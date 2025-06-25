All
NFL Betting: Using PFF projections to forecast 2025 rushing yards leader

By Mason Cameron
  • Can Derrick Henry break a streak of second-place finishes? Although Derrick Henry hasn’t led the league in rushing since back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020, he’s remained near the top, finishing second in rushing yards in each of the past three seasons.
  • Will Bijan Robinson take full control of Atlanta’s backfield? Robinson handled over 300 carries in 2024, boosting his share of the backfield's attempts from 47.5% to 66.9%. If that usage trend holds, he’ll be firmly in the mix for the NFL’s rushing title.
Using PFF fantasy projections as a lens into the betting markets, we’ve identified some of the most valuable rushing yardage futures ahead of the 2025 NFL season, led by Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley, who is projected to repeat as the league’s rushing champion.

Barkley isn’t the only contender worth watching in this race to the top. With several running backs coming off standout 2024 campaigns, the 2025 rushing title is wide open, making it the perfect time to evaluate the best bets to lead the NFL in rushing yards this season.

Odds Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

RankNameProjected Rushing YardageOdds
1Saquon Barkley1,373.4+275
2Jonathan Taylor1,311.7+1000
3Derrick Henry1,306.9+400
4Bijan Robinson1,228.7+1100
5Ashton Jeanty1,227.9+1800
6Bucky Irving1,209.9+2000
7Kyren Williams1,174.9+2500
8Josh Jacobs1,131.8+2000
9Quinshon Judkins1,093.8+6500
10Jahmyr Gibbs1,078.5+1400
11Christian McCaffrey1,037.9+1000
12Chuba Hubbard1,034.0+3000
13Kenneth Walker III1,005.4+5500
14Chase Brown999.50+5000
15Tony Pollard997.4+10000

