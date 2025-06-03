2025 NFL Betting: Way-too-early best bets for division winners

Can the Rams repeat as NFC West champs? Adding Davante Adams to the lineup alongside Puka Nacua will have the Rams' passing game humming, and the team could still trade for cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Can the Chargers topple the Chiefs in the AFC West? With more weapons at Justin Herbert’s disposal in 2025, along with a defense that finished sixth in PFF grade (76.7) last season, Jim Harbaugh’s squad could have a big year.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 11 minutes

Although the 2025 NFL season is still months away, rosters are largely set as minicamps get underway, making this an optimal time to survey futures markets for division winners.

While much will play out over the next seven months, these are the early projections for which franchises will take home division titles in 2025.

Editor's note: Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

AFC North

The Ravens and Steelers represented the AFC North in the playoffs in 2024, but an offseason of roster turnover for Pittsburgh leaves the team on the outside looking in for oddsmakers heading into 2025. While rumors of Aaron Rodgers joining the Steelers swirl, nothing has been made official. Without a proven starter at quarterback, the Steelers run the risk of being a one-dimensional team built on the back of a strong defense (77.9 PFF grade, fourth in the NFL in 2024) that will keep them in close games down the stretch, but an offense that will struggle to generate points.

That could be a serious problem with high-powered offenses in Cincinnati and Baltimore on the schedule. Although the Bengals made a valiant push to close out 2024, they face uncertainties on defense again this season surrounding the future of their best defender, Trey Hendrickson, who has been engaged in a very public contract battle.

That gives the Ravens the most complete roster in the division, and they are the most likely team to capture the divisional crown. Baltimore has won the past two AFC North titles and is poised for another. Powered by PFF’s highest-graded quarterback, Lamar Jackson (94.9), and running back, Derrick Henry (94.1), to go along with a strong defense (75.4, fifth best), the Ravens have the tools to excel despite a tough schedule in 2025.

Pick: Baltimore Ravens (-140)

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

AFC East

The Bills have the shortest odds of any division favorite to take home the crown, at -230. Winners of the past five AFC East titles, Buffalo is enjoying the same success against a subpar division that New England experienced in years past. With a light strength of schedule and a defense restocked with young talent, Josh Allen (91.9 PFF grade, fourth best) and company have the AFC East in the palms of their hands. But, at their current odds, they don’t present much value.

The Patriots and Dolphins sit tied for the second-best odds of taking the division, but they appear headed in opposite directions. The Dolphins are rumored to be shopping key contributors, including Jonnu Smith, Jalen Ramsey and potentially Tyreek Hill. Should any of those talents be moved, Miami’s +550 odds will plummet.

On the other side, New England had a big offseason, headlined by the hiring of Mike Vrabel to be the face of this franchise for the foreseeable future. The Patriots are situated with one of the three easiest 2025 schedules, facing off with just four playoff teams from 2024. Armed with far more talent than a year ago, New England should make some noise. But do they have enough to take down Buffalo?

Pick: Buffalo Bills (-230)

AFC South

As the winners of back-to-back AFC South titles, the Texans are again the favorites to capture the crown in 2025. But with the rest of the division having made improvements, the margin for error appears much slimmer. Houston invested heavily this offseason to fix its issues along the offensive line after allowing the fourth-most sacks (36) in the NFL last season. It remains to be seen whether the moves will net positive results, but armed with offensive weapons and a strong defense, the Texans will remain contenders.

C.J. Stroud‘s Career PFF Grades

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

The Jaguars and Colts share similar odds, thanks to easier strengths of schedule in 2025. With Liam Coen entering his first season leading Jacksonville, the team may take some time to get situated following the sweeping changes to the roster, including the departures of Christian Kirk and Evan Engram.

Conversely, Shane Steichen’s Colts largely look dependent on figuring out the quarterback position, as Anthony Richardson has struggled to produce due to a combination of poor play and injuries. While Daniel Jones adds competition to the room, much hinges on one of these options playing better than what they’ve displayed.

Pick: Houston Texans (+115)

AFC West

With nine straight AFC West titles under their belt, and five Super Bowl appearances in that span, the Chiefs are again listed atop the divisional odds. However, 11 of their games last season were decided by one score, many of which were decided by the final play of the game. There is evidence that the Chiefs are less dominant than in past years.

With the AFC West again posing as the strongest division in the conference, after hosting three playoff teams in 2024, the value lies further down the board.

The Broncos are a popular option as a team to take a step forward again in 2025. After finishing second in EPA allowed per play in 2024, Denver’s defense made notable additions in Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga and Jahdae Barron. While the offense would have liked to add another weapon to the mix, should Bo Nix take a step forward in 2025, this team will be a contender.

For the Chargers, the road to success again hinges on Justin Herbert, who exhibited some of the best play of his career in 2024. With more weapons at his disposal in 2025, along with a defense that finished sixth in PFF grade (76.7) last season, Jim Harbaugh’s squad could have a big year.

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (+300)

NFC North

The NFC North was the most hotly contested division in the NFL last season, and that appears to be the theme again heading into 2025. While the Lions are currently slated as the favorite to take the division, the departures of coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn cast some doubt on their ability to repeat their recent success in such a strong division. Even still, with a strong roster that returns Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions will be tough to beat.

Chicago is in a far better situation after hiring Ben Johnson and getting aggressive this offseason, but the team's season will still largely hinge on quarterback Caleb Williams taking a step forward in 2025. Johnson also leans heavily on his running game, which could be an issue, as Bears running backs ranked 32nd in yards after contact per attempt (2.4) last season. The team has done little to change that room this offseason.

The Vikings exceeded all expectations in 2024, and while they have high hopes for J.J. McCarthy under center, his lack of experience and injury history leave many questions about the team's outlook.

The Packers appear to be the team most poised to overtake the Lions in 2025. Matt LaFleur’s roster had little turnover, bringing cohesion into the season. Although the entire division has one of the 10 hardest schedules this season, the Packers face a marginally simpler path, having finished third in the division last season. That combination is the tipping point in the game of inches that will decide this race.

Pick: Green Bay Packers (+270)

NFC East

As the defending champs, the Eagles not only hold the shortest odds to capture the NFC East title but also to win back-to-back Super Bowls (+650). Powered by a strong running game headlined by Saquon Barkley, the NFL’s top-ranked offensive line and the highest-graded defense by a wide margin, Philadelphia is again poised to dominate the NFC.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

The Commanders profile as the next team in line with the potential to topple the Eagles. After a stellar rookie season from Jayden Daniels, Washington's brass was aggressive in adding pieces around the young passer to amplify the franchise's window of opportunity during his rookie deal. While this team has made massive strides over the past 12 months, it remains a bit light on defense, particularly at pass rusher, which will cause issues.

Dallas has high hopes of returning to its high-powered ways, with Dak Prescott poised to reenter the lineup. But with Brian Schottenheimer entering his first season as a head coach, there are questions as to whether the Cowboys have enough right now to compete with the division’s top dogs.

Pick: Philadelphia Eagles (-140)

NFC South

Tampa Bay, winners of the past four NFC South titles, stands atop the division in the eyes of oddsmakers. Situated just below the league average in forecasted strength of schedule with little roster turnover, the Buccaneers have the pieces to take the division again. Although this offense is without Liam Coen calling plays, Baker Mayfield is playing the best ball of his career and comes into 2025 with even more weapons.

Atlanta let the division slip through its fingers in 2024, losing six of its last eight to close out the year. This time around, the Falcons bring a host of young talent hoping to lead the way to their first playoff berth since 2017. Although Michael Penix Jr. showed promise on a limited sample last season — posting an 87.6 PFF passing grade — these odds to overtake Tampa Bay largely hinge on that success across an entire season, which may be a lot to ask right out of the gate.

Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+100)

NFC West

The NFC West projects as one of the closest divisional races in the NFL in 2025. The 49ers currently lead the pack, with expectations that a defense-heavy draft and Christian McCaffrey‘s return will right the ship after a six-win campaign last season. Going from worst to first seems a bit rich in this market, though. Even with their roster improvements, the 49ers have a lot riding on key playmakers returning to form in McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, following tough injuries.

As the team that represented the NFC West in the playoffs this past season, the Rams are slotted just behind the 49ers. Should they be, though? There are pretty clear indications that Los Angeles is positioning itself for a run. Adding Davante Adams to the lineup alongside Puka Nacua will have Matthew Stafford’s passing game humming. With rumors that Jalen Ramsey could return to Los Angeles through a trade to bolster a young, promising defense, the Rams are hoping to build on their late run in 2024.

The Cardinals and Seahawks are both promising squads heading into 2024. While Seattle still has questions to answer after a massive roster overhaul, Arizona profiles as a solid value here, given its aggressive additions on defense this offseason. Even still, will it be enough to overtake the Rams in the race for the division crown?

Pick: Los Angeles Rams (+175)