NFL Betting: Using PFF projections to forecast 2025 passing yards leader

Brock Purdy has the second-highest projected passing total heading into 2025, signaling a potential breakout campaign.

Using PFF fantasy projections as a lens into the betting markets, we’ve identified some of the most valuable passing yardage futures ahead of the 2025 NFL season, headlined by Joe Burrow’s bid to lead the league in passing yards for a second straight year.

But Burrow isn’t the only contender. With several quarterbacks poised for breakout seasons, here are the best bets to lead the NFL in passing yardage in 2025.

Rank Name Proj. Passing Yardage Odds 1 Joe Burrow 4,262.8 +550 2 Brock Purdy 4,164.2 +1300 3 Patrick Mahomes 4,132.6 +850 4 Jared Goff 4,033.6 +1200 5 Tua Tagovailoa 3,970.2 +2000 6 Baker Mayfield 3,934.2 +1400 7 Dak Prescott 3,909.3 +1000 8 Justin Herbert 3,880.6 +2700 9 Matthew Stafford 3,818.5 +1800 10 Geno Smith 3,809.5 +2600 11 Jordan Love 3,799.9 +1700 12 Josh Allen 3,797.8 +1600 13 C.J. Stroud 3,796.1 +1300 14 Jalen Hurts 3,617.9 +6500 15 Jayden Daniels 3,601.7 +3100

