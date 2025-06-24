All
NFL Betting: Using PFF projections to forecast 2025 passing yards leader

By Mason Cameron
  • No Kelce, No Problem: Even though Travis Kelce is no longer at his peak, Patrick Mahomes will still have a highly talented receiving corps to work with this season.
  • All Eyes on Purdy: Brock Purdy has the second-highest projected passing total heading into 2025, signaling a potential breakout campaign.
Using PFF fantasy projections as a lens into the betting markets, we’ve identified some of the most valuable passing yardage futures ahead of the 2025 NFL season, headlined by Joe Burrow’s bid to lead the league in passing yards for a second straight year.

But Burrow isn’t the only contender. With several quarterbacks poised for breakout seasons, here are the best bets to lead the NFL in passing yardage in 2025.

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

RankNameProj. Passing YardageOdds
1Joe Burrow4,262.8+550
2Brock Purdy4,164.2+1300
3Patrick Mahomes4,132.6+850
4Jared Goff4,033.6+1200
5Tua Tagovailoa3,970.2+2000
6Baker Mayfield3,934.2+1400
7Dak Prescott3,909.3+1000
8Justin Herbert3,880.6+2700
9Matthew Stafford3,818.5+1800
10Geno Smith3,809.5+2600
11Jordan Love3,799.9+1700
12Josh Allen3,797.8+1600
13C.J. Stroud3,796.1+1300
14Jalen Hurts3,617.9+6500
15Jayden Daniels3,601.7+3100

