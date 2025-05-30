2025 NFL Betting: Season-long prop bets to target

Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans are poised for another big year: Mayfield and Evans will have to do it in 2025 without Liam Coen calling the offense, but new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard should largely keep the scheme intact.

Year 2 in Green Bay should be another big one for Josh Jacobs: He racked up the sixth-most rushing yardage in the 2204 regular season (1,329). It was the fourth time in his six seasons as a pro that he surpassed the 1,000-yard threshold.

We’ve entered the dog days of summer — and the NFL offseason. While training camps are still two months away, it’s never too early to evaluate the betting markets for opportunities to cash in. Although much can happen before now and the 2025 season's kick-off, we can still evaluate the NFL’s top playmakers for betting purposes.

These are the season-long prop bets to target ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Over 3800.5 Passing Yards (-110)