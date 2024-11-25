2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Running backs

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The running back, tight end and offensive tackle positions seem to be the deepest and strongest on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, the edge defender group is as deep as we’ve seen in several years, dominating the projected top 50. There are also more impact defensive backs this year than a year ago, with plenty of options on all three days of the draft, specifically on Days 2 and 3.

Here are PFF's top running back prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with some initial scouting notes courtesy of lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema.

For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

Big board rank: 4

Strengths:

• Dense, compact frame for good center of gravity/balance

• Natural soft hands in the receiving game

• Becomes a playmaker after the catch

• Does not shy away from contact

• Excellent one-cut vision behind zone-blocking concepts

Weaknesses:

• Overall size makes pass blocking a difficult task, but he is willing to do it

• Vision in man/gap situation is not decisive enough

• Can sometimes shimmy too much when setting a defender up in space

Big board rank: 27

Strengths:

• Built like an NFL back in measurables, weight distribution and athleticism

• Relishes in the physical aspects of the position

• Wants to erase people in pass pro

• Elite power in his lower half for leg drive through contract and explosiveness in space

Weaknesses:

• Inconsistent blend of patience and hesitancy behind the LOS

• Overeager to get upfield, at times; could stand to be more patient for his blockers at second level

Big board rank: 29

Strengths:

• Strong north-to-south runner between the tackles

• Realy nice burst and top speed for his weight

• Has the balance to shrug off arm tackles for YAC

• Good vision, especially behind ZBS

• Constantly cutting to find open space

Weaknesses:

• Not much experience at all as a receiver

• Upfield urgency can lead to not letting blocks set up

Big board rank: 30

Strengths:

• Quick, explosive footwork in the backfield to jump gaps and accelerate when he sees space

• Willing, fundamentally sound pass protector

• Strong core, impressive balance for yards after contact

• Long speed appears above average for the NFL level

• Plays with a good level of competitiveness/toughness

• One fumble in over 500 carries from 2022-2023

Weaknesses:

• Was not relied on much in the passing game

• Sometimes, his weight can get a little too far over his toes, and he can lose balance

• He has high pass-blocking potential, but there are times he dips his head too far and drops his eyes

Big board rank: 48

Strengths:

• Gets up to full speed very quickly

• Fast footwork to force missed tackles and choose running lanes behind man- and gap-blocking concepts

• Very agile back

• Can balance momentum well at high speeds

Weaknesses:

• Not a lot of body density to power through full tackles

• Isn't as decisive behind zone blocking as he is behind man/gap blocking

• Tends to want to bounce to the sideline a little too much

• Has the agility for rote running but not an overly natural pass-catcher