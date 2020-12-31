News & Analysis

Fantasy Football Week 17 injury report: Updates on Kyler Murray, Julio Jones, A.J. Brown and more

Dec 26, 2020; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) grimaces as he walks to the locker room after losing to the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Nfl San Francisco 49ers At Arizona Cardinals

By Mario Pilato
Dec 31, 2020

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction, and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Chase Edmonds RB 70.2 RB34 Hip Questionable
DeAndre Hopkins WR 88.9 WR2 Hip Questionable
Kyler Murray QB 83.2 QB11 Leg Questionable
Larry Fitzgerald WR 59.6 N/A Groin  Questionable

Mario’s take: Edmonds suffered a hip injury in the second quarter of Week 16 and did not return. He did not practice Wednesday, and his Week 17 availability is in jeopardy. He only recorded one limited practice last week then played, but he is dealing with multiple injuries this week. Edmonds needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Hopkins did not practice Wednesday, but I am not concerned about his availability for Week 17.

Murray practiced in full today and will play in Week 17.

Fitzgerald was a DNP Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Julio Jones WR 86.3 N/A Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Jones has not played since Week 13 due to a hamstring injury. He did not practice on Wednesday, and I expect the Falcons to shut Jones down for the final week of the season.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Mark Ingram II RB 53.8 N/A Illness  Questionable
Robert Griffin III QB 52.9 N/A Hamstring IR
Trace McSorley  QB 57.4 N/A Knee IR
Willie Snead IV WR 71.6 N/A Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Ingram did not practice Wednesday due to an illness and it is unclear if he will be ready for Week 17.

Griffin injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Week 13. The Ravens placed Griffin on IR, and he will miss the final week of the season.

McSorely suffered a MCL sprain in Week 14 and was placed on IR, effectively ending his season.  

Snead IV did not practice Wednesday, but I believe he will be ready to go for Week 17.

BUFFALO BILLS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Cole Beasley  WR 84.9 WR20 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Beasley did not practice Wednesday. It is unclear if the Bills are going to rest players in Week 17, but I expect them to rest Beasley.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Christian McCaffrey RB 75.5 N/A Shoulder/Quad Out

Mario’s take: McCaffery suffered a strained quad during practice in Week 13 and has not played since. CMC has been shut down for the rest of the season.

CHICAGO BEARS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Tarik Cohen RB 62.6 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Cohen suffered a torn ACL in Week 3. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Auden Tate WR 73.4 N/A Shoulder IR
Joe Burrow QB 75.1 N/A Knee IR
Joe Mixon RB 65.3 N/A Foot IR
John Ross WR 48.2 N/A Foot IR
Tyler Boyd WR 77.5 N/A Head Questionable
Tee Higgins WR 75.4 WR35 Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Tate underwent surgery on his torn labrum in his shoulder. He has been placed on IR, and his recovery is expected to be four to six months.

Burrow suffered a torn ACL and possible damage to the MCL and Meniscus in Week 11. He will miss the remainder of the season, but he will be ready for next season. 

Mixon has not played since Week 6 due to a foot injury. He has been shut down for the last week of the season.

Ross injured his foot in Week 10 and was subsequently placed on IR. I do not expect him back for several weeks.

Boyd suffered a concussion during Week 15, and he has entered the five-step concussion protocol. He did not play in Week 16 and was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. I expect Boyd to return to action in Week 17.

Higgins was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice, and I expect him to play in Week 17.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Donovan Peoples-Jones WR 71.2 N/A COVID-19  Questionable 
Jarvis Landry WR 83.6 WR24 COVID-19 Questionable 
KhaDarel Hodge WR 67.6 N/A COVID-19 Questionable 
Odell Beckham Jr. WR 75.3 N/A Knee  IR
Rashard Higgins WR 77.1 WR46 COVID-19 Questionable 

Mario’s take: Peoples-Jones, Landry, Hodge and Higgins were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missed Week 16. It is unclear if they will be back for Week 17.

Beckham tore his ACL in Week 7, and I believe he also damaged his meniscus. Beckham will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Dak Prescott QB 85.2 N/A Ankle  IR

Mario’s take: Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle during Week 5. A compound fracture is when the bone has gone through the skin. He will miss the rest of the season.

DENVER BRONCOS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Courtland Sutton WR 72.9 N/A Knee IR
K.J. Hamler WR 55.9 WR74 Head  Questionable
Phillip Lindsay  RB 69.8 N/A Hip  IR

Mario’s take: Sutton suffered a torn ACL in Week 2. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Hamler has entered the five-step concussion protocol. He missed Wednesday’s practice, and I do not expect Hamler to be ready for Week 17.

Lindsay was placed on IR in Week 16. He will miss the last game of the season.

DETROIT LIONS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Kenny Golladay WR 81.6 N/A Hip Questionable
Matthew Stafford QB 81.4 QB18 Ribs/Thumb/Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Golladay suffered a Grade II groin strain in Week 8 and has not played since. Golladay did not practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in the last week of the season.

Stafford suffered a lateral inversion ankle sprain in the first quarter of Week 16. I do not believe it to be serious, but he is dealing with multiple injuries. I do not expect Stafford to play in the final game of the season. 

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Allen Lazard WR 71.7 WR48 Core/Wrist Questionable
Equanimeous St. Brown WR 61.9 N/A Knee  Questionable
Jamaal Williams RB 73.6 N/A Thigh Questionable
Jace Sternberger TE 56.8 N/A Head Questionable
Marcedes Lewis TE 67.8 N/A Knee  Questionable
Tyler Ervin RB 65.9 N/A Foot IR

Mario’s take: Lazard, Brown, Williams and Lewis were limited participants at practice Wednesday, but I expect them all to play in Week 17.

Sternberger was in the five-step concussion protocol last week and missed the past few games.  He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, and I expect Sternberger to return to action in Week 17.

Ervin was placed on IR and will miss Week 17.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Duke Johnson Jr. RB 62.6 N/A Neck Questionable
Keke Coutee WR 66.3 WR39 Foot Questionable
Randall Cobb WR 71.6 N/A Foot IR

Mario’s take: Cobb suffered what I believe to be a midfoot sprain in Week 11. He was placed on IR and may not return this season. 

Coutee and Johnson were limited participants at practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 17.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Michael Pittman Jr. WR 62.0 WR58 Head Questionable
Philip Rivers QB 77.2 QB13 Toe Questionable
Parris Campbell WR 72.8 N/A Knee  IR

Mario’s take: Pittman Jr. is in the five-step concussion protocol. He was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I believe Pittman Jr. has a shot to play in Week 17.

Rivers did not practice Wednesday, but I believe it was a maintenance issue. He will play in Week 17.

Campbell was carted off the field in Week 2 after spraining his MCL and PCL. Campbell's multi-ligament injury has ruled him out indefinitely. I do not expect him to return this season.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Chris Thompson RB 54.9 N/A Back  IR
D.J. Chark Jr. WR 71.3 WR38 Shin Questionable
Dede Westbrook WR 53.7 N/A Knee IR
James Robinson RB 72.9 N/A Ankle Out
Ryquell Armstead RB N/A N/A COVID-19 Out

Mario’s take: Thompson was placed on IR in Week 13 for a back injury and is unlikely to return this season. 

Chark Jr. did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to be ready for Week 17.

Westbrook was carted off the field in Week 7 with a torn ACL. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Robinson injured his ankle in Week 15 and has not played since. His stellar rookie season has come to an end, and he will not play in Week 17.

Armstead is not expected to return this season due to complications from COVID-19.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB 75.3 N/A Ankle/Hip Doubtful
Le’Veon Bell RB 73.9 RB31 Knee Questionable
Tyreek Hill WR 83.2 N/A Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Edwards-Helaire injured his hip/leg in Week 15. He missed practice Wednesday, and I do not expect Edwards-Helaire back until the playoffs.

Bell and Hill did not practice Wednesday. The Chiefs have locked up the number one seed in the AFC and will rest some of their key players in Week 17. Bell and Hill need to be monitored as the week progresses.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Jalen Richard RB 57.8 N/A COVID-19 Questionable 
Tyrell Williams WR N/A N/A Shoulder IR

Mario’s take: Richard was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Williams underwent surgery in early September for a torn labrum in his shoulder. He will miss the entire 2020 season.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Hunter Henry  TE 69.3 TE8 COVID-19 Out
Keenan Allen WR 84.9 WR21 Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Henry is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in Week 17.

Allen did not practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 17.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Cam Akers RB 76.0 N/A Ankle Questionable
Cooper Kupp WR 80.8 WR18 COVID-19 Out
Darrell Henderson RB 80.4 N/A Ankle  IR
Jared Goff QB 71.4 N/A Thumb Out
Malcolm Brown RB 57.3 RB36 Shoulder Questionable

Mario’s take: Akers suffered a high ankle sprain during Week 15. He did not play in Week 16. Akers did not practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 17.

Kupp was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in Week 17.

Henderson suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 16 and has been placed on IR. He will miss the last week of the season.

Goff suffered a dislocated thumb and fracture in the second half of Week 16. He underwent surgery on Monday. If the Rams make it to the playoffs he has a chance to play but will miss at least Week 17.

Brown was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 17.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
DeVante Parker WR 77.4 WR44 Hamstring Questionable
Jakeem Grant WR 70.9 N/A Ankle Questionable
Preston Williams WR 65.5 N/A Foot  IR

Mario’s take: Parker was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 17.

Grant suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 16. He did not practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 17.

Williams injured his foot in Week 9 and was placed on IR. He will miss the final game of the season.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Alexander Mattison RB 71.6 N/A Head Questionable
Kyle Rudolph TE 67.6 N/A Foot  IR

Mario’s take: Mattison suffered a concussion in Week 15 and missed Week 16. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 17.

Rudolph has been placed on IR and will miss the rest of the season.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Damien Harris RB 90.3 N/A Ankle Questionable
Julian Edelman WR 68.8 N/A Knee IR
Rex Burkhead RB 78.2 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Harris was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 17.

Edelman underwent surgery in Week 8 and will miss the rest of the season after being placed on IR.

Burkhead injured his right knee in Week 12. I believe he tore his ACL and possibly damaged his MCL as well. He will miss the remainder of the season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Latavius Murray RB 81.4 RB37 Quad Questionable
Michael Thomas WR 85.2 N/A Ankle IR
Tre-Quan Smith WR 59.9 N/A Ankle IR

Mario’s take: Murray was a limited participant Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 17.

Thomas was placed on IR and will miss at least the rest of the regular season.

Smith injured his ankle in Week 15 and was placed on IR. He will miss the remainder of the regular season. 

NEW YORK GIANTS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Evan Engram TE 62.5 TE13 Ankle Questionable
Golden Tate WR 66.0 N/A Calf Questionable
Saquon Barkley RB 60.2 N/A Knee IR
Sterling Shepard WR 77.3 WR40 Ribs Questionable

Mario’s take: Engram, Tate and Shepard were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice, and I expect them to play in Week 17.

Barkley sprained his MCL and tore both his ACL and meniscus in Week 2. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

NEW YORK JETS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Chris Hogan WR 56.1 N/A Knee  IR
Jeff Smith WR 53.1 N/A Shoulder Questionable
Frank Gore RB 60.7 N/A Chest IR
La’Mical Perine RB 50.8 N/A COVID-19 Questionable

Mario’s take: Hogan was injured in Week 5 and was put on IR. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.

Smith injured his shoulder in the second half of Week 15. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but I expect him to play in Week 17.

Gore suffered a chest injury in Week 16 and has been placed on IR. He will miss the last week of the season.

Perine has been placed on the reserver/COVID-19 list and is in danger of missing Week 17.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
DeSean Jackson WR 66.8 N/A Ankle IR
Dallas Goedert TE 79.5 TE11 Calf Questionable
Richard Rodgers TE 88.6 N/A Shin Questionable

Mario’s take: Jackson missed practice Wednesday, but I expect Jackson to play in Week 17.

Goedert did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Rodgers injured his shin in the third quarter of his Week 15 game and did not play in Week 16. He missed practice Wednesday and I am not optimistic he returns to action in Week 17. 

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

N/A

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Deebo Samuel WR 79.8 N/A Hamstring IR
Jimmy Garoppolo QB 67.5 N/A Ankle IR
Nick Mullens QB 56.9 N/A Elbow Out
Raheem Mostert RB 79.4 N/A Ankle IR

Mario’s take: Samuel reinjured his hamstring in Week 14 and has been shut down for the rest of the season.

Garoppolo reinjured his high ankle sprain in Week 8 and was placed on IR. He will miss Week 17. 

Mullens injured his elbow in the fourth quarter of Week 15. I believe he injured his UCL and may need Tommy John surgery. He will miss the rest of the season. 

Mostert aggravated his high ankle sprain for the second straight game in Week 15. He has been put on IR, and his season is over.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Bo Scarbrough RB 73.0 N/A Hamstring IR
DeeJay Dallas RB 72.1 N/A Ankle Questionable
Greg Olsen TE 62.0 N/A Foot Questionable
Travis Homer RB 58.0 N/A Wrist/Thumb/Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Scarbrough tore his hamstring and will miss the remainder of the season.

Dallas was carted off of the field in the second quarter of Week 16. He is suffering from a Grade 3 ankle sprain, and I don’t believe he will be back during the regular season.

Olsen left Week 11 after injuring his foot. Coach Carroll said Olsen ruptured his plantar fascia but he returned in Week 16. Olsen missed practice Wednesday due to maintenance, and I expect him to play in Week 17.

Homer did not practice on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
O.J. Howard TE 80.1 N/A Ankle IR
Leonard Fournette RB 59.3 N/A Abdomen Questionable

Mario’s take: Howard tore his Achilles in Week 11. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Fournette was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 17.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Adam Humphries WR 69.9 N/A Head IR
A.J. Brown WR 86.1 WR6 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Humphries was placed on IR due to a concussion. He will miss at least three weeks.

Brown did not practice Wednesday, but he will play in Week 17.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Alex Smith QB 65.8 QB29 Calf Questionable
Antonio Gibson RB 80.9 RB19 Toe Questionable
Kyle Allen QB 68.5 N/A Ankle IR
Terry McLaurin WR 77.9 WR32 Ankle Doubtful

Mario’s take: Smith strained his calf in Week 14 and did not play in Week 15 or 16. Smith only did mobility drills at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 17.

Gibson suffered a serious turf toe injury in Week 13 and did not play in Week 14 or 15. He returned to action in Week 16 but did not practice Wednesday due to maintenance. I expect Gibson to play in Week 17.

Allen is undergoing surgery to repair his fractured dislocated ankle. He will miss the remainder of the season.

McLaurin worked on the side with trainers Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 17.

 

Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL levels. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.

