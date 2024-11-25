2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Edge defenders

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The running back, tight end and offensive tackle positions seem to be the deepest and strongest on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, the edge defender group is as deep as we’ve seen in several years, dominating the projected top 50. There are also more impact defensive backs this year than a year ago, with plenty of options on all three days of the draft, specifically on Days 2 and 3.

Here are PFF's top edge defenders in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with some initial scouting notes courtesy of lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema.

Big board rank: 6

Strengths:

• Rare athlete for the position

• Natural explosiveness and bend are both elite

• Willingness to play physically despite lighter weight

• Pass rushes like a basketball guard; cross-over style (basketball background)

Weaknesses:

• Has a small false step (could cover even more ground off the snap)

• Need to get more precise with hands to stay clean during rushes; improved in 2024 with fast arm-over move

Big board rank: 10

Strengths:

• Carries 280 pounds very well for an edge who can be OLB or DE

• Experience playing both the right and left side of the line

• Many pass rush moves already feel second nature

• Savviness to “get skinny” between blockers

• Great eyes for where the ball is going

• Natural instinct to swipe his hands and stay clean

• Comfortable shallow zone dropping from OLB spot

Weaknesses:

• Loses edge contain by crashing down too often (could be what he's taught)

• Isn't as violent in his run defense consistently as he could be

Big board rank: 24

Strengths:

• Great build for an edge player; weight and length are pro-caliber

• Has a violent and fast arm-over/swing move when attacking inside

• Good understanding of the advantages of his arm length

• His first step is explosive and can cover a ton of ground

• Great motor that plays to the whistle

• Strong, reliable run defender

Weaknesses:

• Consistently one of the last linemen out of his stance

• Has a false step in his pass rush reps that could be cleaned up

• Hands are active but could be more precise in pass rush

• Eyes for the ball could improve

Big board rank: 26

Strengths:

• Imposing size, even for NFL standards

• Top-tier explosiveness at his size

• Speed to power can be dominant

• Violent hands to disengage

• Impressive ability to corner for his size

Weaknesses:

• Has a consistent false step that needs to be cleaned up

• He lets tackles get their hands on him first

• Pass rush plans need refinement and more finesse

• Too reliant on the “see the ball, get the ball” mentality. He needs to anticipate

• Must play with better balance

Big board rank: 34

Strengths:

• Very twitchy player with an explosive first step

• Quick off the ball with a good snap reaction

• Very fast hands with high potential for effectiveness

• Decent speed-to-power punch, given his low weight

• Spot drop coverage isn't his strong suit, but he has the movement skills for it

• Good anticipation for snap count/appropriate pre-snap shifts

Weaknesses:

• Light weight makes it easier to lock him up/finish him to the ground

• Not much flexibility to play him anywhere inside 5-tech

• Lacks pass-rush nuance and technique