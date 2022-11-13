Fantasy News & Analysis

NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Recap: Immediate takeaways from Sunday's games

By Nathan Jahnke
Nov 13, 2022

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.

Seattle Seahawks @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin: 6 receptions, 71 yards, one touchdown
Julio Jones: 3 receptions, 53 yards, one touchdown

Rachaad White starts at RB: White received his first NFL start, taking over from Leonard Fournette as the lead back in Tampa Bay.

  • White took every snap on the first drive.
  • Fournette started the second drive. After that, the two mainly rotated by drive, although the drives were typically long enough for both players to play on most drives.
  • White got to end the first half and start the second half, which doesn’t typically happen when a backfield has this kind of rotation.
  • He set a career-high in rushing attempts before halftime.
  • Fournette suffered a hip injury in the third quarter.
  • White played 20 of a possible 25 snaps after the Fournette injury, with Ke’Shawn Vaughn giving White a break at times.
  • He ended the game with 105 yards on 22 attempts.
  • White could be the top waiver priority this week, regardless of the Fournette injury.

Cameron Brate’s return: Brate missed the last three games with a neck injury but returned to the Buccaneers lineup in Week 10.

  • Brate took over as the lead receiving tight end and was arguably the player on the field in passing situations from 11 personnel.
  • He didn’t get as much playing time as earlier in the season, as he was often off the field in two-tight end sets.
  • Cade Otton had been the primary tight end for Tampa Bay these last few weeks. He stayed on the field in two-tight end sets and in run situations from 11 personnel.
  • Otton can be dropped in any fantasy league, as he won’t run enough routes to have consistent fantasy value despite the three receptions against Seattle.
  • Brate could reach the point where he has fantasy value again in deeper leagues.

Monitor the Dee Eskridge injury: The second-year receiver “whacked” his hand on a special teams play and didn’t return to the game.

  • In recent weeks, Eskridge had been splitting time with Marquise Goodwin in three-receiver sets.
  • Goodwin had been limited in practice with a groin injury this past week.
  • Goodwin played most of the snaps in three-receiver sets, and the Seahawks stayed in three-receiver sets today due to the game script.
  • This resulted in only two catches for 38 yards, but he did score a late touchdown.
  • The Seahawks have a bye next week, which will ideally be enough time for Eskridge’s hand to heal.
  • The two receivers will likely go back to splitting time, making it unlikely either has much fantasy value.

