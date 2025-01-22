Fantasy Football: IDP defensive linemen to target and trade in dynasty leagues

• Jalen Carter has performed at an elite level since entering the NFL while still not reaching his IDP ceiling: Carter underdelivered in the sack column in 2024, but all signs point to an increase in 2025 and beyond.

• Two Indianapolis Colts defensive linemen on different ends of the spectrum: Kwity Paye may have doubled Laiatu Latu’s sack total in 2024, but there’s much more reason to be optimistic about the rookie going forward.

Dynasty players are heading into the fantasy football offseason shortly when fantasy platforms switch over to 2025 following the Super Bowl, which will open up trades for managers looking to get an early start on improving their rosters for next season.

For the defensive line position, utilizing the proven stable metrics, specifically expected sacks (as highlighted here), can be used a strong indicator of which players have performed above and below their potential production ceilings, and create a good window to make moves in dynasty leagues.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN TO TARGET VIA TRADE

Highest ideal trade price to acquire (draft picks): Early 2025 third and future third-round picks

Diaby was one of the biggest overachievers in the sack column in his rookie season, delivering 7.5 on the year despite ranking in the 56th percentile in expected sacks due to average pass-rush metrics. However, Diaby greatly improved in Year 2, positing a top-20 pass-rush grade (77.3) and a top-12 win rate (17.4%), which — along with high-end playing time — ultimately led to him ranking in the 91st percentile in expected sacks as one of the top pass rushers at his position.