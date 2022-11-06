NFL Week 9 Fantasy Football Recap: Immediate takeaways from Sunday's games

• Joe Mixon destroys the Panthers: Mixon scored five touchdowns in a blowout victory after finding the endzone just three times in his first eight games this season.

• Davante Adams rebounds with the Raiders: Adams went from his worst game of the season last week to his best game this week with season highs in receptions (10), receiving yards (146) and touchdowns (2).

• Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance: Fields' 178 rushing yards broke the record for the most by a quarterback in a game. He also scored four touchdowns for a dominant fantasy performance.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.

• Rhamondre Stevenson: 15 carries, 60 yards, 3 receptions, 10 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

• Nick Folk: 4 field goal attempts, 4 field goals made

Monitor Deon Jackson’s health: The Colts running back left the game after suffering a knee injury. He didn’t play in the last 14 minutes of the game.

He received the start with Jonathan Taylor out due to an ankle injury.

The Colts traded Nyheim Hines earlier in the week for Zack Moss and a draft pick. Moss was inactive.

It’s likely Moss was only inactive because he just started learning the offense. He could be more involved later in the season.

Jackson had played 38 of a possible 48 snaps through the first three quarters.

Jordan Wilkins hadn’t been on an NFL roster all season but was a backup for the Colts for several years. He’s primarily a receiving back, which made him unnecessary with Hines on the roster, but he returned after Hines left.

Wilkins leapt past Phillip Linsay on the depth chart. He was the primary backup for three quarters and played 9-of-14 snaps in the fourth quarter.

Wilkins and Moss are both waiver wire targets in case Taylor and Jackson can’t play next week. They have a great matchup against the Raiders' run defense. Ideally, reports will indicate who the starter is so we know which of the two to start in fantasy football.

The Patriots’ new backup running back: J.J. Taylor was signed off the practice squad and served as the Patriots’ backup running back for this game.

He was signed to the active roster rather than being a gameday elevation, so Taylor will remain on the roster in future weeks.

Damien Harris was inactive due to illness.

Kevin Harris was a healthy inactive. Pierre Strong was active but showed up on the injury report Thursday with a hamstring injury. It’s possible Strong would have been the backup if he was healthy.

Taylor gained just nine yards on 10 carries. Half of his carries occurred in the last nine minutes of the game.

There is a chance both rookies will be inactive going forward if New England keeps all five players on the roster.

Slow the Tyquan Thornton hype: There was a chance the second-round rookie would become the clear No. 2 receiver on the Patriots’ depth chart, but that doesn’t seem like it will happen this season.

DeVante Parker was inactive with a knee injury.

There were trade rumors involving Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor , but both remained on the roster.

Bourne and Thornton had similar snap and route counts in recent weeks when both were healthy, but Bourne was clearly ahead of Thornton on the depth chart this week.

It appears Thornton will fall back down to fourth on the depth chart once Parker is healthy.

It was also discouraging that the Patriots got Lynn Bowden Jr. involved for the first time all season, rather than sticking with their top four wide receivers. This slightly hurts the value of all of their receivers.

• Austin Ekeler: 14 carries, 47 yards, 1 touchdown, 7 receptions, 24 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

• Cordarrelle Patterson: 13 carries, 44 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 reception, 9 receiving yards

Cordarrelle Patterson’s return: Patterson returned off injured reserve to rejoin the Falcons as part of a four-man committee.

There were reports before the game that Patterson would get eased in rather than handle his normal workload.

He received roughly one-third of snaps in most situations, but luckily he received nearly all of the goal-line work. He was the clear goal-line back when he was healthy at the beginning of the season, too.

Fantasy managers can safely start him despite the crowded backfield. He will still score the touchdowns, and his snaps should increase.

Tyler Allgeier put up 99 yards on 10 carries and is a clear sell-high candidate. Patterson will likely take a higher percentage of carries going forward, and Damien Williams could still return sooner rather than later.

The Falcons No. 2 wide receiver: Olamide Zaccheaus’ role as the Falcons’ No. 2 wide receiver is becoming more secure, as the receiving room has become less crowded.

Zaccheaus has consistently received the second-most snaps among Falcons wide receivers, but his percentage of offensive snaps has steadily increased.

Bryan Edwards started the season as his closest competition, but Edwards’ role in the offense steadily decreased over two months, and he was a healthy inactive for Week 9.

The Falcons’ No. 2 wide receiver doesn’t matter too much for fantasy football currently when no Atlanta player had more than 27 receiving yards, but it’s worth noting for single-game competitions and prop bets, and it becomes relevant if the Falcons ever do rely more heavily on the pass game.

Isaiah Spiller the new No. 2 back: Spiller saw the second-most action in the Chargers’ backfield for the first time all season.

He was a healthy inactive for the first several weeks behind Austin Ekeler , Joshua Kelley and Sony Michel .

Kelley landed on injured reserve two weeks ago with a sprained MCL.

Spiller made his season debut last week as the third back.

He gained 29 yards on seven carries.

This is roughly the role several expected him to have at the start of the season.

It likely won’t be enough for him to have standalone value without a blowout win for Los Angeles, but he should be picked up in leagues that are large enough where all of the other handcuffs are also on rosters.

Los Angeles without its top two receivers: Both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were inactive, giving their backups even more playing time this season.

Josh Palmer was the Chargers’ top wide receiver, handling his most playing time in weeks. He caught eight passes for 106 yards. He is a waiver wire target, as he will likely remain a starter for several more weeks.

DeAndre Carter was the No. 2 receiver — and the primary slot receiver, as he’s been most of the season.

Carter could have some value going forward, as the Chargers have the sixth-best schedule for fantasy wide receivers over the rest of the season.

2021 undrafted wideout Michael Bandy was the clear third receiver for the second straight week after barely playing earlier in the season.

• Michael Carter: 12 carries, 76 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception, 10 receiving yards

• James Robinson: 13 carries, 48 yards, 2 receptions, 5 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

The Jets’ constantly-evolving wide receiver room: The Jets relied heavily on Garrett Wilson in their victory over the Bills, but we continued to see the playing time of other receivers fluctuate.

Wilson played 43 of his 57 snaps as an outside receiver, making it the most he’s played on the outside relative to the slot all season.

It’s no surprise that this led to his second straight game over 90 receiving yards.

He’s playing the role Elijah Moore once had, and his success makes it unlikely Moore gets the job back anytime soon.

It’s safe to put Wilson back in fantasy starting lineups despite everything else happening.

Denzel Mims continues to play Corey Davis ’ role, as Davis missed his second straight game with a knee injury.

Head coach Robert Saleh said that Mims deserves a role in the offense even when Davis is back, which could lead to the two players splitting time.

Elijah Moore played only in three-receiver sets and was constantly lining up in the slot.

This is a role he played in college, but he hadn’t played there much in the NFL. He didn’t see a target in this game, but he could thrive in this position in the future.

He was still splitting time in three-receiver sets, with Braxton Berrios still seeing plenty of snaps from the slot.

James Robinson’s second game with the Jets: Robinson had a full week of practice with the Jets for the first time, and he saw more promising usage.

Robinson moved into a more near-even split with Michael Carter in most situations.

Robinson received the only goal-line snap. The Jets weren’t in this situation last week, and it’s still only a sample of one play. It would be big for Robinson if he consistently saw these opportunities.

As Carter lost a few snaps on early downs, he gained a few snaps from Ty Johnson on third down. The fewer snaps Johnson receives, the better for the fantasy values of Carter and Robinson.

The Jets are on a bye in Week 10, so we should find out in Week 11 if Robinson will overtake Carter for offensive snaps.

New York still has one of the best schedules for running backs over the rest of the season, so it would be better to buy these two running backs rather than sell.

Nyheim Hines’ first game with the Bills: The Bills traded for Hines earlier in the week, but he received just four offensive snaps.

He played two snaps in the first quarter and another two in the fourth quarter.

James Cook remained the primary backup, but Cook played a lower percentage of offensive snaps compared to last week.

We can expect Hines to see more snaps next week following more time to learn the offense. The only question is if this will come at the expense of Devin Singletary or Cook.

Add Isaiah McKenzie: McKenzie had a quiet performance against the Jets, but his constant increase in playing time is a good sign for the future.

He caught two of three passes for 12 yards.

McKenzie seemed to be potentially losing playing time in the slot to Khalil Shakir after the rookie gained 75 yards and a touchdown in Week 5.

Shakir was held without a catch for the second straight week.

McKenzie played 38 of a possible 46 snaps in 11 personnel after playing 29 of 47 last week.

The Bills have one the easiest remaining schedules , which should allow the offense to have better games than it did against the Jets.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.