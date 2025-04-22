Fantasy Football: Ideal rookie landing spots

The Dallas Cowboys double-up on skill position players: Adding a top wide receiver and running back to this Cowboys offense is a desirable fantasy outcome that would excite everyone.



Adding a top wide receiver and running back to this Cowboys offense is a desirable fantasy outcome that would excite everyone. Travis Hunter to the Cleveland Brown s feels like a done deal: This is an ideal outcome for fantasy football as well, with the Browns viewing Hunter more as a wide receiver which should allow him to operate as the WR1 in this class.



This is an ideal outcome for fantasy football as well, with the Browns viewing Hunter more as a wide receiver which should allow him to operate as the WR1 in this class. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF’s best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025’s top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

It’s NFL draft week, which means it's time to discuss landing spots for all the rookies we’ve been evaluating over these past few months. Let's identify some ideal fantasy landing spots for the NFL draft’s top skill position prospects.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb need support to help get the Cowboys offense back on track as one of the top threats in the NFL, and McMillan would be a significant step forward toward that goal. The Dallas offense should be capable of supporting two top wide receivers for fantasy considering Brian Schottenheimer’s pass-heavy offense ranked top 10 in pass play rate (63.9%) but 26th in completion rate (62.5%) due to Prescott missing half the season and not having another consistent receiving weapon next to Lamb.