along the defensive line are performing at the expected level.

Edge defender Rashan Gary’s PFF overall grade has declined in three straight seasons since his career-best 2021 campaign, and he ranked only 49th among edge defenders with a 66.7 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024. Interior defender Kenny Clark will turn 30 during the 2025 season and has already shown signs of decline in recent seasons. He ranked 53rd among interior defenders with a 60.0 PFF overall grade last season.

The Bengals generated pressure on only 27.7% of plays without blitzing in 2024, placing them 27th. Sam Hubbard‘s retirement did not help the unit, and while there is potential in the Trey Hendrickson–Shemar Stewart edge defender duo, the Bengals are currently in contract disputes with both the veteran and the rookie.

Veteran interior defender B.J. Hill continues to play at a high level and ranked 24th among interior defenders in PFF overall grade in 2024. However, neither of the other experienced interior defenders on Cincinnati’s roster ranked in the top 100 in 2024.

A once strong and deep unit is no longer encouraging on paper. The star of the Jets' defensive line is undoubtedly interior defender Quinnen Williams, who had a down season and ranked just 28th at the position in PFF overall grade in 2024. Even if Williams gets back to his elite ways, the unit could still be in trouble.

Two Jets edge defenders logged at least 300 snaps in 2024 — Will McDonald IV and Micheal Clemons — but neither ranked among the top 80 edge defenders in PFF overall grade last season.

While veteran Vita Vea continues to play at a high level and second-year edge defender Yaya Diaby’s breakout was a pleasant surprise in 2024, the Buccaneers' defensive line otherwise lacks encouraging signs.

2023 first-round pick Calijah Kancey has failed to earn a PFF overall grade above 50.0 in either of his first two seasons and ranked only 99th in PFF overall grade among interior defenders in 2024.

There is a lot of projection involved in not ranking the Panthers' defensive line last on this list. It was the worst unit in the league by a significant margin in 2024. Carolina generated pressure on only 23.2% of pass plays without blitzing, which ranked dead last in the league. However, the unit is getting back interior defender Derrick Brown, who missed almost the entire season and had established himself as one of the best young players at the position in previous seasons.

The Panthers also signed Tershawn Wharton in free agency and selected edge defenders Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen on the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars' defense ranked 25th in pressure rate on plays without blitzing (29.6%) in 2024, and the situation looks similarly bleak for 2025. Josh Hines-Allen, who ranked between 10th and 18th among edge defenders in PFF overall grade in each of the last four seasons, remains one of the better players at his position. However, the Jaguars need former first overall pick Travon Walker to take a step forward in his fourth season. For now, Jacksonville has arguably the NFL's worst interior defensive line.

Having fielded one of the NFL's worst pass-rushing units in recent years, the Falcons can rank much higher on this list a year from now if first-round pick edge defender James Pearce Jr. lives up to his draft status. The defensive line has a ton of room to grow, as Atlanta ranked second to last in the NFL last season with a 24.6% pressure rate on plays without blitzing.

Washington's already shaky defensive line could be even worse in 2025. The unit lost edge defender Dante Fowler Jr., who led the team in sacks, and released veteran interior defender Jonathan Allen this offseason. Of the edge defenders and interior defenders still on the team, Dorrance Armstrong owns the highest PFF overall grade from 2024 (65.3) but ranked only 56th among edge defenders.

Edge defender Carl Granderson paced the Saints' defensive line in snaps and PFF overall grade in 2024, and he is not expected to have much help in 2025. Granderson ranked 18th among 119 edge defenders with a 79.7 PFF overall grade last season, and the team's next-best player was Chase Young, whose 66.8 mark ranked 50th. It looks even worse on the interior, where neither of the team's three experienced players ranked among the top 70 players in PFF overall grade at the position in 2024.