NFL Week 3 Preview: Schedule, storylines and matchups to watch

• Aaron Rodgers makes his return to Metlife: Week 3 kicks off with AFC East divisional action on Thursday night in what will be New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers’ first game back on the field where he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in 2023.

• Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vs. Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson: This is possibly the most exciting matchup of the week, pitting two of the league’s best against each other in their speciality, the chase between pass-rushers and escape-artist quarterbacks.

Injuries will undoubtedly throw this game for a loop as both teams lost key contributors this past week. The Jets lost EDGE Jermaine Johnson (Achilles) for the remainder of the season and will also be making a game-time decision on LB C.J. Mosley (toe), leaving this defense down two pivotal pieces. At the same time, the Patriots will be without LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (pec) for the rest of year and may possibly have to contend without two starters on the offensive line, C David Andrews (hip) and OT Mike Onwenu.

Matchups to watch: Jets LB Jamien Sherwood vs. Patriots TE Hunter Henry & RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Jets HC Robert Salah has already indicated he is comfortable with Sherwood at the heart of this defense should C.J. Mosley be unable to go. That presents a tall task for the fourth-year linebacker, who will be charged with slowing down the bruising back Rhamondre Stevenson and tight end Hunter Henry, both of which are coming off of huge performances this past week.

Stevenson has been on a tear to start the year, proving to be one of the most difficult backs in the league to bring to the ground, with 87% of his yardage coming after first contact.

Henry has looked like the lone bright spot for this New England pass game after generating an 85.8 PFF receiving grade against the Seahawks, a top-15 mark from Week 2.

Additional news:

Patriots released WR Jalen Reagor from the practice squad.

Jets EDGE Haason Reddick continues to hold out.

New England placed EDGE Oshane Ximines (knee) on the IR.

Storyline of the game: Browns likely to see a number of key players return from injury

After a tough showing in Week 1 that saw the Browns surrender pressure by the dozens, the Dawgs managed to bounce back last week with a road win in Jacksonville, albeit they also surrendered over two dozen pressures.

Pass protection may not be an issue much longer in Cleveland, as this week could mark the return tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin, who have yet to see the field this season due to injury.

It is perfect timing given this week’s matchup with the Giants, who lay claim to the second-highest team pass-rush win rate (50.8%) in the NFL through two weeks despite some trouble converting wins into pressures.

Matchups to watch: Giants LT Andrew Thomas vs. Browns EDGE Myles Garrett

When two of the league’s best square off, you have to stop and watch them do battle. And that’s exactly what we get this week with a heavy-weight fight between Garrett and Thomas.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is off to another dominating start to 2024, generating the second-highest PFF pass-rushing grade (93.4) in the league. Garrett has produced a pair of sacks on six pressures this season.

Nonetheless, this week, the Browns' elite pass=rusher faces the league’s top-graded pass protector in Thomas. The Giants left tackle has allowed just a 1% pressure rate on his way to a 92.7 PFF pass blocking grade.

Additional news:

Giants sign K Greg Joseph after K Graham Gano (hamstring) exited the game last week and did not return, expected to miss multiple weeks.

Browns placed WR David Bell on the IR

Storyline of the game: Young quarterbacks look to bounce back from Week 2 struggles

After an impressive Week 1 outing that netted him the seventh-highest PFF overall grade by a quarterback, the Colts' Anthony Richardson answered up with a troubling 43.6 offensive grade in Week 2, the second-lowest on the week. While the second-year passer’s ceiling is high, floors like that are the most alarming.

It hasn’t been easy going for the No.1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, either. The Bears first-year quarterback followed up his troubling performance in Week 1 with another suspect outing this past week. Williams has been put through the rinse cycle by opposing pass rushes to start the year, now tied as the most sacked quarterback in the NFL.

Matchups to watch: Bears RT Darnell Wright vs. Colts ED Kwity Paye

Protecting the No. 1 overall pick at quarterback has to be the priority in Chicago moving forward. There can’t be a repeat of last week’s 30-plus pressure performance if the Bears hope to win this game.

Wright saw a massive drop off in his pass protection metrics in Week 2, falling from an 83.3 PFF pass-blocking grade in Week 1 to a 39.0 last week. The former first-rounder surrendered a pair of sacks on a 10.6% pressure rate. Righting the ship this week will prove to be vital if Chicago is to stand up on the edge against Indy.

With DI DeForest Buckner being placed on IR this week and first-year EDGE Laiatu Latu questionable, this already struggling Colts pass-rush just got a lot thinner. The weight of this Colts pass rush now falls on EDGE Kwity Paye‘s shoulders, who is coming off an ailing hamstring injury.

Additional news:

Colts DI DeForest Buckner (ankle) placed on IR.

Colts EDGE Laiatu Latu (hip) and K Matt Gay did not practice to start the week, leaving uncertain status for this week.

Colts WR Josh Downs (ankle) expected back this week.

Bears WR Keenan Allen (heel) and LG Teven Jenkins (thigh) dealing with injury, Jenkins ruled out.

Storyline of the game: Two of the hottest teams in the NFL face off

Two undefeated franchises will face off in this one, but only one can come away with the victory when it’s all said and done. With two weeks of play in the books, there aren’t many teams as hot as these two heading into Week 3.

The AFC South-leading Texans have showcased their ability to adapt to their opponents and execute on their weaknesses, something they showcased in spades last week as they harassed Caleb Williams and the Bears.

Surprisingly, the Vikings followed up their huge Week 1 performance by taking down the reigning NFC champion 49ers in a defensive showcase by Brian Flores’ defense. This Vikings team is the real deal and shouldn't be taken lightly.

Matchups to watch: Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. vs. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Houston tends to lean towards matching Stingley with an offense top receiving threat, which will feature a heavy dose of the elite JJetta this week. Despite some struggles in coverage from Stingley to start the year – 62.3 PFF coverage grade – he managed to come alive for a crucial pick this past week, showing he’s still one of the league’s top corners.

He will need that confidence boost to check Jefferson who is coming off a huge game this past week, in which he amassed 5.78 yards per route run. However, Jefferson is dealing with an injury that may hinder his ability to get vertical this week, although he has stated he fully expects to be good by kick-off.

Additional news:

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (quad) expected to be fine after suffering injury in Week 2.

Texans RB Joe Mixon (ankle) avoided serious injury after MRI revealed no long-term damage.

Storyline of the game: New Orleans possess the NFL’s best offense through two games

There have been few surprises to start the 2024 NFL season quite like the white-hot showing from the New Orleans Saints through the first two weeks of the year. This Saints offense stands atop the league in a number of offensive categories including touchdown drive percentage (52.4%), late-down conversion rate (60.9%) and offensive EPA per play (0.298).

That should worry the Eagles after a struggle defensively on Monday Night against the Falcons, a game in which they surrendered the fifth-worst EPA per play against on the week, falling short at home.

Matchups to watch: Saints HB Alvin Kamara vs. Eagles front-7

Despite sporting a vaunted front-seven on paper, this Eagles defense has fallen on hard times upfront and this team is paying the price. Philly’s front particularly struggles fitting the run, having allowed the second-highest EPA per rush on the year. The only Eagles defender to surpass a 63.0 PFF run defense grade so far this season is EDGE Brandon Graham. Perhaps most surprising have been the glaring issues displayed by second-year DI Jalen Carter, who possesses the team’s lowest run defense grade (33.6).

That will be a massive problem heading into New Orleans with how lights-out Kamara has been playing. The 29-year old back has turned back the clock to channel a vintage start to the year, producing his best PFF grades since 2020. The Saints back holds a 78.3 overall PFF grade, the sixth-highest at the position this season. A huge credit to this Saints road-grading o-line that holds the top-graded run blocking center, Erik McCoy, and guard, Lucas Patrick.

Additional news:

Eagles WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) expected to miss a couple of weeks.

Eagles DI Jalen Carter was benched to start Week 2 after showing up late to a team event.

Saints HB Alvin Kamara named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Storyline of the game: Coaching playing a huge role in both franchises’ early success

Despite public expectations that these teams would struggle under the holes in their rosters, great coaching has netted a pair of undefeated starts for both of these franchises.

Strong defenses have been the calling card for Los Angeles (first) and Pittsburgh (third), with both units ranking in the top-three in EPA per play allowed.

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers are set to start QB Justin Fields under-center for the a third-straight week while Russell Wilson still nurses a calf injury. Although Wilson hasn’t officially been supplanted as the starter, it’s hard to envision him getting a shot once healthy, if Fields keeps leading this team to wins.

On the other side, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers are dealing with some injuries heading into the week, with QB Justin Herbert and WR Josh Palmer missing practice to start the week and EDGE Joey Bosa limited due to a hip injury.

Matchups to watch: Steerlers QB Justin Fields vs. Chargers FS Elijah Molden

How does Mike Tomlin sit down Justin Fields if he leads this team to yet another win to start off the campaign? While Fields hasn’t blown the doors off the box score, he’s playing a game that is absent of back-breaking mistakes. In fact, he’s one of just three starting passers who has yet to surrender a turnover-worthy play. He has the fifth-highest passing grade (79.0) so far this season.

However, this week, Fields runs up against a buzz saw in the Chargers defense, who are sporting the second-highest team PFF coverage grade (89.7) in the league. That’s due in large part to Elijah Molden, the league’s highest-graded safety (92.9). Molden excels at taking away crossers in this scheme.

While Fields hasn’t thrown many mid-long range passes between the numbers often this year, he did let one loose this past week that was tightly contested, not his best read. In 2023 fields had a 91.2 passing grade on throws between the numbers.

Additional news:

Pittsburgh preparing to start QB Justin Fields under-center for a third-straight week with QB Russell Wilson (calf) still limited

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (ankle) expected to play this week, per HC Jim Harbaugh

Storyline of the game: Bucs off to a hot start, Broncos struggling to find footing

Tampa Bay is off to an undefeated start to the year following its win over the Lions in Week 2 to avenge its playoff loss last postseason. Despite running 36 fewer plays than Detroit, the Bucs made the crucial plays when they needed them most, including a pair of late fourth-down stops to secure the win.

Denver, on the other hand, hasn’t been able to establish a foundation to build on, standing as one of nine teams still yet to find their first win. Sean Payton’s Broncos offense hasn’t meshed with first-year quarterback Bo Nix at the helm, resulting in the 31st-ranked offensive EPA per play. While the season is far from finished, this team is hoping to find answers fast.

Matchups to watch: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. Broncos CB Pat Surtain II

At 31-years young, Mike Evans looks like he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. The veteran receiver is still stacking DBs with ease and blowing the top off defenses. Over the first two games, Evans has generated four explosive receptions, tied for 11th-most in the NFL.

These Bucs receivers will be a tough matchup for Denver’s secondary, who has struggled mightily to start the year. Former All-Pro corner Pat Surtain II’s issue have been among the most alarming, as he's earned just a 37.0 PFF coverage grade – 98th out of 100 qualifying CBs – this season.

Additional news:

Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey (MCL) could miss a month.

Storyline of the game: Tennessee looking for answers to late game skids

For the second-straight week, the Titans squandered a first half lead and ultimately fell in games they very well could have won. Another throughline for this team’s issues are head-scratching turnovers, as second-year QB Will Levis again finds himself on the hot-seat due to being careless with the football.

On the other sideline, Green Bay performed well enough to secure a Week 2 victory despite missing Jordan Love from the lineup. Packers HC Matt LaFleur showed why he’s one of the best play-callers in the game after retooling his scheme to better fit his backup signal-caller, Malik Willis, who will again look to pull off the upset.

Matchups to watch: Packers LG Elgton Jenkins vs. Titans EDGE Harold Landry III

This isn’t a typical matchup you’d find here, but nonetheless, one you have to pay attention to in this one, if Jenkins is able to go after missing practice early in the week.

Matt LaFleur, who traces his roots to one of the most prolific zone running scheme coaching trees in the modern game, has suddenly embraced the art of pulling guards. Green Bay is living to run counter right now, evidenced by them holding the third-highest rate of counter runs (20%) in the NFL through two weeks. That shined a light on Elgton Jenkins, who has produced an impressive 25% impact block rate on pulls for an 81.5 PFF run blocking grade.

That will mean a busy day for Harold Landry on the edge, who generally contends well against pullers, producing a 28.6% win-rate in 2023. However, the titans haven’t seen many pullers this season, leaving the door open to varied results.

Additional news:

Titans RB Tyjae Spears (ankle) left the game this past week with injury, considered day-to-day.

Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd (ankle) placed on IR

Packers QB Jordan Love (MCL) seen back at practice this week, uncertain of status for this matchup.

Storyline of the game: Carolina opts to sit down former No.1 pick

After a pair of troubling outings to start 2024, Panthers HC Dave Canales has made the decision to bench the former No. 1 overall-pick at quarterback, Bryce Young. The second-year passer has struggled in just about every facet of the game, one of the most alarming of them being his 28.6 passing grade on standard dropbacks, the worst among starters in 2024.

That opens the door for Andy Dalton to start under-center moving forward, with his first challenge coming against Antonio Pierce’s Raiders, who are coming off a massive upset road victory against the Ravens.

Matchups to watch: Panthers Pass Protection vs. Raiders Pass Rush

Despite some perceived issues in Carolina’s pass protection with Young under-center, this unit has produced well this far into the year, having earned the league’s third-highest team passing grade (81.0). This unit, led by RG Robert Hunt’s 86.0 pass protection grade, has allowed zero sacks this season.

That will pose a problem for this Vegas pass rush, which has struggled generating pressure to this point. Through two games, the Raiders have produced just 18 total pressures, third-fewest in the league. Eight of those pressures have come from EDGE Maxx Crosby. DI Christian Wilkins has largely struggled with his transition to a new team, putting up just a 9.7% pass-rush win rate.

Additional news:

Carolina opts to start veteran Andy Dalton under-center for Week 3 in light of Bryce Young ’s struggles.

Storyline of the game: Tua Tagovailoa will miss extended period of time

After another scary collision this past week, the Dolphins will be without their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. With Tua heading for IR, Mike McDaniel is rolling with Skylar Thompson at the helm of his offense. The third-year passer will be making his first start since the 2022 Wildcard round.

Unfortunately for Thompson, he faces an impending matchup with one of the toughest defenses in the NFL through Week 2 in Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks. Seattle has surrendered a successful play to opposing offenses on just 28.5% of their plays, a top-five rate through Week 2.

Matchups to watch: Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson vs. Seahawks Secondary

A huge part of Seattle’s success defensively falls to this talented secondary that is playing fast and loose in Macdonald’s scheme. The Hawks possess a league-leading 90.8 PFF coverage grade as a team. Safeties Julian Love (second) and Rayshawn Jenkins (sixth), along with corner Tariq Woolen (third), all rank in the top-eight at their position coverage grade this season.

That’s a daunting coverage unit for Thompson to stare down, especially after his underwhelming performance in relief of Tua this past week in which he completed just 57.1% of passes while also tallying a turnover-worthy play in the red zone.

Additional news:

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire after latest concussion, remains in protocol & placed on IR.

Miami signed QB Tyler Huntley off Baltimore’s practice squad.

Storyline of the game: Cardinals offense clicking on all fronts

Getting your first-round pick at receiver just one catch in a Week 1 loss will undoubtedly raise questions. To which Kyler Murray and this Cardinals offense promptly silenced with a phenomenal followup performance in Week 2, which showcased exactly what a connection between Murray and his new favorite target, Marvin Harrison Jr, can do. And the rest of the league should be terrified.

Arizona will need more of that this week if it hopes to upset the Lions. Detroit is looking to bounce back from a tough home loss to Tampa, in a game that saw the Lions put up 478 yards of offense but only 16 points. Finding balance on offense was an issue for this team, with Jared Goff dropping back nearly 60 times on his way to 50.8 PFF passing grade. Although he’s a capable passer, it’s hard to win when you become a one-dimensional offense.

Matchups to watch: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vs. Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

This is possibly the most exciting matchup of the week, pitting two of the league’s best against each other in their speciality, the chase between pass rushers and escape artist quarterbacks.

Aidan Hutchinson has gone absolutely ballistic to kick off his campaign for the 2024 defensive player of the year. Through just two games, the Lions edge rusher paces the league in a number of categories including PFF pass rush grade (95.0), pressures (17), and pass-rush win rate (41.2%). If that weren’t impressive enough, he has more sacks alone (six) than 19 NFL teams.

And he’ll need every bit of that to contain Kyler Murray. The Cards quarterback is white-hot to start the year, having captured PFF’s highest overall grade at the position (93.3). Murray is playing on an unreal level grading at or above the 90th percentile in nearly every one of PFF’s stable and unstable quarterback metrics including clean pocket grade (92.0), outside pocket grade (96.6), and late-down grade (97.7).

🚨AURA: #Cardinals star QB Kyler Murray evades the sack, makes a crazy throw running to his left, & while the ball is in the air, KYLER TURNS AWAY & STARTS CELEBRATING, & his WR catches the ball… 🤯 ONE OF THE COOLEST PLAYS YOU WILL SEE

Additional news:

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ’s jersey headed to Canton after becoming the second player in NFL history to pass for 250-plus passing yards, 50-plus rushing yards, and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Storyline of the game: Both franchises left with numerous questions after shocking Week 2 losses

Alarms are ringing in Baltimore after suffering a close loss at home to the Raiders, a team they were favored to beat by more than eight points. Self-inflicted wounds have been a massive road-block for the Ravens to start the year, as they have been assessed 16 penalties for over 170 yards lost, including the late pass interference in the end zone late directly led to the Raiders scoring the game-tying touchdown the next play.

The Cowboys followed up their impressive outing in Week 1 by getting blown out as sizable home favorites against the Saints, surrendering 44 points. The shallow backfield is beginning to create issues, with Dallas earning the 30th-ranked team rushing grade (57.8). Even with a high-priced QB-WR tandem, it’s hard to win in this league when your offense is one-dimensional.

Matchups to watch: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb vs. Ravens Secondary

Dallas is operating their offense under the impression that it just spent $296 million on contracts for their talented quarterback and his top target, but it hasn’t quite netted the return on the field yet in 2024. While a 69.9 PFF receiving grade is respectable, it's well below the level of play Lamb has established throughout his career, and this team’s offensive success largely rests on him returning to his unguardable nature.

Luckily for Dallas, Lamb faces a matchup with a generous Ravens secondary that has largely struggled to start the year. Losing first-round rookie corner Nate Wiggins to an injury sustained during a car accident has set this coverage unit back immensely. Corners Brandon Stephens (65.4 coverage grade) and Marlon Humphrey (64.5) have struggled holding down opposing receivers, while Kyle Hamilton’s performance in coverage (49.0) may be the most disappointing for this once vaunted defense.

Needless to say, that won’t cut it against a talent like Lamb.

Additional news:

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and CB Trevon Diggs (foot) did not practice early in the week, expected to be available by Sunday.

Storyline of the game: Injuries stack up with only two games in the books

The news cycle this past week has felt like it's been dominated with injury developments and it's seemingly always a key contributor to either the Rams or 49ers.

Just one week after losing WR Puka Nacua (knee) the Rams were hit with a laundry list of injuries following Week 2. WR Cooper Kupp (ankle), FS John Johnson III (shoulder) and OG Jonah Jackson (shoulder) were all included in the latest round of devastating injuries, with the former expected to miss extended time, leaving this receiving corps barren.

The Niners also find themselves navigating these dangerous waters having just added All-Pro back Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) to the IR this past week. At the same time, WR Deebo Samuel (calf) is also expected to miss time. Missing those dynamic playmakers will surely push even more expectations onto WR Brandon Aiyuk and TE George Kittle.

Matchups to watch: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk vs. Rams CB Tre’Davious White

While it’s still early to make a determination on if the Niners made a miscalculation in extending Aiyuk with such a massive contract, it hasn’t gotten off on the right foot. The Niners receiver has produced just 1.03 yards per route run and a single reception of 15-or-more yards, this season, earning a modest 61.7 PFF receiving grade.

But that may all turn around this week given the struggles this Rams defense has had in a multitude of facets. One in particular being coverage on the outside where corner Tre’Davious White has failed to find his footing in this Rams secondary. The 29-year old corner has allowed 1.88 yards per coverage snap and a 153.3 passer rating into his coverage this season, contributing to his 46.7 PFF coverage grade.

Additional news:

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) seen in walking boot after going down in Week 2, expected to land on IR and miss extended period of time.

Rams S John Johnson will miss four to six weeks with hairline fracture.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (calf) expected to miss multiple weeks.

49ers HB Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) placed on IR, will miss at least the next four games.

Storyline of the game: Both franchises riding close Week 2 victories into this one

After a close one point win over the Eagles on Monday Night, Kirk Cousins and the Falcons again find themselves as primetime underdogs, this time against the defending champion and undefeated Chiefs. Despite not playing a perfect game, this Falcons team rallied late to hold onto a win that could have easily swung the other way, an outcome that gave them some much needed confidence for this one.

A similar sentiment can be made for the Chiefs, who, despite not playing their best game, came out on top in the end, sporting a familiar combination of late-game drive by Patrick Mahomes to bring this team within range of a Harrison Butker game-winning field goal. It takes a great showing and maybe even a little luck to take down Andy Reid’s Chiefs, especially in primetime.

Matchups to watch: Falcons WR Drake London vs. Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson

Steve Spagnuolo’s defense has been one of the most fun groups to watch in the NFL since the start of 2023, and these talented corners are a big reason why. Kansas City likes to play into their sized-based matchups when they can, often charging Jaylen Watson to use his size and length to check bigger receivers. To Spag’s credit, he puts his guy in position to do what he’s comfortable with, resulting in Watson clocking the most snaps in press coverage this season.

Although aggressive coverage can be beneficial, it can turn quickly over the course of the game if a target gets loose behind the coverage. That’s exactly what the Falcons will hope to take advantage of with Drake London. Despite his slow start to the year – 63.3 receiving grade – London can hold his own on the outside, making this an interesting back and forth that could go either way.

Additional news:

Chiefs RB Isaiah Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula in Week 2 and will miss six-to-eight weeks on IR. They signed RB Kareem Hunt to the practice squad.

Storyline of the game: Buffalo hoping to string together back-to-back wins in primetime

The first game on the slate of a Week 3 Monday Night Football doubleheader, features a strong Bills team playing host to the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Buffalo is coming off extended rest having last played on Thursday night, where they took home a commanding victory of the Dolphins and captured the lead in the AFC East. The combination of James Cook on the ground and Josh Allen through the air has this Bills offense producing the league’s second-highest EPA per play.

Jacksonville hasn’t been quite as effective to start the year, largely struggling to find their identity on offense. Ideally, this offense would run at a high-level through Trevor Lawrence and this passing game, but some difficulties creating separation and untimely injuries have hindered results for this Jags offense.

Matchups to watch: Jaguars RT Anton Harrison vs. Bills ED Von Miller

Part of the Jags' issues offensively stems from their pass protection struggling to hold up on the edge. The second-year tackle has particularly had issues, as he's allowed pressure on over 10% of his pass sets on his way to a 36.3 PFF pass blocking grade – 66th out of 68 qualifying tackles – through the first two games.

While Bills EDGE Von Miller may not be an every-down defender in year-13, he’s still a nasty pass rusher with one of the most effective ghost moves in the game. Across 41 pass-rush snaps, Miller has produced a 21.9% win rate, highlighted by a sack in each game. That effort earned the veteran defender an 82.1 PFF pass rush grade through the first two weeks.

Harrison will have his hands full from bell to bell with this one.

Additional news:

Jags TE Evan Engram (hamstring) hurt during warmups last week, unclear on status moving forward.

Bills LB Terrel Bernard (pectoral) could miss a month

Bills CB Taron Johnson (forearm) avoids stint on the IR, expected to miss this week.

Bills HB James Cook wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Storyline of the game: Promising performances point to potential turnarounds

The second game on Monday Night features two teams coming off hotly contested games that came down to the wire, one coming away with the win and the other suffering a crushing loss.

The Bengals were on the short end of the stick, suffering a heartbreaking loss against the Chiefs in Week 2. Cincy held a lead during the final drive but were ultimately dashed by a Kansas City field goal as time expired. While moral victories don’t exist in this game, the Bengals made serious adjustments from Week 1 and took the defending champs to the brink. Which is promising for their potential moving forward.

On the other hand, the Commanders won a game that highlighted the importance of the kicking game. Washington kicker Austin Seibert nailed seven kicks on a day the Giants had to go without a placekicker due to injury. Just like they drew it up in the special teams meetings.

Matchups to watch: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin vs. Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt

After years of subpar quarterback play, Jayden Daniels was finally supposed to launch Terry McLaurin into the next tier of receiver, but that hasn’t been the result so far. The duo just haven’t been on the same page and it resulted in a few plays in which Daniels has left his talented receiver open to taking some big hits trying to fit balls into windows he shouldn’t be. Overall, that netted McLaurin a 62.8 PFF receiving grade this season.

Unlucky for McLaurin and Daniels, their top target will undoubtedly draw the attention of third-year corner Cam Taylor-Britt, who has put together an excellent start to 2024. Taylor-Britt’s 88.6 PFF coverage grade ranks as the best at the position through Week 2. Despite letting up a long touchdown against the Chiefs, he’s played equally as sticky coverage, highlighted by the insane interception he snatched in the same game.