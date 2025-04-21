Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL Draft Big Board: Top 100 Prospects

With the 2025 NFL Draft just days away, we’re unveiling our first-ever attempt at building top 100 big boards tailored to all 32 NFL teams.

These boards are grounded in the PFF Big Board and enhanced with insights from the PFF Draft Guide to highlight the prospects who best fit each roster’s current needs and future outlook. Want to see how your draft could unfold? Try your hand with the PFF Mock Draft Simulator and shape the future of your favorite franchise.

Offense

Offensive Coordinator: KLINT KUBIAK (OC)

KLINT KUBIAK (OC) QB Alignment: UNDER CENTER, SHOTGUN (56.0%)

UNDER CENTER, SHOTGUN (56.0%) Heavy Play Action?: NO (149*, 25TH)

NO (149*, 25TH) Passing Personnel: 11, 21, 22

11, 21, 22 Run Concept: MAN (22.39%), ZONE (60.43%)

MAN (22.39%), ZONE (60.43%) Running Game Plan: SINGLE-BACK

Defense

Defensive Coordinator: MIKE MACDONALD (HC)

MIKE MACDONALD (HC) Safety Alignment: SINGLE (50.2%), TWO-HIGH (49.8%)

SINGLE (50.2%), TWO-HIGH (49.8%) Coverage Scheme: ZONE (55.43%)

ZONE (55.43%) Cornerback Alignment: PRESS

PRESS Coverage Formation: NICKEL

NICKEL Defensive Front: 3-4

Team Needs

Primary Secondary Ancillary No need ZONE C MAN/GAP OG ZONE OT SLOT WR ZONE OG MAN/GAP C MAN/GAP OT SAM LB X WR Z WR Y-TE (BLOCK) WIDE ZONE CB NOSE TACKLE WIDE MAN CB 3-TECH DT F-TE (REC) 3-4 DE COVERAGE SAFETY 3-4 DE BOX SAFETY 4-3 EDGE 3-4 EDGE NICKEL DEFENDER MIKE LB WILL LB RB QB

Top 100 Big Board