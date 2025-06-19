NFL Betting 2025: Using PFF fantasy projections to unearth valuable receiving props

How will Ja'Marr Chase follow up his 2024 triple crown? Chase’s extensive volume and explosive ability after the catch will put him in the driver’s seat to once again lead the NFL in receiving yardage, even while splitting the target share with Tee Higgins.

Bet on Brian Thomas Jr. to take another step in 2025: Even without a consistent face under center due to injuries, he managed to rack up 1,282 receiving yards, a mark that not only ranked third in the NFL but also landed in the top five among rookie receivers in the PFF era.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

Fantasy football and NFL betting go hand-in-hand. Through the very same insights we use to help you draft the best possible lineup to win your fantasy leagues, we can also determine the best futures and prop bets to target throughout the NFL season.

Thanks to the hard work of Nathan Jahnke, Jon Macri and the rest of the PFF Fantasy team, we’re able to measure projections for every player against season-long betting lines to determine the most valuable futures bets.

These are the best receiving props to target for the 2025 NFL season.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook & Caesars Sportsbook

Line: Most receiving yards in the NFL (+600)

Most receiving yards in the NFL (+600) PFF Projection: 1420.3 receiving yards

2024 was a hallmark season for the dynamic Bengals receiver, as Chase became just the third wideout to win the NFL triple crown in the past two decades, recording the most receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17) in the league. He joins Steve Smith Sr. (2005) and Cooper Kupp (2021).

Chase saw extensive volume this past season, peppered with 171 targets — the eighth most in a single season over the past decade. While that volume may seem untenable with another talented receiver in the offense, Tee Higgins, Chase’s target share came from a rather modest 24.1% threat rate (target rate on routes run), which placed him outside of the top 20 receivers. Even while splitting the target share with Higgins, he will see plenty of work.

Chase will be in the driver’s seat to lead the NFL in yardage again, just like his quarterback, Joe Burrow. His 36 receptions of 15 or more yards last season ranked second in the league, due in large part to racking up 6.3 yards after the catch per reception.

Pick: Ja’Marr Chase to lead the NFL in receiving yardage (+600)

Name Targets Projection Receptions Projection Receiving Yards Projection Receiving TD Projection Ja'Marr Chase 171.51 122.85 1,420.20 10.99 Justin Jefferson 173.16 112.15 1,349.96 7.22 Nico Collins 153.40 100.58 1,320.90 7.31 Brian Thomas Jr. 160.61 102.51 1,309.07 7.81 Puka Nacua 155.50 110.77 1,275.50 6.18 A.J. Brown 141.92 92.89 1,187.09 7.21 Malik Nabers 149.71 101.57 1,170.65 7.76 CeeDee Lamb 146.59 103.39 1,165.08 7.76 Amon-Ra St. Brown 133.28 101.55 1,154.06 7.91 Drake London 154.17 98.66 1,149.26 7.49

Line: 4.5 receiving TDs

4.5 receiving TDs PFF Projection: 6.15 receiving TDs

At just 25 years old, Wilson has already cemented himself as one of the most talented receivers in the NFL. In 2024, he showcased his ability as a true triple-threat receiver, excelling in a multitude of ways. He set career-best marks across the board while also earning a top-25 PFF receiving grade (79.3) and hauling in seven touchdowns.

That production came alongside Davante Adams, a favorite target of then-Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But in 2025, it’s Wilson who will have to lead the show solo for New York's offense, without Rodgers or Adams, or many other highly productive targets in the lineup, as he returns as the team's only receiver to generate a PFF receiving grade above 64.0.

The Jets' offense projects to be a run-heavy unit with Justin Fields under center. However, Fields has shown the ability to support a No. 1 receiver — he did so with D.J. Moore during his last prolonged stint as a starter with the Bears in 2023. That season, Moore hauled in eight touchdowns and generated a top-10 PFF receiving grade (89.5) at the position. Wilson should have similar expectations in 2025.

Pick: Over 4.5 receiving TD (+100)

Name Targets Projection Receiving TDs Projection Receiving TDs Line Receiving TDs Differential Rashod Bateman 78.24 5.18 3.50 1.68 Garrett Wilson 144.62 6.15 4.50 1.65 Travis Hunter 126.65 6.01 4.50 1.51 Tetairoa McMillan 132.01 5.82 4.50 1.32 Brian Thomas Jr. 160.61 7.81 6.50 1.31

Line: 1,150.5 receiving yards

1,150.5 receiving yards PFF Projection: 1,309.07 receiving yards

Despite being the fourth receiver selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, Thomas took the league by storm in his first season as a pro. Even without a consistent face under center in Jacksonville due to injuries, he managed to rack up 1,282 receiving yards, a mark that not only ranked third in the NFL but also landed in the top five among rookie receivers in the PFF era.

That level of production amid instability at quarterback is impressive and bodes well for Thomas' outlook in 2025. Even with another talented receiver added to the mix in rookie Travis Hunter, Thomas’ projection far exceeds his line, a credit to how well he played down the stretch. From Week 11 onward, Thomas generated 2.70 yards per route run, a mark good for the top eight among wide receivers.

With Liam Coen at the helm of the Jaguars' offense, Thomas can take another step forward in 2025. Last season with the Buccaneers, Coen orchestrated one of the most effective passing games in the NFL. The unit ranked eighth in EPA per dropback (0.179), third in explosive pass play percentage (17.2%) and sixth in yards per attempt (7.89).

Pick: Over 1,150.5 receiving yards (-110)

Name Targets Projection Receiving Yards Projection Receiving Yards Line Receiving Yards Differential Travis Hunter 126.65 934.42 750.50 183.92 Nico Collins 153.40 1,320.90 1,150.50 170.40 Chris Godwin 110.06 885.10 725.50 159.60 Brian Thomas Jr. 160.61 1,309.07 1,150.50 158.57 Deebo Samuel 105.35 808.27 675.50 132.77

Line: 785.5 receiving yards

785.5 receiving yards PFF Projection: 618.40 receiving yards

While Pearsall is a talented receiving threat and fought his way back onto the field in 2024, he struggled to gain his footing and carve out a role during his shortened rookie campaign, finishing with just a 64.1 PFF receiving grade.

Those issues were due in large part to the 49ers' sheer number of viable pass-catching options. Kyle Shanahan’s passing game flows through tight end George Kittle, who produced a fantastic season in 2024, generating more than 1,100 yards and posting the second-highest PFF receiving grade (92.4) in the NFL.

Even with key pieces like Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey lost to injury last season, Pearsall struggled to outpace Jauan Jennings, who led the team in targets (75) after Pearsall debuted in Week 7.

While the team's trade of Deebo Samuel, along with Aiyuk’s uncertain recovery from knee surgery, leaves fewer mouths to feed in this offense, McCaffrey is set to return to the lineup to start the season. McCaffrey’s impact will be felt throughout the offense as he slots in once again as the feature piece.

With McCaffrey, Kittle, Jennings and eventually Aiyuk in the mix, Pearsall may again be left fighting for his place in the 49ers' offense.

Pick: Under 785.5 receiving yards (-115)