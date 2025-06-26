All
NFL Betting: Using PFF projections to forecast 2025 receiving yards leader

By Mason Cameron
  • Justin Jefferson and J.J. McCarthy will cook in Minnesota: Jefferson led the NFL with 43 receptions of 15-plus yards in 2024 and has totaled 199 explosive catches since 2020 — the most in the league over that span, outpacing the next closest receiver by 20.
  • Could Puka Nacua make history in Year 3? The last Rams receiver to post a 90.0-plus PFF receiving grade and average over 3.0 yards per route run was Cooper Kupp in 2021, the year he won the triple crown and finished just 18 yards shy of Calvin Johnson’s single-season record.
Using PFF fantasy projections as a lens into the betting markets, we’ve identified some of the most valuable receiving yardage futures ahead of the 2025 NFL season, headlined by Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase, who’s projected to lead the league after capturing the receiving triple crown in 2024.

Chase is undoubtedly one of the NFL’s most dominant receivers, but he’s not the only name to watch in this year’s receiving yardage race. With a new wave of talented young wideouts entering the league, let’s break down the top candidates to bet on leading the NFL in receiving yards in 2025.

Looking for value in the 2025 receiving yardage market? These are the best bets to lead the NFL.

RankNameProjected Receiving YardageOdds
1Ja'Marr Chase1,420.3+550
2Justin Jefferson1,350.0+750
3Nico Collins1,320.9+750
4Brian Thomas Jr.1,309.2+1200
5Puka Nacua1,275.5+1000
6A.J. Brown1,187.1+1900
7CeeDee Lamb1,165.2+1000
8Malik Nabers1,164.8+1300
9Amon-Ra St. Brown1,154.1+2700
10Drake London1,149.2+2500
11Ladd McConkey1,129.5+3700
12Tee Higgins1,083.1+3200
13Terry McLaurin1,060.2+4200
14Garrett Wilson1,043.9+5000
15Marvin Harrison Jr.1,028.4+4500

Favorites

