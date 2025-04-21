2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL Draft Big Board: Top 100 Prospects

2XYNRYG BOULDER, CO - AUGUST 29: North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel (74) during the college football game between the North Dakota State Bison and the Colorado Buffaloes on August 29, 2024 at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Trevor Sikkema

With the 2025 NFL Draft just days away, we’re unveiling our first-ever attempt at building top 100 big boards tailored to all 32 NFL teams.

These boards are grounded in the PFF Big Board and enhanced with insights from the PFF Draft Guide to highlight the prospects who best fit each roster’s current needs and future outlook. Want to see how your draft could unfold? Try your hand with the PFF Mock Draft Simulator and shape the future of your favorite franchise.

Offense

  • Offensive Coordinator: KLINT KUBIAK (OC)
  • QB Alignment: UNDER CENTER, SHOTGUN (56.0%)
  • Heavy Play Action?: NO (149*, 25TH)
  • Passing Personnel: 11, 21, 22
  • Run Concept: MAN (22.39%), ZONE (60.43%)
  • Running Game Plan: SINGLE-BACK

Defense

  • Defensive Coordinator: MIKE MACDONALD (HC)
  • Safety Alignment: SINGLE (50.2%), TWO-HIGH (49.8%)
  • Coverage Scheme: ZONE (55.43%)
  • Cornerback Alignment: PRESS
  • Coverage Formation: NICKEL
  • Defensive Front: 3-4
Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats
2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles
Draft Position Rankings

Team Needs

PrimarySecondaryAncillaryNo need
ZONE CMAN/GAP OGZONE OTSLOT WR
ZONE OGMAN/GAP CMAN/GAP OTSAM LB
X WRZ WRY-TE (BLOCK)
WIDE ZONE CBNOSE TACKLE
WIDE MAN CB3-TECH DT
F-TE (REC)3-4 DE
COVERAGE SAFETY3-4 DE
BOX SAFETY4-3 EDGE
3-4 EDGE
NICKEL DEFENDER
MIKE LB
WILL LB
RB
QB

Top 100 Big Board

RkPlayerPositionTeam NeedNeed Label
1Travis HunterWIDE ZONE CBSECONDARYROTATIONAL
2Abdul Carter3-4 EDGEANCILLARYDEPTH
3Tyler WarrenY-TESECONDARYROTATIONAL
4Will CampbellMAN/GAP OTANCILLARYDEPTH
5Armand MembouZONE OTANCILLARYDEPTH
6Jahdae BarronWIDE ZONE CBSECONDARYROTATIONAL
7Will JohnsonWIDE ZONE CBSECONDARYROTATIONAL
8Tetairoa McMillanX WRPRIMARYSTARTER
9Kelvin Banks Jr.ZONE OTANCILLARYDEPTH
10Cameron WardQBANCILLARYDEPTH
11Mason Graham3-TECH DTANCILLARYDEPTH
12Grey ZabelZONE CPRIMARYSTARTER
13Malaki StarksCOVERAGE SSECONDARYROTATIONAL
14Jihaad CampbellMIKE LBSECONDARYROTATIONAL
15Shavon RevelWIDE MAN CBSECONDARYROTATIONAL
16Kenneth GrantNOSE TACKLEANCILLARYDEPTH
17Josh SimmonsZONE OTANCILLARYDEPTH
18Emeka EgbukaZ WRSECONDARYROTATIONAL
19Colston LovelandF-TESECONDARYROTATIONAL
20Matthew GoldenZ WRSECONDARYROTATIONAL
21Luther Burden IIIZ WRSECONDARYROTATIONAL
22Trey AmosWIDE MAN CBSECONDARYROTATIONAL
23Josh Conerly Jr.ZONE OTANCILLARYDEPTH
24Shemar Stewart4-3 EDGEANCILLARYDEPTH
25Jalon Walker3-4 EDGEANCILLARYDEPTH
26Nick EmmanworiBOX SSSECONDARYROTATIONAL
27Xavier WattsCOVERAGE SSECONDARYROTATIONAL
28Maxwell HairstonWIDE MAN CBSECONDARYROTATIONAL
29Benjamin MorrisonWIDE MAN CBSECONDARYROTATIONAL
30Donovan JacksonZONE OGPRIMARYSTARTER
31Donovan Ezeiruaku3-4 EDGEANCILLARYDEPTH
32Mike Green3-4 EDGEANCILLARYDEPTH
33Mykel Williams4-3 EDGEANCILLARYDEPTH
34Derrick Harmon3-TECH DTANCILLARYDEPTH
35Walter Nolen3-TECH DTANCILLARYDEPTH
36Jared WilsonZONE CPRIMARYSTARTER
37James Pearce Jr.3-4 EDGEANCILLARYDEPTH
38Darius Alexander3-TECH DTANCILLARYDEPTH
39Darien PorterWIDE ZONE CBSECONDARYROTATIONAL
40Ashton JeantyRBANCILLARYDEPTH
41Tyler BookerMAN/GAP OGSECONDARYSTARTER
42Nic Scourton4-3 EDGEANCILLARYDEPTH
43Jonah SavaiinaeaMAN/GAP OGSECONDARYSTARTER
44Shedeur SandersQBANCILLARYDEPTH
45Tate RatledgeZONE OGPRIMARYSTARTER
46Elic AyomanorX WRPRIMARYSTARTER
47Jayden HigginsX WRPRIMARYSTARTER
48Elijah ArroyoF-TESECONDARYROTATIONAL
49Kyle WilliamsZ WRSECONDARYROTATIONAL
50Tre HarrisX WRPRIMARYSTARTER
51Demetrius Knight Jr.WILL LBSECONDARYROTATIONAL
52Landon Jackson4-3 EDGEANCILLARYDEPTH
53Azareye'h ThomasWIDE MAN CBSECONDARYROTATIONAL
54Aireontae ErseryZONE OTANCILLARYDEPTH
55Princely Umanmielen3-4 EDGEANCILLARYDEPTH
56Tyleik WilliamsNOSE TACKLEANCILLARYDEPTH
57Bradyn Swinson3-4 EDGEANCILLARYDEPTH
58Marcus MbowZONE OTANCILLARYDEPTH
59Omarion HamptonRBANCILLARYDEPTH
60JT Tuimoloau4-3 EDGEANCILLARYDEPTH
61Carson SchwesingerWILL LBSECONDARYROTATIONAL
62Jack BechSLOT WRNO NEEDDEPTH
63T.J. Sanders3-TECH DTANCILLARYDEPTH
64Kaleb JohnsonRBANCILLARYDEPTH
65Jalen RoyalsZ WRSECONDARYROTATIONAL
66Jack Sawyer4-3 EDGEANCILLARYDEPTH
67Jared Ivey3-4 DEANCILLARYDEPTH
68Wyatt MilumZONE OGPRIMARYSTARTER
69Mason TaylorF-TESECONDARYROTATIONAL
70Omarr Norman-Lott3-TECH DTANCILLARYDEPTH
71Kyle Kennard3-4 EDGEANCILLARYDEPTH
72CJ WestNOSE TACKLEANCILLARYDEPTH
73Alfred CollinsNOSE TACKLEANCILLARYDEPTH
74Shemar Turner3-TECH DTANCILLARYDEPTH
75TreVeyon HendersonRBANCILLARYDEPTH
76Charles GrantZONE OTANCILLARYDEPTH
77Chris Paul Jr.MIKE LBSECONDARYROTATIONAL
78Josaiah Stewart3-4 EDGEANCILLARYDEPTH
79Terrance FergusonF-TESECONDARYROTATIONAL
80Willie LampkinZONE CPRIMARYSTARTER
81Ozzy TrapiloMAN/GAP OTANCILLARYDEPTH
82Jordan Burch4-3 EDGEANCILLARYDEPTH
83Kevin Winston Jr.COVERAGE SSECONDARYROTATIONAL
84Jaylin NoelSLOT WRNO NEEDDEPTH
85Lathan RansomBOX SSSECONDARYROTATIONAL
86Andrew MukubaCOVERAGE SSECONDARYROTATIONAL
87Joshua Farmer3-TECH DTANCILLARYDEPTH
88Jordan PhillipsNOSE TACKLEANCILLARYDEPTH
89Elijah Roberts3-4 DEANCILLARYDEPTH
90Quinshon JudkinsRBANCILLARYDEPTH
91Vernon Broughton3-4 DEANCILLARYDEPTH
92Cameron WilliamsMAN/GAP OTANCILLARYDEPTH
93Savion WilliamsX WRPRIMARYSTARTER
94Jalen MilroeQBANCILLARYDEPTH
95Isaac TeSlaaSLOT WRNO NEEDDEPTH
96Jacob ParrishNICKEL DEFENDERSECONDARYROTATIONAL
97Gunnar HelmF-TESECONDARYROTATIONAL
98Billy Bowman Jr.NICKEL DEFENDERSECONDARYROTATIONAL
99Harold Fannin Jr.F-TESECONDARYROTATIONAL
100Cobee BryantWIDE MAN CBSECONDARYROTATIONAL
NFL Draft Featured Tools
