2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Offensive tackles

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The running back, tight end and offensive tackle positions seem to be the deepest and strongest on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, the edge defender group is as deep as we’ve seen in several years, dominating the projected top 50. There are also more impact defensive backs this year than a year ago, with plenty of options on all three days of the draft, specifically on Days 2 and 3.

Here are PFF's top offensive tackle prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with some initial scouting notes courtesy of lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema.

Big board rank: 11

Strengths:

• Has a more narrow base but generally strong and balanced

• Body movements are quick, compact and precise; always in control

• Hands are up and active, always ready to strike with power

• Patient blocker

• Adequate power for the pros

Weaknesses:

• Higher pre-snap stance leads to a high pas level when engaging

• Arm length could be shorter than his 6-foot-6 frame suggests

• Has some lack of flexibility in his groin to stretch his kicks/protect his outside shoulder

Strengths:

• Flexible hips and wide base for a powerful, wide stance

• Foot speed/explosiveness is top-tier

• Can move while in a squatted position (low pad level)

• Great second-level/space blocker

• Natural athleticism gives him high zone-blocking potential

• Really impressive balance for a player 320-plus pounds

Weaknesses:

• Height hints at shorter arm length, which shows on tape

• Not an imposing run blocker. He lacks displacement to move when square with a defensive lineman

• Too susceptible to push-pull moves

• Hands could be more precise and at the ready

Big board rank: 15

Strengths:

• Stance and base is wide and strong pre

• and post-snap

• Fantastic balance; can slide and mirror while in a squatted position

• Consistently low pad level at contact

• Adequate length for OT in the NFL

• Footwork is quick; slide length is adequate

• Competitive player who plays through the whistle

• Really good footwork when anchoring

Weaknesses:

• Hands have a low starting point

• Doesn't have true displacement strength in the run game

• Lower weight makes anchoring tougher (though good knee bend and balance help)

Big board rank: 17

Strengths:

• Adequate size, weight distribution and length for the NFL

• Light on his feet for a player of his size

• Explosive first step and top speed for 330 pounds

• Pass pro is pretty advanced with kick slide and handwork

• Good footwork when anchoring

• Impact zone-run blocker

Weaknesses:

• High-waisted player. It is tougher for him to get his butt down in his stance, so he will bend at the waist for contact

• Weight is too far on his toes right now

• Could have better judgment against stunts

Big board rank: 18

Strengths:

• Natural athlete who can keep his feet under him with balance when taking contact

• Adequate size and length to play tackle in the pros

• Really strong grip strength

• Sound, consistent anchoring technique

• Reliable run blocking in both man and zone

• Smart, aware player

Weaknesses:

• First step is slower; struggles to catch up against speed rushers

• Weight is a bit too on his toes; leaning into contact gets him in trouble if he's not full square with the defender

• Appears to have some stiffness in his hips that prevents him from getting his butt down in his stance for balance and leverage