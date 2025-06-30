NFL Betting: Teams to make the playoffs that missed out last season

The Cardinals sport a revamped defense: Jonathan Gannon’s defense is poised to show improvements, with numerous new faces set to play key roles as the team fights to be in the playoff conversation.

Every NFL team starts 0-0, making this the time for optimism for all 32 NFL franchises. However, oddsmakers don’t quite see it that way. With each team facing distinct challenges, books have placed similarly differing odds on each team’s chances to break into the postseason, from the Bills (-750) and Ravens (-550) to the Giants (+650) and Browns (+800).

While teams such as the 49ers (-200) and Bengals (-160) missed out on the big dance in 2024, they stand a better than 50% chance of making the playoffs in 2025, per PFF’s projection model. We're examining the teams you should target a bit further down this list with more lucrative betting odds.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

The Cardinals made notable improvements to their offense in 2024, and it resulted in top-10 marks in PFF overall grade (81.0) and EPA per play (0.058). It was the defense that fell well short, leading Arizona to make significant investments in that side of the ball this offseason. Headlined free-agent signing Josh Sweat, who flourished under Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia, and first-round draft pick Walter Nolen, Arizona's front is geared up for 2025.

The Cardinals endured a grueling start to 2024, facing off with five eventual playoff contenders in the first six weeks before regaining their footing heading into their Week 11 bye. The team fell flat down the stretch, though, posting a 2-5 record from Week 12 on. By the season's end, Arizona had played one of the five hardest schedules in the NFL.

In 2025, the team has the 10th-easiest strength of schedule heading into the year, slated to face off with just four playoff teams from 2024 — though that doesn’t include teams expected to bounce back, such as the 49ers.

Oddsmakers have Arizona's win total line set at 8.5, in line with PFF’s projection of 8.7. With a 44% projected chance of making the playoffs, the Cardinals rank seventh among NFC teams in postseason probability.

The Falcons were in the driver’s seat in the NFC South last season, standing at 6-3 over the first nine weeks, before the wheels fell off down the stretch. Despite maintaining a slim lead in the division late in the year, the team went 2-6 to close out the season, and a postseason berth slipped through its fingers.

It’s no secret that the Falcons' success in 2025 hinges on their young quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. While his playing time last season was limited, he showed a lot of promise. As a starter, Penix produced a bit of a mixed bag, with PFF passing grades ranging from 54.3 on the road in Washington to 94.5 at home against Carolina. Yet, he managed to toss nine big-time throws to just a pair of turnover-worthy plays, positioning him in the top three in big-time throw rate (9.0%) from Week 16 on.

The biggest change Atlanta made this offseason was its aggressive approach to revamping the pass rush, drafting two talented players in the first round in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. The pair will undoubtedly breathe new life into a pass-rush unit that ranked 30th in PFF grade (59.0) and 31st in pass-rush win-rate (35.2%).

With the fourth-easiest projected strength of schedule in the NFL this season, the Falcons stand a fighting chance of breaking a seven-year playoff drought. An 8.0 win projection and a 39% chance of making the playoffs, per PFF’s season simulation model, gives the Falcons new ground on which to build. And with the Buccaneers traveling to Atlanta in Week 1, expect fireworks in the NFC South right off the bat.

We’ve already talked about New England’s expectations under new head coach Mike Vrabel and the team's promising outlook for 2025. An aggressive roster overhaul on both sides of the ball, featuring Stefon Diggs, Morgan Moses, Milton Williams, Carlton Davis III and rookies Will Campbell and TreVeyon Henderson, will have this team looking very different from the squad that won four games a year ago.

With a revamped offensive line, the Patriots' offense under Josh McDaniels can take steps toward better protecting its young quarterback, Drake Maye, in year two and improving a passing game that ranked 25th in EPA per dropback. Although Maye struggled in his rookie campaign, even from a clean pocket, his 95.3 PFF passing grade when left clean during his two seasons as a starter at North Carolina points to his potential improvement.

Oddsmakers have tapped New England as one of the most improved franchises heading into 2025, giving the team +130 odds to make the playoffs and a win total line ranging from 7.5 to 8.5. With the third-easiest projected strength of schedule, the new-look Patriots should make some noise and press for a playoff berth this season.