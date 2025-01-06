2025 NFL Draft Order: Where the league's 32 teams stand after the regular season

As the regular season concludes, the NFL's playoff picture is set, and the league’s bottom-tier teams are turning their attention to rebuilding for the future. For these franchises, the focus has shifted to the offseason and the 2025 NFL Draft, where they hope to find cornerstone players to spark a turnaround.

Below is the final draft order for non-playoff teams after Week 18, along with each team's ranks in EPA per play and EPA allowed per play to provide a comprehensive snapshot of their 2024 performance.

2025 NFL Draft Order: As it stands

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The top prospect on the board is Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a rare talent with the potential to start at the NFL level as either a wide receiver or cornerback. After Hunter, Michigan standouts Mason Graham and Will Johnson, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty are some of the premier players in this draft class.

