Fantasy Football Week 17 injury report: Updates on Kyler Murray, Julio Jones, A.J. Brown and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction, and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.
Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.
ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WFT
ARIZONA CARDINALS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Chase Edmonds
|RB
|70.2
|RB34
|Hip
|Questionable
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|88.9
|WR2
|Hip
|Questionable
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|83.2
|QB11
|Leg
|Questionable
|Larry Fitzgerald
|WR
|59.6
|N/A
|Groin
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Edmonds suffered a hip injury in the second quarter of Week 16 and did not return. He did not practice Wednesday, and his Week 17 availability is in jeopardy. He only recorded one limited practice last week then played, but he is dealing with multiple injuries this week. Edmonds needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Hopkins did not practice Wednesday, but I am not concerned about his availability for Week 17.
Murray practiced in full today and will play in Week 17.
Fitzgerald was a DNP Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Julio Jones
|WR
|86.3
|N/A
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Jones has not played since Week 13 due to a hamstring injury. He did not practice on Wednesday, and I expect the Falcons to shut Jones down for the final week of the season.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Mark Ingram II
|RB
|53.8
|N/A
|Illness
|Questionable
|Robert Griffin III
|QB
|52.9
|N/A
|Hamstring
|IR
|Trace McSorley
|QB
|57.4
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Willie Snead IV
|WR
|71.6
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Ingram did not practice Wednesday due to an illness and it is unclear if he will be ready for Week 17.
Griffin injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Week 13. The Ravens placed Griffin on IR, and he will miss the final week of the season.
McSorely suffered a MCL sprain in Week 14 and was placed on IR, effectively ending his season.
Snead IV did not practice Wednesday, but I believe he will be ready to go for Week 17.
BUFFALO BILLS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|84.9
|WR20
|Knee
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Beasley did not practice Wednesday. It is unclear if the Bills are going to rest players in Week 17, but I expect them to rest Beasley.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|75.5
|N/A
|Shoulder/Quad
|Out
Mario’s take: McCaffery suffered a strained quad during practice in Week 13 and has not played since. CMC has been shut down for the rest of the season.
CHICAGO BEARS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Tarik Cohen
|RB
|62.6
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: Cohen suffered a torn ACL in Week 3. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Auden Tate
|WR
|73.4
|N/A
|Shoulder
|IR
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|75.1
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|65.3
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
|John Ross
|WR
|48.2
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|77.5
|N/A
|Head
|Questionable
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|75.4
|WR35
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Tate underwent surgery on his torn labrum in his shoulder. He has been placed on IR, and his recovery is expected to be four to six months.
Burrow suffered a torn ACL and possible damage to the MCL and Meniscus in Week 11. He will miss the remainder of the season, but he will be ready for next season.
Mixon has not played since Week 6 due to a foot injury. He has been shut down for the last week of the season.
Ross injured his foot in Week 10 and was subsequently placed on IR. I do not expect him back for several weeks.
Boyd suffered a concussion during Week 15, and he has entered the five-step concussion protocol. He did not play in Week 16 and was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. I expect Boyd to return to action in Week 17.
Higgins was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice, and I expect him to play in Week 17.
CLEVELAND BROWNS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|71.2
|N/A
|COVID-19
|Questionable
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|83.6
|WR24
|COVID-19
|Questionable
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|67.6
|N/A
|COVID-19
|Questionable
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|75.3
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Rashard Higgins
|WR
|77.1
|WR46
|COVID-19
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Peoples-Jones, Landry, Hodge and Higgins were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missed Week 16. It is unclear if they will be back for Week 17.
Beckham tore his ACL in Week 7, and I believe he also damaged his meniscus. Beckham will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
DALLAS COWBOYS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|85.2
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
Mario’s take: Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle during Week 5. A compound fracture is when the bone has gone through the skin. He will miss the rest of the season.
DENVER BRONCOS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|72.9
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|K.J. Hamler
|WR
|55.9
|WR74
|Head
|Questionable
|Phillip Lindsay
|RB
|69.8
|N/A
|Hip
|IR
Mario’s take: Sutton suffered a torn ACL in Week 2. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Hamler has entered the five-step concussion protocol. He missed Wednesday’s practice, and I do not expect Hamler to be ready for Week 17.
Lindsay was placed on IR in Week 16. He will miss the last game of the season.
DETROIT LIONS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|81.6
|N/A
|Hip
|Questionable
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|81.4
|QB18
|Ribs/Thumb/Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Golladay suffered a Grade II groin strain in Week 8 and has not played since. Golladay did not practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in the last week of the season.
Stafford suffered a lateral inversion ankle sprain in the first quarter of Week 16. I do not believe it to be serious, but he is dealing with multiple injuries. I do not expect Stafford to play in the final game of the season.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|71.7
|WR48
|Core/Wrist
|Questionable
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|61.9
|N/A
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|73.6
|N/A
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Jace Sternberger
|TE
|56.8
|N/A
|Head
|Questionable
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|67.8
|N/A
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tyler Ervin
|RB
|65.9
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
Mario’s take: Lazard, Brown, Williams and Lewis were limited participants at practice Wednesday, but I expect them all to play in Week 17.
Sternberger was in the five-step concussion protocol last week and missed the past few games. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, and I expect Sternberger to return to action in Week 17.
Ervin was placed on IR and will miss Week 17.
HOUSTON TEXANS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|RB
|62.6
|N/A
|Neck
|Questionable
|Keke Coutee
|WR
|66.3
|WR39
|Foot
|Questionable
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|71.6
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
Mario’s take: Cobb suffered what I believe to be a midfoot sprain in Week 11. He was placed on IR and may not return this season.
Coutee and Johnson were limited participants at practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 17.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|62.0
|WR58
|Head
|Questionable
|Philip Rivers
|QB
|77.2
|QB13
|Toe
|Questionable
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|72.8
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: Pittman Jr. is in the five-step concussion protocol. He was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I believe Pittman Jr. has a shot to play in Week 17.
Rivers did not practice Wednesday, but I believe it was a maintenance issue. He will play in Week 17.
Campbell was carted off the field in Week 2 after spraining his MCL and PCL. Campbell's multi-ligament injury has ruled him out indefinitely. I do not expect him to return this season.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Chris Thompson
|RB
|54.9
|N/A
|Back
|IR
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|WR
|71.3
|WR38
|Shin
|Questionable
|Dede Westbrook
|WR
|53.7
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|James Robinson
|RB
|72.9
|N/A
|Ankle
|Out
|Ryquell Armstead
|RB
|N/A
|N/A
|COVID-19
|Out
Mario’s take: Thompson was placed on IR in Week 13 for a back injury and is unlikely to return this season.
Chark Jr. did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to be ready for Week 17.
Westbrook was carted off the field in Week 7 with a torn ACL. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Robinson injured his ankle in Week 15 and has not played since. His stellar rookie season has come to an end, and he will not play in Week 17.
Armstead is not expected to return this season due to complications from COVID-19.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|75.3
|N/A
|Ankle/Hip
|Doubtful
|Le’Veon Bell
|RB
|73.9
|RB31
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|83.2
|N/A
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Edwards-Helaire injured his hip/leg in Week 15. He missed practice Wednesday, and I do not expect Edwards-Helaire back until the playoffs.
Bell and Hill did not practice Wednesday. The Chiefs have locked up the number one seed in the AFC and will rest some of their key players in Week 17. Bell and Hill need to be monitored as the week progresses.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Jalen Richard
|RB
|57.8
|N/A
|COVID-19
|Questionable
|Tyrell Williams
|WR
|N/A
|N/A
|Shoulder
|IR
Mario’s take: Richard was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Williams underwent surgery in early September for a torn labrum in his shoulder. He will miss the entire 2020 season.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|69.3
|TE8
|COVID-19
|Out
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|84.9
|WR21
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Henry is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in Week 17.
Allen did not practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 17.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Cam Akers
|RB
|76.0
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|80.8
|WR18
|COVID-19
|Out
|Darrell Henderson
|RB
|80.4
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|Jared Goff
|QB
|71.4
|N/A
|Thumb
|Out
|Malcolm Brown
|RB
|57.3
|RB36
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Akers suffered a high ankle sprain during Week 15. He did not play in Week 16. Akers did not practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 17.
Kupp was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in Week 17.
Henderson suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 16 and has been placed on IR. He will miss the last week of the season.
Goff suffered a dislocated thumb and fracture in the second half of Week 16. He underwent surgery on Monday. If the Rams make it to the playoffs he has a chance to play but will miss at least Week 17.
Brown was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 17.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|77.4
|WR44
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jakeem Grant
|WR
|70.9
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Preston Williams
|WR
|65.5
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
Mario’s take: Parker was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 17.
Grant suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 16. He did not practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 17.
Williams injured his foot in Week 9 and was placed on IR. He will miss the final game of the season.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|71.6
|N/A
|Head
|Questionable
|Kyle Rudolph
|TE
|67.6
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
Mario’s take: Mattison suffered a concussion in Week 15 and missed Week 16. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 17.
Rudolph has been placed on IR and will miss the rest of the season.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Damien Harris
|RB
|90.3
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|68.8
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Rex Burkhead
|RB
|78.2
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: Harris was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 17.
Edelman underwent surgery in Week 8 and will miss the rest of the season after being placed on IR.
Burkhead injured his right knee in Week 12. I believe he tore his ACL and possibly damaged his MCL as well. He will miss the remainder of the season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|81.4
|RB37
|Quad
|Questionable
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|85.2
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|Tre-Quan Smith
|WR
|59.9
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
Mario’s take: Murray was a limited participant Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 17.
Thomas was placed on IR and will miss at least the rest of the regular season.
Smith injured his ankle in Week 15 and was placed on IR. He will miss the remainder of the regular season.
NEW YORK GIANTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Evan Engram
|TE
|62.5
|TE13
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Golden Tate
|WR
|66.0
|N/A
|Calf
|Questionable
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|60.2
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|77.3
|WR40
|Ribs
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Engram, Tate and Shepard were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice, and I expect them to play in Week 17.
Barkley sprained his MCL and tore both his ACL and meniscus in Week 2. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
NEW YORK JETS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Chris Hogan
|WR
|56.1
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Jeff Smith
|WR
|53.1
|N/A
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Frank Gore
|RB
|60.7
|N/A
|Chest
|IR
|La’Mical Perine
|RB
|50.8
|N/A
|COVID-19
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Hogan was injured in Week 5 and was put on IR. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.
Smith injured his shoulder in the second half of Week 15. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but I expect him to play in Week 17.
Gore suffered a chest injury in Week 16 and has been placed on IR. He will miss the last week of the season.
Perine has been placed on the reserver/COVID-19 list and is in danger of missing Week 17.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|66.8
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|79.5
|TE11
|Calf
|Questionable
|Richard Rodgers
|TE
|88.6
|N/A
|Shin
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Jackson missed practice Wednesday, but I expect Jackson to play in Week 17.
Goedert did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Rodgers injured his shin in the third quarter of his Week 15 game and did not play in Week 16. He missed practice Wednesday and I am not optimistic he returns to action in Week 17.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
N/A
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|79.8
|N/A
|Hamstring
|IR
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|67.5
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|Nick Mullens
|QB
|56.9
|N/A
|Elbow
|Out
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|79.4
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
Mario’s take: Samuel reinjured his hamstring in Week 14 and has been shut down for the rest of the season.
Garoppolo reinjured his high ankle sprain in Week 8 and was placed on IR. He will miss Week 17.
Mullens injured his elbow in the fourth quarter of Week 15. I believe he injured his UCL and may need Tommy John surgery. He will miss the rest of the season.
Mostert aggravated his high ankle sprain for the second straight game in Week 15. He has been put on IR, and his season is over.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Bo Scarbrough
|RB
|73.0
|N/A
|Hamstring
|IR
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|72.1
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Greg Olsen
|TE
|62.0
|N/A
|Foot
|Questionable
|Travis Homer
|RB
|58.0
|N/A
|Wrist/Thumb/Knee
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Scarbrough tore his hamstring and will miss the remainder of the season.
Dallas was carted off of the field in the second quarter of Week 16. He is suffering from a Grade 3 ankle sprain, and I don’t believe he will be back during the regular season.
Olsen left Week 11 after injuring his foot. Coach Carroll said Olsen ruptured his plantar fascia but he returned in Week 16. Olsen missed practice Wednesday due to maintenance, and I expect him to play in Week 17.
Homer did not practice on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|80.1
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|59.3
|N/A
|Abdomen
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Howard tore his Achilles in Week 11. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
Fournette was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 17.
TENNESSEE TITANS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Adam Humphries
|WR
|69.9
|N/A
|Head
|IR
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|86.1
|WR6
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Humphries was placed on IR due to a concussion. He will miss at least three weeks.
Brown did not practice Wednesday, but he will play in Week 17.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Alex Smith
|QB
|65.8
|QB29
|Calf
|Questionable
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|80.9
|RB19
|Toe
|Questionable
|Kyle Allen
|QB
|68.5
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|77.9
|WR32
|Ankle
|Doubtful
Mario’s take: Smith strained his calf in Week 14 and did not play in Week 15 or 16. Smith only did mobility drills at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 17.
Gibson suffered a serious turf toe injury in Week 13 and did not play in Week 14 or 15. He returned to action in Week 16 but did not practice Wednesday due to maintenance. I expect Gibson to play in Week 17.
Allen is undergoing surgery to repair his fractured dislocated ankle. He will miss the remainder of the season.
McLaurin worked on the side with trainers Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 17.
Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL levels. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.