Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 15

2TC4TNG Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By Jonathon Macri
Dec 14, 2023

• Buffalo’s Gabe Davis continues to struggle against man coverage: This week should be no different as he faces off against the Dallas Cowboys’ top-tier man coverage defense.

DeAndre Hopkins’s great numbers against zone coverage: The Titans' top wide receiver draws a favorable matchup against the Texans to post another high-end fantasy finish.

Rashee Rice becomes more than just a deep-league option: Increased playing time and consistent production against both man and zone coverage make Rice a reliable fantasy starting option.

Estimated Reading Time: 19 minutes

This fantasy football WR report is an extension of PFF's wide receiver grades, which also detail how each receiver performs against man and zone coverages.

The additional fantasy-related detail — including opponent coverage tendencies — gives you just one more edge to help you dominate your fantasy leagues this season.

WR:CB Matchup Chart

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Week 15 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
  • Man coverage rank: 19th (21.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 13th (77.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 11 1 9 88.9% 9.1% 1.9
Greg Dortch 30 3 56 48.2% 16.7% 14.6
Andre Baccellia 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquise Brown 94 13 188 66.5% 28.7% 49.8
Rondale Moore 79 5 44 68.2% 11.4% 9.4
Michael Wilson 58 1 4 100.0% 6.9% 1.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zach Pascal 54 3 10 -30.0% 16.7% 4.0
Greg Dortch 94 8 68 58.8% 16.0% 14.8
Andre Baccellia 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquise Brown 353 38 386 73.1% 19.0% 82.6
Rondale Moore 287 24 216 31.9% 12.9% 51.6
Michael Wilson 218 27 431 76.1% 16.5% 82.1

The 49ers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.

San Francisco has been much better in zone coverage, allowing a league-best 8.8 yards per reception.

They have also allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 28.7% of zone coverage snaps, ranking second among defenses.

The 49ers' man coverage defense has been the opposite, allowing 14.8 yards per reception (third worst) and a first down or a touchdown on 45.2% of snaps (fifth worst).

Marquise Brown has been significantly better against man coverage this season compared to when facing zone coverage.

Brown has posted just 0.23 fantasy points per route run (tied for 97th) against zone but ranks 21st among wide receivers in that regard versus man coverage (0.53).

Brown’s 83.2 receiving grade versus man ranks 13th among wide receivers, while his 60.9 receiving grade versus zone ranks 74th.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Atlanta Falcons

Week 15 opponent: Carolina Panthers
  • Man coverage rank: 31st (11.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 3rd (85.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mack Hollins 26 2 16 81.3% 11.5% 3.6
KhaDarel Hodge 34 5 104 49.0% 20.6% 15.4
Van Jefferson 66 1 8 75.0% 7.6% 1.8
Scott Miller 21 1 4 -100.0% 9.5% 1.4
Chris Blair 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Drake London 77 14 181 71.8% 32.5% 44.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Damiere Byrd 9 0 0 0.0% 22.2% 0.0
Mack Hollins 120 16 235 76.2% 20.8% 39.5
KhaDarel Hodge 116 7 113 72.6% 9.5% 18.3
Van Jefferson 245 13 156 95.5% 10.6% 28.6
Scott Miller 85 7 76 71.1% 12.9% 26.6
Chris Blair 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Drake London 290 42 564 80.0% 19.7% 98.4

The Panthers play zone coverage at the third-highest rate in the league.

Carolina has allowed a first down or a touchdown on 37.5% of zone coverage snaps, the fourth-worst mark among defenses.

Carolina is a bottom-10 team in explosive play rate allowed (13.6%) while in zone coverage this season.

Drake London has been much better against man coverage than versus zone, seeing a significantly higher target rate (33%) and producing 0.57 fantasy points per route run (tied for 14th), compared to a 20% target rate and 0.34 fantasy points per route run (tied for 44th) when facing zone coverage.

London is coming off a great game where he was able to produce six catches for 76 yards against Tampa’s man coverage compared to three catches for 68 yards versus zone in Week 14.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Baltimore Ravens

Week 15 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Man coverage rank: 27th (15.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 5th (82.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 57 6 148 61.5% 28.1% 26.8
Nelson Agholor 69 9 172 52.9% 18.8% 44.2
Laquon Treadwell 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Devin Duvernay 24 1 -2 100.0% 12.5% 0.8
Tylan Wallace 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashod Bateman 77 7 79 79.7% 15.6% 14.9
Zay Flowers 121 16 163 32.5% 23.1% 32.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Odell Beckham Jr. 179 25 357 72.5% 21.8% 72.7
Nelson Agholor 184 16 142 72.5% 10.9% 30.2
Laquon Treadwell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Devin Duvernay 40 3 20 10.0% 15.0% 5.0
Tylan Wallace 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashod Bateman 183 17 181 87.8% 15.3% 41.1
Zay Flowers 318 48 510 61.6% 18.6% 117.0

The Jaguars play zone coverage at a top-five rate.

Jacksonville has been about average at limiting yards per reception (10.3), yards per coverage snap (6.03) and explosive play rate (12.3%) while in zone coverage.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been heating up as of late, and as a result, he leads the Ravens' receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.41) (tied for 23rd) and target rate (22%) against zone coverage.

Beckham is averaging just 47% of the team’s offensive snaps over the past three weeks and has totaled 21 targets for 247 yards and a touchdown. His playing time makes him a riskier option in fantasy football, but he has thrived enough as of late that he could be a solid play against a zone-heavy opponent.

Zay Flowers has also been more effective against zone coverage, ranking tied for 37th in fantasy points per route run (0.37) compared to 0.27 fantasy points per route run against man (tied for 71st).

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Buffalo Bills

Week 15 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
  • Man coverage rank: 4th (35.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 30th (63.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 154 23 271 67.9% 24.7% 74.1
Andy Isabella 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Trent Sherfield 38 3 23 0.0% 13.2% 5.3
Gabe Davis 151 11 164 76.2% 14.6% 33.4
Khalil Shakir 84 9 96 55.2% 13.1% 24.6
Deonte Harty 24 1 25 84.0% 12.5% 3.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Stefon Diggs 334 64 722 65.7% 27.8% 160.2
Trent Sherfield 86 5 39 38.5% 12.8% 8.9
Gabe Davis 328 28 431 75.9% 13.4% 101.1
Khalil Shakir 155 17 326 54.6% 12.9% 55.6
Deonte Harty 72 13 113 37.2% 23.6% 30.3

The Cowboys play man coverage at the fourth-highest rate in the league.

Dallas has allowed 4.92 yards per coverage snap and 6.3 yards per coverage target in man. Both are top-five figures.

Dallas has also let up a first down or a touchdown on just 37.4% of man coverage snaps (seventh).

Stefon Diggs ranks tied for 28th in fantasy points per route run (0.48) against man coverage, leading the team in that regard and with a 25% target rate.

As highlighted last week, Gabriel Davis has struggled against man coverage and can be faded once again after failing to record a reception last week against the Chiefs.

Davis has managed just 0.22 fantasy points per route run (tied for 80th), a 60.9 receiving grade (80th) and 1.06 yards per route run (81st) versus man.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Carolina Panthers

Week 15 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
  • Man coverage rank: 18th (21.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 15th (77.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 141 29 311 58.8% 27.0% 78.1
DJ Chark Jr. 110 10 143 86.0% 15.5% 30.3
Laviska Shenault Jr. 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 36 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
Jonathan Mingo 123 6 80 61.3% 14.6% 14.0
Mike Strachan 8 1 45 84.4% 12.5% 5.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Adam Thielen 374 56 516 68.8% 19.8% 113.6
DJ Chark Jr. 260 15 202 76.7% 10.0% 47.2
Laviska Shenault Jr. 36 9 53 -47.2% 25.0% 14.3
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 25 1 14 0.0% 8.0% 2.4
Terrace Marshall Jr. 162 18 134 64.2% 16.1% 31.4
Jonathan Mingo 317 30 297 60.3% 17.7% 59.7
Mike Strachan 23 0 0 0.0% 8.7% 0.0

The Falcons have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages this season.

Atlanta ranks around the league average to slightly below average in limiting yards per reception, yards per coverage snap and yards per target from both coverages this season.

There aren’t many standout fantasy options to consider from the Panthers' receiver corps this season, but Adam Thielen continues to lead the way in terms of fantasy points per route run against both man (0.55, top-20 mark) and zone (0.30, 63rd).

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Chicago Bears

Week 15 opponent: Cleveland Browns
  • Man coverage rank: 1st (43.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 32nd (54.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. 4 1 11 27.3% 50.0% 2.1
Equanimeous St. Brown 23 1 21 95.2% 4.4% 3.1
Darnell Mooney 85 5 83 24.1% 12.9% 13.3
DJ Moore 96 18 409 57.7% 28.1% 76.9
Tyler Scott 36 3 17 58.8% 16.7% 4.7
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Trent Taylor 31 0 0 0.0% 3.2% 0.0
Velus Jones Jr. 21 3 9 33.3% 19.1% 3.9
Equanimeous St. Brown 60 3 23 95.7% 6.7% 5.3
Darnell Mooney 310 22 312 62.5% 10.7% 59.2
DJ Moore 365 58 665 57.0% 20.3% 148.5
Tyler Scott 142 8 75 82.7% 9.9% 15.5

The Browns play man coverage at the highest rate in the NFL.

Cleveland has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 33.1% of man coverage snaps, the second-best mark in the league.

Cleveland’s man coverage unit also owns the second-best defensive success rate (64.4%).

D.J. Moore has excelled against man coverage this season, producing 0.80 fantasy points per route run (fifth), an 89.1 receiving grade (seventh) and 4.26 yards per route run (third).

Moore will be the only Bears receiver to consider against a very difficult defense to face this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 15 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
  • Man coverage rank: 26th (17.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 7th (81.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 109 12 120 60.0% 18.4% 30.0
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 1 2 -100.0% 100.0% 1.2
Trenton Irwin 55 4 59 50.8% 12.7% 9.9
Stanley Morgan 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Charlie Jones 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tee Higgins 74 10 108 64.8% 27.0% 32.8
Ja'Marr Chase 122 22 276 46.0% 23.0% 79.6
Andrei Iosivas 14 1 16 12.5% 14.3% 2.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Boyd 349 45 402 57.2% 16.6% 91.2
Kwamie Lassiter II 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Trenton Irwin 157 14 182 66.5% 10.8% 38.2
Stanley Morgan 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Charlie Jones 10 1 6 -16.7% 20.0% 1.6
Tee Higgins 214 22 328 68.3% 17.3% 54.8
Shedrick Jackson 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Ja'Marr Chase 386 67 816 54.3% 24.9% 160.6
Andrei Iosivas 54 4 23 104.3% 11.1% 18.3

The Vikings play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

Minnesota has allowed 9.1 yards per reception in zone coverage, tied for the second-best mark in the league.

Minnesota has also allowed an explosive play on just 10.7% of zone coverage snaps, the sixth-best mark.

Ja’Marr Chase is the lone Bengals player to crack the top 25 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run (0.42), with the other starting Cincinnati wide receivers ranking outside of the top 80 in that regard.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Cleveland Browns

Week 15 opponent: Chicago Bears
  • Man coverage rank: 22nd (20.6%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 11th (78.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 7 0 0 0.0% 28.6% 0.0
Amari Cooper 87 15 171 85.4% 25.3% 38.1
Elijah Moore 89 10 106 59.4% 21.4% 20.6
Cedric Tillman 51 4 37 78.4% 17.7% 7.7
David Bell 12 2 46 17.4% 16.7% 12.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marquise Goodwin 51 3 10 10.0% 17.7% 4.0
Amari Cooper 364 42 705 76.7% 21.2% 118.5
James Proche II 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Elijah Moore 369 40 437 73.5% 17.9% 89.7
Cedric Tillman 185 7 71 66.2% 7.6% 14.1
David Bell 57 5 40 50.0% 19.3% 9.0

The Bears play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.

Chicago has recorded just a 46.9% defensive success rate in zone, which is a below-average mark, and a 47.9% rate in man, which ranks as the fourth-worst mark in the league.

Chicago has also given up a first down or a touchdown on 47.0% of man coverage snaps, the third-worst mark.

Amari Cooper is the lone Browns wide receiver with an above-average fantasy points per route run figure against man (0.44) or zone coverage (0.33).

Cooper barely places among the top 50 wide receivers in those facets, but this is a better matchup of which to take advantage.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Dallas Cowboys

Week 15 opponent: Buffalo Bills

Man coverage rank: 16th (22.6%)
Zone coverage rank: 17th (75.7%)

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 109 13 216 74.1% 14.7% 52.6
Michael Gallup 100 10 148 68.2% 14.0% 30.8
KaVontae Turpin 14 4 42 71.4% 50.0% 14.2
CeeDee Lamb 123 31 491 65.0% 34.2% 104.1
Jalen Tolbert 56 8 68 72.1% 21.4% 14.8
Jalen Brooks 12 2 31 87.1% 16.7% 5.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandin Cooks 281 26 318 81.1% 14.6% 69.8
Michael Gallup 222 21 257 77.8% 16.7% 52.7
KaVontae Turpin 56 7 81 75.3% 17.9% 27.1
CeeDee Lamb 352 65 762 65.2% 24.7% 165.2
Jalen Tolbert 153 9 132 92.4% 11.1% 28.2
Jalen Brooks 17 3 32 21.9% 17.7% 6.2

The Bills have played a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.

Buffalo’s coverage weakness is in man, from which the team has allowed 9.9 yards per coverage target, a first down or a touchdown on 58.9% of plays and a 22.1% explosive play rate — all of which are bottom-two marks in the league.

The Bills have been a top-12 team in yards allowed per coverage target (7.0) and explosive play rate allowed (12.2%) while in zone.

CeeDee Lamb has dominated against man coverage, earning 0.85 fantasy points per route run (third), a 92.3 receiving grade (first) and 3.79 yards per route run (fourth).

Brandin Cooks has been more effective against man coverage, generating 0.48 fantasy points per route run (tied for 28th), compared to zone coverage where he’s earned just 0.25 fantasy points per route run (tied for 84th).

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Denver Broncos

Week 15 opponent: Detroit Lions
  • Man coverage rank: 12th (26.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 21st (72.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Brandon Johnson 30 3 16 31.3% 13.3% 10.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 28 1 13 23.1% 3.6% 2.3
Courtland Sutton 91 16 229 69.4% 23.1% 44.9
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jerry Jeudy 83 9 89 49.4% 14.5% 23.9
Marvin Mims Jr. 42 3 83 59.0% 11.9% 11.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Phillip Dorsett 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
David Sills V 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Brandon Johnson 97 5 106 78.3% 8.3% 27.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey 102 7 64 37.5% 9.8% 19.4
Courtland Sutton 319 37 475 85.7% 17.2% 138.5
Tre'Quan Smith 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jerry Jeudy 261 33 418 68.9% 19.2% 74.8
Marvin Mims Jr. 142 15 215 55.8% 14.8% 42.5

The Lions play man and zone coverages at league-average rates.

Detroit is an average to slightly above-average team in yards allowed per coverage snap in both man and zone.

The Lions have allowed explosive plays at an above-average rate while in man (15.4%) and are allowing explosive plays at the fourth-highest rate while in zone (15.5%).

Courtland Sutton remains the Broncos' best fantasy option, leading the way in fantasy points per route run against man (0.49) and zone (0.43).

Jerry Jeudy has a better target rate when facing zone coverage but has been ineffective, ranking tied for 68th in fantasy points per route run (0.29). He is a deep-league option only.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Detroit Lions

Week 15 opponent: Denver Broncos
  • Man coverage rank: 17th (21.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 14th (77.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 24 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Kalif Raymond 40 3 42 33.3% 10.0% 7.2
Josh Reynolds 85 10 160 68.1% 18.8% 32.0
Donovan Peoples-Jones 46 1 29 93.1% 10.9% 3.9
Antoine Green 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 97 18 171 67.3% 26.8% 35.1
Jameson Williams 33 3 62 43.5% 21.2% 9.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Marvin Jones Jr. 68 5 34 73.5% 13.2% 8.4
Kalif Raymond 145 26 345 51.3% 22.8% 66.5
Josh Reynolds 285 21 334 77.5% 10.5% 78.4
Donovan Peoples-Jones 191 8 85 72.9% 7.9% 16.5
Antoine Green 41 1 2 50.0% 4.9% 1.2
Dylan Drummond 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown 344 69 892 57.1% 26.7% 194.2
Jameson Williams 140 10 133 90.2% 13.6% 35.3

The Broncos are playing a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.

Denver has allowed 8.6 yards per coverage target and 7.03 yards per coverage snap while in zone coverage. Both are bottom-three marks in the league.

Denver has also allowed a first down or a touchdown on 37.1% of zone coverage snaps (sixth worst) and an explosive play on 16.0% of such snaps (third worst).

Coming off his quietest fantasy game of the year, Amon-Ra St. Brown is in a great spot to bounce back in a favorable matchup.

St. Brown has posted 0.56 fantasy points per route run against zone, which ranks fourth.

St. Brown’s 2.38 yards per route run against zone ranks 14th among wide receivers, while his 79.4 receiving grade ranks 18th.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Green Bay Packers

Week 15 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Man coverage rank: 13th (26.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 20th (72.6%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 19 1 6 66.7% 15.8% 1.6
Bo Melton 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Watson 64 11 115 82.6% 28.1% 40.5
Jayden Reed 87 9 122 80.3% 24.1% 39.2
Romeo Doubs 103 5 31 74.2% 10.7% 20.1
Dontayvion Wicks 44 5 67 65.7% 29.6% 17.7
Malik Heath 16 4 40 97.5% 31.3% 14.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Samori Toure 55 6 78 76.9% 21.8% 13.8
Christian Watson 205 17 307 72.0% 17.1% 59.7
Jayden Reed 240 39 418 51.4% 20.4% 92.8
Romeo Doubs 308 44 506 81.6% 21.8% 124.6
Dontayvion Wicks 169 20 326 62.3% 16.6% 52.6
Malik Heath 32 3 34 47.1% 28.1% 6.4

The Buccaneers play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.

Tampa Bay has been below average in defensive success rate while in man (50.4%) and zone (47.4%).

Tampa Bay ranks among the five worst teams in explosive play rate allowed while in man (18.9%) and zone (15.4%).

Both Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed have been more effective against zone coverage than man, posting top–30 marks in fantasy points per route run but placing outside of that range against man.

With Christian Watson, who was highlighted last week due to his success against man coverage, potentially in danger of missing another game with a hamstring issue, place more trust in Doubs and Reed in a favorable matchup this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Houston Texans

Week 15 opponent: Tennessee Titans
  • Man coverage rank: 15th (23.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 18th (75.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 72 5 56 91.1% 12.5% 10.6
Noah Brown 57 6 143 54.5% 22.8% 20.3
Nico Collins 56 14 274 50.4% 32.1% 53.4
Tank Dell 49 5 107 49.5% 18.4% 27.7
John Metchie III 20 2 20 50.0% 35.0% 4.0
Xavier Hutchinson 22 1 8 62.5% 9.1% 1.8
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Robert Woods 240 26 268 71.6% 19.6% 58.8
Noah Brown 150 15 296 57.1% 14.0% 50.6
Steven Sims 2 2 25 -8.0% 100.0% 4.5
Nico Collins 285 46 730 60.0% 23.9% 143.0
Tank Dell 266 42 602 84.9% 24.4% 132.2
John Metchie III 88 11 124 54.0% 15.9% 23.4
Xavier Hutchinson 53 3 50 82.0% 9.4% 8.0

The Titans play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.

Tennessee has allowed 8.7 yards per coverage target and a 17.1% explosive play rate in man — among the 10 worst figures in the league.

The Titans are also a bottom-10 zone defense in success rate (45.1%) and yards allowed per coverage target (8.3).

With Tank Dell already on injured reserve and Nico Collins in danger of missing this game — both top-15 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against both man and zone — Noah Brown is the only Houston wide receiver who is above average in that regard.

However, coming off two straight zero-reception games, Brown becomes more of a risk. He ranks outside of the top 40 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against both coverages.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Indianapolis Colts

Week 15 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Man coverage rank: 6th (32.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 26th (66.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 17 3 44 59.1% 23.5% 7.4
Michael Pittman Jr. 157 34 365 50.4% 31.2% 88.5
Juwann Winfree 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
D.J. Montgomery 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amari Rodgers 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Alec Pierce 149 11 178 89.3% 13.4% 28.8
Josh Downs 117 14 162 53.1% 20.5% 36.2
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Isaiah McKenzie 38 8 38 -47.4% 26.3% 11.8
Michael Pittman Jr. 343 61 619 58.5% 24.2% 128.9
Juwann Winfree 7 0 0 0.0% 14.3% 0.0
D.J. Montgomery 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Amari Rodgers 19 0 0 0.0% 10.5% 0.0
Alec Pierce 328 16 235 79.6% 8.5% 45.5
Josh Downs 272 40 450 52.2% 19.5% 91.0

The Steelers deploy man coverage at a top-10 rate in the NFL.

Pittsburgh has earned just a 49.1 team coverage grade while in man coverage, which ranks 28th.

The Steelers have allowed an 18.1% explosive play rate and 14.1 yards per reception in man coverage — both of which are bottom-10 marks.

Michael Pittman Jr. has been a more effective wide receiver against man coverage, producing 0.56 fantasy points per route run (tied for 16th) and an 80.2 receiving grade (18th).

Pittman has been targeted a ton this year and should continue to be a locked-in starter across all leagues.

Josh Downs and Alec Pierce have been ineffective against man coverage, both ranking outside the top 60 in fantasy points per route run and outside the top 50 in yards per route run.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 15 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
  • Man coverage rank: 11th (27.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 22nd (71.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 48 5 36 86.1% 25.0% 8.6
Jamal Agnew 15 0 0 0.0% 6.7% 0.0
Jacob Harris 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Kirk 71 12 242 68.6% 31.0% 36.2
Calvin Ridley 96 11 195 74.9% 22.9% 36.5
Elijah Cooks 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tim Jones 20 0 0 0.0% 5.0% 0.0
Parker Washington 18 2 25 88.0% 11.1% 10.5
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Zay Jones 186 18 179 81.6% 17.7% 47.9
Jamal Agnew 92 9 90 67.8% 12.0% 18.0
Jacob Harris 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Christian Kirk 309 45 547 67.6% 18.8% 117.7
Calvin Ridley 392 44 547 81.2% 18.4% 122.7
Elijah Cooks 14 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Tim Jones 92 6 31 64.5% 8.7% 9.1
Parker Washington 52 6 63 79.4% 11.5% 18.3

The Ravens play man coverage at an above-average rate.

Baltimore has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 31.4% of man coverage snaps, the best mark in the league.

The Ravens have also allowed just 5.6 yards per coverage target in man, the second-best mark in the league. Their 59.6% defensive success rate ranks third.

Christian Kirk is Jacksonville’s most effective wide receiver against man coverage but is now on injured reserve.

Calvin Ridley ranks only around the league average in fantasy points per route run against (0.38), yards per route run (2.01) and receiving grade (66.9) man coverage.

Zay Jones leads the team in target rate against man coverage (25%) but ranks well below average in fantasy points per route run (0.18) against man, which could make this a week to avoid the Jaguars' wide receivers where possible.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15 opponent: New England Patriots
  • Man coverage rank: 7th (32.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 27th (65.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 10 0 0 0.0% 10.0% 0.0
Mecole Hardman Jr. 16 3 28 0.0% 31.3% 5.8
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 79 6 112 67.0% 11.4% 17.2
Kadarius Toney 27 4 53 52.8% 14.8% 9.3
Justin Watson 62 8 169 94.1% 17.7% 24.9
Justyn Ross 12 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
Skyy Moore 68 5 91 48.4% 16.2% 20.1
Rashee Rice 82 10 137 38.7% 24.4% 41.7
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Richie James 30 3 22 40.9% 20.0% 5.2
Mecole Hardman Jr. 45 6 19 -68.4% 15.6% 7.9
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 278 13 184 75.0% 9.4% 37.4
Kadarius Toney 104 21 111 11.7% 27.9% 38.1
Justin Watson 216 13 181 89.0% 13.4% 43.1
Justyn Ross 30 3 34 85.3% 16.7% 6.4
Skyy Moore 214 16 153 58.2% 11.7% 31.3
Rashee Rice 200 49 526 26.8% 27.0% 119.6

The Patriots play man coverage at a top-10 rate.

New England’s man defense is a top-10 unit in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (34.0%) and explosive play rate allowed (12.1%).

Rashee Rice is one of the league’s most effective wide receivers against zone coverage, and while he wasn’t necessarily as effective against man coverage initially, he is starting to turn that around with more playing time.

Rice not only ranks second in fantasy points per route run against zone (0.60) but has now cracked the top 25 in that regard versus man (0.51).

Rice played a season-high 82% of offensive snaps in Week 14 and is now more than just a deeper league or flex play for fantasy lineups. He should be heavily involved once again this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 15 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
  • Man coverage rank: 24th (19.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 10th (78.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 108 20 221 68.3% 38.9% 60.1
DeAndre Carter 10 1 5 -40.0% 20.0% 1.5
Kristian Wilkerson 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jakobi Meyers 95 10 99 59.6% 17.9% 31.9
Hunter Renfrow 45 3 23 43.5% 8.9% 5.3
Tre Tucker 40 4 104 86.5% 15.0% 14.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Davante Adams 331 56 646 71.1% 24.8% 126.6
DeAndre Carter 32 2 31 -22.6% 9.4% 5.1
Kristian Wilkerson 18 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jakobi Meyers 305 47 517 73.9% 21.3% 122.7
Hunter Renfrow 180 22 232 40.1% 16.7% 45.2
Tre Tucker 93 4 57 91.2% 14.0% 9.7

The Chargers play zone coverage at an above-average rate.

They have given up an explosive play on 15.2% of coverage snaps while in zone, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL.

The Chargers have also allowed 7.12 yards per coverage snap and 11.8 yards per reception while in zone — both of which are the second-worst marks in the league.

Both Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers have earned strong target rates against zone coverage and rank among the top 35 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone.

This is a favorable matchup for them, so as long as the offense doesn’t put up zero points for the second straight week, they should be fine starting options in Week 15.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Los Angeles Rams

Week 15 opponent: Washington Commanders
  • Man coverage rank: 10th (28.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 24th (70.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 30 3 43 95.3% 20.0% 7.3
Cooper Kupp 87 13 122 50.8% 32.2% 37.2
Ben Skowronek 14 1 10 20.0% 14.3% 2.0
Austin Trammell 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Tutu Atwell 92 8 134 85.1% 19.6% 21.4
Puka Nacua 110 15 249 47.0% 23.6% 45.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Demarcus Robinson 71 9 110 67.3% 19.7% 32.0
Cooper Kupp 197 28 425 59.8% 19.3% 76.5
Ben Skowronek 53 5 34 55.9% 15.1% 14.4
Austin Trammell 30 4 29 -20.7% 16.7% 6.9
Tutu Atwell 279 29 342 75.7% 15.8% 81.2
Puka Nacua 334 67 864 65.3% 28.4% 171.4

The Commanders play man coverage at a top-10 rate.

Washington ranks slightly above average in team coverage metrics while in man, including yards allowed per coverage snap (11th), explosive play rate allowed (16th) and defensive success rate (10th).

Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua haven’t been as effective against man coverage this season but aren’t getting benched in this matchup, considering their strong target rates while still ranking inside the top 40 in fantasy points per route run versus man.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 15 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
  • Man coverage rank: 25th (18.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 8th (79.2%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 158 31 343 66.5% 29.1% 83.3
Alex Erickson 30 1 12 91.7% 10.0% 2.2
Mike Williams 39 7 130 60.8% 28.2% 26.0
Jalen Guyton 45 3 21 76.2% 13.3% 5.1
Keelan Doss 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Joshua Palmer 83 12 184 75.5% 18.1% 30.4
Derius Davis 8 3 7 -185.7% 37.5% 3.7
Simi Fehoko 4 1 9 22.2% 25.0% 7.9
Quentin Johnston 97 8 66 75.8% 13.4% 14.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Keenan Allen 369 76 902 69.5% 26.6% 190.2
Alex Erickson 74 3 49 89.8% 8.1% 7.9
Mike Williams 68 12 119 54.6% 20.6% 23.9
Jalen Guyton 101 4 37 67.6% 11.9% 13.7
Keelan Doss 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Joshua Palmer 154 11 193 70.5% 14.9% 36.3
Derius Davis 40 9 37 -102.7% 25.0% 12.7
Simi Fehoko 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
Quentin Johnston 243 21 267 59.9% 14.0% 53.7

The Raiders play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

From zone, they are allowing just 9.3 yards per reception — tied for the fourth-best mark in the league — while also surrendering just 5.60 yards per coverage snap, which ranks ninth.

Keenan Allen is likely the lone Chargers receiving option worth considering this week, especially with quarterback Justin Herbert out for the season.

Allen ranks tied for fifth among wide receivers in fantasy points per route run versus zone (0.52) and is seeing an elite 27% target rate. His 81.9 receiving grade against zone ranks tied for 13th this season.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Miami Dolphins

Week 15 opponent: New York Jets
  • Man coverage rank: 8th (29.1%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 25th (69.3%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 77 17 287 54.7% 31.2% 57.7
Robbie Chosen 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Chase Claypool 24 0 0 0.0% 8.3% 0.0
River Cracraft 10 2 14 78.6% 20.0% 9.4
Braxton Berrios 51 7 66 60.6% 17.7% 13.6
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 19 3 54 98.1% 26.3% 20.4
Erik Ezukanma 2 0 0 0.0% 50.0% 0.0
Jaylen Waddle 73 10 204 61.8% 23.3% 42.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyreek Hill 293 80 1254 62.1% 35.5% 265.4
Robbie Chosen 36 3 107 72.0% 11.1% 19.7
Chase Claypool 78 5 66 81.8% 15.4% 17.6
River Cracraft 55 6 89 55.1% 14.6% 14.9
Braxton Berrios 194 15 141 64.5% 10.3% 35.1
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 138 11 147 77.6% 13.0% 25.7
Erik Ezukanma 11 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jaylen Waddle 268 53 618 56.6% 27.6% 120.8

The Jets are playing man coverage at a top-10 rate in 2023.

They have been a top-10 team at limiting receiving yards, allowing 5.13 yards per coverage snap (seventh best).

The Jets are also a top-10 man coverage unit in limiting yards per coverage target (6.9) and defensive success rate (57.4%).

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both top-15 wide receivers in fantasy points per route against man coverage.

It’s possible that Hill could miss, or at least be limited in, this difficult matchup with an ankle injury. Neither player should be benched in fantasy lineups this season, but temper expectations should at least be tempered.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Minnesota Vikings

Week 15 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Man coverage rank: 9th (28.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 23rd (71.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 82 11 126 63.5% 17.1% 23.6
Trishton Jackson 9 0 0 0.0% 11.1% 0.0
Brandon Powell 65 6 81 51.9% 15.4% 14.1
N'Keal Harry 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Justin Jefferson 33 9 148 66.9% 39.4% 29.8
Jalen Nailor 13 1 16 18.8% 15.4% 2.6
Jordan Addison 101 11 180 63.3% 19.8% 47.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
K.J. Osborn 345 29 307 66.1% 13.6% 71.7
Trishton Jackson 43 2 9 22.2% 7.0% 2.9
Brandon Powell 185 19 188 73.9% 13.0% 43.8
N'Keal Harry 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Justin Jefferson 174 29 450 69.6% 24.1% 86.0
Jalen Nailor 40 2 13 38.5% 10.0% 3.3
Jordan Addison 372 45 532 75.4% 16.9% 122.2

The Bengals have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

They have allowed 8.2 yards per man coverage target and an explosive play on 15.9% of man coverage snaps, both of which are below-average marks.

Justin Jefferson may miss this game with a new injury that caused him to leave Week 14 early, in which case Jordan Addison becomes the focal point of the Minnesota receiving corps.

Addison leads the team in fantasy points per route run versus man coverage (0.47) — a top-30 mark.

Addison’s strong 20% target rate versus man and his potential to be featured without Justin Jefferson could make him a starting option once again in a favorable matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

New England Patriots

Week 15 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
  • Man coverage rank: 5th (33.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 28th (64.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 82 8 75 72.0% 18.3% 15.5
Ty Montgomery 8 1 -2 350.0% 37.5% 0.8
JuJu Smith-Schuster 86 15 128 56.3% 26.7% 33.8
Kendrick Bourne 66 7 84 51.2% 22.7% 33.4
Jalen Reagor 39 1 11 81.8% 18.0% 2.1
Tyquan Thornton 34 1 11 36.4% 17.7% 2.1
Demario Douglas 64 13 128 27.3% 31.3% 25.8
Kayshon Boutte 16 1 11 81.8% 18.8% 2.1
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeVante Parker 175 14 189 59.8% 13.7% 32.9
Ty Montgomery 24 4 42 40.5% 33.3% 8.2
JuJu Smith-Schuster 160 14 132 70.5% 14.4% 27.2
Kendrick Bourne 169 30 322 48.1% 23.7% 68.2
Jalen Reagor 53 2 22 72.7% 5.7% 4.2
Tyquan Thornton 70 7 40 32.5% 15.7% 11.0
Demario Douglas 140 23 282 39.0% 23.6% 51.2
Kayshon Boutte 49 1 8 0.0% 8.2% 1.8

The Chiefs are playing man coverage at a top-10 rate this season.

Kansas City has allowed an 8.6% explosive play rate while in man coverage, which ranks second best.

Kansas City is also surrendering just 5.08 yards per coverage snap while in man — the sixth-best mark in the league.

Demario Douglas has earned an elite 31% target rate versus man, which has led to 0.40 fantasy points per route run (tied for 40th). He has missed back-to-back games with a concussion, so assuming he is back this week, he would be the lone Patriots wide receiver worth starting in a tough matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

New Orleans Saints

Week 15 opponent: New York Giants
  • Man coverage rank: 3rd (35.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 29th (63.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 67 11 109 82.6% 31.3% 27.9
Marquez Callaway 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Keith Kirkwood 17 2 20 90.0% 23.5% 4.0
Lynn Bowden 31 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Rashid Shaheed 72 7 125 82.4% 18.1% 25.5
A.T. Perry 38 1 7 100.0% 10.5% 1.7
Chris Olave 97 19 357 69.5% 30.9% 66.7
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Michael Thomas 257 28 339 74.3% 16.3% 61.9
Kirk Merritt 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Marquez Callaway 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Keith Kirkwood 42 1 1 100.0% 7.1% 1.1
Lynn Bowden 66 6 41 39.0% 12.1% 10.1
Rashid Shaheed 248 26 409 71.9% 15.7% 78.9
A.T. Perry 86 4 112 91.1% 7.0% 21.2
Chris Olave 351 53 561 65.1% 24.5% 121.1

The Giants play man coverage at the third-highest rate in the NFL.

They have been an average man coverage defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.19) and explosive play rate allowed (15.6%).

Chris Olave should be able to take advantage of a great matchup this week, as he has excelled against man coverage this season.

Olave has earned 0.69 fantasy points per route run versus man, which ranks eighth among wide receivers.

Olave has also earned a 90.8 receiving grade (fourth) and 3.68 yards per route run (seventh), making him a great start this week in a favorable matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

New York Giants

Week 15 opponent: New Orleans Saints
  • Man coverage rank: 2nd (37.4%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 31st (60.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 25 3 11 45.5% 32.0% 10.1
Darius Slayton 107 12 191 71.7% 18.7% 37.1
Parris Campbell 37 2 8 100.0% 8.1% 2.8
Isaiah Hodgins 66 3 52 42.3% 13.6% 14.2
Wan'Dale Robinson 75 12 121 47.9% 20.0% 24.1
Jalin Hyatt 68 3 28 78.6% 10.3% 5.8
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Sterling Shepard 47 4 28 71.4% 14.9% 6.8
Darius Slayton 293 22 257 55.3% 10.9% 47.7
Parris Campbell 104 18 96 29.2% 23.1% 27.6
Isaiah Hodgins 144 14 124 74.2% 11.8% 38.4
Wan'Dale Robinson 187 30 223 52.9% 19.3% 58.3
Jalin Hyatt 212 16 315 86.7% 11.3% 47.5

The Saints play man coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.

New Orleans has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 33.3% of man coverage snaps — the third-best mark in the league.

The Saints have also let up just 6.2 yards per coverage target, which ranks fourth.

The Giants' offense has been better as of late, but this is a difficult matchup for the wide receivers, none of whom have cracked the top 50 in fantasy points per route run against man coverage.

Wan’Dale Robinson is coming off his best game of the season and leads the starting options in target rate against man (20%). He would be the lone desperation play, if needed, this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

New York Jets

Week 15 opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • Man coverage rank: 20th (21.2%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 16th (76.9%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 48 1 12 8.3% 10.4% 2.2
Irvin Charles 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Allen Lazard 105 8 90 87.8% 12.4% 17.0
Malik Taylor 12 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Garrett Wilson 128 22 199 82.9% 29.7% 47.9
Xavier Gipson 43 2 30 46.7% 7.0% 5.0
Jason Brownlee 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Randall Cobb 89 3 23 52.2% 9.0% 11.3
Irvin Charles 7 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Allen Lazard 296 12 200 78.0% 9.5% 38.0
Malik Taylor 28 2 13 38.5% 14.3% 3.3
Garrett Wilson 386 54 654 69.6% 23.6% 131.4
Xavier Gipson 178 11 132 65.9% 8.4% 24.2
Jason Brownlee 66 2 20 60.0% 4.6% 4.0

The Dolphins are deploying both man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season.

Miami's defense is a bottom-10 unit in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.95) and explosive play rate allowed (16.8%) from man coverage.

Miami ranks around the league average in allowing yards per reception (10.2), first downs and touchdowns (33.9%) and yards per coverage snap (5.78) while in zone coverage.

Garrett Wilson leads the team in fantasy points per route run against both man (0.37) and zone (0.34) but is only about league average among all wide receivers.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 15 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
  • Man coverage rank: 30th (12.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 2nd (86.7%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 27 2 5 -60.0% 7.4% 2.5
Britain Covey 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Olamide Zaccheaus 61 0 0 0.0% 4.9% 0.0
A.J. Brown 124 32 457 58.0% 38.7% 101.7
DeVonta Smith 132 15 158 79.7% 15.9% 48.8
Quez Watkins 34 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Julio Jones 73 3 11 72.7% 6.9% 10.1
Britain Covey 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Olamide Zaccheaus 190 7 116 79.3% 5.3% 30.6
A.J. Brown 347 58 801 69.7% 22.8% 156.1
DeVonta Smith 370 54 749 74.2% 20.5% 146.9
Quez Watkins 91 7 49 42.9% 9.9% 11.9

The Seahawks play zone coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL.

Seattle is a bottom-10 defense in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.40) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (35.9%) while in zone.

Both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are top-30 wide receivers in fantasy points per route run against zone with similar target rates.

There is a much bigger discrepancy between the two going against man coverage, with Brown being among the best in the league and Smith ranking closer to the league average.

This makes Brown and Smith strong plays this week in a game against a team that runs very little man coverage.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
  • Man coverage rank: 32nd (9.7%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 1st (88.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 70 3 24 87.5% 11.4% 5.4
Diontae Johnson 53 8 185 57.3% 30.2% 32.5
Miles Boykin 4 1 5 100.0% 25.0% 1.5
Calvin Austin III 43 4 90 56.7% 18.6% 19.0
George Pickens 84 10 216 59.7% 26.2% 43.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Allen Robinson II 265 24 201 73.6% 11.7% 44.1
Diontae Johnson 220 29 290 73.4% 22.7% 70.0
Miles Boykin 21 1 6 83.3% 9.5% 1.6
Calvin Austin III 160 13 90 62.2% 12.5% 22.0
Gunner Olszewski 3 1 0 0.0% 33.3% 1.0
George Pickens 352 39 551 71.9% 17.1% 100.1

The Colts play zone coverage at the highest rate in the league.

Indianapolis ranks below average in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.39) in zone coverage.

The Colts are a bottom-10 coverage team in yards allowed per reception (11.5) and explosive play rate allowed (14.4%) while in zone coverage.

Diontae Johnson has been the Steelers' most effective wide receiver against zone coverage (0.32), although both he and George Pickens rank outside the top 40 wide receivers in that regard. They inside the top 25 against man coverage.

This could be a week where only one Pittsburgh wide receiver has fantasy value against a defense that plays almost no man coverage.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

San Francisco 49ers

Week 15 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
  • Man coverage rank: 28th (15.5%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 4th (83.1%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Chris Conley 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ray-Ray McCloud III 36 0 0 0.0% 2.8% 0.0
Jauan Jennings 63 7 106 64.2% 17.5% 23.6
Deebo Samuel 73 4 98 35.7% 15.1% 25.8
Brandon Aiyuk 86 16 330 62.7% 27.9% 67.0
Ronnie Bell 8 1 9 100.0% 25.0% 7.9
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Willie Snead IV 5 1 9 66.7% 20.0% 1.9
Chris Conley 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ray-Ray McCloud III 62 9 113 36.3% 16.1% 20.3
Jauan Jennings 152 10 134 72.4% 11.2% 23.4
Deebo Samuel 202 41 641 39.2% 24.3% 117.1
Brandon Aiyuk 250 40 723 78.7% 21.2% 130.3
Ronnie Bell 32 3 42 73.8% 9.4% 7.2

The Cardinals play zone coverage at a top-five rate.

Arizona’s zone coverage unit has allowed 7.08 yards per coverage snap, the third-worst mark in the league.

The Cardinals have also earned a 59.4 coverage grade while in zone, which ranks 27th.

Arizona has surrendered a first down or a touchdown on 43.0% of zone coverage snaps — the worst mark in the league.

Fantasy managers don’t need another reason to start Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk, but they have both been dominant against zone coverage this year, ranking inside the top five in fantasy points per route run.

Samuel’s 90.4 receiving grade and Aiyuk’s 87.6 receiving grade both rank inside the top five among wide receivers versus zone.

Samuel’s 3.43 yards per route run and Aiyuk’s 2.86 figure rank inside the top five, as well.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Seattle Seahawks

Week 15 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Man coverage rank: 14th (25.9%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 19th (73.4%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 104 13 116 82.8% 19.2% 36.6
D'Wayne Eskridge 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
D.K. Metcalf 101 15 211 81.0% 31.7% 54.1
Cody Thompson 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jake Bobo 22 3 28 0.0% 13.6% 11.8
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 94 12 166 53.0% 23.4% 34.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Tyler Lockett 323 52 595 71.9% 21.7% 123.5
D'Wayne Eskridge 5 0 0 0.0% 20.0% 0.0
D.K. Metcalf 308 36 653 63.2% 18.2% 125.3
Cody Thompson 5 1 10 70.0% 20.0% 2.0
Jake Bobo 102 12 143 72.7% 14.7% 32.3
Dareke Young 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 269 37 327 26.0% 19.0% 75.7

The Eagles play a league-average rate of both man and zone coverages.

Philadelphia has allowed a first down or a touchdown on just 36.6% of man coverage snaps — the fifth-best mark in the league.

Philadelphia’s zone defense is slightly more susceptible to fantasy production, allowing a first down or a touchdown on 35.7% of snaps (11th worst).

Philadelphia is surrendering an explosive play on 13.2% of zone coverage snaps, which is tied for the 13th-worst mark in the league.

D.K. Metcalf is the lone standout Seattle wide receiver against man coverage, generating 0.54 fantasy points per route run (20th), a 75.9 receiving grade (28th) and 2.05 yards per route run (tied for 32nd).

Tyler Lockett has been better against zone coverage, ranking tied for 32nd in fantasy points per route run (0.38), and leads the team with a 78.8 receiving grade (19th) versus zone.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 15 opponent: Green Bay Packers
  • Man coverage rank: 21st (21.0%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 12th (77.8%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 60 14 199 71.9% 38.3% 57.9
Chris Godwin 66 7 91 57.1% 21.2% 22.1
David Moore 2 1 11 27.3% 50.0% 2.1
Deven Thompkins 16 1 8 37.5% 12.5% 1.8
Trey Palmer 57 7 63 88.9% 21.1% 19.3
Rakim Jarrett 4 1 3 -133.3% 25.0% 1.3
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Mike Evans 345 48 821 73.8% 23.5% 166.1
Chris Godwin 364 51 568 62.1% 21.4% 107.8
David Moore 12 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Ryan Miller 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Deven Thompkins 98 14 75 18.7% 20.4% 27.5
Trey Palmer 299 21 181 68.0% 11.7% 45.1
Rakim Jarrett 47 3 57 64.9% 12.8% 8.7

The Packers play zone coverage at an above-average rate.

Green Bay ranks as a top-10 zone coverage team at limiting receiving yards in all categories, allowing just an 11.3% explosive play rate, 7.1 yards per coverage target and 9.7 yards per reception.

Mike Evans has earned top-12 marks in fantasy points per route run (0.48), receiving grade (86.9) and yards per route run (3.00) versus zone coverage this season.

Godwin hasn’t been nearly as effective this season, with just 0.30 fantasy points per route run (tied for 63rd), but has still earned a strong target rate (21%) and a 77.4 receiving grade (21st) against zone coverage.

Godwin is a riskier play in a tougher matchup this week, but there are at least some positives to believe in for those willing to start him.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Tennessee Titans

Week 15 opponent: Houston Texans
  • Man coverage rank: 23rd (20.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 9th (79.0%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 79 14 182 79.7% 31.7% 44.2
Chris Moore 40 3 51 84.3% 10.0% 8.1
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 59 5 67 44.8% 15.3% 17.7
Colton Dowell 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0
Kyle Philips 21 2 30 90.0% 28.6% 5.0
Treylon Burks 36 4 24 41.7% 22.2% 6.4
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
DeAndre Hopkins 299 43 716 79.7% 26.1% 138.6
Chris Moore 178 11 263 82.5% 10.1% 37.3
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 251 22 270 71.1% 12.4% 61.0
Colton Dowell 8 0 0 0.0% 12.5% 0.0
Kyle Philips 83 11 136 44.1% 15.7% 24.6
Treylon Burks 119 5 99 78.8% 10.1% 14.9

The Texans play zone coverage at a top-10 rate.

Houston has allowed an explosive play on 14.3% of zone coverage snaps, which is the ninth-worst rate, and ranks among the 10 worst teams in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.70) and yards per coverage target (8.2) while in zone.

DeAndre Hopkins ranks tied for 15th in fantasy points per route run (0.46) and owns a high-end target rate (26%) and 82.3 receiving grade (12th) against zone.

Hopkins should be in for a great matchup as the lone Titans wide receiver worth trusting this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Washington Commanders

Week 15 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
  • Man coverage rank: 29th (15.3%)
  • Zone coverage rank: 6th (82.5%)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 25 7 64 67.2% 32.0% 19.4
Curtis Samuel 105 21 224 56.3% 26.7% 49.4
Byron Pringle 30 7 101 96.0% 33.3% 17.1
Terry McLaurin 156 13 220 75.9% 19.9% 35.0
Dyami Brown 45 5 65 47.7% 15.6% 11.5
Jahan Dotson 165 14 166 71.1% 11.5% 42.6
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Air yard % Target rate PPR points
Jamison Crowder 51 8 87 44.8% 19.6% 16.7
Curtis Samuel 205 30 284 57.4% 17.6% 64.4
Byron Pringle 56 6 55 45.5% 14.3% 11.5
Terry McLaurin 359 47 474 67.3% 18.4% 106.4
Dyami Brown 105 7 103 58.3% 14.3% 23.3
Jahan Dotson 351 30 292 84.2% 14.5% 71.2
Mitchell Tinsley 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0

The Rams play zone coverage at the sixth-highest rate in the NFL.

The Rams have earned a 51.0 coverage grade while in zone coverage, the worst mark in the league.

None of the Commanders' wide receivers have cracked a 20% target rate against zone coverage, nor have they cracked the top 50 in fantasy points per route run against zone this season.

Despite the favorable matchup, the Commanders' starting wide receivers have struggled to instill confidence in fantasy managers to make them must-start options in the first week of the fantasy playoffs.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 15 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.