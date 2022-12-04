NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football Recap: Immediate takeaways from Sunday's games

• A.J. Brown wins his revenge game: Brown scored twice on deep touchdowns and gained over 100 receiving yards to beat his former team in the Titans.

• D’Andre Swift is finally back: Swift saw his most carries since Week 1 and his most receiving yards of the season, and he scored a touchdown in the Lions' decisive victory.

• Drake London shows a spark: The eighth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft started his career with back-to-back games of over 70 yards, followed by 10 straight games below 60. He put up a career-high 95 yards against the Steelers in Week 13.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.

• Christian Watson: 3 receptions, 48 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 carry, 46 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

• A.J. Dillon: 18 carries, 93 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 receptions, 26 receiving yards

Monitor Aaron Jones’ health: Jones left the game at the end of the second quarter with a shin injury.

The Packers used their running back significantly in the first half. Jones handled 12 touches, compared to 10 for A.J. Dillon . All other Packers combined had six.

Dillon took every snap for the Packers in the third quarter.

Jones returned for five snaps spread out over the fourth quarter, but Dillon still took the majority of the snaps (15).

Dillon would be a clear fantasy starter if Jones has to miss time.

Patrick Taylor is the Packers' third-string back. He would be the primary backup but would only play when Dillon needs a break, as he did today.

The Bears without Darnell Mooney: Mooney landed on injured reserve this past week, leaving Chicago with a six-man rotation at wide receiver.

Dante Pettis took over as the Bears' slot receiver. He played 34-of-35 snaps in 11 personnel and didn’t see a snap in any other personnel grouping. That led to just two targets for Pettis.

The five other receivers rotated throughout the game on the outside, with Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown as the two clear favorites, particularly on passing plays.

Claypool suffered an injury that cost him nine minutes of the game in the second quarter. He played 23-of-30 snaps in the second half, including 16-of-18 pass plays.

He is by far the best fantasy option of the six going forward, but since he doesn’t have the same role as Mooney, he might not see the same production.

• Drake London: 6 receptions, 95 yards

• Najee Harris: 17 carries, 86 yards, 1 reception, 6 receiving yards

The Steelers are relatively healthy at running back: The Steelers were down to their third- and fourth-string running backs on Monday Night Football in Week 12 but had everyone ready for this game.

Najee Harris didn’t practice to start the week, dealing with an oblique injury he suffered on Monday Night Football, but surprisingly didn’t have an injury designation on Friday.

His playing time was comparable to other recent weeks, and if anything, he played one or two snaps fewer than usual.

Harris finished above 5.0 yards per carry for the first time all season.

Jaylen Warren also returned to the Steelers after missing last week and most of Week 11. He regained his passing-down back role.

He handled both fewer snaps and fewer touches than in recent weeks when he was healthy.

Benny Snell Jr. took snaps as the third back. He also showed up on the injury report with a knee injury.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Snell goes back to not seeing any playing time going forward.

The Steelers have a mix of good and bad matchups for their running backs the rest of the way.

Reason for concern for Pat Freiermuth: The Steelers tight end led the team in yards (76) thanks to three catches, but his playing time has been on the decline.

Freiermuth has consistently been on the field for third downs and two tight-end sets all season.

He is almost never on the field in 21 personnel and shares snaps in 11 personnel with Zach Gentry on early downs.

There has always been a trend of Freiermuth playing more in passing situations from that personnel group and Gentry more on rushing, which remained true.

Typically, Freiermuth ends up with more snaps than Gentry in this situation, but against the Falcons, Gentry played 18 such reps compared to five for Freiermuth.

This might be a one-time thing, or it could be a sign of things to come.

It’s still worth keeping him in fantasy starting lineups due to his talent, but this could hurt his ceiling over the rest of the season if it continues.

Drake London’s big game: London recorded the highest receiving yardage total of his career, but that doesn’t necessarily mean his stock is on the rise.

The Falcons didn’t change how they used London.

London was targeted on over half of his routes, which isn’t a sustainable rate.

He accomplished this against a Steelers defense that had allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers coming into the week.

The Steelers use man defense on nearly 40% of their pass plays, which is the fourth-highest rate for defenses this season.

London had a target share of 27.7% heading into the week against defenses using man, compared to 23.3% against zone.

Atlanta has a bye next week and then faces three defenses that have allowed fewer fantasy points to wide receivers and play less man defense.

• Amon-Ra St. Brown: 11 receptions, 114 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 carry, 2 rushing yards

• D’Andre Swift: 14 carries, 62 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 receptions, 49 receiving yards

D’Andre Swift on the rise: The Lions got Swift more involved in the offense this week than they had in weeks past.

His playing time increase largely came on early-down snaps.

This seemed to be the plan from the start, as Swift saw a slight edge over both other backs on early downs in each quarter, with a big lead in the fourth quarter.

He continued to be the primary back on third downs.

Swift received some goal-line opportunities largely thanks to a hurry-up offense. Jamaal Williams should still be expected to see the majority of short-yardage and goal-line work going forward.

This remained a three-back committee. Williams saw a significant decrease in snaps, while Justin Jackson saw only a slight decrease.

Swift will be the player in the backfield to start the next two weeks, as the Lions will have competitive games against the Vikings and Jets.

Jameson Williams’ season debut: The first-round rookie played in his first game of the season, albeit in a very limited role for Detroit.

Both D.J. Chark and Josh Reynolds also returned in recent weeks and were given similar roles.

All three wide receivers in their first game back played just a few snaps per quarter — and more in rushing situations than passing.

Reynolds returned last week and was back to being a full-time No. 3 receiver for Detroit in this game.

Six of Williams’ snaps came in two-wide receiver sets, and the other two came on the kneel-downs to end the game.

He didn’t catch his only target.

There were reports before the game that Williams would be a gunner on the punt team, but Detroit never punted.

Williams will likely see more offensive snaps next week, but it was unclear who would be losing snaps based on how the receivers were used in this game.

Travis Etienne’s return: Etienne missed most of last week with a foot injury but played an even larger role than usual in this game.

There were reports last week that he could have returned to the game, but he was limited in practice all week with the foot injury.

He gained 54 yards on 13 carries and caught three passes for 12 yards.

He dominated offensive snaps unlike in any other game for him this season.

The Jaguars' offense struggled in general, with over half of their drives ending in four plays or less. Meanwhile, every Lions drive lasted seven or more plays and ended in a score outside of the kneel-downs to end the game.

This prevented the Jaguars from running many plays or having many scoring opportunities.

Etienne will have a high floor the rest of the season but could struggle these next few weeks against strong run defenses.

The Jaguars play the Texans in the fantasy football championship week, so any Etienne manager who can make their way to the final game has a good chance of winning with that great matchup.

• Greg Dulcich: 6 receptions, 85 yards

• Jerry Jeudy: 4 receptions, 65 yards

Monitor Lamar Jackson’s health: Jackson suffered a knee injury at the end of the first quarter and was ruled out of the game by halftime.

Tyler Huntley took over as the Ravens' starting quarterback. He gained 187 yards in the air and ran the ball 10 times, including for the Ravens’ game-winning touchdown.

Huntley had a below-average 0.40 fantasy points per dropback in his limited time last year but had one week as the overall QB1 thanks to two touchdowns on the ground and another two in the air.

The Ravens have a favorable schedule over the next four weeks, including two games against the Steelers.

Huntley would be worth a waiver wire target if Jackson misses time. He is a fine replacement, particularly for those who have Jackson and for those with 20-plus quarterbacks already on fantasy rosters in your league.

The Ravens' three-man running back committee: Gus Edwards started for the Ravens, but after ineffective play, Baltimore turned back to Kenyan Drake.

Edwards was the only Ravens running back to touch the ball in the first quarter. He ran three times for seven yards. He also led in snaps (six), compared to only two for Drake and one for Justice Hill .

Drake became the primary early-down back over the rest of the game, but Edwards remained the short-yardage back.

Drake continued to split time with Hill in passing situations, as he did last week.

The practice period for J.K. Dobbins started last week, so it’s likely his return will further complicate the backfield.

The Ravens' matchups for running backs are relatively favorable over the rest of the season, but there is a realistic chance any one of Edwards, Drake or Dobbins could lead the backfield in touches next week.

Monitor the health of the Broncos' wide receivers: All three of the Broncos' starting wideouts are dealing with injuries.

K.J. Hamler landed on injured reserve Saturday with a hamstring injury, which will likely end his season.

Jerry Jeudy wasn’t practicing for most of the week with an ankle injury. He was questionable coming into the game.

Jeudy was on a snap count all game, playing just more than half of the snaps in 11 personnel, but rarely in 12 personnel and never in 13 personnel.

Courtland Sutton suffered a hamstring injury before halftime and didn’t return.

Kendall Hinton will be a frequent receiver on the field for Denver over the rest of the season. Brandon Johnson had filled in for Jeudy some in the first half and rarely left the field in the second half.

Montrell Washington and Jalen Virgil also received limited playing time, with the majority of their snaps coming in the second half.

It’s best to avoid all of the backups given the current state of the Broncos’ offense.

Mike Boone’s return: Boone returned from injured reserve and played a limited role in Denver’s offense.

He was used as the Broncos' receiving back earlier in the season. He took roughly half of the snaps in that role.

He was ahead of Marlon Mack as the primary backup on early downs.

He slightly cut into Latavius Murray ’s playing time this week and could further take snaps next week.

The game script was one where Denver could stick with running the ball, but two of the next four games are against the Chiefs.

Boone could end up seeing more playing time than Murray with the expected game scripts in some of their upcoming games.

Boone is worth a waiver wire target in deeper leagues, as he could see close to 10 carries and potentially a number of targets going forward.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.