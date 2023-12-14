Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 15

• Buffalo’s Gabe Davis continues to struggle against man coverage: This week should be no different as he faces off against the Dallas Cowboys’ top-tier man coverage defense.
• DeAndre Hopkins’s great numbers against zone coverage: The Titans' top wide receiver draws a favorable matchup against the Texans to post another high-end fantasy finish.
• Rashee Rice becomes more than just a deep-league option: Increased playing time and consistent production against both man and zone coverage make Rice a reliable fantasy starting option.
This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.
The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.
Arizona Cardinals
Week 15 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
- Man coverage rank: 19th (21.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zach Pascal
|11
|1
|9
|88.9%
|9.1%
|1.9
|Greg Dortch
|30
|3
|56
|48.2%
|16.7%
|14.6
|Andre Baccellia
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Marquise Brown
|94
|13
|188
|66.5%
|28.7%
|49.8
|Rondale Moore
|79
|5
|44
|68.2%
|11.4%
|9.4
|Michael Wilson
|58
|1
|4
|100.0%
|6.9%
|1.4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zach Pascal
|54
|3
|10
|-30.0%
|16.7%
|4.0
|Greg Dortch
|94
|8
|68
|58.8%
|16.0%
|14.8
|Andre Baccellia
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Marquise Brown
|353
|38
|386
|73.1%
|19.0%
|82.6
|Rondale Moore
|287
|24
|216
|31.9%
|12.9%
|51.6
|Michael Wilson
|218
|27
|431
|76.1%
|16.5%
|82.1
The 49ers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
San Francisco has been much better in zone coverage, allowing a league-best 8.8 yards per reception.
They have also allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 28.7% of zone coverage snaps, ranking second among defenses.
The 49ers' man coverage defense has been the opposite, allowing 14.8 yards per reception (third worst) and a first down or a touchdown on 45.2% of snaps (fifth worst).
Marquise Brown has been significantly better against man coverage this season compared to when facing zone coverage.
Brown has posted just 0.23 fantasy points per route run (tied for 97th) against zone but ranks 21st among wide receivers in that regard versus man coverage (0.53).
Brown’s 83.2 receiving grade versus man ranks 13th among wide receivers, while his 60.9 receiving grade versus zone ranks 74th.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Atlanta Falcons
Week 15 opponent: Carolina Panthers
- Man coverage rank: 31st (11.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 3rd (85.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mack Hollins
|26
|2
|16
|81.3%
|11.5%
|3.6
|KhaDarel Hodge
|34
|5
|104
|49.0%
|20.6%
|15.4
|Van Jefferson
|66
|1
|8
|75.0%
|7.6%
|1.8
|Scott Miller
|21
|1
|4
|-100.0%
|9.5%
|1.4
|Chris Blair
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Drake London
|77
|14
|181
|71.8%
|32.5%
|44.1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Damiere Byrd
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|22.2%
|0.0
|Mack Hollins
|120
|16
|235
|76.2%
|20.8%
|39.5
|KhaDarel Hodge
|116
|7
|113
|72.6%
|9.5%
|18.3
|Van Jefferson
|245
|13
|156
|95.5%
|10.6%
|28.6
|Scott Miller
|85
|7
|76
|71.1%
|12.9%
|26.6
|Chris Blair
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Drake London
|290
|42
|564
|80.0%
|19.7%
|98.4
The Panthers play zone coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.
Carolina has allowed a first down or a touchdown on 37.5% of zone coverage snaps, the fourth-worst mark among defenses.
Carolina is a bottom-10 team in explosive play rate allowed (13.6%) while in zone coverage this season.
Drake London has been much better against man coverage than versus zone, seeing a significantly higher target rate (33%) and producing 0.57 fantasy points per route run (tied for 14th), compared to a 20% target rate and 0.34 fantasy points per route run (tied for 44th) when facing zone coverage.
London is coming off a great game where he was able to produce six catches for 76 yards against Tampa’s man coverage compared to three catches for 68 yards versus zone in Week 14.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Baltimore Ravens
Week 15 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Man coverage rank: 27th (15.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.8%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|57
|6
|148
|61.5%
|28.1%
|26.8
|Nelson Agholor
|69
|9
|172
|52.9%
|18.8%
|44.2
|Laquon Treadwell
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Devin Duvernay
|24
|1
|-2
|100.0%
|12.5%
|0.8
|Tylan Wallace
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Rashod Bateman
|77
|7
|79
|79.7%
|15.6%
|14.9
|Zay Flowers
|121
|16
|163
|32.5%
|23.1%
|32.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|179
|25
|357
|72.5%
|21.8%
|72.7
|Nelson Agholor
|184
|16
|142
|72.5%
|10.9%
|30.2
|Laquon Treadwell
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Devin Duvernay
|40
|3
|20
|10.0%
|15.0%
|5.0
|Tylan Wallace
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Rashod Bateman
|183
|17
|181
|87.8%
|15.3%
|41.1
|Zay Flowers
|318
|48
|510
|61.6%
|18.6%
|117.0
The Jaguars play zone coverage at a top-five rate.
Jacksonville has been about average at limiting yards per reception (10.3), yards per coverage snap (6.03) and explosive play rate (12.3%) while in zone coverage.
Odell Beckham Jr. has been heating up as of late, and as a result, he leads the Ravens' receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.41) (tied for 23rd) and target rate (22%) against zone coverage.
Beckham is averaging just 47% of the team’s offensive snaps over the past three weeks and has totaled 21 targets for 247 yards and a touchdown. His playing time makes him a riskier option in fantasy football, but he has thrived enough as of late that he could be a solid play against a zone-heavy opponent.
Zay Flowers has also been more effective against zone coverage, ranking tied for 37th in fantasy points per route run (0.37) compared to 0.27 fantasy points per route run against man (tied for 71st).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Buffalo Bills
Week 15 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
- Man coverage rank: 4th (35.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 30th (63.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Stefon Diggs
|154
|23
|271
|67.9%
|24.7%
|74.1
|Andy Isabella
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Trent Sherfield
|38
|3
|23
|0.0%
|13.2%
|5.3
|Gabe Davis
|151
|11
|164
|76.2%
|14.6%
|33.4
|Khalil Shakir
|84
|9
|96
|55.2%
|13.1%
|24.6
|Deonte Harty
|24
|1
|25
|84.0%
|12.5%
|3.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Stefon Diggs
|334
|64
|722
|65.7%
|27.8%
|160.2
|Trent Sherfield
|86
|5
|39
|38.5%
|12.8%
|8.9
|Gabe Davis
|328
|28
|431
|75.9%
|13.4%
|101.1
|Khalil Shakir
|155
|17
|326
|54.6%
|12.9%
|55.6
|Deonte Harty
|72
|13
|113
|37.2%
|23.6%
|30.3
The Cowboys play man coverage at the fourth-highest rate in the league.
Dallas has allowed 4.92 yards per coverage snap and 6.3 yards per coverage target in man. Both are top-five figures.
Dallas has also let up a first down or a touchdown on just 37.4% of man coverage snaps (seventh).
Stefon Diggs ranks tied for 28th in fantasy points per route run (0.48) against man coverage, leading the team in that regard and with a 25% target rate.
As highlighted last week, Gabriel Davis has struggled against man coverage and can be faded once again after failing to record a reception last week against the Chiefs.
Davis has managed just 0.22 fantasy points per route run (tied for 80th), a 60.9 receiving grade (80th) and 1.06 yards per route run (81st) versus man.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Carolina Panthers
Week 15 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
- Man coverage rank: 18th (21.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 15th (77.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Adam Thielen
|141
|29
|311
|58.8%
|27.0%
|78.1
|DJ Chark Jr.
|110
|10
|143
|86.0%
|15.5%
|30.3
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|36
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.3%
|0.0
|Jonathan Mingo
|123
|6
|80
|61.3%
|14.6%
|14.0
|Mike Strachan
|8
|1
|45
|84.4%
|12.5%
|5.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Adam Thielen
|374
|56
|516
|68.8%
|19.8%
|113.6
|DJ Chark Jr.
|260
|15
|202
|76.7%
|10.0%
|47.2
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|36
|9
|53
|-47.2%
|25.0%
|14.3
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|25
|1
|14
|0.0%
|8.0%
|2.4
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|162
|18
|134
|64.2%
|16.1%
|31.4
|Jonathan Mingo
|317
|30
|297
|60.3%
|17.7%
|59.7
|Mike Strachan
|23
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.7%
|0.0
The Falcons have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages this season.
Atlanta ranks around the league average to slightly below average in limiting yards per reception, yards per coverage snap and yards per target from both coverages this season.
There aren’t many standout fantasy options to consider from the Panthers' receiver corps this season, but Adam Thielen continues to lead the way in terms of fantasy points per route run against both man (0.55, top-20 mark) and zone (0.30, 63rd).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Chicago Bears
Week 15 opponent: Cleveland Browns
- Man coverage rank: 1st (43.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 32nd (54.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Trent Taylor
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Velus Jones Jr.
|4
|1
|11
|27.3%
|50.0%
|2.1
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|23
|1
|21
|95.2%
|4.4%
|3.1
|Darnell Mooney
|85
|5
|83
|24.1%
|12.9%
|13.3
|DJ Moore
|96
|18
|409
|57.7%
|28.1%
|76.9
|Tyler Scott
|36
|3
|17
|58.8%
|16.7%
|4.7
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Trent Taylor
|31
|0
|0
|0.0%
|3.2%
|0.0
|Velus Jones Jr.
|21
|3
|9
|33.3%
|19.1%
|3.9
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|60
|3
|23
|95.7%
|6.7%
|5.3
|Darnell Mooney
|310
|22
|312
|62.5%
|10.7%
|59.2
|DJ Moore
|365
|58
|665
|57.0%
|20.3%
|148.5
|Tyler Scott
|142
|8
|75
|82.7%
|9.9%
|15.5
The Browns play man coverage at the highest rate in the NFL.
Cleveland has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 33.1% of man coverage snaps, the second-best mark in the league.
Cleveland’s man coverage unit also owns the second-best defensive success rate (64.4%).
D.J. Moore has excelled against man coverage this season, producing 0.80 fantasy points per route run (fifth), an 89.1 receiving grade (seventh) and 4.26 yards per route run (third).
Moore will be the only Bears receiver to consider against a very difficult defense to face this week.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Cincinnati Bengals
Week 15 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
- Man coverage rank: 26th (17.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 7th (81.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Boyd
|109
|12
|120
|60.0%
|18.4%
|30.0
|Kwamie Lassiter II
|1
|1
|2
|-100.0%
|100.0%
|1.2
|Trenton Irwin
|55
|4
|59
|50.8%
|12.7%
|9.9
|Stanley Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Charlie Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Tee Higgins
|74
|10
|108
|64.8%
|27.0%
|32.8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|122
|22
|276
|46.0%
|23.0%
|79.6
|Andrei Iosivas
|14
|1
|16
|12.5%
|14.3%
|2.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Boyd
|349
|45
|402
|57.2%
|16.6%
|91.2
|Kwamie Lassiter II
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Trenton Irwin
|157
|14
|182
|66.5%
|10.8%
|38.2
|Stanley Morgan
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Charlie Jones
|10
|1
|6
|-16.7%
|20.0%
|1.6
|Tee Higgins
|214
|22
|328
|68.3%
|17.3%
|54.8
|Shedrick Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0
|Ja'Marr Chase
|386
|67
|816
|54.3%
|24.9%
|160.6
|Andrei Iosivas
|54
|4
|23
|104.3%
|11.1%
|18.3
The Vikings play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
Minnesota has allowed 9.1 yards per reception in zone coverage, tied for the second-best mark in the league.
Minnesota has also allowed an explosive play on just 10.7% of zone coverage snaps, the sixth-best mark.
Ja’Marr Chase is the lone Bengals player to crack the top 25 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.42), with the other starting Cincinnati wide receivers ranking outside of the top 80 in that regard.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Cleveland Browns
Week 15 opponent: Chicago Bears
- Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.6%)
- Zone coverage rank: 11th (78.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marquise Goodwin
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|28.6%
|0.0
|Amari Cooper
|87
|15
|171
|85.4%
|25.3%
|38.1
|Elijah Moore
|89
|10
|106
|59.4%
|21.4%
|20.6
|Cedric Tillman
|51
|4
|37
|78.4%
|17.7%
|7.7
|David Bell
|12
|2
|46
|17.4%
|16.7%
|12.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marquise Goodwin
|51
|3
|10
|10.0%
|17.7%
|4.0
|Amari Cooper
|364
|42
|705
|76.7%
|21.2%
|118.5
|James Proche II
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Elijah Moore
|369
|40
|437
|73.5%
|17.9%
|89.7
|Cedric Tillman
|185
|7
|71
|66.2%
|7.6%
|14.1
|David Bell
|57
|5
|40
|50.0%
|19.3%
|9.0
The Bears play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
Chicago has recorded just a 46.9% defensive success rate in zone, which is a below-average mark, and a 47.9% rate in man, which ranks as the fourth-worst mark in the league.
Chicago has also given up a first down or a touchdown on 47.0% of man coverage snaps, the third-worst mark.
Amari Cooper is the lone Browns wide receiver with an above-average fantasy points per route run figure against man (0.44) or zone coverage (0.33).
Cooper barely places among the top 50 wide receivers in those facets, but this is a better matchup of which to take advantage.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Dallas Cowboys
Week 15 opponent: Buffalo Bills
Man coverage rank: 16th (22.6%)
Zone coverage rank: 17th (75.7%)
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandin Cooks
|109
|13
|216
|74.1%
|14.7%
|52.6
|Michael Gallup
|100
|10
|148
|68.2%
|14.0%
|30.8
|KaVontae Turpin
|14
|4
|42
|71.4%
|50.0%
|14.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|123
|31
|491
|65.0%
|34.2%
|104.1
|Jalen Tolbert
|56
|8
|68
|72.1%
|21.4%
|14.8
|Jalen Brooks
|12
|2
|31
|87.1%
|16.7%
|5.1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandin Cooks
|281
|26
|318
|81.1%
|14.6%
|69.8
|Michael Gallup
|222
|21
|257
|77.8%
|16.7%
|52.7
|KaVontae Turpin
|56
|7
|81
|75.3%
|17.9%
|27.1
|CeeDee Lamb
|352
|65
|762
|65.2%
|24.7%
|165.2
|Jalen Tolbert
|153
|9
|132
|92.4%
|11.1%
|28.2
|Jalen Brooks
|17
|3
|32
|21.9%
|17.7%
|6.2
The Bills have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
Buffalo’s coverage weakness is in man, from which the team has allowed 9.9 yards per coverage target, a first down or a touchdown on 58.9% of plays and a 22.1% explosive play rate — all of which are bottom-two marks in the league.
The Bills have been a top-12 team in yards allowed per coverage target (7.0) and explosive play rate allowed (12.2%) while in zone.
CeeDee Lamb has dominated against man coverage, earning 0.85 fantasy points per route run (third), a 92.3 receiving grade (first) and 3.79 yards per route run (fourth).
Brandin Cooks has been more effective against man coverage, generating 0.48 fantasy points per route run (tied for 28th), compared to zone coverage where he’s earned just 0.25 fantasy points per route run (tied for 84th).
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Denver Broncos
Week 15 opponent: Detroit Lions
- Man coverage rank: 12th (26.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 21st (72.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Brandon Johnson
|30
|3
|16
|31.3%
|13.3%
|10.6
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|28
|1
|13
|23.1%
|3.6%
|2.3
|Courtland Sutton
|91
|16
|229
|69.4%
|23.1%
|44.9
|Tre'Quan Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|83
|9
|89
|49.4%
|14.5%
|23.9
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|42
|3
|83
|59.0%
|11.9%
|11.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Phillip Dorsett
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0.0
|David Sills V
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Brandon Johnson
|97
|5
|106
|78.3%
|8.3%
|27.6
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|102
|7
|64
|37.5%
|9.8%
|19.4
|Courtland Sutton
|319
|37
|475
|85.7%
|17.2%
|138.5
|Tre'Quan Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|261
|33
|418
|68.9%
|19.2%
|74.8
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|142
|15
|215
|55.8%
|14.8%
|42.5
The Lions play man and zone coverages at league-average rates.
Detroit is an average to slightly above-average team in yards allowed per coverage snap in both man and zone.
The Lions have allowed explosive plays at an above-average rate while in man (15.4%) and are allowing explosive plays at the fourth-highest rate while in zone (15.5%).
Courtland Sutton remains the Broncos' best fantasy option, leading the way in fantasy points per route run against man (0.49) and zone (0.43).
Jerry Jeudy has a better target rate when facing zone coverage but has been ineffective, ranking tied for 68th in fantasy points per route run (0.29). He is a deep-league option only.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Detroit Lions
Week 15 opponent: Denver Broncos
- Man coverage rank: 17th (21.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 14th (77.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|24
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Kalif Raymond
|40
|3
|42
|33.3%
|10.0%
|7.2
|Josh Reynolds
|85
|10
|160
|68.1%
|18.8%
|32.0
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|46
|1
|29
|93.1%
|10.9%
|3.9
|Antoine Green
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|97
|18
|171
|67.3%
|26.8%
|35.1
|Jameson Williams
|33
|3
|62
|43.5%
|21.2%
|9.2
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|68
|5
|34
|73.5%
|13.2%
|8.4
|Kalif Raymond
|145
|26
|345
|51.3%
|22.8%
|66.5
|Josh Reynolds
|285
|21
|334
|77.5%
|10.5%
|78.4
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|191
|8
|85
|72.9%
|7.9%
|16.5
|Antoine Green
|41
|1
|2
|50.0%
|4.9%
|1.2
|Dylan Drummond
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|344
|69
|892
|57.1%
|26.7%
|194.2
|Jameson Williams
|140
|10
|133
|90.2%
|13.6%
|35.3
The Broncos are playing a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
Denver has allowed 8.6 yards per coverage target and 7.03 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage. Both are bottom-three marks in the league.
Denver has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on 37.1% of zone coverage snaps (sixth worst) and an explosive play on 16.0% of such snaps (third worst).
Coming off his quietest fantasy game of the year, Amon-Ra St. Brown is in a great spot to bounce back in a favorable matchup.
St. Brown has posted 0.56 fantasy points per route run against zone, which ranks fourth.
St. Brown’s 2.38 yards per route run against zone ranks 14th among wide receivers, while his 79.4 receiving grade ranks 18th.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Green Bay Packers
Week 15 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Man coverage rank: 13th (26.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 20th (72.6%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Samori Toure
|19
|1
|6
|66.7%
|15.8%
|1.6
|Bo Melton
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Christian Watson
|64
|11
|115
|82.6%
|28.1%
|40.5
|Jayden Reed
|87
|9
|122
|80.3%
|24.1%
|39.2
|Romeo Doubs
|103
|5
|31
|74.2%
|10.7%
|20.1
|Dontayvion Wicks
|44
|5
|67
|65.7%
|29.6%
|17.7
|Malik Heath
|16
|4
|40
|97.5%
|31.3%
|14.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Samori Toure
|55
|6
|78
|76.9%
|21.8%
|13.8
|Christian Watson
|205
|17
|307
|72.0%
|17.1%
|59.7
|Jayden Reed
|240
|39
|418
|51.4%
|20.4%
|92.8
|Romeo Doubs
|308
|44
|506
|81.6%
|21.8%
|124.6
|Dontayvion Wicks
|169
|20
|326
|62.3%
|16.6%
|52.6
|Malik Heath
|32
|3
|34
|47.1%
|28.1%
|6.4
The Buccaneers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
Tampa Bay has been below average in defensive success rate while in man (50.4%) and zone (47.4%).
Tampa Bay ranks among the five worst teams in explosive play rate allowed while in man (18.9%) and zone (15.4%).
Both Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed have been more effective against zone coverage than man, posting top–30 marks in fantasy points per route run but placing outside of that range against man.
With Christian Watson, who was highlighted last week due to his success against man coverage, potentially in danger of missing another game with a hamstring issue, place more trust in Doubs and Reed in a favorable matchup this week.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Houston Texans
Week 15 opponent: Tennessee Titans
- Man coverage rank: 15th (23.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 18th (75.4%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Robert Woods
|72
|5
|56
|91.1%
|12.5%
|10.6
|Noah Brown
|57
|6
|143
|54.5%
|22.8%
|20.3
|Nico Collins
|56
|14
|274
|50.4%
|32.1%
|53.4
|Tank Dell
|49
|5
|107
|49.5%
|18.4%
|27.7
|John Metchie III
|20
|2
|20
|50.0%
|35.0%
|4.0
|Xavier Hutchinson
|22
|1
|8
|62.5%
|9.1%
|1.8
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Robert Woods
|240
|26
|268
|71.6%
|19.6%
|58.8
|Noah Brown
|150
|15
|296
|57.1%
|14.0%
|50.6
|Steven Sims
|2
|2
|25
|-8.0%
|100.0%
|4.5
|Nico Collins
|285
|46
|730
|60.0%
|23.9%
|143.0
|Tank Dell
|266
|42
|602
|84.9%
|24.4%
|132.2
|John Metchie III
|88
|11
|124
|54.0%
|15.9%
|23.4
|Xavier Hutchinson
|53
|3
|50
|82.0%
|9.4%
|8.0
The Titans play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
Tennessee has allowed 8.7 yards per coverage target and a 17.1% explosive play rate in man — among the 10 worst figures in the league.
The Titans are also a bottom-10 zone defense in success rate (45.1%) and yards allowed per coverage target (8.3).
With Tank Dell already on injured reserve and Nico Collins in danger of missing this game — both top-15 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against both man and zone — Noah Brown is the only Houston wide receiver who is above average in that regard.
However, coming off two straight zero-reception games, Brown becomes more of a risk. He ranks outside of the top 40 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against both coverages.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Indianapolis Colts
Week 15 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Man coverage rank: 6th (32.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 26th (66.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Isaiah McKenzie
|17
|3
|44
|59.1%
|23.5%
|7.4
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|157
|34
|365
|50.4%
|31.2%
|88.5
|Juwann Winfree
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|D.J. Montgomery
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Amari Rodgers
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Alec Pierce
|149
|11
|178
|89.3%
|13.4%
|28.8
|Josh Downs
|117
|14
|162
|53.1%
|20.5%
|36.2
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Isaiah McKenzie
|38
|8
|38
|-47.4%
|26.3%
|11.8
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|343
|61
|619
|58.5%
|24.2%
|128.9
|Juwann Winfree
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|14.3%
|0.0
|D.J. Montgomery
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Amari Rodgers
|19
|0
|0
|0.0%
|10.5%
|0.0
|Alec Pierce
|328
|16
|235
|79.6%
|8.5%
|45.5
|Josh Downs
|272
|40
|450
|52.2%
|19.5%
|91.0
The Steelers deploy man coverage at a top-10 rate in the NFL.
Pittsburgh has earned just a 49.1 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks 28th.
The Steelers have allowed an 18.1% explosive play rate and 14.1 yards per reception in man coverage — both of which are bottom-10 marks.
Michael Pittman Jr. has been a more effective wide receiver against man coverage, producing 0.56 fantasy points per route run (tied for 16th) and an 80.2 receiving grade (18th).
Pittman has been targeted a ton this year and should continue to be a locked-in starter across all leagues.
Josh Downs and Alec Pierce have been ineffective against man coverage, both ranking outside the top 60 in fantasy points per route run and outside the top 50 in yards per route run.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 15 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
- Man coverage rank: 11th (27.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 22nd (71.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zay Jones
|48
|5
|36
|86.1%
|25.0%
|8.6
|Jamal Agnew
|15
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6.7%
|0.0
|Jacob Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Christian Kirk
|71
|12
|242
|68.6%
|31.0%
|36.2
|Calvin Ridley
|96
|11
|195
|74.9%
|22.9%
|36.5
|Elijah Cooks
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Tim Jones
|20
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.0%
|0.0
|Parker Washington
|18
|2
|25
|88.0%
|11.1%
|10.5
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Zay Jones
|186
|18
|179
|81.6%
|17.7%
|47.9
|Jamal Agnew
|92
|9
|90
|67.8%
|12.0%
|18.0
|Jacob Harris
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Christian Kirk
|309
|45
|547
|67.6%
|18.8%
|117.7
|Calvin Ridley
|392
|44
|547
|81.2%
|18.4%
|122.7
|Elijah Cooks
|14
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Tim Jones
|92
|6
|31
|64.5%
|8.7%
|9.1
|Parker Washington
|52
|6
|63
|79.4%
|11.5%
|18.3
The Ravens play man coverage at an above-average rate.
Baltimore has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 31.4% of man coverage snaps, the best mark in the league.
The Ravens have also allowed just 5.6 yards per coverage target in man, the second-best mark in the league. Their 59.6% defensive success rate ranks third.
Christian Kirk is Jacksonville’s most effective wide receiver against man coverage but is now on injured reserve.
Calvin Ridley ranks only around the league average in fantasy points per route run against (0.38), yards per route run (2.01) and receiving grade (66.9) man coverage.
Zay Jones leads the team in target rate against man coverage (25%) but ranks well below average in fantasy points per route run (0.18) against man, which could make this a week to avoid the Jaguars' wide receivers where possible.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 15 opponent: New England Patriots
- Man coverage rank: 7th (32.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 27th (65.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Richie James
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|10.0%
|0.0
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|16
|3
|28
|0.0%
|31.3%
|5.8
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|79
|6
|112
|67.0%
|11.4%
|17.2
|Kadarius Toney
|27
|4
|53
|52.8%
|14.8%
|9.3
|Justin Watson
|62
|8
|169
|94.1%
|17.7%
|24.9
|Justyn Ross
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.3%
|0.0
|Skyy Moore
|68
|5
|91
|48.4%
|16.2%
|20.1
|Rashee Rice
|82
|10
|137
|38.7%
|24.4%
|41.7
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Richie James
|30
|3
|22
|40.9%
|20.0%
|5.2
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|45
|6
|19
|-68.4%
|15.6%
|7.9
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|278
|13
|184
|75.0%
|9.4%
|37.4
|Kadarius Toney
|104
|21
|111
|11.7%
|27.9%
|38.1
|Justin Watson
|216
|13
|181
|89.0%
|13.4%
|43.1
|Justyn Ross
|30
|3
|34
|85.3%
|16.7%
|6.4
|Skyy Moore
|214
|16
|153
|58.2%
|11.7%
|31.3
|Rashee Rice
|200
|49
|526
|26.8%
|27.0%
|119.6
The Patriots play man coverage at a top-10 rate.
New England’s man defense is a top-10 unit in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (34.0%) and explosive play rate allowed (12.1%).
Rashee Rice is one of the league’s most effective wide receivers against zone coverage, and while he wasn’t necessarily as effective against man coverage initially, he is starting to turn that around with more playing time.
Rice not only ranks second in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.60) but has now cracked the top 25 in that regard versus man (0.51).
Rice played a season-high 82% of offensive snaps in Week 14 and is now more than just a deeper league or flex play for fantasy lineups. He should be heavily involved once again this week.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Las Vegas Raiders
Week 15 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
- Man coverage rank: 24th (19.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 10th (78.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Davante Adams
|108
|20
|221
|68.3%
|38.9%
|60.1
|DeAndre Carter
|10
|1
|5
|-40.0%
|20.0%
|1.5
|Kristian Wilkerson
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jakobi Meyers
|95
|10
|99
|59.6%
|17.9%
|31.9
|Hunter Renfrow
|45
|3
|23
|43.5%
|8.9%
|5.3
|Tre Tucker
|40
|4
|104
|86.5%
|15.0%
|14.4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Davante Adams
|331
|56
|646
|71.1%
|24.8%
|126.6
|DeAndre Carter
|32
|2
|31
|-22.6%
|9.4%
|5.1
|Kristian Wilkerson
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jakobi Meyers
|305
|47
|517
|73.9%
|21.3%
|122.7
|Hunter Renfrow
|180
|22
|232
|40.1%
|16.7%
|45.2
|Tre Tucker
|93
|4
|57
|91.2%
|14.0%
|9.7
The Chargers play zone coverage at an above-average rate.
They have given up an explosive play on 15.2% of coverage snaps while in zone, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL.
The Chargers have also allowed 7.12 yards per coverage snap and 11.8 yards per reception while in zone — both of which are the second-worst marks in the league.
Both Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers have earned strong target rates against zone coverage and rank among the top 35 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone.
This is a favorable matchup for them, so as long as the offense doesn’t put up zero points for the second straight week, they should be fine starting options in Week 15.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Los Angeles Rams
Week 15 opponent: Washington Commanders
- Man coverage rank: 10th (28.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 24th (70.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Demarcus Robinson
|30
|3
|43
|95.3%
|20.0%
|7.3
|Cooper Kupp
|87
|13
|122
|50.8%
|32.2%
|37.2
|Ben Skowronek
|14
|1
|10
|20.0%
|14.3%
|2.0
|Austin Trammell
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0
|Tutu Atwell
|92
|8
|134
|85.1%
|19.6%
|21.4
|Puka Nacua
|110
|15
|249
|47.0%
|23.6%
|45.9
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Demarcus Robinson
|71
|9
|110
|67.3%
|19.7%
|32.0
|Cooper Kupp
|197
|28
|425
|59.8%
|19.3%
|76.5
|Ben Skowronek
|53
|5
|34
|55.9%
|15.1%
|14.4
|Austin Trammell
|30
|4
|29
|-20.7%
|16.7%
|6.9
|Tutu Atwell
|279
|29
|342
|75.7%
|15.8%
|81.2
|Puka Nacua
|334
|67
|864
|65.3%
|28.4%
|171.4
The Commanders play man coverage at a top-10 rate.
Washington ranks slightly above average in team coverage metrics while in man, including yards allowed per coverage snap (11th), explosive play rate allowed (16th) and defensive success rate (10th).
Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua haven’t been as effective against man coverage this season but aren’t getting benched in this matchup, considering their strong target rates while still ranking inside the top 40 in fantasy points per route run versus man.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 15 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
- Man coverage rank: 25th (18.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 8th (79.2%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Keenan Allen
|158
|31
|343
|66.5%
|29.1%
|83.3
|Alex Erickson
|30
|1
|12
|91.7%
|10.0%
|2.2
|Mike Williams
|39
|7
|130
|60.8%
|28.2%
|26.0
|Jalen Guyton
|45
|3
|21
|76.2%
|13.3%
|5.1
|Keelan Doss
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Joshua Palmer
|83
|12
|184
|75.5%
|18.1%
|30.4
|Derius Davis
|8
|3
|7
|-185.7%
|37.5%
|3.7
|Simi Fehoko
|4
|1
|9
|22.2%
|25.0%
|7.9
|Quentin Johnston
|97
|8
|66
|75.8%
|13.4%
|14.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Keenan Allen
|369
|76
|902
|69.5%
|26.6%
|190.2
|Alex Erickson
|74
|3
|49
|89.8%
|8.1%
|7.9
|Mike Williams
|68
|12
|119
|54.6%
|20.6%
|23.9
|Jalen Guyton
|101
|4
|37
|67.6%
|11.9%
|13.7
|Keelan Doss
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Joshua Palmer
|154
|11
|193
|70.5%
|14.9%
|36.3
|Derius Davis
|40
|9
|37
|-102.7%
|25.0%
|12.7
|Simi Fehoko
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0.0
|Quentin Johnston
|243
|21
|267
|59.9%
|14.0%
|53.7
The Raiders play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
From zone, they are allowing just 9.3 yards per reception — tied for the fourth-best mark in the league — while also surrendering just 5.60 yards per coverage snap, which ranks ninth.
Keenan Allen is likely the lone Chargers receiving option worth considering this week, especially with quarterback Justin Herbert out for the season.
Allen ranks tied for fifth among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run versus zone (0.52) and is seeing an elite 27% target rate. His 81.9 receiving grade against zone ranks tied for 13th this season.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Miami Dolphins
Week 15 opponent: New York Jets
- Man coverage rank: 8th (29.1%)
- Zone coverage rank: 25th (69.3%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyreek Hill
|77
|17
|287
|54.7%
|31.2%
|57.7
|Robbie Chosen
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Chase Claypool
|24
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.3%
|0.0
|River Cracraft
|10
|2
|14
|78.6%
|20.0%
|9.4
|Braxton Berrios
|51
|7
|66
|60.6%
|17.7%
|13.6
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|19
|3
|54
|98.1%
|26.3%
|20.4
|Erik Ezukanma
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0
|Jaylen Waddle
|73
|10
|204
|61.8%
|23.3%
|42.4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyreek Hill
|293
|80
|1254
|62.1%
|35.5%
|265.4
|Robbie Chosen
|36
|3
|107
|72.0%
|11.1%
|19.7
|Chase Claypool
|78
|5
|66
|81.8%
|15.4%
|17.6
|River Cracraft
|55
|6
|89
|55.1%
|14.6%
|14.9
|Braxton Berrios
|194
|15
|141
|64.5%
|10.3%
|35.1
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|138
|11
|147
|77.6%
|13.0%
|25.7
|Erik Ezukanma
|11
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jaylen Waddle
|268
|53
|618
|56.6%
|27.6%
|120.8
The Jets are playing man coverage at a top-10 rate in 2023.
They have been a top-10 team at limiting receiving yards, allowing 5.13 yards per coverage snap (seventh best).
The Jets are also a top-10 man coverage unit in limiting yards per coverage target (6.9) and defensive success rate (57.4%).
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both top-15 wide receivers in fantasy points per route against man coverage.
It’s possible that Hill could miss, or at least be limited in, this difficult matchup with an ankle injury. Neither player should be benched in fantasy lineups this season, but temper expectations should at least be tempered.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Minnesota Vikings
Week 15 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
- Man coverage rank: 9th (28.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 23rd (71.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|K.J. Osborn
|82
|11
|126
|63.5%
|17.1%
|23.6
|Trishton Jackson
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|11.1%
|0.0
|Brandon Powell
|65
|6
|81
|51.9%
|15.4%
|14.1
|N'Keal Harry
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Justin Jefferson
|33
|9
|148
|66.9%
|39.4%
|29.8
|Jalen Nailor
|13
|1
|16
|18.8%
|15.4%
|2.6
|Jordan Addison
|101
|11
|180
|63.3%
|19.8%
|47.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|K.J. Osborn
|345
|29
|307
|66.1%
|13.6%
|71.7
|Trishton Jackson
|43
|2
|9
|22.2%
|7.0%
|2.9
|Brandon Powell
|185
|19
|188
|73.9%
|13.0%
|43.8
|N'Keal Harry
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Justin Jefferson
|174
|29
|450
|69.6%
|24.1%
|86.0
|Jalen Nailor
|40
|2
|13
|38.5%
|10.0%
|3.3
|Jordan Addison
|372
|45
|532
|75.4%
|16.9%
|122.2
The Bengals have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
They have allowed 8.2 yards per man coverage target and an explosive play on 15.9% of man coverage snaps, both of which are below-average marks.
Justin Jefferson may miss this game with a new injury that caused him to leave Week 14 early, in which case Jordan Addison becomes the focal point of the Minnesota receiving corps.
Addison leads the team in fantasy points per route run versus man coverage (0.47) — a top-30 mark.
Addison’s strong 20% target rate versus man and his potential to be featured without Justin Jefferson could make him a starting option once again in a favorable matchup.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New England Patriots
Week 15 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
- Man coverage rank: 5th (33.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 28th (64.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeVante Parker
|82
|8
|75
|72.0%
|18.3%
|15.5
|Ty Montgomery
|8
|1
|-2
|350.0%
|37.5%
|0.8
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|86
|15
|128
|56.3%
|26.7%
|33.8
|Kendrick Bourne
|66
|7
|84
|51.2%
|22.7%
|33.4
|Jalen Reagor
|39
|1
|11
|81.8%
|18.0%
|2.1
|Tyquan Thornton
|34
|1
|11
|36.4%
|17.7%
|2.1
|Demario Douglas
|64
|13
|128
|27.3%
|31.3%
|25.8
|Kayshon Boutte
|16
|1
|11
|81.8%
|18.8%
|2.1
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeVante Parker
|175
|14
|189
|59.8%
|13.7%
|32.9
|Ty Montgomery
|24
|4
|42
|40.5%
|33.3%
|8.2
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|160
|14
|132
|70.5%
|14.4%
|27.2
|Kendrick Bourne
|169
|30
|322
|48.1%
|23.7%
|68.2
|Jalen Reagor
|53
|2
|22
|72.7%
|5.7%
|4.2
|Tyquan Thornton
|70
|7
|40
|32.5%
|15.7%
|11.0
|Demario Douglas
|140
|23
|282
|39.0%
|23.6%
|51.2
|Kayshon Boutte
|49
|1
|8
|0.0%
|8.2%
|1.8
The Chiefs are playing man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.
Kansas City has allowed an 8.6% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks second best.
Kansas City is also surrendering just 5.08 yards per coverage snap while in man — the sixth-best mark in the league.
Demario Douglas has earned an elite 31% target rate versus man, which has led to 0.40 fantasy points per route run (tied for 40th). He has missed back-to-back games with a concussion, so assuming he is back this week, he would be the lone Patriots wide receiver worth starting in a tough matchup.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New Orleans Saints
Week 15 opponent: New York Giants
- Man coverage rank: 3rd (35.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Michael Thomas
|67
|11
|109
|82.6%
|31.3%
|27.9
|Marquez Callaway
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Keith Kirkwood
|17
|2
|20
|90.0%
|23.5%
|4.0
|Lynn Bowden
|31
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Rashid Shaheed
|72
|7
|125
|82.4%
|18.1%
|25.5
|A.T. Perry
|38
|1
|7
|100.0%
|10.5%
|1.7
|Chris Olave
|97
|19
|357
|69.5%
|30.9%
|66.7
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Michael Thomas
|257
|28
|339
|74.3%
|16.3%
|61.9
|Kirk Merritt
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Marquez Callaway
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Keith Kirkwood
|42
|1
|1
|100.0%
|7.1%
|1.1
|Lynn Bowden
|66
|6
|41
|39.0%
|12.1%
|10.1
|Rashid Shaheed
|248
|26
|409
|71.9%
|15.7%
|78.9
|A.T. Perry
|86
|4
|112
|91.1%
|7.0%
|21.2
|Chris Olave
|351
|53
|561
|65.1%
|24.5%
|121.1
The Giants play man coverage at the third-highest rate in the NFL.
They have been an average man coverage defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.19) and explosive play rate allowed (15.6%).
Chris Olave should be able to take advantage of a great matchup this week, as he has excelled against man coverage this season.
Olave has earned 0.69 fantasy points per route run versus man, which ranks eighth among wide receivers.
Olave has also earned a 90.8 receiving grade (fourth) and 3.68 yards per route run (seventh), making him a great start this week in a favorable matchup.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New York Giants
Week 15 opponent: New Orleans Saints
- Man coverage rank: 2nd (37.4%)
- Zone coverage rank: 31st (60.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Sterling Shepard
|25
|3
|11
|45.5%
|32.0%
|10.1
|Darius Slayton
|107
|12
|191
|71.7%
|18.7%
|37.1
|Parris Campbell
|37
|2
|8
|100.0%
|8.1%
|2.8
|Isaiah Hodgins
|66
|3
|52
|42.3%
|13.6%
|14.2
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|75
|12
|121
|47.9%
|20.0%
|24.1
|Jalin Hyatt
|68
|3
|28
|78.6%
|10.3%
|5.8
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Sterling Shepard
|47
|4
|28
|71.4%
|14.9%
|6.8
|Darius Slayton
|293
|22
|257
|55.3%
|10.9%
|47.7
|Parris Campbell
|104
|18
|96
|29.2%
|23.1%
|27.6
|Isaiah Hodgins
|144
|14
|124
|74.2%
|11.8%
|38.4
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|187
|30
|223
|52.9%
|19.3%
|58.3
|Jalin Hyatt
|212
|16
|315
|86.7%
|11.3%
|47.5
The Saints play man coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.
New Orleans has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 33.3% of man coverage snaps — the third-best mark in the league.
The Saints have also let up just 6.2 yards per coverage target, which ranks fourth.
The Giants' offense has been better as of late, but this is a difficult matchup for the wide receivers, none of whom have cracked the top 50 in fantasy points per route run against man coverage.
Wan’Dale Robinson is coming off his best game of the season and leads the starting options in target rate against man (20%). He would be the lone desperation play, if needed, this week.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
New York Jets
Week 15 opponent: Miami Dolphins
- Man coverage rank: 20th (21.2%)
- Zone coverage rank: 16th (76.9%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Randall Cobb
|48
|1
|12
|8.3%
|10.4%
|2.2
|Irvin Charles
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Allen Lazard
|105
|8
|90
|87.8%
|12.4%
|17.0
|Malik Taylor
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Garrett Wilson
|128
|22
|199
|82.9%
|29.7%
|47.9
|Xavier Gipson
|43
|2
|30
|46.7%
|7.0%
|5.0
|Jason Brownlee
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Randall Cobb
|89
|3
|23
|52.2%
|9.0%
|11.3
|Irvin Charles
|7
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Allen Lazard
|296
|12
|200
|78.0%
|9.5%
|38.0
|Malik Taylor
|28
|2
|13
|38.5%
|14.3%
|3.3
|Garrett Wilson
|386
|54
|654
|69.6%
|23.6%
|131.4
|Xavier Gipson
|178
|11
|132
|65.9%
|8.4%
|24.2
|Jason Brownlee
|66
|2
|20
|60.0%
|4.6%
|4.0
The Dolphins are deploying both man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season.
Miami's defense is a bottom-10 unit in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.95) and explosive play rate allowed (16.8%) from man coverage.
Miami ranks around the league average in allowing yards per reception (10.2), first downs and touchdowns (33.9%) and yards per coverage snap (5.78) while in zone coverage.
Garrett Wilson leads the team in fantasy points per route run against both man (0.37) and zone (0.34) but is only about league average among all wide receivers.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Philadelphia Eagles
Week 15 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
- Man coverage rank: 30th (12.0%)
- Zone coverage rank: 2nd (86.7%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Julio Jones
|27
|2
|5
|-60.0%
|7.4%
|2.5
|Britain Covey
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|61
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.9%
|0.0
|A.J. Brown
|124
|32
|457
|58.0%
|38.7%
|101.7
|DeVonta Smith
|132
|15
|158
|79.7%
|15.9%
|48.8
|Quez Watkins
|34
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Julio Jones
|73
|3
|11
|72.7%
|6.9%
|10.1
|Britain Covey
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|190
|7
|116
|79.3%
|5.3%
|30.6
|A.J. Brown
|347
|58
|801
|69.7%
|22.8%
|156.1
|DeVonta Smith
|370
|54
|749
|74.2%
|20.5%
|146.9
|Quez Watkins
|91
|7
|49
|42.9%
|9.9%
|11.9
The Seahawks play zone coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.
Seattle is a bottom-10 defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.40) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (35.9%) while in zone.
Both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are top-30 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone with similar target rates.
There is a much bigger discrepancy between the two going against man coverage, with Brown being among the best in the league and Smith ranking closer to the league average.
This makes Brown and Smith strong plays this week in a game against a team that runs very little man coverage.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 15 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
- Man coverage rank: 32nd (9.7%)
- Zone coverage rank: 1st (88.8%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Allen Robinson II
|70
|3
|24
|87.5%
|11.4%
|5.4
|Diontae Johnson
|53
|8
|185
|57.3%
|30.2%
|32.5
|Miles Boykin
|4
|1
|5
|100.0%
|25.0%
|1.5
|Calvin Austin III
|43
|4
|90
|56.7%
|18.6%
|19.0
|George Pickens
|84
|10
|216
|59.7%
|26.2%
|43.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Allen Robinson II
|265
|24
|201
|73.6%
|11.7%
|44.1
|Diontae Johnson
|220
|29
|290
|73.4%
|22.7%
|70.0
|Miles Boykin
|21
|1
|6
|83.3%
|9.5%
|1.6
|Calvin Austin III
|160
|13
|90
|62.2%
|12.5%
|22.0
|Gunner Olszewski
|3
|1
|0
|0.0%
|33.3%
|1.0
|George Pickens
|352
|39
|551
|71.9%
|17.1%
|100.1
The Colts play zone coverage at the highest rate in the league.
Indianapolis ranks below average in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.39) in zone coverage.
The Colts are a bottom-10 coverage team in yards allowed per reception (11.5) and explosive play rate allowed (14.4%) while in zone coverage.
Diontae Johnson has been the Steelers' most effective wide receiver against zone coverage (0.32), although both he and George Pickens rank outside the top 40 wide receivers in that regard. They inside the top 25 against man coverage.
This could be a week where only one Pittsburgh wide receiver has fantasy value against a defense that plays almost no man coverage.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
San Francisco 49ers
Week 15 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
- Man coverage rank: 28th (15.5%)
- Zone coverage rank: 4th (83.1%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Chris Conley
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|36
|0
|0
|0.0%
|2.8%
|0.0
|Jauan Jennings
|63
|7
|106
|64.2%
|17.5%
|23.6
|Deebo Samuel
|73
|4
|98
|35.7%
|15.1%
|25.8
|Brandon Aiyuk
|86
|16
|330
|62.7%
|27.9%
|67.0
|Ronnie Bell
|8
|1
|9
|100.0%
|25.0%
|7.9
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Willie Snead IV
|5
|1
|9
|66.7%
|20.0%
|1.9
|Chris Conley
|3
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|62
|9
|113
|36.3%
|16.1%
|20.3
|Jauan Jennings
|152
|10
|134
|72.4%
|11.2%
|23.4
|Deebo Samuel
|202
|41
|641
|39.2%
|24.3%
|117.1
|Brandon Aiyuk
|250
|40
|723
|78.7%
|21.2%
|130.3
|Ronnie Bell
|32
|3
|42
|73.8%
|9.4%
|7.2
The Cardinals play zone coverage at a top-five rate.
Arizona’s zone coverage unit has allowed 7.08 yards per coverage snap, the third-worst mark in the league.
The Cardinals have also earned a 59.4 coverage grade while in zone, which ranks 27th.
Arizona has surrendered a first down or a touchdown on 43.0% of zone coverage snaps — the worst mark in the league.
Fantasy managers don’t need another reason to start Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk, but they have both been dominant against zone coverage this year, ranking inside the top five in fantasy points per route run.
Samuel’s 90.4 receiving grade and Aiyuk’s 87.6 receiving grade both rank inside the top five among wide receivers versus zone.
Samuel’s 3.43 yards per route run and Aiyuk’s 2.86 figure rank inside the top five, as well.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Seattle Seahawks
Week 15 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
- Man coverage rank: 14th (25.9%)
- Zone coverage rank: 19th (73.4%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Lockett
|104
|13
|116
|82.8%
|19.2%
|36.6
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|D.K. Metcalf
|101
|15
|211
|81.0%
|31.7%
|54.1
|Cody Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jake Bobo
|22
|3
|28
|0.0%
|13.6%
|11.8
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|94
|12
|166
|53.0%
|23.4%
|34.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Tyler Lockett
|323
|52
|595
|71.9%
|21.7%
|123.5
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0.0
|D.K. Metcalf
|308
|36
|653
|63.2%
|18.2%
|125.3
|Cody Thompson
|5
|1
|10
|70.0%
|20.0%
|2.0
|Jake Bobo
|102
|12
|143
|72.7%
|14.7%
|32.3
|Dareke Young
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|269
|37
|327
|26.0%
|19.0%
|75.7
The Eagles play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.
Philadelphia has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 36.6% of man coverage snaps — the fifth-best mark in the league.
Philadelphia’s zone defense is slightly more susceptible to fantasy production, allowing a first down or a touchdown on 35.7% of snaps (11th worst).
Philadelphia is surrendering an explosive play on 13.2% of zone coverage snaps, which is tied for the 13th-worst mark in the league.
D.K. Metcalf is the lone standout Seattle wide receiver against man coverage, generating 0.54 fantasy points per route run (20th), a 75.9 receiving grade (28th) and 2.05 yards per route run (tied for 32nd).
Tyler Lockett has been better against zone coverage, ranking tied for 32nd in fantasy points per route run (0.38), and leads the team with a 78.8 receiving grade (19th) versus zone.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15 opponent: Green Bay Packers
- Man coverage rank: 21st (21.0%)
- Zone coverage rank: 12th (77.8%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mike Evans
|60
|14
|199
|71.9%
|38.3%
|57.9
|Chris Godwin
|66
|7
|91
|57.1%
|21.2%
|22.1
|David Moore
|2
|1
|11
|27.3%
|50.0%
|2.1
|Deven Thompkins
|16
|1
|8
|37.5%
|12.5%
|1.8
|Trey Palmer
|57
|7
|63
|88.9%
|21.1%
|19.3
|Rakim Jarrett
|4
|1
|3
|-133.3%
|25.0%
|1.3
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Mike Evans
|345
|48
|821
|73.8%
|23.5%
|166.1
|Chris Godwin
|364
|51
|568
|62.1%
|21.4%
|107.8
|David Moore
|12
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Ryan Miller
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Deven Thompkins
|98
|14
|75
|18.7%
|20.4%
|27.5
|Trey Palmer
|299
|21
|181
|68.0%
|11.7%
|45.1
|Rakim Jarrett
|47
|3
|57
|64.9%
|12.8%
|8.7
The Packers play zone coverage at an above-average rate.
Green Bay ranks as a top-10 zone coverage team at limiting receiving yards in all categories, allowing just an 11.3% explosive play rate, 7.1 yards per coverage target and 9.7 yards per reception.
Mike Evans has earned top-12 marks in fantasy points per route run (0.48), receiving grade (86.9) and yards per route run (3.00) versus zone coverage this season.
Godwin hasn’t been nearly as effective this season, with just 0.30 fantasy points per route run (tied for 63rd), but has still earned a strong target rate (21%) and a 77.4 receiving grade (21st) against zone coverage.
Godwin is a riskier play in a tougher matchup this week, but there are at least some positives to believe in for those willing to start him.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Tennessee Titans
Week 15 opponent: Houston Texans
- Man coverage rank: 23rd (20.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 9th (79.0%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeAndre Hopkins
|79
|14
|182
|79.7%
|31.7%
|44.2
|Chris Moore
|40
|3
|51
|84.3%
|10.0%
|8.1
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|59
|5
|67
|44.8%
|15.3%
|17.7
|Colton Dowell
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
|Kyle Philips
|21
|2
|30
|90.0%
|28.6%
|5.0
|Treylon Burks
|36
|4
|24
|41.7%
|22.2%
|6.4
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|DeAndre Hopkins
|299
|43
|716
|79.7%
|26.1%
|138.6
|Chris Moore
|178
|11
|263
|82.5%
|10.1%
|37.3
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|251
|22
|270
|71.1%
|12.4%
|61.0
|Colton Dowell
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|12.5%
|0.0
|Kyle Philips
|83
|11
|136
|44.1%
|15.7%
|24.6
|Treylon Burks
|119
|5
|99
|78.8%
|10.1%
|14.9
The Texans play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.
Houston has allowed an explosive play on 14.3% of zone coverage snaps, which is the ninth-worst rate, and ranks among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.70) and yards per coverage target (8.2) while in zone.
DeAndre Hopkins ranks tied for 15th in fantasy points per route run (0.46) and owns a high-end target rate (26%) and 82.3 receiving grade (12th) against zone.
Hopkins should be in for a great matchup as the lone Titans wide receiver worth trusting this week.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Washington Commanders
Week 15 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
- Man coverage rank: 29th (15.3%)
- Zone coverage rank: 6th (82.5%)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Jamison Crowder
|25
|7
|64
|67.2%
|32.0%
|19.4
|Curtis Samuel
|105
|21
|224
|56.3%
|26.7%
|49.4
|Byron Pringle
|30
|7
|101
|96.0%
|33.3%
|17.1
|Terry McLaurin
|156
|13
|220
|75.9%
|19.9%
|35.0
|Dyami Brown
|45
|5
|65
|47.7%
|15.6%
|11.5
|Jahan Dotson
|165
|14
|166
|71.1%
|11.5%
|42.6
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Air yard %
|Target rate
|PPR points
|Jamison Crowder
|51
|8
|87
|44.8%
|19.6%
|16.7
|Curtis Samuel
|205
|30
|284
|57.4%
|17.6%
|64.4
|Byron Pringle
|56
|6
|55
|45.5%
|14.3%
|11.5
|Terry McLaurin
|359
|47
|474
|67.3%
|18.4%
|106.4
|Dyami Brown
|105
|7
|103
|58.3%
|14.3%
|23.3
|Jahan Dotson
|351
|30
|292
|84.2%
|14.5%
|71.2
|Mitchell Tinsley
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0
The Rams play zone coverage at the sixth-highest rate in the NFL.
The Rams have earned a 51.0 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the worst mark in the league.
None of the Commanders' wide receivers have cracked a 20% target rate against zone coverage, nor have they cracked the top 50 in fantasy points per route run against zone this season.
Despite the favorable matchup, the Commanders' starting wide receivers have struggled to instill confidence in fantasy managers to make them must-start options in the first week of the fantasy playoffs.
♦ Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages