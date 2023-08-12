Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Football Game Recap: Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons

• De’Von Achane is fifth on the depth chart: He didn’t play until the second quarter and wasn’t particularly effective, but there is plenty of time for him to move up the depth chart.

• Robbie Chosen surprisingly didn’t play: He appeared on the third team on the Miami Dolphins‘ official depth chart and wasn’t announced among the several players not playing, but he was on the sideline in shorts.

• The Falcons rested everyone: Not only did the Falcons rest their starters, but several key backups, as well.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2023. Check out PFF's 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit for even more content to help you dominate your league.

Player Profiles

More Rankings: PPR | Half-PPR | Standard | Superflex

Dynasty Rankings: PPR | Rookie | Superflex | Superflex Rookie

Position Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE

Sleepers: Top-10 | QB | RB | WR | TE

League Winners: QB | RB | WR | TE

12-Team Draft Strategy: Overall strategy | Picks 1-3 | Picks 4-6 | Picks 7-9 | Picks 10-12

10-Team Draft Strategy: Overall strategy | Picks 1-3 | Picks 4-7 | Picks 8-10











De’Von Achane has work to do: Achane currently sits at fifth on the Dolphins’ running back depth chart.

Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. were both given the night off with the rest of the starters.

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were the only running backs to play for Miami in the first quarter.

The Dolphins started transitioning to more backups throughout the second quarter, particularly on the offensive line. This was when Achane started mixing in.

Gaskin put up a great performance, recording seven carries for 57 yards.

Achane continued playing into the third quarter but gained only 25 yards over his first 10 carries.

On the bright side, Achane did make a few nice catches. But he caught only one pass in the first three quarters.

Plenty of rookie running backs were far down the depth chart in the first week of the preseason last year, including Tyler Allgeier with the Atlanta Falcons and Rachaad White with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . Both worked their way up the depth chart quickly.

It’s far too early to give up on Achane for 2023, but this game hurt him more than it helped.

The Atlanta Falcons rested almost everyone: Atlanta didn’t use its top two quarterbacks, top three running backs, top three wide receivers and top two tight ends.

Interestingly, KhaDarel Hodge didn’t play. He was the Falcons’ fourth wide receiver last season.

Olamide Zaccheaus , Damiere Byrd and Bryan Edwards were all among the Falcons’ top five wide receivers last season and are no longer on the roster.

This implies Hodge is third on the depth chart, behind Drake London and free agent addition Mack Hollins .

It was also noteworthy that Parker Hesse played significantly in the first half after leading the Atlanta tight end room in offensive snaps last season with 619.

This means he is third on the depth chart, behind Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith .

His playing time could have just been due to a lack of healthy tight ends. The Falcons have six on the roster, and MyCole Pruitt was just added two weeks ago.

Miscellaneous Notes

Table Notes