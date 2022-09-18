NFL Week 2 Fantasy Football Recap: Immediate takeaways from Sunday's games

• Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the Lions to victory: The Lions' second-year sensation caught nine passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a 58-yard carry in Detroit’s decisive first win of the season.

• Nick Chubb achieves a hat trick: Chubb, arguably the best running back in the NFL, managed three touchdown carries on 17 carries.

• Christian Kirk dominates the Colts: The new Jaguars wide receiver caught six passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns in their blowout victory.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.

Christian Kirk : 6 receptions, 78 yards, 2 touchdowns

James Robinson : 23 carries, 64 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 14 receiving yards

The Jaguars’ running back committee: The Jaguars’ running back rotation has become clearer, with a fumble last week potentially influencing the Week 1 usage.

James Robinson was the clear player on early downs, seeing more than twice as many snaps as Travis Etienne . Robinson received most of the short-yardage work, as well as all of the goal-line work. The Jaguars used Robinson on third-and-5 or less, and Etienne on third-and-6 or more. Their fantasy value will largely be dependent on game script going forward. In games like this where the Jaguars are clear winners, Robinson was by far the better fantasy player. In games where Jacksonville is behind, Etienne should put up much better numbers.



Start Christian Kirk: Kirk continues to dominate for the Jaguars, leading the skill players in offensive snaps and routes run.

He also caught six passes last week on double-digit targets for 117 yards. The Jaguars passed only 30 times against the Colts but will do so much more in most of their other games this season, giving Kirk even more chances for targets. Kirk was started in 36.7% of ESPN leagues.



Avoid most Colts receivers: The Colts didn’t have Michael Pittman Jr. or rookie Alec Pierce due to injuries. Unlikely players stepped up instead of the team’s usual starters.

Parris Campbell was the only starting receiver to play, but he didn’t have a catch on his only target. Ashton Dulin led the way for Indianapolis, catching five passes for 79 yards. He may have earned more playing time in future weeks. The Colts continued to split their tight ends, resulting in both players staying under 15 receiving yards. None of the wide receivers or tight ends who played should be on fantasy rosters in the vast majority of leagues.



Tyreek Hill : 11 receptions, 190 yards, 2 touchdowns

Jaylen Waddle : 11 receptions, 171 yards, 2 touchdowns

Add Raheem Mostert: Mostert was more involved this week compared to last, gaining 51 yards on 11 carries and catching three passes for 28 yards.

Chase Edmonds had played in a majority of early-down snaps last week, but that changed to Mostert seeing a majority this week. Mostert had never run 20 or more pass routes in a game prior to Week 2. Edmonds seemed to be a reliable fantasy starter due to Mostert’s lack of use in the pass game throughout his career, but that may no longer be the case. Mostert still didn’t play much in the obvious passing situations, which limits his upside some. Any back with the potential for double-digit carries each week, and a few catches, needs to at least be on fantasy rosters. Mostert is available in roughly half of ESPN leagues.



Don’t rely on the Ravens' running backs from this game: Kenyan Drake was a clear leader for Baltimore in Week 1, but he fell to third on the depth chart this week.

Mike Davis was the clear goal-line and short-yardage back, while Justice Hill was the clear two-minute drill and third-down back. Drake was typically the player in any other situation, but even then it was still a rotation. This kind of three-man backfield makes it impossible to rely on any of the three, especially when Lamar Jackson can run the way he does. Ideally, J.K. Dobbins is back next week and will eventually be a clear leader.



Monitor the Devin Duvernay concussion: Duvernay suffered a concussion late in the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ loss to the Dolphins.

Duvernay took the opening kickoff for a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 42 yards. Baltimore didn’t rely much on wide receivers. Their most frequent personnel group was 22, where only one wide receiver is on the field. They used three-receiver sets only nine times. Duvernay can be left on the waiver wire even if he is healthy because he doesn’t see enough playing time despite being the team’s No. 2 wide receiver.



Monitor the Cedrick Wilson ribs injury: Wilson suffered a ribs injury in the fourth quarter and didn’t return.

Wilson didn’t catch his only target prior to the injury. He hasn’t seen as much playing time as expected despite signing a big contract this offseason, with Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft both seeing roughly as much time as him before the injury. The committee among third wide receivers just makes it more likely the Dolphins rely on their top two, as they did in this game.



Nick Chubb : 17 carries, 87 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 receptions, 26 receiving yards

Garrett Wilson : 8 receptions, 102 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 carry, -2 rushing yards

Hold off on starting Garrett Wilson: Wilson was a much larger part of the Jets’ offense, seeing a target on 14 of 37 pass plays.

Wilson largely took playing time from Braxton Berrios . The rookie led the team in slot snaps (21). While Wilson saw significant time in the slot, most of his production came when lined up out wide. Wilson was targeted on 10 of his 16 snaps when lined up out wide for a ridiculous 62.5% snaps share. He achieved 5.19 yards per route run from that alignment. In contrast, his target share was only 22.2% in the slot for 1.06 yards per route run. He will likely need to take more snaps from Corey Davis as an outside receiver before he becomes a consistent fantasy producer. That is certainly possible this upcoming week, but it might be better to wait and see it happen first before trusting him.



Bad news for the Jets’ running backs: The Jets’ presumed two-man committee has become a three-man committee, with Ty Johnson taking away valuable playing time.

Both Breece Hall and Michael Carter split carries, with seven each. Carter was used much more in the pass game, which resulted in five receptions for 27 yards. Hall’s fantasy value benefited from his only catch resulting in a touchdown. The Jets threw a lot more to the wide receivers and tight ends this week compared to Week 1. Ty Johnson emerged as a third-down back and also took some snaps in passing situations. It is very discouraging for Hall that he wasn’t used more in these situations over Hall. Hall will likely take at least some snaps from Carter going forward, making it hard to trust any of the three. Hall is a sell-high candidate because of the three-back committee.



Potentially start Amari Cooper: Cooper caught nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown and was the Browns’ only trusted receiver.

Cleveland continues to use three different players for their third receiver spot. The three of them combined for two targets. The Browns continued to rely heavily on two-tight end sets. This included a combined nine targets to tight ends, but they gained only 87 yards. Cleveland was leading the vast majority of this game, allowing the team to run more than pass. In most games, the Browns will need to be passing more, which means more targets for Cooper.



Amon-Ra St. Brown : 9 receptions, 116 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 carries, 68 rushing yards

Curtis Samuel : 7 receptions, 78 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 carry, 21 rushing yards

Add Logan Thomas: The Commanders tight end caught three of five passes thrown his way for 37 yards and a touchdown.

The veteran tight end was limited to 48 of a possible 77 snaps in Week 1. He didn’t play at all in the preseason and had last played in Week 13 of 2021. His playing time increased significantly, including running a route on 32 of a possible 53 pass plays while the other tight ends weren’t involved in the pass game. Most of the routes he was out for occurred in the fourth quarter. Those are snaps he would likely take in the future as he’s further eased back into the offense. He should continue to see the playing time necessary to be a fantasy starting tight end like he was in 2020. The biggest concern for Thomas is a competition for targets among the wide receivers, something he didn’t have as much of in 2020. He’s available in over 80% of leagues at ESPN.



Continue to trust the Commanders' wide receivers: Washington continues to rely heavily on the pass game, rarely rotating out its wide receivers.

All three ran over 46 routes out of a possible 53 pass plays. They each caught at least four passes for over 50 yards, and two of the three caught touchdowns. The Commanders will likely be playing from behind in most games, which means they will need to continue to throw a lot. All three should at least be on fantasy rosters, and Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson are closer to becoming fantasy starters.



D’Andre Swift’s performance while playing hurt: Swift was restricted to five carries and two catches.

He was questionable coming into the game with an ankle injury, which explains part of his lack of touches. He was still used heavily on third downs and in two-minute drills despite the injury. Craig Reynolds played nine offensive snaps, which probably would not have happened had Swift been 100%. Luckily, anyone who started Swift was rewarded with a 50-yard carry and a receiving touchdown. He remains a must-start player each week. If anything, Swift might be a sell-high candidate. Jamaal Williams in both games has seen more than half of the goal-line and short-yardage snaps. This will make it difficult for Swift to keep scoring so many touchdowns.



