Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: IDP dynasty top 250

2Y47TXR Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By Jonathon Macri
  • Aidan Hutchinson made a case for being the league’s most dominant defender: Despite a season-ending injury in 2024, a return to form for Hutchinson should be expected in 2025 with no reason to expect anything less for years to come. 
  • Don’t underestimate the value of reliable veterans: Age can often cause some players to get overlooked in dynasty drafts, but balancing roster builds with youth and consistent veterans is key to competing every season.
  • 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 20 minutes

Version 1.0 of the IDP dynasty rankings follows the Super Bowl as fantasy platforms switch over to 2025 league settings and the offseason officially begins. 

PFF-preferred IDP-scoring:
POSITIONSOLO TKLsASSISTSSACKSTFLsQB HITSPBUs
DL2.51.255122
LB1.50.754122
DB214122
  • A full list of each season’s IDP scorers dating back to 2022 and production against expected data can be found here.
  • Age is a factor in dynasty leagues. This list is designed to create the best long-term dynasty roster.
  • This list assumes true position (DT, EDGE LB, CB, S) for players (e.g., outside linebackers are considered “edge defenders” to reflect real NFL value).
  • This is version 1.0 — these rankings will change throughout the offseason, so be sure to check the rankings page for updates and to sort by position.

TIER 1

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2025 TEAMAGE
1ED1Aidan HutchinsonLions24.5
2ED2Micah ParsonsCowboys25.7
3ED3Nick Bosa49ers27.3
4ED4Will Anderson Jr.Texans23.4
5ED5Jared VerseRams24.3

The top tier consists of five edge defenders – the most valuable position under this scoring system – all of whom are in their athletic primes and operating at an elite level on the field. Aidan Hutchinson leads the way despite playing just five games in 2024 and coming off an injury. There was no more dominant player on the defensive side of the ball this past season than Hutchinson, even if IDP managers were robbed of getting to see that across an entire season. Hutchinson was already delivering elite underlying metrics in 2023 to help provide confidence that 2024 was no fluke, and he was well on pace to comfortably win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year. Since entering the league in 2022, Hutchinson owns a 92.3 pass-rush grade, a 19.9% win rate and a 15.8% pressure rate – all of which are top-10 marks across all positions (min. 500 pass-rush snaps) over that span. In 2024, Hutchinson led his position (min. 100 snaps) in all of those metrics, and it wasn’t particularly close, as his 38.3% win rate was over 15 percentage points higher than the next closest player, and his 25.0% pressure rate was nearly seven percentage points higher. Expect Hutchinson to be ready to go come the start of 2025 and pick up right where he left off as one of the most dominant players in the league at just 25 years old.

Micah Parsons and Nick Bosa are no strangers to this top tier, and both are still operating in their prime. There aren’t many who offer the high level of consistency where they’re a threat to crack double-digit sacks every season for years to come. Both players were top-five in points per game for their position this past season, and there’s no reason to believe that they can’t live up to that potential as long-term assets in dynasty where they wouldn’t be worth a top-five IDP pick.

Will Anderson Jr. and Jared Verse are the two most recent defensive Rookie of the Year winners and offer the ideal combination of youth and high-end pass-rush metrics to have IDP managers believing in them being able to turn that combo into elite production for years to come. Anderson outperformed his expected sack total this past season after finishing 78th percentile in expected sacks, though he still delivered high-end pass-rush metrics in Year 2 while playing an ideal workload. Verse, meanwhile, underperformed in the sack column based on his 96th percentile expected sack mark, which is a very promising indicator that the rookie will not only positively regress in 2025 but maintain that high-level play for many more years in the NFL.

TIER 2

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2025 TEAMAGE
6ED6Maxx CrosbyRaiders27.5
7ED7Myles GarrettBrowns29.1
8ED8T.J. WattSteelers30.3
9LB1Roquan SmithRavens27.8
10LB2Fred Warner49ers28.2
11LB3Zaire FranklinColts28.6
12ED9Alex HighsmithSteelers27.5
13ED10Greg RousseauBills24.9
14DI1Jalen CarterEagles23.9

Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt have been the most productive and reliable starting options for the position in recent years, and while there isn’t much reason to believe they won’t keep that going in 2025, they’re at least reaching a point where an age-related decline might not be too far off beyond this season. That doesn’t stop them from being top-10 assets in dynasty since even a decline for them isn’t nearly as detrimental to their IDP production as it would be for others.

This is where the first linebackers start to fit in as well, led by Roquan Smith, who is locked into a full-time starting job for seemingly the foreseeable future. Smith has also ranked among the top 97th percentile in tackles versus expected in each of the past four seasons, making him the only linebacker to do so, which highlights how consistently valuable he’s been as an IDP. That shouldn’t change too much over the next few seasons.

Alex Highsmith has quietly been among the best players at his position in recent seasons, though doesn’t get the same level of love as others that he’s been on par with, or even surpassing in terms of production and pass-rush metrics. These rankings put him in that conversation with the elite after one of the best years of his career. Highsmith delivered 15.8 points per game, which was good for seventh-best at his position while also ranking seventh in both PFF grade (89.5) and pass-rush grade (89.7) in 2024. This marks the second straight year that Highsmith ranked among the top 12 at his position in those PFF grades, creating more confidence in him as a player deserving of being valued as a high-end IDP asset.

Jalen Carter is the clear top interior defensive lineman according to these rankings as he’s established himself as one of the top overall players in the NFL at his position through just two seasons in the league. Carter’s pass-rush metrics have been among the top 10 at his position since entering the league, and arguably still has some untapped potential where he not only maintains that level of play but comes into more production, specifically in the sack column, as a result. Carter ranked in the top 96th percentile in expected sacks in each of his two NFL seasons, and at just 23 years old there’s a lot of mileage to get out of his elite potential for IDP.

TIER 3

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2025 TEAMAGE
15LB4Jack CampbellLions24.5
16LB5Edgerrin CooperPackers23.2
17ED11Brian BurnsGiants26.8
18ED12Josh Hines-AllenJaguars27.6
19ED13Jonathan GreenardVikings27.7
20ED14Laiatu LatuColts24.1
21LB6Quay WalkerPackers24.8
22ED15Travon WalkerJaguars24.2
23ED16Trey HendricksonBengals30.2
24ED17Danielle HunterTexans30.3

Jack Campbell and Edgerrin Cooper have emerged as two of the bright young stars at the linebacker position and have been incredibly productive when given the opportunity so far in their careers. Campbell saw an increased snap share in 2024 with Alex Anzalone sidelined and delivered a 95th percentile mark in tackles versus expected while earning a top-10 PFF grade for the position (77.4). Meanwhile, Cooper was held to a secondary linebacker role in Green Bay’s defense for the entire year, though his level of play should earn him a larger role in 2025. Cooper finished fourth among linebackers in PFF grade (84.0) as a rookie while posting an 84th percentile mark in tackles versus expected – very promising stuff for a linebacker heading into Year 2.

Laiatu Latu had a relatively quiet rookie season, especially when compared with the impact made by fellow first-round pick Jared Verse, but Latu’s season relative to most rookie defensive linemen did not disappoint and highlighted a lot of the potential he could deliver on coming out of college. Latu finished 74th percentile in expected sacks in 2024, doing so with the second-lowest per-game snap share (54%) of anyone else in that range. Latu’s elite college production profile should not be ignored after a season where the Colts eased him into the NFL as a rookie, and after holding his own in the opportunities he was given, an expected larger role in the years ahead should allow him to live up to expectations, and worth taking a shot on among the top-20 at his position in dynasty.

Trey Hendrickson and Danielle Hunter round out this tier, and though they’re older than the ideal age range we’re typically targeting in dynasty, there’s a certain level of production that can’t be ignored if IDP managers want a competitive roster while still balancing a build with long-term assets. Hendrickson has now posted back-to-back seasons with 17.5 sacks, while Hunter has delivered at least 10.5 sacks in each of his past three seasons. The combination of production and encouraging pass-rush metrics keeps these veterans locked into our IDP lineups and keeps them valuable even in dynasty formats.

TIER 4

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2025 TEAMAGE
25LB7Zack BaunFA28.1
26LB8Foyesade OluokunJaguars29.5
27LB9Daiyan HenleyChargers25.2
28ED18Nik BonittoBroncos25.4
29ED19Kayvon ThibodeauxGiants24.2
30DI2Quinnen WilliamsJets27.2
31DI3Dexter LawrenceGiants27.3
32LB10Terrel BernardBills25.8
33LB11T.J. EdwardsBears28.5
34S1Brian BranchLions23.3
35S2Kyle HamiltonRavens23.9
36DI4Zach AllenBroncos27.5
37ED20Chop RobinsonDolphins22.1
38ED21Jaelan PhillipsDolphins25.7

Zack Baun, the first pending free agent in the rankings, has a strong shot to move up these rankings post-free agency, assuming he lands an encouraging contract on a team where he’d be utilized as a full-time starter. While that feels likely at this point after finishing the season as the top-graded linebacker both overall and in coverage, it’s not a guarantee, so for now, he awaits his fate in Tier 4 until his situation becomes clearer.

Several other linebackers in this tier are safer options to target right now, and all seemingly safe to start with their respective teams for at least another season. The state of the linebacker position can be extraordinarily fickle in the NFL and for IDP, meaning that any multi-year contracts or young players with draft capital who showcased potential can move up or down dynasty rankings quite dramatically each offseason as things reset almost every year at this position. For now, the likes of Terrel Bernard and Daiyan Henley are the young names that improved their stock this season as they took over the LB1 roles on their teams, while stable veterans like T.J. Edwards and Foyesade Oluokun, while having down years, are still in a good position to be reliable IDP starters.

The first safeties make an appearance here, though, it’s still difficult to rationalize spending up at such a deep position, but for those wanting to grab a long-term safety with elite potential, this is about the range where that can be considered. There’s value in having consistent high-end producers at an unstable position where that can be hard to find, and Brian Branch and Kyle Hamilton stand out as the best bets to continue in those roles for multiple seasons, it just comes at a higher cost than most may be comfortable spending on a defensive back.

Chop Robinson’s rookie year was arguably more impressive than even Laiatu Latu considering how he stepped up in the absence of Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, however, it’s the expected return of both those players in 2025 that is likely going to limit Robinson’s role for at least next season. That being said, Robinson played well enough to finish 78th percentile in expected sacks and the second-best pass-rush grade (78.7) among rookie defensive linemen. Robinson is also likely to remain a designated pass rusher until he develops more of an every-down skillset, which isn’t the worst thing, but it does limit him as a weekly IDP option, so for now he’s a low-end ED2 for dynasty purposes.

TIER 5

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2025 TEAMAGE
39ED22Dallas TurnerVikings22.0
40ED23Yaya DiabyBuccaneers25.7
41DI5Kobie TurnerRams25.8
42DI6Calijah KanceyBuccaneers24.0
43S3Antoine Winfield Jr.Buccaneers26.5
44S4Tyler NubinGiants23.7
45LB12Bobby OkerekeGiants28.5
46LB13Logan WilsonBengals28.6
47LB14Kaden EllissFalcons29.6
48S5Jordan BattleBengals24.2
49ED24Andrew Van GinkelVikings29.6
50ED25George KarlaftisChiefs23.9
51DI7DeForest BucknerColts30.9
52DI8Jeffery SimmonsTitans27.5
53DI9Derrick BrownPanthers26.8
54DI10Nnamdi MadubuikeRavens27.2
55LB15Patrick QueenSteelers25.5
56LB16Nakobe DeanEagles24.2

Tampa Bay’s youth leads the top of this fifth tier, with both Yaya Diaby and Calijah Kancey representing two very different buy-sell candidates this offseason, though even for Kancey, who was listed as someone to trade away for profit, can still be considered a top option in dynasty. Diaby underperformed in the sack column this year, but his underlying metrics offer more optimism for him long-term. While Kancey outperformed his expected sack totals this year, his underlying metrics aren’t nearly as promising, though he’s still young enough as a first-round talent to be optimistic about in dynasty.

IDP managers will notice that the linebacker position is just not an overly attractive group for dynasty purposes, outside of Nakobe Dean, who would have likely been higher in these rankings if not for another injury sustained in the playoffs that will keep him out of 2025. The linebackers in this range are mostly made up of safe options, which is a perfectly viable strategy to bank on for addressing this position in dynasty drafts. NFL teams value experience seemingly more than anything else at the position, and players like Bobby Okereke, Logan Wilson, Patrick Queen, and now even Kaden Elliss have established themselves as trustworthy starters in the league, and that value can carry over to IDP as they are set for every-down roles. The same can be said for a lot of the linebackers later in these ranks, though some being pending free agents pushes them down the list, and they’ll have a chance to move back up once the free agency dust has settled.

There are some reliable veteran defensive linemen in the latter half of this tier as well, where, again, their age isn’t the most ideal for dynasty, but being able to get a locked-in IDP starter at such a valuable position, where consistent production is so difficult to find, there’s an argument that these could be some of the most valuable picks considering where they’ll likely be drafted at this stage in their careers and their contributions to IDP lineups. Someone like DeForest Buckner is the perfect example, as he’ll be 31 by the start of the 2025 season, so he won’t be as highly drafted as he would in redraft, but he’s finished as a top-five IDP scorer at his position, either overall or in points per game, in each of the past three seasons.

TIER 6

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2025 TEAMAGE
55LB15Patrick QueenSteelers25.5
56LB16Nakobe DeanEagles24.2
57LB17Ernest JonesFA25.2
58DI11Byron Murphy IISeahawks22.4
59S6Javon BullardPackers22.4
60S7Derwin James Jr.Chargers28.5
61S8Brandon JonesBroncos26.9
62ED26Harold Landry IIITitans28.7
63LB18Blake CashmanVikings28.8
64LB19Nick BoltonFA24.9
65ED27Will McDonald IVJets25.7
66S9Budda BakerCardinals29.1
67S10Xavier McKinneyPackers25.5
68ED28Odafe OwehRavens26.2
69ED29Josh SweatFA27.9
70DI12Chris JonesChiefs30.6
71DI13Christian WilkinsRaiders29.2
72DI14Ed OliverBills27.2
73DI15Zach SielerDolphins29.4
74LB20Jamien SherwoodFA25.1
75S11Jaquan BriskerBears25.8
76S12Grant DelpitBrowns26.4
77S13Jessie Bates IIIFalcons28.3
78S14Kyle DuggerPatriots28.9
79LB21Ivan Pace Jr.Vikings24.2
80LB22Junior ColsonChargers22.2

TIER 7

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2025 TEAMAGE
81CB1Devon WitherspoonSeahawks24.2
82ED30Rashan GaryPackers27.2
83ED31Jonathon CooperBroncos27.1
84ED32Tuli TuipulotuChargers22.4
85ED33Khalil MackFA34.0
86S15Talanoa HufangaFA26.0
87S16Josh MetellusVikings27.1
88S17Julian LoveSeahawks26.9
89S18Quentin LakeRams26.0
90LB23Robert SpillaneFA29.2
91LB24Germaine PrattBengals28.7
92LB25Henry To'oTo'oTexans24.1
93LB26Azeez Al-ShaairTexans27.5
94ED34Chase YoungFA25.8
95ED35Keion WhitePatriots26.1
96ED36Nick HerbigSteelers23.2
97ED37Jermaine JohnsonJets26.1
98DI16Milton WilliamsFA25.9
99CB2Tykee SmithBuccaneers24.0
100CB3Mike SainristilCommanders24.4
101CB4Cooper DeJeanEagles22.0
102S19Kamren KinchensRams22.4
103S20Nick CrossColts23.4
104S21Kerby JosephLions24.2
105DI17Cameron HeywardSteelers35.9
106DI18Leonard WilliamsSeahawks30.7
107ED38Byron YoungRams26.9
108ED39Carl GrandersonSaints28.2
109ED40Nolan SmithEagles24.1
110LB27Jeremiah Owusu-KoramoahBrowns25.3
111LB28Payton WilsonSteelers24.8

TIER 8

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2025 TEAMAGE
112LB29Jordyn BrooksDolphins27.3
113LB30Devin LloydJaguars26.4
114LB31Tremaine EdmundsBears26.8
115LB32Alex SingletonBroncos31.2
116LB33Dre GreenlawFA27.7
117ED41Joey BosaChargers29.6
118ED42Montez SweatBears28.4
119LB34Bobby WagnerFA34.6
120LB35Lavonte DavidFA35.1
121ED43Kwity PayeColts26.2
122ED44Malcolm KoonceFA26.7
123S22Cole BishopBills22.3
124S23Kevin ByardBears31.5
125S24Jalen ThompsonCardinals26.6
126S25Minkah FitzpatrickSteelers28.2
127S26DeShon ElliottSteelers27.8
128S27Reed BlankenshipEagles26.0
129S28Jalen PitreTexans25.7
130CB5Riley MossBroncos24.9
131CB6Deommodore Lenoir49ers25.4
132CB7Keisean NixonPackers27.6
133CB8Andru PhillipsGiants23.2
134CB9Kenny Moore IIColts31.1
135CB10Taron JohnsonBills28.6
136CB11Dax HillBengals24.4
137CB12Kyler GordonBears25.2
138CB13Alontae TaylorSaints26.2

TIER 9

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2025 TEAMAGE
139ED45Myles MurphyBengals23.1
140ED46Lukas Van NessPackers23.6
141LB36Quincy WilliamsJets28.5
142LB37Frankie LuvuCommanders28.4
143LB38Alex AnzaloneLions30.4
144S29Kamren CurlRams25.9
145S30Jevon HollandFA24.9
146S31Jeremy ChinnFA27.0
147S32Camryn BynumFA26.6
148ED47Uchenna NwosuSeahawks28.1
149ED48Dorance ArmstrongCommanders27.7
150ED49Bradley ChubbDolphins28.6
151LB39Tyrice KnightSeahawks24.1
152LB40Trevin WallacePanthers22.0
153LB41Josey JewellPanthers30.1
154S33Jaden HicksChiefs22.5
155S34Evan WilliamsPackers23.5
156S35Calen BullockTexans21.8
157LB42Pete WernerSaints25.7
158LB43Marist LiufauCowboys24.0
159ED50Azeez OjulariFA24.7
160LB44DeMarvion OvershownCowboys24.5
161LB45Kenneth Murray Jr.Titans26.2
162CB14Jaylon JonesFA22.9
163CB15DaRon BlandCowboys25.6
164CB16Christian GonzalezPatriots22.6
165CB17Trent McDuffieChiefs24.4
166S36C.J. Gardner-JohnsonEagles27.2
167S37P.J. LockeBroncos28.0
168S38Geno StoneBengals25.8
169S39Donovan WilsonCowboys30.0
170LB46Drue TranquillChiefs29.5
171LB47Matt MilanoBills29.9
172LB48Jaylon CarliesColts23.4
173DI19Gervon Dexter Sr.Bears23.4
174DI20Alim McNeillLions24.8
175DI21Devonte WyattPackers26.9
176LB49Jordan HicksBrowns32.6
177LB50Christian HarrisTexans24.1
178S40Ji'Ayir Brown49ers25.1
179S41Taylor RappBills27.1
180S42Tre'von MoehrigFA25.7
181S43Xavier WoodsFA29.6

TIER 10

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2025 TEAMAGE
182CB18Cam Taylor-BrittBengals25.3
183CB19L'Jarius SneedTitans28.1
184CB20Martin Emerson Jr.Browns24.4
185CB21Mike HiltonFA30.9
186LB51Demario DavisSaints36.1
187DI22Braden FiskeRams25.1
188DI23Osa OdighizuwaFA26.5
189LB52Kyzir WhiteFA28.9
190ED51Boye MafeSeahawks26.2
191ED52Jonah EllissBroncos21.9
192ED53Tyree WilsonRaiders24.7
193LB53Dorian WilliamsBills23.6
194LB54Ja'Whaun BentleyPatriots28.5
195DI24Keeanu BentonSteelers23.6
196DI25T'Vondre SweatTitans23.6
197DI26Jer'Zhan NewtonCommanders22.5
198LB55Eric KendricksFA33.0
199LB56Akeem Davis-GaitherFA27.4
200LB57E.J. SpeedFA29.7
201ED54Anfernee JenningsPatriots27.8
202ED55Dayo OdeyingboFA25.4
203ED56Joseph OssaiFA24.8
204ED57D.J. WonnumPanthers27.3
205ED58Arnold EbiketieFalcons26.1
206DI27Jonathan AllenCommanders30.1
207DI28A'Shawn RobinsonPanthers29.9
208DI29Levi OnwuzurikeFA27.0
209DI30Vita VeaBuccaneers30.0
210LB58Leo ChenalChiefs24.3
211LB59Troy AndersenFalcons25.8
212LB60Trenton SimpsonRavens23.7
213ED59Za'Darius SmithBrowns32.4
214ED60Matthew JudonFA32.5
215ED61Haason ReddickFA30.4
216DI31Bryan BreseeSaints23.4
217DI32Logan HallBuccaneers24.8
218ED62Jadeveon ClowneyPanthers32.0
219LB61Omar SpeightsRams24.0
220LB62Jeremiah Trotter Jr.Eagles22.1
221LB63Ty'Ron HopperPackers23.8
222CB22Paulson AdeboFA25.6
223CB23Dee AlfordFA27.3
224CB24Byron Murphy Jr.FA27.1
225ED63DeMarcus LawrenceFA32.9
226ED64Kyle Van NoyRavens34.7
227ED65A.J. EpenesaBills26.4
228DI33Javon HargraveFA32.0
229DI34Daron PayneCommanders27.7
230DI35B.J. HillFA29.8
231DI36Christian BarmorePatriots25.5
232DI37Kenny ClarkPackers29.4
233DI38Grover StewartColts31.3
234DI39Adam ButlerFA30.8
235S44Tyrann MathieuSaints32.8
236S45Justin ReidFA28.0
237S46Damar HamlinFA26.9
238S47Ar'Darius WashingtonFA25.3
239LB64C.J. MosleyJets32.7
240LB65Malik HarrisonFA26.9
241DI40Calais CampbellFA38.5
242DI41John Franklin-MyersBroncos28.4
243ED66K'Lavon ChaissonFA25.6
244ED67Zaven CollinsCardinals25.7
245ED68Leonard Floyd49ers32.4
246S48Jimmie WardTexans33.6
247S49Darnell SavageJaguars27.5
248S50Sydney BrownEagles24.9
249ED69Emmanuel OgbahFA31.3
250ED70DeMarcus WalkerBears30.4
