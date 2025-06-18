PFF Betting 101: What are over/unders?

What are over/unders? The term refers to markets with a single set line, with bettors picking between two possible outcomes. It is often seen in game totals, player props and futures, such as team win totals.

After walking through how to get started betting on NFL games via the spread and props, and even how to link those picks together in a parlay, now we can examine lines and better understand over/unders.

This is your guide to understanding over/unders and how to take advantage of them for the 2025 NFL season.

What Are Overs and Unders?

Overs and unders refer to markets with a single set line, where bettors pick between two possible outcomes. They are often seen in game totals, player props and futures, such as team win totals.

In short, oddsmakers set a line and bettors predict whether the real outcome will end up over or under that projection.

Game Totals

Game totals tend to be one of the most common places to see over/under lines.

Here, we have a game total for the opening matchup of the NFL season between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Oddsmakers have set the line for the “total” or combined points scored in the game by both teams at 46.5 points.

Bettors can pick one of two outcomes:

Total score reaches 47 or more points (Over)

Total score reaches 46 or fewer points (Under)

Player Props & Futures

Another common place we see totals used is in player props and futures bets. Oddsmakers set a line measuring how a player will perform in a given game or the season, and bettors predict whether they will exceed that expectation or fall short of it.

Here, we have a futures line for Jalen Hurts’ passing-yardage total during the regular season.

With the line set at 3,200.5 passing yards, bettors can predict whether Hurts throws for more or less than the set number by the time the season ends.

Understanding odds and value

While oddsmakers’ goals for setting these lines are to create equal action on both sides of the line, that isn’t always the final result.

Sometimes, we see disparity between the odds offered on each side — oftentimes with player-focused markets, where the odds for one side project differently than the other.

Unlike the odds in the previous examples, where both options were equal at -110, we see here that the line for Dak Prescott’s regular-season passing-yardage total is set at 3850.5 yards with different odds offered on each side.

With the odds for the over set at even money (+100) and the under set at -120, oddsmakers see a higher probability of Prescott going under the line.

This can be due to several factors, including a slightly higher probability of said outcome or a correlation to the amount of money being placed on one side compared to the other.

In this case, if you were to bet on Prescott with a $100 budget:

At over 3,850.5 yards (+100), a $100 bet would win $100

At under 3,850.5 yards (-120), a $100 bet would win $83.33

Ready to Roll

You’re all set with the foundation to attack the betting markets for the 2025 NFL season.

