2025 NFL linebacker unit rankings: Eagles, Patriots carry elite units

Eagles lead the way: Spearheaded by 2024’s highest-graded linebacker, Zack Baun, and 2025 first-round pick Jihaad Campbell, Philadelphia sits atop these linebacker unit rankings.

New England’s new faces: Mike Vrabel brought in multiple new players, including ex-Raider Robert Spillane, to give the Patriots one of the NFL’s deepest linebacker units.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 17 minutes

The linebacker position has never been tougher to play in the NFL. That being said, we’re taking a broader look at the most talented units heading into the 2025 season.

Philadelphia holds the top spot in these rankings with a stacked linebacker unit that only got better this offseason. They handed Zack Baun a well-deserved contract extension after he finished 2024 with a league-leading 90.2 PFF overall grade. Nakobe Dean wasn’t far behind, placing 11th among qualified linebackers (77.4).

The team drafted insurance for Dean’s postseason injury in Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell, who was the 2025 class' best linebacker. Youngsters Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Smael Mondon Jr. also provide quality depth.

Former 18th-overall pick Jack Campbell has begun to emerge as one of the NFL’s best linebackers. His 78.7 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked 10th, and he was one of just five qualifiers who earned at least a 74.0 PFF grade in run defense and coverage.

Alex Anzalone missed a handful of games last season but ranked just behind Campbell with a solid 72.1 PFF coverage grade. Malcolm Rodriguez posted an 87.1 PFF run-defense grade, seventh best in the NFL, but will likely miss at least half of the 2025 season due to a torn ACL suffered last November. When healthy, this is one of the best linebacker trios in the NFL.

Jack Campbell's Career PFF Grades

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

New England’s combination of old and new faces gives the team a potentially formidable linebacker unit. Newcomer Robert Spillane ranks third in the NFL with a 91.2 PFF run-defense grade since the start of 2023. Jahlani Tavai struggled at times last season but posted an outstanding 86.6 PFF overall grade in 2023. Christian Elliss earned a solid 72.6 mark in his first expanded opportunity last season. Ex-Titan Jack Gibbens flashed his potential with a 77.9 PFF overall grade over the past two years.

Linebacker-turner-head-coach Mike Vrabel has to like his options at his former position this season.

The Chiefs have several trustworthy players for different linebacker roles. Nick Bolton is the leader of the defense, though his PFF grades have declined since his first two excellent seasons. Leo Chenal ranks second in the NFL over the past two seasons with a 91.8 PFF run-defense grade. Drue Tranquill is a consistent performer who has recorded a 68.8 PFF overall grade across his two years in Kansas City. Special teams ace Jack Cochrane and fifth-round rookie Jeffrey Bassa provide additional depth.

The Commanders face questions in other areas of their defense, but Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu are the heart and soul of the unit. Wagner continued to prove why he is a sure-fire Hall of Famer by earning a 91.2 PFF run-defense grade and a 90.9 PFF pass-rush grade at 34 years old in 2024. Luvu’s 64.2 PFF overall grade represents a decrease from his prior work in Carolina, but he is still a valuable and versatile piece capable of affecting games in multiple ways.

Wagner and Luvu were both incredibly durable last season, as well, with each playing well over 1,200 snaps. If they need rest, young players such as Jordan Magee and Kain Medrano are available.

Aside from superstar edge defender Josh Hines-Allen, Jacksonville’s linebackers were the most stable part of their defense last season. Devin Lloyd has emerged as a legitimate playmaker, earning a 91.0 PFF run-defense grade over the past two years to rank fourth at the position. Tackling machine Foyesade Oluokun has recorded at least a 68.5 PFF overall grade in each of the past three seasons.

Ventrell Miller, Chad Muma and rookie Jack Kiser also offer productive depth, particularly in run defense, if something were to happen to the starters.

Just having Fred Warner as the centerpiece of a linebacker unit merits a high spot in these rankings. His 89.2 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked second in the NFL, behind Philadelphia's Zack Baun. Warner’s 92.3 PFF overall grade over the past five seasons leads the NFL, and he is quickly building a Hall of Fame case as each season passes by.

The 49ers need to figure out what they have at the position beyond Warner. Dee Winters earned a solid 80.0 PFF coverage grade in limited work last season and could be the favorite to start alongside the star. Tatum Bethune and third-round rookie Nickolas Martin could also compete for the starting role. This competition is likely to be one of the 49ers’ most intriguing camp battles.

Demario Davis got off to a slow start last season but continued to prove himself as an excellent player with a top-20 PFF overall grade. Flanking him once again will be Pete Werner, who bounced back to earn a 69.0 PFF overall grade last season, his highest since 2021.

The Saints don’t have a ton of experience behind those two, but D'Marco Jackson and Nephi Sewell have been key special teamers for them. Fourth-round rookie Danny Stutsman is an excellent run defender who earned an elite 90.9 PFF run-defense grade in his final season at Oklahoma.

New York is perfectly capable of handling C.J. Mosley’s recent retirement after the emergence and re-signing of Jamien Sherwood last season. Sherwood played more than 1,000 snaps and earned a 73.8 PFF overall grade that ranked 18th among qualified linebackers in 2024.

Veteran Quincy Williams posted a solid 68.0 PFF overall grade himself, though that represents a decline from his stellar 2023. Those two provide an excellent foundation while the younger Zaire Barnes and Francisco Mauigoa develop behind them.

Minnesota doesn’t have any household names in its linebacker room, but it’s quietly a very productive group.

Blake Cashman has emerged as a legitimate starter, boasting an 80.3 PFF overall grade over the past two years. Ivan Pace Jr. is one of the better undrafted free agent finds in recent memory. He placed among the top 10 linebackers in PFF run-defense and pass-rush grades last season. Eric Wilson is a solid third option who earned a 64.3 PFF overall grade in Green Bay last season. Sixth-round rookie Kobe King could also provide value in run defense if needed.

The Broncos have a chance to finish much higher on this list at the end of the season, depending on how two veteran players return from injury. Ex-49er Dre Greenlaw played just 34 snaps in 2024 after returning from a torn Achilles, but since 2019, he’s earned a 77.4 PFF overall grade and ranks fourth among linebackers with an elite 90.0 PFF coverage grade.

His partner this season should be Alex Singleton, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered early last season. Singleton owns an outstanding 87.1 PFF run-defense grade over the past four seasons. Denver has young depth in Drew Sanders and Justin Strnad, but the fate of the unit comes down to whether Greenlaw and Singleton can recover and rebound.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Cleveland’s linebackers were quite productive last season, even accounting for the loss of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to injury. He’ll be out for all of 2025, as well, but Jordan Hicks remains to lead the defense after posting a 77.4 PFF overall grade last season (11th best at the position).

Two spots ahead of Hicks in those rankings was Devin Bush, who showed substantial improvement in run defense last season. Rookie Carson Schwesinger will also be expected to contribute early and often as the 33rd overall pick in this year’s draft.

Patrick Queen struggled to a 56.8 PFF overall grade in his first season as a Steeler. He played his best football in Baltimore alongside Roquan Smith, so Pittsburgh is likely hoping 2024 third-round pick Payton Wilson can fill that role after posting a solid 74.0 PFF overall grade in his rookie campaign. Malik Harrison and Cole Holcomb are both credible run defenders with enough experience to enter the starting lineup if needed.

The Bears will be hoping for a bounce-back campaign from their two highly paid veteran linebackers. Tremaine Edmunds hasn’t been able to reach the heights of his outstanding 2022, when he earned an 81.9 PFF overall grade. In two seasons with Chicago, Edmunds has posted a below-average 57.5 PFF overall grade.

T.J. Edwards played very well in 2023 but notched a career-worst 60.7 PFF overall grade last season. New defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will need to extract better production out of the pair, considering the lack of experience behind them.

Logan Wilson remains the leader of Cincinnati’s linebacker unit. His 2024 season was curtailed due to a knee injury, but he earned a 90.0 PFF run-defense grade that ranked fifth among qualified linebackers.

The Bengals will hope that they have the right complement for Wilson in rookie Demetrius Knight Jr. Knight garnered an elite 92.1 PFF coverage grade over his final two college seasons, ranking fourth among qualified FBS linebackers. The Bengals also picked up a quality third option in former Eagle Oren Burks and added further depth in the fourth round of the draft in Barrett Carter.

Roquan Smith took some time last season to adjust to life without Patrick Queen by his side, but he’s been mostly outstanding since joining the Ravens in the middle of 2022. Since Week 9 of that season, Smith’s 81.6 PFF overall grade ranks seventh among linebackers who have played at least 600 snaps.

Joining Smith once again will be third-year man Trenton Simpson, who posted a mediocre 58.7 PFF overall grade in his first season as a starter. Baltimore doesn’t have much depth behind those two, as Jake Hummel has played just 123 defensive snaps in his career. Otherwise, rookies Teddye Buchanan and Jay Higgins will be fighting for depth chart positioning through training camp.

Atlanta’s linebacker situation is a bit muddied by the positional fluidity of first-round pick Jalon Walker. His best work at Georgia came about while rushing the passer, but he is certainly athletic enough to help off the ball. The Falcons already possess a hybrid player in Kaden Elliss, who led the team with 43 pressures last season.

The team's most experienced traditional linebacker is former Raider Divine Deablo, who earned PFF overall grades below 61.0 in each of his four seasons in Las Vegas. Troy Andersen also figures to get reps, but he has struggled in his first three seasons.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide!

The Packers appear to have an emerging star in 2024 second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper. He appeared in 15 games last season and posted an 85.7 PFF overall grade that ranked fifth among qualified linebackers. Finding quality answers alongside Cooper will be the Packers’ biggest challenge. Quay Walker has struggled to a 54.5 PFF overall grade since entering the league in 2022. Isaiah McDuffie has posted a nearly identical 55.4 mark in that span.

Perhaps someone like veteran newcomer Isaiah Simmons can help, but the Packers lack depth in their linebacker room as currently constructed.

New York’s linebackers should have plenty of space to work with behind their potentially stellar defensive line. The headliner is veteran Bobby Okereke, whose 81.3 PFF overall grade over the past two seasons ranks 10th among qualified linebackers.

Micah McFadden struggles a bit in coverage but has posted at least a 66.0 PFF run-defense grade in each of the past two years. Darius Muasau also recorded a solid 68.1 PFF run-defense grade as a rookie last season and would likely be the next man up if anything happened to Okereke or McFadden.

One of the better stories in Miami last season was the emergence of former first-round pick Jordyn Brooks as a legitimate starter. He played more than 1,000 snaps for the third time in his career and recorded a career-high 83.0 PFF run-defense grade (11th best among qualifiers). His coverage complement is Tyrel Dodson, whose 90.5 PFF coverage grade since the start of 2023 ranks third in the NFL. Willie Gay and KJ Britt have struggled in recent seasons but at least offer the team a couple of experienced backups.

The Raiders overhauled their linebacker unit this offseason after the loss of several veteran players. Entering 2025, former Bengal Germaine Pratt and ex-Steeler Elandon Roberts are expected to play leading roles. Pratt posted a 70.1 PFF run-defense grade but struggled in coverage last season. The same can be said for Roberts, who recorded a spectacular 91.0 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

Behind those two are Devin White, who played fewer than 200 snaps last season, and a cascade of inexperienced players.

Buffalo’s top six linebackers from last season return to the team in 2025. The only issue is that the Bills fielded the lowest-graded linebacker unit in the NFL. Their 28.9 PFF coverage grade was the biggest culprit, which means they need a healthy bounce-back from Matt Milano. He recorded an outstanding 85.6 PFF coverage grade across 2022 and 2023 but struggled to a career-low 45.1 mark last season.

While Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams are credible run defenders, they also struggled to sub-40.0 PFF coverage grades last season.

Houston doesn’t possess any superstar linebackers, but they have several players who can fulfill specific roles. Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o are both solid run defenders who are below average in coverage. The same can be said for former Colt E.J. Speed, who could compete for a starting role.

The coverage production from this unit may need to come from fourth-year man Christian Harris, who earned a solid 72.2 PFF coverage grade in 2023 but struggled with an injury last season.

Aside from Ernest Jones, the Seahawks‘ linebacker corps lacks experience. The veteran leader Jones has earned an excellent 87.5 PFF run-defense grade over the past three seasons. The other projected starter is second-year man Tyrice Knight, who recorded a 65.4 PFF overall grade in his debut season. The next three players on Seattle’s depth chart — Josh Ross, Drake Thomas and Patrick O'Connell — have combined to play 42 defensive snaps in the NFL.

Lavonte David is still a stalwart in Tampa Bay. His 77.6 PFF run-defense grade last season was his best since 2017. He’s slowed down in coverage but continues to adeptly lead the unit.

There are questions about who will complement David. SirVocea Dennis is a solid coverage player but has played only 209 snaps in his career. Veteran Deion Jones logged just 18 postseason snaps for Tampa Bay last season. Anthony Walker Jr. struggled to a 48.0 PFF overall grade in Miami in 2024, though he has played better in the past.

Omar Speights was one of the better undrafted signings last season. He played more than 500 snaps in his rookie season, earning a 69.4 PFF overall grade while missing only four tackles. Former Falcon Nate Landman joins Speights after recording a terrific 85.3 PFF run-defense grade over the past two seasons in Atlanta.

Behind those two are veteran Troy Reeder and a couple of interesting rookies in Chris Paul Jr. and Shaun Dolac. Paul and Dolac were two of the six highest-graded linebackers in college football last season.

Highest-Graded Rookie NFL Linebackers in 2024

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

While Dallas’ linebacker unit is filled with familiar names, it doesn’t offer a track record of elite production. DeMarvion Overshown is likely to be sidelined for a large portion of the season due to a knee injury. Former first-rounder Kenneth Murray Jr. has posted sub-55.0 PFF overall grades in each of his five NFL seasons. Jack Sanborn projects as a rotational player who is familiar with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Damone Clark and Marist Liufau also project as serviceable depth, albeit with low production ceilings.

The Chargers are hoping for further development from a couple of recent draftees. Daiyan Henley gave them just that last season, logging a solid 69.5 PFF overall grade. The team would greatly benefit if Junior Colson, who posted a 36.7 PFF overall grade in limited work last season, experienced a similar second-year leap. Otherwise, they could turn to serviceable veterans Denzel Perryman and Troy Dye for further assistance.

The Cardinals have invested a plethora of resources in their defense this offseason, and the linebacker position is no exception. Former Bengal Akeem Davis-Gaither arrives after posting a 59.0 PFF overall grade in Cincinnati last season. He’s projected to start alongside Mack Wilson Sr., who earned a 63.8 PFF overall grade in 2024.

Veterans Owen Pappoe and Mykal Walker project as depth, along with fourth-round rookie Cody Simon, but this unit may struggle to hold things together behind what should be an improved defensive line.

Given the plethora of additions to Carolina's defensive line and secondary, linebacker now seems to be the team's thinnest defensive unit. Veteran Josey Jewell leads the group, though he posted a career-low 56.5 PFF overall grade last season. Trevin Wallace played 582 snaps in his rookie season and recorded a similar 56.0 PFF overall grade.

Former Los Angeles Ram Christian Rozeboom offers experience but, similarly, below-average production. The Panthers need someone in the unit to step up to improve their porous run defense from last season.

The Colts' linebacker unit consists of one constant, Zaire Franklin, and a ton of variables. Franklin is a tackling machine who has posted identical 60.9 PFF overall grades in each of the past two seasons. For the moment, Jaylon Carlies is expected to start alongside Franklin, but he played just 242 snaps in his rookie season.

Behind those two are similarly inexperienced options in Cameron McGrone and Segun Olubi, who were two of the team’s highest-graded special teamers last season.

Five Tennessee linebackers played at least 200 snaps last season, and none returned to the team this offseason. Veteran Cody Barton arrives from Denver after posting a solid 76.9 PFF run-defense grade last season. Otis Reese IV, James Williams and Cedric Gray will compete for playing time, but those three combined to play just 247 snaps last season.