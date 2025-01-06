All
2025 NFL Draft Order: Where the league's 32 teams stand after the regular season

2YH57RE Colorado's quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to throw the ball against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

By Mark Chichester

As the regular season concludes, the NFL's playoff picture is set, and the league’s bottom-tier teams are turning their attention to rebuilding for the future. For these franchises, the focus has shifted to the offseason and the 2025 NFL Draft, where they hope to find cornerstone players to spark a turnaround.

Below is the final draft order for non-playoff teams after Week 18, along with each team's ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to provide a comprehensive snapshot of their 2024 performance.

2025 NFL Draft Order: As it stands

Pick Team Record Win% EPA/Play (offense) EPA allowed/Play (defense)
1 Tennessee Titans 3-14 0.176 29th 23rd 
2 Cleveland Browns 3-14 0.176 32nd 17th 
3 New York Giants 3-14 0.176 30th 25th 
4 New England Patriots 4-13 0.235 26th 30th 
5 Jacksonville Jaguars 4-13 0.235 21st 31st 
6 Las Vegas Raiders 4-13 0.235 31st 18th 
7 New York Jets 5-12 0.294 16th 21st 
8 Carolina Panthers 5-12 0.294 25th 32nd 
9 New Orleans Saints 5-12 0.294 23rd 26th 
10 Chicago Bears 5-12 0.294 27th 12th 
11 San Francisco 49ers 6-11 0.353 10th 19th 
12 Dallas Cowboys 7-10 0.412 28th 29th 
13 Miami Dolphins 8-9 0.471 24th 7th 
14 Indianapolis Colts 8-9 0.471 20th 15th 
15 Atlanta Falcons 8-9 0.471 11th 22nd 
16 Arizona Cardinals 8-9 0.471 9th 28th 
17 Cincinnati Bengals 9-8 0.529 7th 20th 
18 Seattle Seahawks 10-7 0.588 18th 10th 
19 Houston Texans 10-7 0.588 19th 6th 
20 Denver Broncos 10-7 0.588 17th 2nd
21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10-7 0.588 5th 16th 
22 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-7 0.588 22nd 8th 
23 Los Angeles Rams 10-7 0.588 15th 27th 
24 Green Bay Packers 11-6 0.647 8th 4th 
25 Los Angeles Chargers 11-6 0.647 13th 5th 
26 Washington Commanders 12-5 0.706 4th 24th 
27 Baltimore Ravens 12-5 0.706 1st 9th 
28 Minnesota Vikings 14-3 0.824 14th 3rd
29 Buffalo Bills 13-4 0.765 3rd 13th 
30 Philadelphia Eagles 14-3 0.824 6th 1st 
31 Kansas City Chiefs 15-2 0.882 12th 14th 
32 Detroit Lions 15-2 0.882 2nd 11th 

PFF's 2025 NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The top prospect on the board is Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a rare talent with the potential to start at the NFL level as either a wide receiver or cornerback. After Hunter, Michigan standouts Mason Graham and Will Johnson, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty are some of the premier players in this draft class.

Click here to see PFF's top 250 draft prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

