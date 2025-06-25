NFL Betting: Using PFF projections to forecast 2025 rushing yards leader

Can Derrick Henry break a streak of second-place finishes? Although Derrick Henry hasn’t led the league in rushing since back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020, he’s re maine d near the top, finishing second in rushing yards in each of the past three seasons.



Will Bijan Robinson take full control of Atlanta’s backfield? Robinson handled over 300 carries in 2024, boosting his share of the backfield's attempts from 47.5% to 66.9%. If that usage trend holds, he’ll be firmly in the mix for the NFL’s rushing title.



Robinson handled over 300 carries in 2024, boosting his share of the backfield's attempts from 47.5% to 66.9%. If that usage trend holds, he'll be firmly in the mix for the NFL's rushing title.

Using PFF fantasy projections as a lens into the betting markets, we’ve identified some of the most valuable rushing yardage futures ahead of the 2025 NFL season, led by Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley, who is projected to repeat as the league’s rushing champion.

Barkley isn’t the only contender worth watching in this race to the top. With several running backs coming off standout 2024 campaigns, the 2025 rushing title is wide open, making it the perfect time to evaluate the best bets to lead the NFL in rushing yards this season.

Rank Name Projected Rushing Yardage Odds 1 Saquon Barkley 1,373.4 +275 2 Jonathan Taylor 1,311.7 +1000 3 Derrick Henry 1,306.9 +400 4 Bijan Robinson 1,228.7 +1100 5 Ashton Jeanty 1,227.9 +1800 6 Bucky Irving 1,209.9 +2000 7 Kyren Williams 1,174.9 +2500 8 Josh Jacobs 1,131.8 +2000 9 Quinshon Judkins 1,093.8 +6500 10 Jahmyr Gibbs 1,078.5 +1400 11 Christian McCaffrey 1,037.9 +1000 12 Chuba Hubbard 1,034.0 +3000 13 Kenneth Walker III 1,005.4 +5500 14 Chase Brown 999.50 +5000 15 Tony Pollard 997.4 +10000

Favorites