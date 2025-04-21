2025 NFL Draft: One trade every team should consider

Could the Jaguars move up for a star? Jacksonville appears to be a wild-card in Round 1 and could even look to trade up for Travis Hunter.

Multiple teams are trade-down candidates: The Falcons, Patriots and Jets are among those who could benefit from moving down in Round 1.

2025 NFL Draft season is here:

The 2025 NFL Draft is a few days away, and as of now, there have been no trades involving first-round picks. That’s a rarity in the modern game — but it likely won't last.

The phones of all 32 NFL front offices will be ringing constantly as Round 1 nears, with every team checking the temperature on potential trades. Here’s one trade every team should consider in the 2025 NFL Draft, whether it’s on Day 1, Day 2 or Day 3.

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Cardinals Receive: Pick Nos. 25 and 89 and a 2026 third-rounder

Texans Receive: Pick No. 16

The Cardinals have only six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, so a trade-down to acquire another mid-round selection could be on the cards.

The Texans are potential trade partners, thanks to their dire need on the offensive line. Arizona could snatch the 25th pick and the 89th pick for the 16th pick. If they so desire, they can trade down again from the 25th spot and either target one of the cornerbacks who could be available late in the first round or draft an offensive lineman.

Falcons Receive: Pick Nos. 26 and 127 and a 2026 third-rounder

Rams Receive: Pick No. 15

No team has fewer picks in the 2025 NFL Draft than the Falcons (five). Trading down isn’t a necessity, but Atlanta should consider the option if it arises, especially if the Rams come calling. In this scenario, the Falcons would net the 26th pick, the 127th pick and a 2026 third-rounder.

Atlanta will enter the draft knowing that its biggest need remains at pass rusher, and the front office could still draft an excellent edge option — potentially James Pearce Jr., Nic Scourton or Shemar Stewart — while moving down 11 picks. The 2026 third-rounder could help the Falcons fill the hole left by Drew Dalman in free agency.

Ravens Receive: Pick Nos. 71 and 248

Saints Receive: Pick Nos. 129, 176 and 210

The Ravens have a plethora of picks, including four compensatory selections, that they can consolidate into an extra third-rounder through a trade-up. Equally, the Saints shouldn’t be shy about accruing rookie contracts with a new regime and a lack of youth on the roster.

Baltimore could target depth for their interior offensive line or secondary with the third-round pick. Alternatively, they could benefit from a deep running back draft, adding a player like Kaleb Johnson or Bhayshul Tuten to take over the backfield reins in the future.

Bills Receive: CB Greg Newsome II

Browns Receive: Pick No. 109

The Bills have one of the best rosters in the NFL, but they’re admittedly light at cornerback. Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II has been floated around as a trade candidate, and the former first-round pick is a free agent at the end of the season. He started only three games but still played 571 snaps in 2024, earning a 52.2 PFF overall grade. Cleveland could move on from Newsome, netting the 109th pick from the Bills in this trade.

Buffalo can take a chance on Newsome for a season while betting that his talent is closer to where he was in his first three seasons. He never earned a PFF overall grade lower than 66.0 over that span while contributing on one of the NFL’s stronger defenses.

Panthers Receive: Pick No. 4

Patriots Receive: Pick Nos. 8 and 74 and a 2026 third-rounder

The Panthers improved in the second half of the 2024 season, thanks in part to Bryce Young‘s efforts under center. From Week 9 onward, Young earned an 86.7 PFF overall grade, the seventh-highest mark among quarterbacks. The next step for Carolina is to accrue blue-chip prospects. If Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter falls to Pick No. 4, the Panthers should pull the trigger on trading up.

Hunter could give Carolina snaps in the secondary alongside Jaycee Horn, forming one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL in a short time, but the Panthers are also desperate for receiving help. Hunter’s ability to play both positions, at a high level, means the team could get more out of him than most.

Bears Receive: Pick No. 19

Buccaneers Receive: Pick Nos. 39 and 148 and a 2026 second-rounder

The Bears did an excellent job of upgrading their offensive line in free agency, adding Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson in trades and signing Drew Dalman to a three-year deal to turn one of the roster’s weaknesses into a strength. The 10th pick allows the Bears to go one step further, potentially adding another offensive lineman or even running back Ashton Jeanty. However, they could also be a candidate to trade back into the first round.

It could be to add another pass rusher, a spot of contention on the roster, or to fill out the offensive line with another draft pick, further building the team in Ben Johnson’s vision. The Bears gave up one of their two second-round selections, Pick No. 148, and a 2026 second-rounder to land No. 19 from the Buccaneers in this mock trade.

Bengals Receive: Pick Nos. 98, 135 and 231

Dolphins Receive: Pick No. 81 and a 2026 fifth-rounder

A complete overhaul of the Bengals' defense is on the agenda, and right now, they have just six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. A trade-down from the first round doesn’t make too much sense, but Cincinnati could sacrifice a third-round pick to pick up a few extra selections.

The Dolphins, who have a habit of trading up in the middle rounds, own 10 picks in the draft this year and make more than favorable trade partners if recent history is anything to go by. This is a good opportunity for the Bengals to flesh out a unit that needs talent.

Browns Receive: Pick No. 24

Vikings Receive: Pick Nos. 33 and 104 and a 2026 third-rounder

This trade comes with a caveat: It requires the Browns to take one of Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter at Pick No. 2. The drop-off from Cam Ward to the next quarterback is big enough to not target the position with the second-overall selection, regardless of positional value.

However, if the Browns were to take Hunter or Carter with the No. 2 pick and then see Shedeur Sanders fall, this would feel palatable. Their need at quarterback remains dire, and though Sanders doesn’t fall into the bracket of a can’t-miss prospect, he has the potential to be a fine NFL starter. Taking Sanders late in the first round as opposed to at No. 33 will cost the Browns around $5 million more, but it will grant them the coveted fifth-year option.

Cowboys Receive: Pick Nos. 7 and 186

Jets Receive: Pick Nos. 12, 76 and 247

The Cowboys could be smitten with several players who may be just outside of their range in the top 10, especially when they have needs at edge defender and wide receiver. It’s reasonable to believe they could be big admirers of Tetairoa McMillan or an athletic freak on the edge like Shemar Stewart. It’s just as reasonable to believe both could be gone within the first 10 picks.

Dallas might feel a sense of urgency to trade up for its desired prospect, sending the 12th, 76th and 247th picks to the Jets for the seventh and 186th picks in this mock deal. That gives the Cowboys, essentially, first refusal at one of the top players on the board once the draft opens up.

Broncos Receive: Pick No. 69

Patriots Receive: Pick Nos. 85 and 191

There could be a potential run on running backs on Day 2, considering how deep the class is. There are currently 10 running backs in the top 100 of PFF’s big board, and the chances of half being off the board by Pick No. 100 are high. The caveat to this trade is that the Broncos elect not to draft a running back in the first two rounds with Pick Nos. 20 and 51 and, instead, bet on the class' deep talent.

The Broncos' roster is strong, and if they address their needs at wide receiver and on the defensive line, then there’s even more credence to the idea of trading up for a running back on Day 2.

Lions Receive: Pick No. 185 and WR George Pickens

Steelers Receive: Pick Nos. 102 and 196

The Lions have a few roster needs, particularly at wide receiver, edge defender and guard. They could trade up or trade away their first-rounder, but instead, they take a chance on the Steelers' George Pickens. He earned a 78.6 PFF overall grade in 2024 and would give the Lions an X receiver that the offense has been lacking in recent seasons.

Pickens is a free agent after the 2025 season and the Steelers added D.K. Metcalf in a blockbuster trade earlier in the offseason, so perhaps they could let Pickens walk if the offer is enticing.

Packers Receive: Pick No. 153 and EDGE Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Receive: Pick No. 54

The Packers are at a crossroads. Lukas Van Ness, the team's first-round pick in 2023, hasn’t lived up to his draft billing yet and has recorded just 42 quarterback pressures in two seasons. His 53.5 PFF overall grade in 2024 left much to be desired. Alongside him, Rashan Gary was still solid but earned his lowest PFF overall grade since 2020. Long story short, the Packers could need help on the edge, and Trey Hendrickson has long been touted as a potential trade candidate.

Hendrickson earned an excellent 88.1 PFF overall grade in 2024 — a career high — and led the NFL in sacks. His 83 pressures tied for the most in the NFL with Myles Garrett. If the Bengals are serious about trading Hendrickson, the Packers might be the team to take the plunge, sending the No. 54 pick for the talented edge defender and the No. 153 pick. He would instantly upgrade Green Bay's pass-rushing room.

Texans Receive: Pick No. 16

Cardinals Receive: Pick Nos. 25 and 89 and a 2026 third-rounder

The Texans tore down their offensive line at the start of the offseason, trading away Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green while cutting veteran guard Shaq Mason. They’ve since signed Cam Robinson to likely start at left tackle in 2025, but upgrading the interior is still a big need.

The plan here is to send the 25th and 89th picks to the Cardinals for the 16th pick, with which the team drafts Grey Zabel. That’s the caveat here. If Zabel is off the board, the Texans probably shouldn’t bite on this trade. Zabel can play all five positions on the offensive line, but his presence on the interior would be an immediate upgrade. Just look at what Graham Barton did for the Buccaneers in 2024.

Colts Receive: Pick Nos. 27 and 59 and a 2026 second-rounder

Ravens Receive: Pick No. 14

The Colts could have all eyes on tight end Tyler Warren in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after missing out on Brock Bowers in 2024. However, Chris Ballard may have to live with the possibility that he could miss out on another top tight end, with Warren expected to be off the board early. If that’s the case, don’t be shocked to see the Colts trade back. After all, Ballard loves his draft picks.

The Ravens are the recipients of the 14th pick here, sending the 27th and 59th picks along with a 2026 second-rounder to Indianapolis. That pick could allow Baltimore to address its defensive line before there’s a potential run on the position at the backend of Day 1. In return, the Colts secure more draft picks to strengthen their roster.

Jaguars Receive: Pick No. 2

Browns Receive: Pick Nos. 5, 70 and 107 and a 2026 second-rounder

If the Jaguars aren’t enamored with Travis Hunter, they should be. The two-way star has the makings of an All-Pro talent in the NFL at either cornerback or wide receiver, and given the opportunity, Jacksonville should consider trading up with the Browns at Pick No. 2.

Hunter would likely spend most of his time at receiver for the Jaguars but could still play some cornerback. He caught 92 passes for 1,152 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on his way to an 88.6 PFF receiving grade in 2024. Pairing Hunter with Brian Thomas Jr. would give Jacksonville one of the most electric receiving rooms in the NFL.

Chiefs Receive: Pick Nos. 38, 106 and 220

Patriots Receive: Pick No. 31 and a 2026 sixth-rounder

The Patriots could be candidates to trade back into the first round and pick up another rookie contract with a fifth-year option, landing a receiver or an offensive lineman. The Chiefs present themselves as a trade-down candidate at the end of Day 1, trading down seven spots while picking up the 106th and 220th picks.

The Chiefs have needs on their interior defensive line and could target a defensive tackle earlier in the second round.

Raiders Receive: CB Jaire Alexander

Packers Receive: Pick No. 68

The Raiders desperately need cornerback reinforcements. After losing Nate Hobbs to the Packers in free agency, their starters are projected to be Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson — neither of whom earned a PFF overall grade above 60.0 in 2024. The team picked up Eric Stokes in free agency, but cornerback might still be the roster's most pressing need.

Trading for a star like Jaire Alexander, who earned a 78.3 PFF coverage grade — 10th best among cornerbacks — in 2024, is an easy way to improve. Alexander’s status with the Packers is still in limbo, and two third-round picks might be enough to convince them to part with the two-time Pro Bowler. From there, Las Vegas would still have the option to draft another cornerback, potentially Will Johnson, with the No. 6 pick or go in another direction.

Chargers Receive: Pick No. 256 and WR Tyreek Hill

Dolphins Receive: Pick Nos. 86 and 181 and a 2026 sixth-rounder

The Chargers haven’t solved their issues at receiver, and bringing back Mike Williams into the fold doesn’t do much more than appeal to the sentimentalists. They’ll be in range to target a receiver with their first-round pick, but if Tyreek Hill is available in a trade, the Chargers should be first in line to make the call.

Hill earned his lowest PFF overall grade in the NFL in 2024 but earned a grade higher than 84.0 in each of the previous six seasons. He would give the Chargers a speed dimension that no other team in the NFL has. His ability to make plays with the ball in his hands is the best in the league, and he would likely become Justin Herbert’s favorite target.

Rams Receive: Pick No. 15

Falcons Receive: Pick Nos. 26 and 127 and a 2026 second-rounder

The Rams' roster is in good shape, and the front office has done an excellent job of mitigating Aaron Donald‘s retirement by adding numerous pass-rushing options. And with this trade to the Falcons, where the Rams pick up the 15th pick, they might not be done.

It’s not hard to see Los Angeles becoming infatuated with Shemar Stewart or a more refined rusher like Donovan Ezeiruaku. Equally, if Sean McVay likes what Colston Loveland could add to his offense or if Will Johnson slips past the top 10 picks, there’s a reasonable chance the Rams would consider trading up.

Dolphins Receive: Pick No. 81 and a 2026 fifth-rounder

Bengals Receive: Pick Nos. 98, 135 and 231

The Dolphins are perennial candidates to trade up in the middle rounds, and they own 10 picks to flex their muscles and make it happen. Their trade partners here are the Bengals, who have only six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and need more ammo to build out a more well-rounded roster.

Miami, by all accounts, will be targeting the trenches. The team's interior offensive line will benefit from the addition of James Daniels, who earned a 92.9 PFF overall grade on limited work in 2024, but the former Steeler is working back from a torn Achilles, so his status as a Day 1 starter is up in the air. Alternatively, the Dolphins can add to their defensive line.

Vikings Receive: Pick Nos. 33 and 104 and a 2026 third-rounder

Browns Receive: Pick No. 24

The Vikings were aggressive spenders in free agency, targeting the interiors of the offensive and defensive lines as the preferred route for upgrading the roster. They now stand in a pretty good position, but the possibility of accruing more picks should be even more appealing for the Vikings' front office — especially from a potential trade-down spot at No. 24.

The aforementioned trade with the Browns hands Minnesota the first pick of Day 2, as well as Pick No. 104 and a 2026 third-rounder, to maximize the ability to add talent to an already stacked roster.

Patriots Receive: Pick Nos. 11, 100 and 160 and a 2026 third-rounder

49ers receive: Pick Nos. 4 and 217

The Patriots feel like potential trade-down candidates from Pick No. 4, but the option becomes worthwhile for them only if Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are both off the table — a very real possibility. If that’s the case, the 49ers are trade-up candidates.

This mock trade nets the Patriots the No. 11 pick, as well as Pick Nos. 100 and 160 and a 2026 third-rounder. For a roster with many holes, securing extra picks is pertinent. Depending on how the draft shakes out, New England could grab one of the top offensive linemen on their board, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan or the defensive player of their choice at Pick No. 11, all while having extra picks to bolster the roster.

Saints Receive: Pick Nos. 25 and 236

Texans Receive: Pick Nos. 40 and 131 and a 2026 second-rounder

The Saints have shown in the past that they’re willing to roll the dice and trade back into the first round if the occasion calls for it. That hasn’t always worked, and the last time they had multiple first-round picks was in 2022, when they drafted Chris Olave and Trevor Penning. If Olave is healthy, he can be great, but Penning has been a miss through his first three NFL seasons (60.2 PFF overall grade in 2024).

However, New Orleans needs young starting talent on an aging roster and could be enamored with talents like Josh Simmons or a physical edge rusher. Doubling up on young talents who are ready to contribute early is the smart play.

Giants Receive: Pick No. 1 and a 2026 sixth-rounder

Titans Receive: Pick Nos. 3, 65 and 134 and a 2026 first-rounder

The Giants' front office probably doesn’t have the patience — or a long enough leash — to not draft a quarterback. If the team performs poorly in 2025, it’s likely curtains for Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. Cam Ward should be the quarterback the team is ready to risk it all for, and this trade would land him.

It’s a hefty price to pay — but one New York should be willing to make after 10 losing seasons in 12 years. Ward doesn’t solve all of the Giants' problems, but he’s talented enough that they could feel comfortable building a team around him as their franchise quarterback. He earned an elite 92.5 PFF overall grade in 2024.

Jets Receive: Pick Nos. 12, 76 and 247

Cowboys Receive: Pick Nos. 7 and 186

The Jets are in a precarious position. A new regime and a new starting quarterback bring questions: What direction does the front office want to go in, and what’s their vision for the roster? If the Cowboys presented the Jets with an opportunity to trade down and accrue a few more picks, they might jump.

The top two tackles in the draft could be gone by the Jets' No. 7 pick, so they could be viable trade-down candidates as they look to address holes there and at wide receiver. They could still land a top receiver with the 12th pick, too.

Eagles Receive: Pick Nos. 21 and 229

Steelers Receive: Pick Nos. 32 and 96 and a 2026 fifth-rounder

The Eagles lost several starters to the open market, leaving the roster with maybe a few more holes than Howie Roseman would like. That’s only natural for a roster that just won the Super Bowl, but rather than stand pat with the 32nd pick, the Eagles are aggressive, trading up 11 spots with the Steelers in this mock scenario.

The defensive line lost the most talent, with Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham all departing this offseason. Naturally, the Eagles could target the edge — a position they’ve done an excellent job of drafting in recent seasons.

Steelers Receive: Pick Nos. 32 and 96 and a 2026 fifth-rounder

Eagles Receive: Pick Nos. 21 and 229

Would the Steelers do this trade if Shedeur Sanders were still on the board? Maybe not, but if Sanders is on the board at Pick No. 21, there’s a high chance he will still be there at Pick No. 32. And that’s the line the Steelers can walk here by trading down with the Eagles. Even if Sanders is drafted by the final pick in the first round, Pittsburgh picks up needed draft picks.

It’s a win-win for the Steelers if Sanders is still available: They get a quarterback with a fifth-year option and add extra picks to flesh out the roster.

49ers Receive: Pick No. 8

Panthers Receive: Pick Nos. 11 and 75

We could arrive at the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft without an offensive tackle selection. The 49ers would be licking their lips at the prospect of that happening. But even if there’s still just one tackle on the board by the time the eighth pick rolls around, San Francisco could be a potential trade-up candidate. It makes more sense if the remaining tackle is Will Campbell, as opposed to Armand Membou, but the 49ers might like either enough to trade up three spots.

Ideally, it’s Campbell. His agility, footwork and athleticism make it easy to project him at either tackle or guard in San Francisco's outside zone-heavy scheme. The trade package for their desire would be the Pick Nos. 11 and 75 — a small price to pay for a potential seamless fit and one of the best players in the draft.

Seahawks Receive: Pick No. 26

Rams Receive: Pick Nos. 52 and 137 and a 2026 second-rounder

The Seahawks possess 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including five in the top 92. That makes them ideal candidates to trade back into the first round, using Pick Nos. 52 and 137 and a 2026 second-rounder to land the No. 26 pick from the Rams. Seattle's most pressing needs are fixing its interior offensive line and adding an edge rusher. Picking up that extra first-round pick, as well as holding the No. 18 selection, allows the Seahawks to attack both of those needs.

Grey Zabel has been touted as an excellent fit for Seattle and could start at center or guard from Day 1. He should be available at Pick No. 18. From there, the Seahawks could take their top remaining edge rusher on the board and leave the first round feeling ecstatic.

Buccaneers Receive: Pick Nos. 39 and 148 and a 2026 second-rounder

Bears Receive: Pick No. 19

The Buccaneers are potential trade-down candidates, as their roster has no immediate or dire needs. Rather than take the best player available, there’s an opportunity to accumulate picks in a draft full of potential contributing talent in the middle rounds.

This trade nets Tampa Bay the Panthers' second-round pick, No. 148 and a 2026 second-rounder to address defensive needs. Early in the second round, the Buccaneers could land one of the top remaining edge rushers or defensive backs, potentially addressing the other need with their other second-rounder.

Titans Receive: Pick Nos. 3 and 65 and a 2026 first-rounder

Giants Receive: Pick No. 1 and a 2026 sixth-rounder

The Titans seem all but certain to draft quarterback Cam Ward but have still publicly said that nothing is off the table. If the Giants come calling with an irresistible trade package, it might be difficult to turn down. Tennessee would miss out on Ward but could still land Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, either of whom you could hang your hat on as a franchise cornerstone.

The projected trade also nets the Titans an early third-round pick to add more potential starting talent. And the other big get is a 2026 first-rounder. It’s too early to say which quarterbacks could be headlining the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Titans would have front-row seats with two early picks.

Commanders Receive: Pick No. 81 and EDGE Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Receive: Pick No. 29

The Commanders were obvious trade candidates for Myles Garrett before the Browns re-signed the pass rusher to a four-year deal. Even though Garrett is off the table, Washington could still be in the market for a star edge rusher. Trey Hendrickson is readily available, and as near-contenders, the Commanders shouldn’t hesitate to make a move.

They trade the 29th pick to the Bengals for Hendrickson and Pick No. 81 in this mock scenario, taking the best pass rusher available while picking up an extra third-round pick. Hendrickson gives the Commanders much-needed pass-rushing juice off the edge.