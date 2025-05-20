2025 NFL Betting: Best Super Bowl futures bets before training camp

Philadelphia stands as the favorite: The Eagles will look to become the ninth franchise in NFL history to be crowned back-to-back Super Bowl champions. While a rare feat, don’t sleep on them returning to The Big Game after a dominant run in 2024.

Could the Buffalo Bills win their first Super Bowl title?: A potent offense and a promising young defense — both of which return their coordinators — give Sean McDermott’s squad a solid foundation to build on.

With minicamps and offseason workouts well underway, it’s never too early to examine the betting odds for crowning the next Super Bowl champion.

At this point last May, the Kansas City Chiefs (+550) were the heavy favorites to become the first NFL franchise to three-peat as champions in the Super Bowl era. And they held that distinction in betting markets well into November.

The Philadelphia Eagles (+1600), the team that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy when it was all said and done, weren’t favored to win the NFC until they were standing at the doorstep.

Getting reads into the market early can net some excellent value. Let’s take a look at where the futures market currently stands for Super Bowl 60 and make some early projections about which franchise will be crowned the next champion.

The Eagles will look to become the ninth franchise in NFL history to be crowned back-to-back Super Bowl Champions. While a rare feat, don’t sleep on them returning to The Big Game after a dominant run in 2024.

Philadelphia was one of just two teams to post an average scoring margin above 10 points, as well as a postseason point differential nearly three times higher than the next-best playoff team. The Eagles didn’t just get hot at the right time; they were a force to be reckoned with all season long.

Like many other teams that encounter massive success during a campaign, the Eagles will have to fill the voids left by various departures on both sides of the ball but maintain their foundational pieces to take the hits in stride.

Kevin Patullo was elevated to replace Kellen Moore as the team’s offensive coordinator, a move that won’t result in vast changes to the offensive scheme authored by Nick Sirianni. The unit also retained star playmakers Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, as well as four of the five starters from the NFL’s top-ranked offensive line, including the highest-graded player in the NFL last season, Jordan Mailata (95.2).

But it was the defense that brought the Eagles’ game plan together in 2024. The team fielded far and away the highest-graded defense in the NFL, posting a 91.2 PFF grade, with the next highest team charting 10 points lower on the scale. Of the past five champions, four have finished the season ranked in the top five in PFF defensive grade.

While Philadelphia was hit hard in free agency, losing both Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, two key pieces to the team's talented pass rush, Vic Fangio remains in charge of the group. That should bode well for an Eagles defense that is projected to excel again in 2025, giving them an edge to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

However, it will take a bloodbath to return to the postseason, with Philadelphia slated to play a first-place schedule along with the AFC West and NFC North. The team faces the fourth-hardest strength of schedule.

The Bills were just one score away from toppling the Kansas City Chiefs and representing the AFC in the Super Bowl. A few short months later, the franchise clocks in tied for the second-shortest odds to claim its first-ever Super Bowl title.

This team not only returns the reigning league MVP in Josh Allen, but also nearly every key contributor from 2024. The Bills' offensive capability was the driving force behind their success, as they tied the NFL lead for offensive points scored, ranked in the top three in EPA per play and were one of just three teams to post a touchdown drive rate above 35%.

The real issue in Buffalo this past season was an inability to find consistency on defense, evidenced by the team's 28th-ranked PFF defense grade (59.7). That deficiency led to the Bills making numerous offseason additions to bolster the unit through free agency, signing edge defender Joey Bosa and interior defender Larry Ogunjobi (although Ogunjobi will be suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy).

The real draw to this defense may come from the rookie class, with six of the Bills' nine draft picks used on that side of the ball. Headlining the class is Maxwell Hairston, a cornerback with ample athleticism who will start across Christian Benford and aim to boost the team’s most glaring weakness. Buffalo ranked just 31st in team PFF coverage grade (37.7) in 2024.

A potent offense and a promising young defense — both of which return their coordinators — give Sean McDermott’s squad a solid foundation to build on. Faced with one of the easier projected strengths of schedule, the Bills have a golden opportunity to take advantage.

After the Commanders took the NFL landscape by storm in 2024, capturing the franchise’s first NFC Championship game berth since 1991, one would think this team would have garnered more respect in the eyes of betting markets.

Although Washington sits outside the top five in consensus betting odds to win Super Bowl 60, the team is constructed similarly to others that have fielded championship-caliber rosters with a young quarterback at the helm. The Bengals, Eagles and 49ers all made runs over the past five-year sample, due in part to finding high-level quarterback play at a discounted price.

Building a strong roster around 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels has been at the forefront of the Commanders' offseason plans. They made aggressive trades for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel to maximize the roster’s potential in 2025, two pieces that should instantly amplify an offense that posted top-six marks in PFF passing grade (88.3) and PFF rushing grade (90.4) this past season.

Highest-Graded Quarterbacks in the 2024 Regular Season

The big concern is a defense that struggled in 2024, earning a 31st-ranked team PFF defense grade (54.5). While the Commanders did bring back their highest-graded defender in linebacker Bobby Wagner, he alone may not be enough, as he was the team’s only qualifying defender to post a season-long PFF grade above 70.0.

Given general manager Adam Peters’ aggressive approach to finding key pieces for the Commanders' roster, perhaps another defensive addition could be in order, particularly at pass rusher. Trading for Trey Hendrickson could be the big move that takes the unit to the next level.