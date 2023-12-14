Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 15

• Buffalo’s Gabe Davis continues to struggle against man coverage: This week should be no different as he faces off against the Dallas Cowboys’ top-tier man coverage defense.

• DeAndre Hopkins’s great numbers against zone coverage: The Titans' top wide receiver draws a favorable matchup against the Texans to post another high-end fantasy finish.

• Rashee Rice becomes more than just a deep-league option: Increased playing time and consistent production against both man and zone coverage make Rice a reliable fantasy starting option.

Estimated Reading Time: 19 minutes

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Week 15 opponent: San Francisco 49ers

Man coverage rank: 19th (21.4%)

19th (21.4%) Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.6%)

Versus man