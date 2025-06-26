NFL Betting: Using PFF projections to forecast 2025 receiving yards leader

Justin Jefferson and J.J. McCarthy will cook in Minnesota: Jefferson led the NFL with 43 receptions of 15-plus yards in 2024 and has totaled 199 explosive catches since 2020 — the most in the league over that span, outpacing the next closest receiver by 20.



The last Rams receiver to post a 90.0-plus PFF receiving grade and average over 3.0 yards per route run was Cooper Kupp in 2021, the year he won the triple crown and finished just 18 yards shy of Calvin Johnson's single-season record.

Using PFF fantasy projections as a lens into the betting markets, we’ve identified some of the most valuable receiving yardage futures ahead of the 2025 NFL season, headlined by Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase, who’s projected to lead the league after capturing the receiving triple crown in 2024.

Chase is undoubtedly one of the NFL’s most dominant receivers, but he’s not the only name to watch in this year’s receiving yardage race. With a new wave of talented young wideouts entering the league, let’s break down the top candidates to bet on leading the NFL in receiving yards in 2025.

Looking for value in the 2025 receiving yardage market? These are the best bets to lead the NFL.

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Rank Name Projected Receiving Yardage Odds 1 Ja'Marr Chase 1,420.3 +550 2 Justin Jefferson 1,350.0 +750 3 Nico Collins 1,320.9 +750 4 Brian Thomas Jr. 1,309.2 +1200 5 Puka Nacua 1,275.5 +1000 6 A.J. Brown 1,187.1 +1900 7 CeeDee Lamb 1,165.2 +1000 8 Malik Nabers 1,164.8 +1300 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown 1,154.1 +2700 10 Drake London 1,149.2 +2500 11 Ladd McConkey 1,129.5 +3700 12 Tee Higgins 1,083.1 +3200 13 Terry McLaurin 1,060.2 +4200 14 Garrett Wilson 1,043.9 +5000 15 Marvin Harrison Jr. 1,028.4 +4500

Favorites