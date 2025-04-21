Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL Draft Big Board: Top 100 Prospects

With the 2025 NFL Draft just days away, we’re unveiling our first-ever attempt at building top 100 big boards tailored to all 32 NFL teams.
These boards are grounded in the PFF Big Board and enhanced with insights from the PFF Draft Guide to highlight the prospects who best fit each roster’s current needs and future outlook. Want to see how your draft could unfold? Try your hand with the PFF Mock Draft Simulator and shape the future of your favorite franchise.
Offense
- Offensive Coordinator: KLINT KUBIAK (OC)
- QB Alignment: UNDER CENTER, SHOTGUN (56.0%)
- Heavy Play Action?: NO (149*, 25TH)
- Passing Personnel: 11, 21, 22
- Run Concept: MAN (22.39%), ZONE (60.43%)
- Running Game Plan: SINGLE-BACK
Defense
- Defensive Coordinator: MIKE MACDONALD (HC)
- Safety Alignment: SINGLE (50.2%), TWO-HIGH (49.8%)
- Coverage Scheme: ZONE (55.43%)
- Cornerback Alignment: PRESS
- Coverage Formation: NICKEL
- Defensive Front: 3-4
Team Needs
|Primary
|Secondary
|Ancillary
|No need
|ZONE C
|MAN/GAP OG
|ZONE OT
|SLOT WR
|ZONE OG
|MAN/GAP C
|MAN/GAP OT
|SAM LB
|X WR
|Z WR
|Y-TE (BLOCK)
|WIDE ZONE CB
|NOSE TACKLE
|WIDE MAN CB
|3-TECH DT
|F-TE (REC)
|3-4 DE
|COVERAGE SAFETY
|3-4 DE
|BOX SAFETY
|4-3 EDGE
|3-4 EDGE
|NICKEL DEFENDER
|MIKE LB
|WILL LB
|RB
|QB
Top 100 Big Board
|Rk
|Player
|Position
|Team Need
|Need Label
|1
|Travis Hunter
|WIDE ZONE CB
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|2
|Abdul Carter
|3-4 EDGE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|3
|Tyler Warren
|Y-TE
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|4
|Will Campbell
|MAN/GAP OT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|5
|Armand Membou
|ZONE OT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|6
|Jahdae Barron
|WIDE ZONE CB
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|7
|Will Johnson
|WIDE ZONE CB
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|8
|Tetairoa McMillan
|X WR
|PRIMARY
|STARTER
|9
|Kelvin Banks Jr.
|ZONE OT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|10
|Cameron Ward
|QB
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|11
|Mason Graham
|3-TECH DT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|12
|Grey Zabel
|ZONE C
|PRIMARY
|STARTER
|13
|Malaki Starks
|COVERAGE S
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|14
|Jihaad Campbell
|MIKE LB
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|15
|Shavon Revel
|WIDE MAN CB
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|16
|Kenneth Grant
|NOSE TACKLE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|17
|Josh Simmons
|ZONE OT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|18
|Emeka Egbuka
|Z WR
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|19
|Colston Loveland
|F-TE
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|20
|Matthew Golden
|Z WR
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|21
|Luther Burden III
|Z WR
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|22
|Trey Amos
|WIDE MAN CB
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|23
|Josh Conerly Jr.
|ZONE OT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|24
|Shemar Stewart
|4-3 EDGE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|25
|Jalon Walker
|3-4 EDGE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|26
|Nick Emmanwori
|BOX SS
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|27
|Xavier Watts
|COVERAGE S
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|28
|Maxwell Hairston
|WIDE MAN CB
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|29
|Benjamin Morrison
|WIDE MAN CB
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|30
|Donovan Jackson
|ZONE OG
|PRIMARY
|STARTER
|31
|Donovan Ezeiruaku
|3-4 EDGE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|32
|Mike Green
|3-4 EDGE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|33
|Mykel Williams
|4-3 EDGE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|34
|Derrick Harmon
|3-TECH DT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|35
|Walter Nolen
|3-TECH DT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|36
|Jared Wilson
|ZONE C
|PRIMARY
|STARTER
|37
|James Pearce Jr.
|3-4 EDGE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|38
|Darius Alexander
|3-TECH DT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|39
|Darien Porter
|WIDE ZONE CB
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|40
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|41
|Tyler Booker
|MAN/GAP OG
|SECONDARY
|STARTER
|42
|Nic Scourton
|4-3 EDGE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|43
|Jonah Savaiinaea
|MAN/GAP OG
|SECONDARY
|STARTER
|44
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|45
|Tate Ratledge
|ZONE OG
|PRIMARY
|STARTER
|46
|Elic Ayomanor
|X WR
|PRIMARY
|STARTER
|47
|Jayden Higgins
|X WR
|PRIMARY
|STARTER
|48
|Elijah Arroyo
|F-TE
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|49
|Kyle Williams
|Z WR
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|50
|Tre Harris
|X WR
|PRIMARY
|STARTER
|51
|Demetrius Knight Jr.
|WILL LB
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|52
|Landon Jackson
|4-3 EDGE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|53
|Azareye'h Thomas
|WIDE MAN CB
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|54
|Aireontae Ersery
|ZONE OT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|55
|Princely Umanmielen
|3-4 EDGE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|56
|Tyleik Williams
|NOSE TACKLE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|57
|Bradyn Swinson
|3-4 EDGE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|58
|Marcus Mbow
|ZONE OT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|59
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|60
|JT Tuimoloau
|4-3 EDGE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|61
|Carson Schwesinger
|WILL LB
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|62
|Jack Bech
|SLOT WR
|NO NEED
|DEPTH
|63
|T.J. Sanders
|3-TECH DT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|64
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|65
|Jalen Royals
|Z WR
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|66
|Jack Sawyer
|4-3 EDGE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|67
|Jared Ivey
|3-4 DE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|68
|Wyatt Milum
|ZONE OG
|PRIMARY
|STARTER
|69
|Mason Taylor
|F-TE
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|70
|Omarr Norman-Lott
|3-TECH DT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|71
|Kyle Kennard
|3-4 EDGE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|72
|CJ West
|NOSE TACKLE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|73
|Alfred Collins
|NOSE TACKLE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|74
|Shemar Turner
|3-TECH DT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|75
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|76
|Charles Grant
|ZONE OT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|77
|Chris Paul Jr.
|MIKE LB
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|78
|Josaiah Stewart
|3-4 EDGE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|79
|Terrance Ferguson
|F-TE
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|80
|Willie Lampkin
|ZONE C
|PRIMARY
|STARTER
|81
|Ozzy Trapilo
|MAN/GAP OT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|82
|Jordan Burch
|4-3 EDGE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|83
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|COVERAGE S
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|84
|Jaylin Noel
|SLOT WR
|NO NEED
|DEPTH
|85
|Lathan Ransom
|BOX SS
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|86
|Andrew Mukuba
|COVERAGE S
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|87
|Joshua Farmer
|3-TECH DT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|88
|Jordan Phillips
|NOSE TACKLE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|89
|Elijah Roberts
|3-4 DE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|90
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|91
|Vernon Broughton
|3-4 DE
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|92
|Cameron Williams
|MAN/GAP OT
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|93
|Savion Williams
|X WR
|PRIMARY
|STARTER
|94
|Jalen Milroe
|QB
|ANCILLARY
|DEPTH
|95
|Isaac TeSlaa
|SLOT WR
|NO NEED
|DEPTH
|96
|Jacob Parrish
|NICKEL DEFENDER
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|97
|Gunnar Helm
|F-TE
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|98
|Billy Bowman Jr.
|NICKEL DEFENDER
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|99
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|F-TE
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL
|100
|Cobee Bryant
|WIDE MAN CB
|SECONDARY
|ROTATIONAL