Fantasy Football: Top 50 IDP rookie rankings

Abdul Carter is still the top option: Although his initial landing spot doesn't seem ideal, his talent and draft capital still put him in a tier of his own as the top 2025 rookie IDP.

Jihaad Campbell and Carson Schwesinger battle it out to be the next-best rookie IDP: Both have separate cases to be LB1 in this rookie class, so prioritize them based on the profile you prefer.

Final chance to claim 25% off PFF+: Use code DRAFT25 and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

With the 2025 NFL Draft concluded, it’s time for dynasty fantasy football rookie drafts. Draft capital and landing spots are solidified, and we can start to sort these future fantasy assets into rankings and tiers, aiding dynasty managers’ big boards for one of the most important events of the fantasy football offseason.

Below is a rankings table for the 2025 IDP rookies, as well as tiers and write-ups, which include some quick player notes and thoughts. For updates to these rankings, check out the rankings page here.



For more detailed information on this year’s rookie IDP class, be sure to read PFF's other pre-draft rookie articles:

PFF-Preferred IDP Scoring

POSITION SOLO TKLs ASSISTS SACKS TFLs QB HITS PBUs DL 2.5 1.25 5 1 2 2 LB 1.5 0.75 4 1 2 2 DB 2 1 4 1 2 2

TIER 1

RANK POSITION PLAYER TEAM NFL DRAFT CAPITAL 1 ED Abdul Carter Giants 3rd overall

Abdul Carter remains the top IDP option for this year’s rookie class because his landing spot was never going to hamper his long-term projection much. Carter is an elite pass rusher who delivered an ideal score in the rookie edge prospect model heading into the draft, putting him on par with past top edge rushers like Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett, Chase Young and Aidan Hutchinson.